PHT Morning Skate: Cannons to level playing field; March Madness for hockey

By James O'BrienJul 23, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The NHL aims for an “even playing field” for Edmonton and Toronto despite serving as playoff hub cities. As Chris Johnston reports, that might mean aiming the Blue Jackets’ cannon sound effect at our ears when they score a goal as the “home team.” Too far? Silly? Maybe, but it’s definitely a gesture toward fairness. [Sportsnet]

• Breaking down what the Flyers need to improve their seeding situation during the Round Robin portion of the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers, including letting younger players shake off playoff jitters. They’ll also need, get this: to score more goals than their opponents. Bold strategy, I know. [Broad Street Hockey]

• Among other things, the Winnipeg Jets are confident in their goalie and their power play. Considering Connor Hellebuyck‘s work as a Vezina finalist (and arguably, as a should-be Hart Trophy finalist), the goalie part certainly tracks. [Winnipeg Free Press]

• As you can see from the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule (and TV listings), hockey fans could be treated to all-day hockey. With that in mind, Patrick Kane compares the NHL Return to Play setup to March Madness. [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Rod Brind’Amour touched on a host of Hurricanes NHL Return to Play topics, along with training camp approaches and other subjects. Interestingly, Brind’Amour favors intense work in practice, with carefully chosen rest times to aim for keeping players healthy. He also indicated that if Brett Pesce is available, he’ll get to play. [Canes Country]

• Some interesting analysis of the Stars’ lineup choices. This includes a look at the promising Tyler Seguin, Denis Gurianov, and Roope Hintz line, while also doubts about Corey Perry lining up with Jamie Benn. I continue to wonder what kind of deployment we’ll see from Perry vs. Joe Pavelski and Alexander Radulov. Is Pavelski – Radulov really going to be a fourth-line-type duo, or will they be used reasonably prominently? [Defending Big D]

• George Richards shares an in-depth look at Panthers prospects hoping to make a mark during training camp. Owen Tippett ranks as probably the most interesting option. That said, it will be tough not to root for Chase Priskie to realize a dream. [Florida Hockey Now]

• How the might benefit the Canucks’ young core long-term. This one adds some perspective on Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes, and Elias Pettersson, in particular. [Canucks Army]

• For a detailed look at the prevalence and growth of women’s hockey across the globe, head to The Ice Garden. [The Ice Garden]

• Consider Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White a multi-sport star. That seems to be the case after the Shreveport Mudbugs “drafted” White as a goalie. [Bills Wire]

Korpi or Elvis? Blue Jackets running goaltender derby again

Associated PressJul 23, 2020, 8:49 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — When the season began, no one in the Columbus Blue Jackets organization was sure either one of the two top goaltenders could be an everyday starter in the NHL.

Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins seized on their opportunities to play, and the tandem helped lift the injury-ravaged Blue Jackets into an Eastern Conference wildcard playoff spot by the time the season was halted in March because of the coronavirus.

Now the two 26-year-olds – each with a new contract – are battling for the starting spot again during an abbreviated training camp ahead of a playoff qualifying series against Toronto beginning Aug. 2.

The Maple Leafs have no such dilemma, but are hoping Frederik Andersen is up to the task of starting quickly in the five-game play-in series after the 30-year-old veteran netminder recorded the worst save percentage of his career (.909) in starting 52 of the 70 regular season games.

The Maple Leafs brought in some help ahead of the trade deadline in February, acquiring Jack Campbell from the Los Angeles Kings. Campbell won three of his four starts with the Leafs before the break.

In Columbus, Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said he’s comfortable letting the goalie derby play out through most of the camp.

”We’re going to wing it,” Tortorella said last week. ”We’re going to wait until Aug. 2, maybe a couple of days before, (to decide) who we’re going to start. I don’t know. They both deserve the opportunity, the way they played this year.”

Merzlikins has looked sharper in scrimmages and may have the edge after Korpisalo had a rough time in a simulated game Tuesday night, surrendering seven goals to his teammates.

During the season both had earned the confidence of their coach, who is notoriously difficult to please.

”We’re not one of the 12 teams in the East playing now in the summer if our goaltending doesn’t carry us,” Tortorella said. ”They were the backbone of our team. Each one of them took a part of the season and really stood in there for us.”

Korpisalo became the starter by attrition last summer when former Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky departed for the Florida Panthers as a free agent. But waiting in the wings was the flamboyant Merzlikins, who came to Columbus after six seasons as a superstar and fan favorite in the Swiss professional league.

Korpisalo pulled it together in December, going 6-2-3 with a .932 save percentage and a 1.94 goals-against average. His first half was impressive enough to earn him a spot on the NHL All-Star team just before he went down with a knee injury on Dec. 29 that would require surgery and put him on the disabled list.

Then it was Elvis time.

