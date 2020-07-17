Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• “Infectious disease specialist Dr. John Swartzberg says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have made a massive mistake by staging team training camps in Southern U.S. cities where Covid infection rates are spiking.” [TSN]
• Some Edmonton restaurants are choosing against being part of the NHL bubble if it means closing to the public. [Edmonton Journal]
• Parts of Rogers Place were flooded early Thursday night, with the Oilers saying the damage wouldn’t affect plans to use the arena as an NHL hub when the season resumes. [PHT]
• Robin Lehner touts mental health benefits of return of sports, NHL. [PHT]
• Sheldon Keefe is ready for the Maple Leafs’ chess match against John Tortorella’s Blue Jackets. [TSN]
Connor Hellebuyck of the Jets, Tuukka Rask of the Bruins and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Lightning have been named the three finalists for the 2019-20 Vezina Trophy. The award, which is voted on by the NHL’s 31 general managers, is given to the goaltender “adjudged to be the best at this position.”
Vasilevskiy was a first-time winner last season.
The winner will be announced during the conference finals.
The case for Connor Hellebuyck: The Jets netminder was a workhorse this season leading all goalies in games played (58), shots faced (1,796), saves (1,656), and was second in minutes played (3,268:33). His .929 5-on-5 save percentage was fifth-best in the NHL and his six shutouts were tops in the league. How valuable was he for Winnipeg? He helped his team win 31 of their 37 games during the regular season and he faced 37-or-more shots in 13 games, posting a .948 save percentage over that span. A win would make him the first in franchise history to capture the Vezina.
The case for Tuukka Rask: No goalie in the NHL had a better 5-on-5 save percentage (.941) or goals saved above average (19.69) than the Bruins netminder. He was right behind Hellebuyck in shutouts with five. Along with Jaroslav Halak, the Boston tandem won the William Jennings Trophy as the goaltenders on the team allowing the fewest regular-season goals. Rask won the award back in 2013-14.
The case for Andrei Vasilevskiy: He led all goaltenders in wins (35), was third in overall ice time (3,121:54), was fourth in goals saved above average (9.77), and was sixth in even strength save percentage (.927) among netminders with at least 40 starts. One of Vasilevskiy’s highlights was leading the Lightning on a 21-game point streak (19-0-2) and helping them win 21 of his final 27 regular season starts. This is the third straight season he’s been a finalist and he would become the first back-to-back winner of the award since Martin Brodeur in 2006-07 and 2007-08.
What’s the biggest thing you’ll be keeping an eye on over these three weeks of training camp?
James O’Brien, NHL writer: To me, it boils down to: which teams are closest to “full-strength.” That’s a simple thought, but it gets more complicated when you factor in a lack of transparency in the NHL. “Unfit to play” is becoming the new “lower-body injury.” Does unfit to play mean injured, infected, both? Just a day off? Good luck getting many concrete answers from NHL teams. Or, if we do, does that mean every cagey answer equates to mistruths being told?
None of this is especially fun to follow, but it’s the elephant in the room. It might even just be the entire room, elephant, furniture, backwards talking and all.
Michael Finewax, Rotoworld Senior Hockey Writer/Editor: The biggest thing to keep an eye on in the next three weeks is the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the NHL. I think there will be a few before the teams head into the two hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto and then it will just be a matter of controlling the infection rate among the rest of the player’s teammates. It will be more interesting once the players get to their bubble in their respective hub cities and if there are any cases after being in the bubble 14 days.
Jake Abrahams, Managing Editor, NHL content: The foremost concern for me surrounds whether the 24 teams will be able to successfully transition from their home cities to the two bubbles, such that the Return to Play can proceed safely come August 1. Only time will tell there.
But in the meantime, one thing that’s got my interest early on in training camp is the young talent that, because of the hiatus and the expanded rosters, could be poised to make a big splash. Nick Robertson has made a strong impression early in Leafs camp; imagine if the 18-year-old, who scored 55 goals in junior this season, brought that offensive flair to Toronto’s lineup right away? Or if Peyton Krebs, one year after partially tearing his Achilles and falling in the draft because of it, could somehow earn playing time on the Cup-contending Vegas Golden Knights? The league is full of talented young stars, and we may get to see that list grow in this unique postseason environment.
