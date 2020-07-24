MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

NHL officials acknowledge long road to successful resumption

Associated PressJul 24, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
NHL officials acknowledged Friday there is a long way to go before celebrating hockey’s return during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams must submit rosters and full 52-person traveling parties Friday and travel to the hub cities of Toronto or Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday. There are 12 exhibitions games before the real playoffs start on Aug. 1.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said getting to those quarantined bubbles and resuming play are just two more steps in the process with the hope of awarding the Stanley Cup in late September or early October.

”We still have a way to go to feel any sort of gratification,” Bettman said. ”If there’s any point I’m going to feel substantial emotion, it’ll be a sense of relief when I get to present the Stanley Cup.”

Progress is being made. The league reported only two positive coronavirus test results during the first week of training camps.

NHL chief medical officer Dr. Winne Meeuwisse expects players and staff to test positive in the hub cities and said there is a plan to deal with that. Everyone will be tested daily with the goal of results being available within 24 hours, and the league has insisted that won’t interfere with public resources.

”The quicker turnaround time and the availability on testing is not subtracting from the publicly available testing,” Meeuwisse said. ”We did not want to embark on a strategy that was going to take away protective equipment or testing from vulnerable populations and health care workers.”

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the league had confidence in the safety of its bubbles, which will include roughly 200 security guards and fencing to keep those inside separated from the general public. But he’s also not ready to take a victory lap.

”I will say my level of confidence has increased along the way,” Daly said. ”I think I’m comfortable with the protocols and procedures we have in place. And more importantly, I’m comfortable with how all the players seem to have embraced them and taken them seriously and are adhering to them.”

NHL senior vice president of events and entertainment Steve Mayer said tributes to front-line workers and elements of social justice issues, including the Black Lives Matter movement, would be part of opening ceremonies in each city.

Mayer believes individual player demonstrations may happen organically; members of the Maple Leafs have worn Black Lives Matter shirts at their practice facility.

”We’ll see how our players react naturally to what we will present opening night, but there will be some moments within the opening night ceremony that will touch on Black Lives Matter and social justice,” Mayer said. ”More to come on that, but it is something that of course we’re talking about incorporating.”

NHL Training Camp News: Crosby practices; Habs’ Kulak tested positive for COVID-19

By James O'BrienJul 24, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT
Sidney Crosby practicing with the Penguins and Canadiens defenseman Brett Kulak discussing testing positive for COVID-19 ranked among the biggest NHL training camp news on Friday. There are plenty of other tidbits, however, so let’s roll through various NHL training camp news.

Habs’ Kulak discusses testing positive for COVID-19

On Thursday, we heard from Canadiens defenseman Xavier Ouellet (as well as Winnipeg’s Anthony Bitetto) about his experiences testing positive for COVID-10. It turns out that Ouellet wasn’t the only Habs defenseman to test positive.

Defenseman Brett Kulak did as well, as TSN’s John Lu reports.

Kulak told Lu and others that he dealt with headaches, a lack of energy, and breathing issues. On the bright side, Kulak said that he’s feeling back to normal. That’s especially good since, you know, Kulak returned to practicing with his Canadiens teammates.

While Kulak doesn’t contribute a ton of offense (zero goals, seven assists in 57 games this season), he brings some value to the table for Montreal. Good things tend to outweigh the bad when Kulak is on the ice, evidenced by some positive multi-season RAPM results via Evolving Hockey:

Brett Kulak Evo RAPM Chart, NHL training camp news
Brett Kulak multi-season RAPM chart via Evolving Hockey

(Again, just don’t expect Kulak to light up scoreboards.)

Sidney Crosby takes another positive training camp step by practicing with Penguins

It was already promising that Sidney Crosby got back to skating after missing some time. Even so, you had to couch some optimism until Crosby actually skated with Penguins teammates.

That happened on Friday, so don’t blame the Penguins for being excited. Apparently Crosby’s Penguins teammates even celebrated the occasion with some stick taps.

