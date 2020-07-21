MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

PHT Morning Skate: Hall waiting on contracts talks; Keefe’s options

By Sean LeahyJul 21, 2020, 9:36 AM EDT
• While he recently had dinner with Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo and COO Xavier Gutierrez, Taylor Hall will still wait until the off-season to hold any contract talks. [Sportsnet]

• The JOFA line is back for the Predators. [Nashville A to Z Sports]

• How Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov can help one another and the Wild. [Zone Coverage]

• Sheldon Keefe has plenty of options at his disposal to help out Auston Matthews. [TSN]

• CCM Hockey has announced an endorsement agreement with Akim Aliu, founder of the Time to Dream Foundation and co-chair of the newly formed Hockey Diversity Alliance, to work to eradicate racism and intolerance at all levels of hockey. [PR Newswire]

• The Canadiens and Islanders are closer to getting some practice help for Phase 3.

• Jack McIlhargey, a former NHL defenseman and assistant coach, died Sunday from cancer at 68. [NHL.com]

NHL 21 will be released in October and will not be available on PS5 this year. [Operation Sports]

• The story of the two friends rollerblading from Boston to Michigan to raise money for American Cancer Society. [ESPN]

• Catching up with Johan Hedberg. [San Jose Hockey Now]

NHL goalies scrambling to regain groove after 4-month break

Associated PressJul 21, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
With no ice time available during the NHL’s four-month pandemic-forced break, Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry had little choice but to let his game go to the dogs.

Diesel and Kitty, his two English mastiffs, to be specific.

“That was something I did almost every day, take the dogs downstairs and play street hockey with them,” Jarry said.

“We didn’t really have anyone to shoot on us over the break and I was just playing catch with my girlfriend at home and playing with the dogs. … That was all we could mimic” he added. “I usually would just stick-handle around, and they would chase me around and try to grab the ball.”

The dog days are most certainly over for Jarry and his counterparts. The Penguins are among the 24 teams entering their second week of training camp in preparation for the league’s expanded playoff format that will be played in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, starting on Aug. 1.

And goalies, with varying degrees of on- and off-ice preparation, are playing catch-up to regain their groove.

“As a shooter, you don’t really need a goalie to work on your shot,” Toronto’s Frederik Andersen said. “But I think as a goalie, you definitely need someone to shoot at you.”

Skaters could practice their shots in driveways, patios or basements. Goalies had no way to replicate facing a 100 mph slapshot, the speed of the game, angles and dealing with the jostle of bodies in front of a net.

“It’s probably all of the above, but I think the one major thing obviously is speed and traffic, people in front of you, the ability to find the puck,” Dallas Stars goalie coach Jeff Reese said. “Would we like them to be in midseason form? That would be great. But compete is going to make up a lot for that. And we’ve got two veteran guys that certainly compete hard.”

Reese was referring to starter Ben Bishop, who was able to hit the ice almost daily in Dallas, and backup Anton Khudobin, who had limited ice time while spending most of the break in his native Russia.

Khudobin worked out regularly instead of taking time off to rest as he would during a normal offseason.

“To me, it was like I would be on injury and the guys would be playing hockey,” said Khudobin, who managed to get some ice time with former NHL player Alexander Semin. “And I would just be getting back into shape and keep working, working, working, and whenever I’m cleared to play, here we go.”

Some coaches may lean more on their goalie tandems. That will be especially true for each conference’s top four teams, who can ease in their goalies during a three-game round-robin series to determine first-round playoff seeding.

Assured a first-round spot is a plus for Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, who will take his time choosing between Philipp Grubauer, who hasn’t played since being sidelined by a lower body injury in mid-February, and Pavel Francouz, who went 7-2-2 in taking over the starting job.

“I like the options that we have.” Bednar said. “I think both guys are potential starters for us, and we’ll make our decision as we enter Game 1 of the playoffs and not before then.”

Columbus coach John Tortorella doesn’t have the luxury of time, given the Blue Jackets open their best-of-five series against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

“I don’t profess to know or want to know about goalies. I just want them to stop the puck,” Tortorella said of having to decide between Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins, who have both missed time due to injury this season. “We’re going to wing it.”

Staying fit and sharp was a concern for Merzlikins, who spent much of the pause holed up in his Columbus apartment.

“It was kind of weird and boring,” he said. “Just stretches and maybe go out for a run. And still I didn’t want to risk it and go run.”

Tampa Bay starter Andrei Vasilevskiy had a far different experience. He kept active by regularly getting out to fish off the Florida coast before having to trade his rod and reel for a blocker and pads.

“I even caught a small shark a few weeks ago,” Vasilevskiy said. “I know it’s a tough time, but at least I had some happy moments during this quarantine.”

