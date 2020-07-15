MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

Troy Terry gets 3-year, $4.35 million extension with Ducks

Jul 15, 2020
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Right wing Troy Terry has agreed to a three-year, $4.35 million contract extension through the 2022-23 season with the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim announced the deal Tuesday. Terry will get $1.35 million in the 2020-21 season, $1.45 million in 2021-22 and $1.55 million in 2022-23.

The 22-year-old Terry has eight goals and 20 assists in 81 career games with the Ducks, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2015. He scored 15 points in 47 games before the current season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Terry has established himself in the NHL as an important part of the Ducks’ young core, but the Denver native is best known for his shootout acumen at the international level.

The former University of Denver star famously scored the game-winning shootout goals in the semifinals and final of the 2017 World Junior Championship. He also played for the U.S. national team at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018, recording five assists in five games.

The Ducks are not participating in the NHL’s return to play after posting one of the league’s seven worst records. They have missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2002, but they will have the sixth overall pick in the upcoming draft.

The NHL announced Quinn Hughes (Canucks), Cale Makar (Avalanche), and Dominik Kubalik (Blackhawks) as the 2019-20 Calder Trophy finalists. The wording of the Calder, aka rookie of the year, is that it’s given to the player who was  “most proficient in his first year of competition.”

The Professional Hockey Writers’ Association votes on the Calder Trophy each year. Elias Pettersson took home the Calder Trophy in 2018-19.

This year’s Calder Trophy winner will be announced sometime during the Conference Finals.

The Calder Trophy cases for finalists Hughes, Kubalik, Makar

The case for Quinn Hughes

Hughes, 20, topped all rookies — not just rookie defensemen, all rookies — with 53 points in 2019-20. In doing so, Hughes became just the third rookie defenseman to top rookie scoring outright (joining Bobby Orr and Brian Leetch).

By averaging 21:53 time on ice, Hughes ranked second (just a slight bit behind Ethan Bear of the Oilers [21:58]). Alexander Edler (22:37) stood as the only Canucks player who averaged more ice time than Hughes this season.

Hughes joined Makar among rookie defensemen who jumped immediately into big roles, and passed most tests with flying colors.

This RAPM chart from Evolving Hockey captures some of what made Hughes special. He created offense while avoiding many of the mistakes you’d expect a rookie (and an offensive-minded defenseman, in general) to make:

Calder Trophy finalists Quinn Hughes RAPM
via Evolving Hockey

The case for Cale Makar

While Hughes tops some of the volume stats, Makar makes a “quality-over-quantity” argument for the Calder.

Makar scored more goals (12) than Hughes (eight) even though he appeared in fewer games (57 games played to Hughes’ 68). Despite missing that time, Makar finished second among all rookies with 50 points. Averaging .88 points per game is difficult for any defenseman; it’s extremely rare for a rookie. Makar expands the list of rookie defensemen with at least .88 points-per-game with 50+ games played, joining Larry Murphy and Al MacInnis.

Like Hughes, Makar didn’t totally sacrifice defense to create offense. Makar grades well on Evolving Hockey RAPM charts, too:

2020 Calder Trophy finalists Makar RAPM
via Evolving Hockey

The case for Dominik Kubalik

It will be a tough call between Hughes and Makar, but others enjoyed strong rookie seasons. A certain portion of hockey fans may debate Kubalik vs. other 2020 Calder Trophy finalists for some time. Beyond historic seasons for Hughes and Makar, defensemen like Adam Fox and John Marino made this a special year for rookie defensemen.

But Kubalik turned heads, too, even more than other high-scoring rookie forwards such as Victor Olofsson of the Sabres.

Kubalik topped all rookies in goals with 30, scoring 46 points in 68 games. While the Blackhawks forward is unlikely to become the first Czech-born Calder Trophy winner, he’s the first Czech-born player to lead all rookies in goals.