Jason Zucker nails it when he praises the Penguins’ depth, cemented further by Crosby being back. At the moment, it looks like the Penguins will flank Crosby with Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary. Meanwhile, Evgeni Malkin joined wingers Zucker and Bryan Rust. With Patric Hornqvist and other quality forwards in the bottom six, it sure looks like the Penguins can ice a formidable lineup.

(If Crosby and others can stay healthy. That’s sadly always been a big if for this team.)

More NHL training camp news and notes

WATCH LIVE: NHL Return to Play conference previews

nhl return to play preview
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJul 24, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
NBC Sports will air two one-hour preview shows Friday breaking down the matchups in the NHL’s Return to Play, which begins Aug. 1.

At 4 p.m. ET, Tappan, along with analysts Brian Burke, Keith Jones, and Kelly Hrudey will look at the Eastern Conference followed by a preview of the Western Conference at 5 p.m. ET. Both shows will premiere on NBCSN and on the NBC Sports app.

LIVE STREAM: NHL Return to Play Preview: Eastern Conference – 4 p.m. ET

LIVE STREAM: NHL Return to Play Preview: Western Conference – 5 p.m. ET

The 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers will begin Sat., Aug 1 with 16 teams in best-of-five series to determine the eight teams moving on to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The top four teams in each conference will play three round-robin games to determine seeding in the First Round.

All games will take place in Edmonton and Toronto with Scotiabank Arena hosting the Eastern Conference and Rogers Place acting as home for the Western Conference.

A look at the Eastern Conference matchups
Final standings for 2019-20 NHL season, NHL draft lottery results
A look at the Western Conference matchups
2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

Brent Seabrook won’t travel with Blackhawks; Future and salary cap impact unclear

Brent Seabrook Blackhawks travel return to play salary cap LTIR
Getty Images
By James O'BrienJul 24, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT
Brent Seabrook won’t travel with the Chicago Blackhawks during the next stage of the NHL’s Return to Play. It also seems unclear if Seabrook will suit up with the Blackhawks again.

Brent Seabrook won’t travel to Edmonton hub; Blackhawks won’t suffer much of a loss

Coming off of significant surgeries, Seabrook explained that he isn’t ready to return to play for the Blackhawks as the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers approach.

“I just don’t feel comfortable yet, just not as comfortable as I want to be,” Seabrook said, according to Scott Powers of the The Athletic.

As uncomfortable as this is to say, the Blackhawks aren’t losing much by missing Seabrook. The 35-year-old defenseman simply is far removed from his most productive days. Consider how lowly Seabrook ranks on this GAR Chart from Evolving Hockey, even relative to Blackhawks teammates who generally don’t score very well:

Brent Seabrook Chicago Blackhawks GAR Evolving Hockey
Brent Seabrook and Blackhawks GAR chart via Evolving Hockey

Of course, many realized that Seabrook began a pretty steep decline quite a while ago. You can see that in his historical isolated impact charts at Hockey Viz.

Brent Seabrook Chicago Blackhawks historical impact Hockey Viz
Brent Seabrook historical impact with Blackhawks via Hockey Viz

Seabrook began his career as a positive influence both on offense and defense. As the years went along, Seabrook’s defense slipped, but he was still able to contribute offensively for the Blackhawks. Then his play dropped off the map in both areas.

Seabrook admits he’s not sure about future

Then again, Seabrook might argue that he could at least make a bigger impact now that he’s healthier. If nothing else, it’s great to hear the veteran defenseman rave about an improved quality of life post-surgeries.

“Now I feel incredible,” Seabrook said, via NHL.com’s Tracey Myers. “Helping my kids tie their shoes has been nice. Tying my own shoes has been nice, getting out of bed, things like that.”

Despite that improved bill of health, these times leave Seabrook wondering about his Blackhawks future.

A trade or LTIR trip to buy salary cap breathing room?

For years, salary cap-interested people have wondered if the Blackhawks might wiggle out of Seabrook’s contract.

Even now, it’s staggering to look at it. Seabrook carries a jarring $6.875 million cap hit through 2023-24. Yikes. Over the years, it’s also been tough to tell if the Blackhawks had the option to trade Seabrook and his problem contract. After all, Seabrook negotiated for a no-movement clause. Could there have been trades shot down behind the scenes? Maybe ones barely discussed because of that NMC? For the most part, we can only speculate.