NHL lore is filled with stories of goaltending achievements, ranging from the likes of Detroit’s Terry Sawchuk going 8-0 and allowing five goals in 1952 to Pittsburgh’s Matt Murray leading the Penguins to the Stanley Cup championship as a rookie in 2016.

Hockey Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden, who won six championships in eight seasonss with Montreal in the 1970s, said he has no concerns about members of his fraternity overcoming this year’s challenges.

“Goalies will be ready,” he said.

‘I always think about Cups’ – Rejuvenated Malkin leads Pens

Associated PressJul 21, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin is already thinking about the future, the one where the hockey star in the family isn’t the four-time All-Star forward for the Pittsburgh Penguins but his 4-year-old son, Nikita.

The younger Malkin certainly seems to be on his way. The elder Malkin posted a picture on Instagram this week with Nikita decked out in full Penguins gear. Spending an extended amount of time with Nikita during the three-month pause to the NHL season created by the COVID-19 pandemic gave Malkin an appreciation for the energy it takes to wrangle a preschooler.

“He spends so much energy every day,” Malkin said Tuesday.

Like father, like son.

While many of his teammates are still trying to find their footing during training camp as they prepare for a playoff meeting with Montreal early next month, the 33-year-old Malkin is already at full speed.

“You guys can see it when you watch in practice every day,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “The level of intensity … it’s contagious throughout our team. All of our leaders have brought that … but Geno has set the standard as far as bringing his work ethic to the rink every day.”

Pittsburgh has needed it, particularly with captain Sidney Crosby currently out due to an undisclosed injury. The three-time MVP left an intrasquad scrimmage over the weekend. He missed practice Sunday and sat out a scrimmage on Monday. Sullivan, citing the NHL’s privacy policy, has declined to offer any details on Crosby’s status, making Malkin’s energetic play all the more valuable.

Malkin helped carry the Penguins during Crosby’s extended absence last fall following surgery to repair a sports hernia and was leading the team in points (74) by a wide margin when the league shut down in mid-March. He spent most of the “pause” in Miami with his wife and family, trying to stick to his summer workout regiment while adding more inline skating to the mix with the local ice rinks shut down.

Yes, he’s plenty fresh following the layoff. Yet there is another layer of urgency that’s helped Malkin quickly re-engage. Sure, the pursuit of a fourth Stanley Cup is ever-present in his mind. There’s also an appreciation for the game that might have gotten lost in recent years. He can’t remember the last time he went so long without playing. It wasn’t fun.

“I always think about Cups for sure but I’m glad to back for ice,” Malkin said. “It’s my … it’s what I do all my life. It’s a new reality right now it’s not easy for everyone and we understand how important this year for each player. Like, we try (to) do everything back and play playoffs. It doesn’t matter. No fans, it’s hard but it’s still like, we love the game.”

Malkin believes the Penguins are taking the right steps in ramping up the intensity to get ready for what awaits in Toronto next month. The first scrimmage was a sloppy 7-0 domination by one side in which Pittsburgh starting goaltender Matt Murray struggled. He was better on Monday, and so was the intensity.

“We played hard, we try to play like real game, couple hits, blocking shots,” Malkin said. “You know practice is not real game but we try to be close. I like what I see.”

Maybe, but time is running out. At least reinforcements are on the way. Nine players who had been held out due to health protocols were cleared to return on Monday. Sullivan held the group out of the scrimmage, preferring to give them a chance to get some practice reps in before going all out. Their return, a group that includes veteran forward Patric Hornqvist, led the team to add a scrimmage next Saturday. The team leaves for Canada the following day.

“It’s what we think is best for the players and what the team needs,” Sullivan said.

NHL suspends Rangers’ Lemieux for two games

Associated PressJul 20, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT
NEW YORK — New York Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux has been suspended by the NHL for the first two games of the team’s preliminary-round series against Carolina because of an illegal check that injured Colorado forward Joonas Donskoi in March.

The league’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday, four months after holding a hearing with Lemieux. The NHL waited until return to play guidelines were in place before making a ruling.

The suspension means Lemieux will miss the first two games of the Rangers’ best-of-five series against Carolina, which opens in Toronto on Aug. 1. He will be eligible to play in New York’s exhibition game against the New York Islanders on July 29.

Lemieux was suspended for a late and blindside hit on Donskoi in the final minutes of regulation of the Rangers 3-2 overtime loss at Colorado on March 11. Donskoi entered the Rangers zone and cut into the middle, where he got off a shot on net before being struck from the side by Lemieux.

Replays showed Lemieux led with his shoulder and caught Donskoi on the left side of the head, while the player was looking forward. Donskoi did not return due to a head injury, and would have likely missed several games had the season not been paused a day later because of the pandemic.

