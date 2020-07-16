EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Parts of Rogers Place were flooded early Thursday night, with the Edmonton Oilers saying the damage wouldn’t affect plans to use the arena as an NHL hub when the season resumes.
Oilers Entertainment Group spokesman Tim Shipton said the storm that also brought hail caused leaks in one of the entrance hallways and smaller leaks elsewhere.
“We are assessing the damage and at this time are confident that it will not hamper our planning and preparation and we will be ready to host the return of NHL hockey as hub city,” Shipton said.
Video posted to Twitter showed water streaming from large gaps in the ceiling tiles of Ford Hall and the floor completely awash after a major thunderstorm that brought hail as well as heavy rain.
The arena opened in 2016.
The league plans to resume play with a 24-team format. The NHL is aiming to have teams in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton by July 26, with the games starting to count on Aug. 1.
Thursday was a bit of a quiet day around NHL training camps. Many teams either used it to give players rest or had them do off-ice workouts. After four months off time will be needed to get players back up to speed. Given the short window of camp before heading to their respective hub cities, keep rosters healthy is of paramount concern.
Let’s take a quick skate around Thursday’s camps.
Koivu still debating future
Wild captain Mikko Koivu is in the final year of his contract and isn’t sure what he’ll do next season. The 37-year-old played 55 games this season and saw his lowest ice time (15:34) since 2005-06, his rookie year.
“I feel really good,” he said. “As of right now, I’m just really trying to enjoy every minute of it on the ice and the preparation part. Once we get to Edmonton and start playing again, trying to take it as a new experience. I think we all realize right now that anything can happen, so you just want to have fun with it and at the same time prepare the right way and make sure that we do our part as good as we can.
“Once the games are done then I’ll look at the future and that’s going to be up to [how I feel] mentally, physically, and trying to do the right thing in my mind about the future. For the final decision, I don’t think it’s the time to make that call as of right now.”
When he spoke during the NHL pause, Koivu left the door open for a potential return home to Finland.
Stars with a do-over
Displeased with how training camp went in September, Stars interim head coach Rick Bowness sees this as a chance to get off on the right foot … or skate. Teams aren’t coming out of camp now playing lackluster October regular season games. Every game will be meaningful, something he’s trying to stress.
“You’re going right into it and you’re not going to have time to find your game,” Bowness said. “That’s why it’s important our practices are upbeat, our tempo is good, and we’re working on the things we know we have to work on. The players have to bring a good attitude every day and we can’t waste a day — there’s just not enough time.
The Stars play their only exhibition game on July 30 against the Predators before an Aug. 3 round-robin date with the Golden Knights.
‘Stache in he front, party in the back for Werenski
As training camp opened this week, Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski returned sporting a fresh look. How do you like the mullet and mustache combo?
John Tortorella noticed and was sure to volley a few chirps Werenski’s way. How did Werenski explain the new look?
“What’s there to defend, I like it,” he said.
It has a real 1980s action movie villain look.
Pasta missing from Bruins practice
A day after making his debut at Bruins camp David Pastrnak was nowhere to be seen Thursday. Head coach Bruce Cassidy deemed him “unfit to participate” and given the NHL’s new injury disclosure policy we have no idea what that really means.
Ondrej Kase, who’s yet to skate with the regular group, was also missing.
“Am I thinking ahead to being without those guys in the round-robin or playoffs? No. That would be speculating,” said Cassidy. “Obviously missing two guys that play up in your lineup and a guy like David that’s your League-leading [goal] scorer, you want him in there, you want him getting back into condition, you want him returning to the ice, and being with his teammates. But he’s not.”
Another issue to deal with was Tuukka Rask leaving practice early. The netminder was stung by a shot on Tuesday, but Cassidy was unsure if it was related to today’s exit.
Vladimir Tarasenko is healthy and ready to play again for the Blues after suffering an October shoulder injury. He’s been out since Oct. 24 and used the pause to keep in shape in case the NHL did resume.
It was during the break Tarasenko showed off a unique workout via his Instagram.
“Yeah, it’s like a special workout,” he said. “It’s something fun you have to do through quarantine. It’s not my everyday routine, but sometimes you can do this.”
Tarasenko was also asked about upcoming life in the hub city of Edmonton. He said he’s going there to focus on hockey, not feel like he needs to be at a vacation resort.
“I don’t need much to live,” he said. “I just need a bed and food.”
Waiting for Sorokin
Ilya Sorokin won’t be able to play for the Islanders against the Panthers, but the newly-signed goaltender can skate with the team and join them when they head to Toronto. For now, the 24-year-old and the team must wait on immigration paperwork to be filed in order to allow him to travel over from Russia.
The Islanders were able to sign Sorokin this week six years after drafting him. One day after inking a deal to join the team the rest of the 2019-20 season, he signed a one-year, $2 million extension for next season.
Skjei’s motivation
Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei can’t wait to face his old Rangers teammates in their Stanley Cup Qualifier series. Following the February trade to Carolina, he’s eager to send them back home.
“I’ve got a ton of motivation,” he said Thursday. “I really enjoyed my time in New York and I loved every part of it. But now I have a ton of motivation, a little chip on my shoulder, going into this playoff series.”
Rod Brind’Amour did say on Thursday that the coaching staff planned to talked with Skjei to get information about the way the Rangers like to play.
“We’ll definitely use him as a resource here as we start dialing up more talking about our opponent,” he said. “Starting next week we’ll definitely pick his brain because he was just there, he’s been in their system a long time. It’s in the works.”
As the NHL and other sports leagues continue elaborate plans to return, plenty wonder: is it really worth it? For Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner, it sounds like the answer is a resounding “Yes,” particularly from a mental health perspective.