Sean Leahy, NHL writer: I’m curious about how coaches facing goalie decisions will plan for the Stanley Cup Qualifiers. If you’re Mike Sullivan, and you’re confident in both Tristan JarryandMatt Murray, do you think of your Game 1 starter as the one you’ll ride with or in a game-by-game situation? Since the Qualifiers are best-of-five, there’s very little room for error, so if you’re a team like the Penguins, Rangers, Flames, Golden Knights, among others, how short is the leash if your Game 1 starter struggles?
Which teams benefited the most from the four-month break?
James O’Brien, NHL writer: My first instinct was to pick the Penguins, the perennially-injured powerhouse. The health issue moves the goalposts constantly, but actually got me to thinking more broadly.
It’s not just teams that are getting healthier since the pandemic pause. It also might be helpful for familiarity.
The Golden Knights and Maple Leafs rank among teams that made midseason coaching changes, so all that time off and training camps could really help new coaches.
So now I lean toward the Penguins (if they can shake off their outbreak) and the Maple Leafs, who were both unhealthy and dealing with tumultuous times. Of course, both the Penguins and Maple Leafs could get bounced during the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers, so we’ll see how much any of that matters.
Jake Abrahams, Managing Editor, NHL content: I’m in agreement with everyone else regarding teams that have had the opportunity to get healthy. So to offer another perspective, I’m going to off the board and say Florida. For starters, they faced an uphill battle to make the top eight in the East, so for a talented team with plenty of expectations, the new format obviously gave them a break. And perhaps the hiatus gave two-time Vezina winner Sergei Bobrovsky the opportunity to move on from what had been a highly disappointing year. His GAA in the regular season was 3.23 – fourth-worst in the league. Bob is capable of shaving a full goal off that, but even with a more modest improvement, the Panthers would still become a much bigger threat. If he gets hot, watch out.
Sean Leahy, NHL writer: The Blue Jackets were already going to be underdogs against the Maple Leafs in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers round. We know how much John Tortorella loves to play that card any time he can. Now, with a four-month break, Columbus is just about healthy, though they will miss Josh Anderson. Getting Seth Jones and Oliver Bjorkstrand back will help both sides of the ice, as will Cam Atkinson, who dealt with an ankle injury during the regular season.
Columbus-Toronto was already was one the series I was most looking forward to, and a healthy Blue Jackets roster will help move this matchup into the “potential upset” column.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Parts of Rogers Place were flooded early Thursday night, with the Edmonton Oilers saying the damage wouldn’t affect plans to use the arena as an NHL hub when the season resumes.
Oilers Entertainment Group spokesman Tim Shipton said the storm that also brought hail caused leaks in one of the entrance hallways and smaller leaks elsewhere.
“We are assessing the damage and at this time are confident that it will not hamper our planning and preparation and we will be ready to host the return of NHL hockey as hub city,” Shipton said.
Video posted to Twitter showed water streaming from large gaps in the ceiling tiles of Ford Hall and the floor completely awash after a major thunderstorm that brought hail as well as heavy rain.
The arena opened in 2016.
The league plans to resume play with a 24-team format. The NHL is aiming to have teams in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton by July 26, with the games starting to count on Aug. 1.
NHL Training Camp News Day 4: Pastrnak ‘unfit to participate,’ Stars’ do-over
Thursday was a bit of a quiet day around NHL training camps. Many teams either used it to give players rest or had them do off-ice workouts. After four months off time will be needed to get players back up to speed. Given the short window of camp before heading to their respective hub cities, keep rosters healthy is of paramount concern. Let’s take a quick skate around camps with NHL Training Camp News Day 4:
Koivu still debating future
Wild captain Mikko Koivu is in the final year of his contract and isn’t sure what he’ll do next season. The 37-year-old played 55 games this season and saw his lowest ice time (15:34) since 2005-06, his rookie year.