Lemieux received a two-minute penalty for interference.

NHL Training Camp News: Domi returns; Lemieux finally suspended

By Sean LeahyJul 20, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
When the Canadiens hit the ice on Monday they were joined by Max Domi. The forward, who is a Type 1 diabetic, had not taken part in Phase 3 after it was decided they would take time to make a decision if he would participate.

Head coach Claude Julien said Domi is on board to play, but complications could arise given his situation.

“He’s back, but we know that anything can happen,” Julien said. “If there’s something that comes up that would put him at risk, he can leave again.

“For now, it was a good first day for him. He figured out quickly that the pace was pretty good for a team that’s only been practicing for a week. It was good to see him out there, and he seemed very upbeat and very encouraged by the fact that we have a group that’s healthy.”

Also at Habs camp today, goaltender Michael McNiven took a Shea Weber slap shot to the mask. Ouch.

Julien said McNiven suffered a cut on his face but did not have a headache or any other injury.

Lemieux finally suspended

It’s been 129 days since Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux had his hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for interfering with the Sharks’ Joonas Donskoi. On Monday, he finally learned his fate as the league announced a two-game suspension.

Lemieux will be able to play in New York’s lone exhibition game on July 29, but will have to miss Games 1 and 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier series against Carolina.

Ferland inches closer to return

Concussions limited Micheal Ferland to only 14 games during the regular season. When the Canucks opened training camp opened last week the forward was deemed “unfit to play.”

But there Ferland was taking part in Sunday’s scrimmage with the team’s main group. A sign that he’s closer to returning.

“I’m feeling really good and looking forward to a couple of scrimmages and getting my cardio and game shape better,” he said before the game. “It’s obviously different in practice, but I’m ready to go. It’s just the stimulation. Seeing a bunch of bodies moving around and going at full speed. That’s what I need. “I need to re-wire my vestibular system and get out there with full pace and contact.”

Canucks head coach Travis Green is eager to see how Ferland progresses, leaving the door open for him to be part of the line up when they take on the Wild.

“If he’s ready to go, it’s another body we have to take into consideration,” Green said. “We’re going to have to make some hard decisions. The next couple of weeks are going to be important for a lot of guys, It’s no secret we signed [Ferland] for these type of games when things get heated. His physical presence is well known.”

Crosby remains out for Penguins

The Penguins captain was again absent on Monday as the team held an intrasquad scrimmage. Head coach Mike Sullivan gave the usual “unable to comment” answer when asked about Crosby’s status.

Meanwhile, the nine players who were held out at the beginning of training camp were cleared to join the team for Phase 3. Those players had been sidelined after possible secondary exposure to a person who had contact with a COVID-19 positive individual.

“We chose to give them an opportunity to get a couple of days of skating amongst themselves, first and foremost, before they rejoin the group,” Sullivan said. “We thought it made the most sense to give them a couple of days of an opportunity to skate and get their legs underneath them.”

Coaching in empty arenas

One interesting thing about playing hockey in rinks with no fans is the communication between players, and between players and coaches. A coach shouting directions to his team will likely be heard by everyone, as opposed to a normal situation where maybe it’s heard by those closest to the bench.

How does one adjust to that new kind of setting?

“There aren’t that many secrets,” said Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer. “Everyone’s got four guys on the bench and usually one guy on the other bench is watching your bench anyway. We’ll have to get creative with some of the stuff we’re trying to put in at different points.”

Brind’Amour using camp to “sharpen the blade”

As the Hurricanes continue preparing for the Rangers, there’s plenty of work to do after a four month break.

“I’d like to get sharp,” said head coach Brind’Amour. “I think we’ve covered a lot of stuff but it’s the sharpness. I think we’ve got to sharpen the blade.”

One area bolstered due to all the time off has been the blue line. Dougie Hamilton and Sami Vatanen are healthy and Brady Skjei is getting more time to fit in following the February trade.

“We have a great, deep D corps right now,” said defenseman Jaccob Slavin via the News and Observer. “Through the playoffs, anything can happen and you see injuries happen and you see some guys get hot and some guys get cold. To have eight guys is going to be extremely helpful. It’s a deep corps and anybody can step into almost any role and play that.”

Anderson on ice

Josh Anderson was a surprise face at Blue Jackets practice on Sunday. The forward had shoulder surgery in March and still needs to be cleared for contact.

If Anderson can return at some point during the Stanley Cup Qualifier series against Toronto — or later on if they advance — that will be a big boost to their group up front.

“Although the break, no one really wanted this to happen, it certainly helped this team getting guys healthy,” head coach John Tortorella said. “We’re excited about that opportunity to play with a full team.”