“I think (the conversation) is so surrounded by COVID, where a lot of other issues get pushed to the side,” Lehner said. “I think it’s important for a lot of people’s mental health to get back to following something, and having something to plan for the next day. For families to watch a game, or watch some type of sport.”
Again, Lehner has been open about his mental health struggles. He opened up about addiction issues, as well as being diagnosed as bipolar, in The Athletic back in November 2018. Lehner also shared his story while accepting the Masterton Trophy:
As Granger notes, Lehner worries that larger mental health concerns get “swept away” while so much attention is placed on COVID-19. That’s a fair point, and a broader one can be made. (Take, for instance, emergency backup goalie extraordinare David Ayres using his platform in hopes of people remembering those with kidney-related issues.)
Lehner believes it’s worth it for NHL, sports to return
No doubt about it, people cling to hobbies during tough times. It’s no surprise that the NHL and other leagues are pushing hard to return amid COVID-19.
Yet the larger debate remains a fascinating one.
Lehner touts the mental health benefits of watching and participating in sports, but what about players taking such risks? In Lehner’s case, his biggest issue is about missing his family. Others may have more direct concerns.
That said, it seems like the NHLPA membership vote would indicate that players approve of the plan … at least enough, in tandem with a CBA extension.
Hearing #NHLPA membership voted 502-135 in favor of ratifying full CBA and RTP package. That's nearly 79 per cent in favor.
Of course, voting in favor of the larger plan doesn’t mean players sign off on every detail. And some likely believed that they were merely choosing the lesser evil.
The “is it worth it?” question is difficult to answer
Even beyond the risks players take on, there’s the question of the larger impact.
Consider the scale of what the NHL is pulling off, and the resources required. During Phase 2 alone — which involved at least 600 players, but not everyone involved in the return to play — the NHL required almost 5,000 COVID-19 tests.
Imagine how many tests the NHL might burn through in aiming to award the 2020 Stanley Cup. Think of the risks not just to players, but also to staff members, including coaches old enough to be considered at-risk. Beyond players like Lehner, there are service workers needed to make everything run.
Ultimately, we may not really be able to answer the “Is it worth it?” question until after the fact. At the moment, Lehner and others believe that it is, though.
CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Mitchell will have to wait until next season to join the Chicago Blackhawks.
The 21-year-old Mitchell, one of the organization’s top prospects, agreed to a three-year contract in April. But there was some question about when the defenseman’s entry-level deal might begin.
Mitchell is ineligible for the resumption of the NHL season, and the team announced Thursday it had finalized a contract with the former University of Denver star that begins with the 2020-21 season rather than burns a year right now so he can practice with the team.
The Blackhawks face Edmonton in Game 1 of the qualifying round on Aug. 1.
The team also announced it had agreed to a two-year contract with defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk and a one-year deal with forward Pius Suter. The deals for Mitchell, Kalynuk and Suter each carry a $925,000 salary-cap hit per season.
Mitchell was selected by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2017 draft. He was a first-team All-American during his junior year at Denver, collecting 10 goals and 22 assists during the regular season. He also served as team captain.
He finished his career with the Pioneers with 18 goals and 71 assists in 116 games.
Mitchell and Kalynuk join a promising group of young defensemen that includes 19-year-old Adam Boqvist, a first-round pick in the 2018 draft. Nicolas Beaudin, who doesn’t turn 21 until October, also could be a factor as soon as next season.
The 23-year-old Kalynuk had a career-high 28 points in 36 games during his junior season at the University of Wisconsin, finishing with seven goals and 21 assists. He also served as a team captain with the Badgers.
Kalynuk was originally selected by Philadelphia in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL draft.
Suter, 24, won the MVP award for Switzerland’s National League-A last season, collecting 30 goals and 23 assists in 50 games for the ZSC Lions.
2019-20 Lady Byng finalists: MacKinnon, Matthews, O’Reilly
The NHL announced Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche), Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs), and Ryan O'Reilly (Blues) as the three finalists for the 2019-20 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy. The Lady Byng is awarded to the “player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”
As usual, the Professional Hockey Writers Association votes on the award.
The Lady Byng Trophy cases for finalists MacKinnon, Matthews, O’Reilly
Quick case for Nathan MacKinnon
MacKinnon, 24, managed another great season (93 points, Ted Lindsay Award finalist) while posting a career-low 12 PIM in 2019-20. Considering his significant ice time (21:13 TOI average), it’s impressive that the speedy scorer kept his PIM totals so low. This is his first Lady Byng nomination.
Matthews becomes Lady Byng finalist after tumultuous offseason
No doubt, Auston Matthews finishing as Lady Byng finalist will create controversy. Honestly, it’s easy to understand such critiques.
While Matthews’ disorderly conduct was dismissed in November, plenty will wonder why he finished among the top three. Would Teuvo Teravainen (63 points, eight PIM) serve as a better choice, for example? Maybe Ryan Suter (12 PIM despite workhorse duties) instead?
From an on-ice perspective, Matthews makes a case as a Lady Byng finalist. Matthews produced 47 goals and shouldered a substantial ice time burden while only being whistled for eight PIM.
Ryan O’Reilly aims for another Lady Byng Trophy
As great as it’s been to see “ROR” get recognition as a Selke winner, O’Reilly has been a Lady Byng fixture for years. In fact, the dominant two-way forward won the Lady Byng in 2013-14. This marks O’Reilly’s third season in a row among Lady Byng finalists.
Remarkably, this marks the sixth of O’Reilly’s 11 seasons where he finished with 10 PIM or less. O’Reilly scored 61 points, excelled as a two-way player as usual, and kept his PIM to a neat 10 in 2019-20.