“I feel really good,” he said. “As of right now, I’m just really trying to enjoy every minute of it on the ice and the preparation part. Once we get to Edmonton and start playing again, trying to take it as a new experience. I think we all realize right now that anything can happen, so you just want to have fun with it and at the same time prepare the right way and make sure that we do our part as good as we can.
“Once the games are done then I’ll look at the future and that’s going to be up to [how I feel] mentally, physically, and trying to do the right thing in my mind about the future. For the final decision, I don’t think it’s the time to make that call as of right now.”
When he spoke during the NHL pause, Koivu left the door open for a potential return home to Finland.
Stars with a do-over
Displeased with how training camp went in September, Stars interim head coach Rick Bowness sees this as a chance to get off on the right foot … or skate. Teams aren’t coming out of camp now playing lackluster October regular season games. Every game will be meaningful, something he’s trying to stress.
“You’re going right into it and you’re not going to have time to find your game,” Bowness said. “That’s why it’s important our practices are upbeat, our tempo is good, and we’re working on the things we know we have to work on. The players have to bring a good attitude every day and we can’t waste a day — there’s just not enough time.
The Stars play their only exhibition game on July 30 against the Predators before an Aug. 3 round-robin date with the Golden Knights.
‘Stache in he front, party in the back for Werenski
As training camp opened this week, Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski returned sporting a fresh look. How do you like the mullet and mustache combo?
John Tortorella noticed and was sure to volley a few chirps Werenski’s way. How did Werenski explain the new look?
“What’s there to defend, I like it,” he said.
It has a real 1980s action movie villain look.
Pasta missing from Bruins practice
A day after making his debut at Bruins camp David Pastrnak was nowhere to be seen Thursday. Head coach Bruce Cassidy deemed him “unfit to participate” and given the NHL’s new injury disclosure policy we have no idea what that really means.
Ondrej Kase, who’s yet to skate with the regular group, was also missing.
“Am I thinking ahead to being without those guys in the round-robin or playoffs? No. That would be speculating,” said Cassidy. “Obviously missing two guys that play up in your lineup and a guy like David that’s your League-leading [goal] scorer, you want him in there, you want him getting back into condition, you want him returning to the ice, and being with his teammates. But he’s not.”
Another issue to deal with was Tuukka Rask leaving practice early. The netminder was stung by a shot on Tuesday, but Cassidy was unsure if it was related to today’s exit.
Vladimir Tarasenko is healthy and ready to play again for the Blues after suffering an October shoulder injury. He’s been out since Oct. 24 and used the pause to keep in shape in case the NHL did resume.
It was during the break Tarasenko showed off a unique workout via his Instagram.
“Yeah, it’s like a special workout,” he said. “It’s something fun you have to do through quarantine. It’s not my everyday routine, but sometimes you can do this.”
Tarasenko was also asked about upcoming life in the hub city of Edmonton. He said he’s going there to focus on hockey, not feel like he needs to be at a vacation resort.
“I don’t need much to live,” he said. “I just need a bed and food.”
Waiting for Sorokin
Ilya Sorokin won’t be able to play for the Islanders against the Panthers, but the newly-signed goaltender can skate with the team and join them when they head to Toronto. For now, the 24-year-old and the team must wait on immigration paperwork to be filed in order to allow him to travel over from Russia.
The Islanders were able to sign Sorokin this week six years after drafting him. One day after inking a deal to join the team the rest of the 2019-20 season, he signed a one-year, $2 million extension for next season.
Skjei’s motivation
Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei can’t wait to face his old Rangers teammates in their Stanley Cup Qualifier series. Following the February trade to Carolina, he’s eager to send them back home.
“I’ve got a ton of motivation,” he said Thursday. “I really enjoyed my time in New York and I loved every part of it. But now I have a ton of motivation, a little chip on my shoulder, going into this playoff series.”
Rod Brind’Amour did say on Thursday that the coaching staff planned to talked with Skjei to get information about the way the Rangers like to play.
“We’ll definitely use him as a resource here as we start dialing up more talking about our opponent,” he said. “Starting next week we’ll definitely pick his brain because he was just there, he’s been in their system a long time. It’s in the works.”