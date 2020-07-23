Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• The NHL aims for an “even playing field” for Edmonton and Toronto despite serving as playoff hub cities. As Chris Johnston reports, that might mean aiming the Blue Jackets’ cannon sound effect at our ears when they score a goal as the “home team.” Too far? Silly? Maybe, but it’s definitely a gesture toward fairness. [Sportsnet]
• Breaking down what the Flyers need to improve their seeding situation during the Round Robin portion of the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers, including letting younger players shake off playoff jitters. They’ll also need, get this: to score more goals than their opponents. Bold strategy, I know. [Broad Street Hockey]
• Among other things, the Winnipeg Jets are confident in their goalie and their power play. Considering Connor Hellebuyck‘s work as a Vezina finalist (and arguably, as a should-be Hart Trophy finalist), the goalie part certainly tracks. [Winnipeg Free Press]
• As you can see from the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule (and TV listings), hockey fans could be treated to all-day hockey. With that in mind, Patrick Kane compares the NHL Return to Play setup to March Madness. [NBC Sports Chicago]
• Rod Brind’Amour touched on a host of Hurricanes NHL Return to Play topics, along with training camp approaches and other subjects. Interestingly, Brind’Amour favors intense work in practice, with carefully chosen rest times to aim for keeping players healthy. He also indicated that if Brett Pesce is available, he’ll get to play. [Canes Country]
• Some interesting analysis of the Stars’ lineup choices. This includes a look at the promising Tyler Seguin, Denis Gurianov, and Roope Hintz line, while also doubts about Corey Perry lining up with Jamie Benn. I continue to wonder what kind of deployment we’ll see from Perry vs. Joe Pavelski and Alexander Radulov. Is Pavelski – Radulov really going to be a fourth-line-type duo, or will they be used reasonably prominently? [Defending Big D]
• George Richards shares an in-depth look at Panthers prospects hoping to make a mark during training camp. Owen Tippett ranks as probably the most interesting option. That said, it will be tough not to root for Chase Priskie to realize a dream. [Florida Hockey Now]
It’s crazy how some things come full circle in life. Extremely excited to join the @FlaPanthers and return to my hometown. Talk about following your dreams… pic.twitter.com/5IsRp7cozT
— Chase Priskie (@priskie4) February 24, 2020
• How the might benefit the Canucks’ young core long-term. This one adds some perspective on Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes, and Elias Pettersson, in particular. [Canucks Army]
• For a detailed look at the prevalence and growth of women’s hockey across the globe, head to The Ice Garden. [The Ice Garden]
• Consider Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White a multi-sport star. That seems to be the case after the Shreveport Mudbugs “drafted” White as a goalie. [Bills Wire]
I told y’all.. First Round Pick by the @mudbugshockey !! Thank you for making my dreams become reality #GoalieTre #trewhitegoalieacademy pic.twitter.com/yv4S2PpwLr
— Tre'Davious White (@TakeAwayTre_) July 21, 2020