Pressed into service after going 0-4-3 as a backup early in the season, Merzlikins was in the net on New Year’s Eve as the Blue Jackets routed Bobrovsky’s Panthers 4-1. He backstopped to the team to an 8-2 record in January.

By the time Merzlikins was sidelined for five games with a concussion on Feb. 24, Korpisalo was healthy again and went back to the net, stirring up a goalie controversy just before the season was abruptly halted.

Merzlikins, who is from Latvia, said he feels like a different goalie than last summer in his first training camp when he was still trying to adjust to the smaller rink in the NHL after spending the first part of his career playing in Switzerland.

Korpisalo, who is from Finland, and Merzlikins have been friends since being thrown together in close quarters at Blue Jackets development camp in 2014.

”Back then we were 18 or something, still dreaming about someday playing in the NHL,” Korpisalo said. ”Today we’re both here, playing in the NHL. It’s pretty cool.”

NHL Training Camp News: Crosby skates; Toews reportedly voted against Return to Play

By James O'BrienJul 22, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT
The 10th day of NHL training camp news includes an update on Sidney Crosby, an interesting report regarding Jonathan Toews‘ view of the Return to Play, and much more.

Crosby headlines good NHL training camp news for Penguins

Rank the Pittsburgh Penguins among the teams that enjoyed the best news among NHL teams in training camps on Wednesday.

The biggest involves their biggest star. Sidney Crosby missed a few practices since leaving a Saturday scrimmage, but he was back on the ice on Wednesday. If there’s one bit that dampers that news, it’s that Crosby skated before Penguins practice, rather than with teammates. So we’ll see if Crosby suffers any setbacks.

Crosby grabs the headlines, but the Penguins also saw Patric Hornqvist and Juuso Riikola in action.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan gushed about Hornqvist upon his return to the fold.

“The bounce in our step is different when he’s on the ice with us and he’s on the bench with us or in the locker room,” Sullivan said.

Flyers’ Hart, Avs’ Makar and other NHL training camp news updates

Along with Crosby getting back in action, the biggest NHL training camp news was that David Pastrnak may not practice with the Bruins until the team reaches Toronto. There were plenty of other interesting returns and absences from NHL training camps on Wednesday, though:

  • Like Crosby, Steven Stamkos got some skating in, but not with his Lightning teammates. Stamkos is reportedly dealing with a lower-body injury.
  • After leaving a Tuesday scrimmage, Carter Hart missed Flyers’ practice on Wednesday as well. The most comforting thought is probably that Hart has some time to heal up, as the Flyers merely battle for seeding in the Round Robin portion of the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers.
  • The bad news is that Max Pacioretty missed a second straight Golden Knights practice. The good news is that Peter DeBoer said it’s just a minor issue.

“I told you guys a couple of days ago [it wasn’t a positive COVID-19 test], and it still isn’t that,” DeBoer said, via NHL.com’s Danny Webster. “He’s dealing with a minor issue. I anticipate he’ll be on the ice with us here before we leave for Edmonton (on Sunday).”

So … it at least seems like COVID-19 isn’t Pacioretty’s issue. (It feels safest to caveat almost everything right now, though.)

In other Golden Knights news, we have a “best shape of his life” sighting! Kinda feels cozy to enjoy a training camp trope in July.

  • Cale Makar missed weekend scrimmages, and also Wednesday’s action for the Avalanche. Here’s hoping it’s just a minor issue.
  • The NHL overturned recent decisions to let prospects like Alexander Romanov skate with the Canadiens, and Ilya Sorokin to participate with the Islanders.
  • Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad is another player filed under “unfit to play.” George Richards reports that Joel Quenneville isn’t too concerned about Ekblad, who may practice on Friday.
  • The Oilers are taking defensive prospect Philip Broberg to the playoff bubble. Could he end up making a big difference for the Oilers? He seems to be making an impression, at least.

Report: Blackhawks’ Toews voted against NHL Return to Play

Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews frequently comes as one of the league’s most thoughtful players. You could see that, for example, when Toews shared his thoughts on protests following George Floyd’s death.

So maybe it shouldn’t be surprising that Toews ranked as one of two NHLPA executive board members who voted against the NHL Return to Play, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

“I have been told by many, many, many players that one of the most vocal players during the process of coming back to play was Jonathan Toews, that he asked a lot of questions,” Friedman said during his “31 Thoughts” podcast. “And other players really defended him. They said he was great, he asked relevant questions, he challenged whether or not this was really safe to play.”

(Friedman reports that Jordan Martinook represented the other vote against the NHL Return to Play plan on behalf of the Hurricanes.)

Toews has missed some training camp time for the Blackhawks, for whatever that’s worth.