Yet, after hearing Seabrook wonder about his own future, it sounds like he’d be more likely to waive that clause. (Note: it turns into a modified no-trade clause starting in 2022-23, for whatever that’s worth.)

The tricky part is finding a trade partner. For one thing, would Seabrook be willing to go on LTIR? He stated that he believes he can still be an “impact player,” yet such a trip to LTIR wouldn’t be without credibility. Seabrook’s accrued plenty of bumps and bruises stemming from long Blackhawks playoff runs.

Sadly, Seabrook would likely be more compelling trade fodder if his $6.875M merely went to LTIR. His salary doesn’t dive as dramatically as some of the “loophole” contracts that prompted recapture penalties, but his cap hit will be larger than his actual salary going forward.

A rebuilding team might be willing to eat that salary cap headache, especially if the Blackhawks dangled Seabrook after paying off one of his larger signing bonuses.

With what’s still a pretty snug salary cap situation, the Blackhawks might be willing to bribe a rebuilding team to take Seabrook’s contract off of their hands. Looking forward, maybe it would be worth it to convince the Seattle Kraken to do so during the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

Either way, it’s fair to wonder about Seabrook’s future with the Blackhawks. But we at least know he won’t suit up against the Oilers during the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers during the NHL Return to Play.

Coyotes banking on two goalies when season resumes

Associated PressJul 24, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes embraced a two-goalie system to start the season, relying on Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta to put them in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race.

When injuries hit both goalies, Arizona slid down the standings, faced with needing a big push before the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that the puck is about to drop again in a rejiggered playoff format, the Coyotes may have an advantage with Kuemper and Raanta healthy again.

”I’m not quite sure you can just run a goalie all the way through and win a Stanley Cup,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said. ”I’m not saying some goalies can’t do it, but in this format, it’s going to be tough. We’re lucky, like I said, to have that option and not have that drop-off in a sense.”

The Coyotes got off to one of the franchise’s best starts this season behind Raanta and Kuemper, who were among the NHL’s leaders in save percentage.

Then Kuemper went down with a lower-body injury in December and Raanta suffered a lower-body injury less than three weeks later, leaving Arizona without its top two goalies.

The Coyotes labored through January to drop down the standings and had a hard time making up the ground, even after Raanta returned. Arizona was 11th in the Western Conference, five points out of the final playoff spot when the season was halted March 12.

The break gave Kuemper and Raanta time to heal, and the new, one-time playoff format gave the Coyotes a chance to play in the postseason for the first time since reaching the 2012 Western Conference finals.

Having two quality goalies could be an advantage for Arizona in the condensed playoff format. The Coyotes open the Stanley Cup qualifiers against Nashville on Aug. 2 in Edmonton and will play four games in a span of six days.

”What’s going on, the way the format is and what’s been thrown at us, I think if you’re going to go all the way, you need two goalies,” Tocchet said. ”And they’re going to play, I think.”

Raanta was brought in to be Arizona’s No. 1 goalie after Mike Smith was traded to Calgary in 2017. Acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers, the Finnish goalie was superb early his first season in the desert, finishing with a 2.24 goals-against average.

Raanta suffered a lower-body injury early in the 2018-19 season and was limited to 12 games, opening the door for Kuemper.

Acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings in 2017, Kuemper arrived in the desert as a career backup in parts of six NHL seasons. He was thrust into the No. 1 slot when Raanta got hurt and thrived, earning his first All-Star game nod in 2019, even though he couldn’t play due to injury.

Kuemper finished with 27 wins and a 2.22 goals-against average last season and got off to a good start this season before being injured.

He and Raanta had time to heal during the pandemic-caused break in the season, so now the Coyotes have two options in the condensed version of the postseason.

”Nowadays in the league, I think you need to have two strong goalies to be able to win something,” Raanta said. ”You can see on other teams also, they’re doing that a lot . So I think it’s only a good thing.”

The Coyotes are banking on it as the season is set to resume.