Neely questions Pastrnak, Kase, who may not practice with Bruins until Toronto

By James O'BrienJul 22, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT
Cam Neely told media members that his “best guess” is that David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase won’t practice with the Bruins until the team reaches the Toronto hub city. Maybe most interestingly, Neely criticized some of the decisions Pastrnak and Kase made as the Bruins continue the NHL Return to Play process.

Limited opportunities to shake off rust

Now, it’s possible that Pastrnak and Kase might be able to get a Bruins practice in before the team plans on traveling to Toronto on (Sunday) July 26. It’s just that, like with many parts of this process, things are up in the air.

“It’s hard to say right now,” Neely said, via NBC Sports Boston. “My best guess would be [they will practice] in Toronto. There are hopes that it will be before we leave [Boston], but my best guess is Toronto.”

Pastrnak hasn’t gotten much time in with the Bruins, while Kase hasn’t practiced with them in training camp yet. To state the obvious: that’s far from ideal.

Brad Marchand recently said that “it doesn’t take long for chemistry to bounce back” for Marchand, Pastrnak, and Patrice Bergeron. And that’s probably true.

But what about Kase?

The speedy winger only managed to suit up for six Bruins games after being traded from the Ducks. During that time, Kase rarely got up to speed, as he failed to score a goal and only recorded a single assist. If anyone could have benefited from more time getting acclimated with still-new Bruins teammates, it was Kase.

Neely disappointed with Pastrnak and Kase; Quick look at Bruins schedule

You can chalk up some of these issues to “the nature of the beast.” We live in tumultuous times amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s not always possible for best-laid plans to actually pan out.

That doesn’t mean Neely isn’t disappointed with Kase and Pastrnak, who may have had a smoother transition to Bruins team activities if they arrived in Boston earlier.

Kase and Pastrnak don’t rank as the Bruins only headaches during training camp. Key players like Charlie McAvoy also missed time, while Tuukka Rask did his best to shake off concerns about a fractured finger.

Yet in the cases of Kase and Pastrnak, the Bruins seem a little steamed that this is a headache that maybe could have been controlled. It will be interesting to see if any hard feelings hold over, or if this is something that the Bruins move on from.

With some drama brewing, it might be helpful to ponder the upcoming Return to Play schedule for the Bruins, leading into the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers:

Rest of this week: Bruins squeeze in practices, wrap up training camp as best they can.

July 26: Bruins plan on arriving in Toronto hub city. Players need multiple negative COVID-19 tests to join the team on charter planes, so we’ll see if the Bruins and other teams experience disruptions there.

July 30: Bruins face Blue Jackets in an exhibition game (7 p.m. ET)

Aug. 2: Round Robin game versus Flyers (NBC, 3 p.m. ET)

Aug. 5: Round Robin game against Lightning (NBCSN, 4 p.m. ET)

Aug. 9: Final Round Robin game versus Capitals (time, network to be determined).

Kase and Pastrnak setbacks shouldn’t be too disruptive to Bruins overall

In the framework of this week, it’s rotten that Pastrnak and Kase might not practice with the Bruins.

Overall, though? Between that exhibition game and the three Round Robin contests, the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers open up space for Pastrnak, Kase, and others to shake off the rust. It may not be ideal, but it’s probably nothing to get too bent out of shape about.

Flyers’ Oskar Lindblom signs three-year, $9M extension

oskar lindblom extension
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJul 22, 2020, 1:56 PM EDT
It’s been a great month for Oskar Lindblom. On July 2, the Flyers forward rang the bell to signify the end of his treatments for Ewing’s sarcoma. On Wednesday, he inked a fresh contract extension.

The 23-year-old Lindblom signed a three-year, $9 million deal to remain with the Flyers. He could have been a restricted free agent in the off-season.

“I am very excited to be a part of the Flyers for the next three seasons,” Lindblom said. “The support that the organization, the fans, and the entire NHL has given me has been quite overwhelming. I can’t wait to get back skating with the boys and being the professional hockey player I know I can be. I want to thank the Flyers for giving me this opportunity and I look forward to the day I’m back and contributing to the team’s success.”

[2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule]

At the time of his diagnosis in December, Lindblom, a 2020 Masterton Trophy finalist, was tied for the team lead in goals (11), and had recorded 18 points in the Flyers’ first 30 games.

Despite going through treatments Lindblom still found time to visit his teammates during the season. He made several trips to home games, was in the team photo, and skated during Phase 2 of the NHL’s Return to Play.

On a conference call Wednesday, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher didn’t close the door on the possibility Lindblom could be one of the 31 players they take to Toronto. He also added that there is the chance he could actually play.

“I don’t know what’s out of the question,” Fletcher said. “I wouldn’t certainly put any limits on Oskar. We’ll obviously do everything that we can to protect him. He’s looking forward to restarting his life and his career. Whatever that means, we’ll find out. We’ll work very closely with his medical team and our medical team. We’ll make the right decisions for him.

————