Hughes, Kubalik, and Makar are all involved in the 24-team 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers, so you can get another peak at the 2020 Calder Trophy finalists during the return to play. (COVID-19 permitting.)

Cassidy, Tortorella, Vigneault are 2019-20 Jack Adams Award finalists

Jul 15, 2020
Bruce Cassidy of the Bruins, John Tortorella of the Blue Jackets, and Alain Vigneault of the Flyers have been named finalists for the 2019-20 Jack Adams Award, given to the head coach who has “contributed the most to his team’s success.”

All three head coaches aren’t strangers to being a finalist for the Jack Adams. This is Cassidy’s second time in the last three seasons in the top three, while Tortorella and Vigneault have been honored five times. Tortorella has won it twice (2003-04 and 2016-17), while Vigneault took home the award in 2006-07.

Barry Trotz of the Islanders was last season’s winner.

The NHL Broadcasters’ Association vote, with the winner announced during the conference finals.

The case for Bruce Cassidy: At the time of the March NHL pause Cassidy’s Bruins had the most points (100) and highest points percentage (.714) in the league. That success resulted in a Presidents’ Trophy for the franchise. Boston led the NHL in wins with 44 and hit the 40-win mark for the seventh straight season. Special teams played a big role in another strong year as the Bruins boasted the second-best power play (25.2%) and third-best penalty kill (84.3%). A win would make Cassidy the fourth coach in franchise history to win the award following Don Cherry (1975-76), Pat Burns (1997-98) and Claude Julien (2008-09).

The case for John Tortorella: Despite losing their two biggest stars in free agency, Tortorella’s Blue Jackets didn’t allow that to hold them back. Columbus surprised many and put themselves in position to be part of the NHL’s expanded Return to Play plan. During their final 41 games the Blue Jackets had two separate double-digit point streaks to keep them in the postseason mix. He’s the only coach in franchise history to have won the Jack Adams.

The case for Alain Vigneault: In his first season with the Flyers, Vigneault led them to a .645 points percentage at the time of the March pause and put them among the Eastern Conference’s top four seeds. A nine-game winning streak in mid-February help push them up the standings. He would become the fifth coach in franchise history to win the Jack Adams after Fred Shero (1973-74), Pat Quinn (1979-80), Mike Keenan (1984-85) and Bill Barber (2000-01).

Rinne refreshed, eager to continue playoff streak for Preds

Jul 15, 2020
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Pekka Rinne’s string of starting every playoff game for the Nashville Predators since 2010 may be in jeopardy.

That 89-game run may change Aug. 2 when Nashville starts its best-of-five qualifying series with Arizona.

When the NHL suspended play in mid-March, Rinne watched from the bench as fellow Finn Juuse Saros strengthened his hold on the Nashville net with each victory. Now the 37-year-old Rinne has had four months to rest up and work out, and he wants to reclaim his starting job.

“I’ve been putting in a lot of work the past four months,” Rinne said Monday after the Predators’ first practice of training camp. “Very motivated from this past season. I feel like it wasn’t my strongest season and want to bounce back.”

Coach John Hynes, hired Jan. 7 to replace Peter Laviolette, is making no commitment to either goaltender with the Predators just starting their first training camp with him in charge. Performance will decide whether Rinne or Saros starts.

“Hopefully one of the two guys makes it for us in a positive way,” Hynes said.

Rinne, a four-time Vezina Trophy finalist and 2018 winner, is in rare company as one of four goalies in NHL history to start at least 89 consecutive playoff games for one team.

Martin Brodeur started 194 games between 1994 and 2012 with the New Jersey Devils. Patrick Roy was in net for 133 games for Colorado between 1996 and 2003. Henrik Lundqvist has started 127 straight playoff games for the Rangers since 2006, a streak also at risk of ending Aug. 1 when New York plays Carolina.

If Hynes picks a starter based on recent play, it would be Saros. The 25-year-old from Forssa, Finland, was in net for Nashville’s last six victories, while Rinne went 1-3-1 in his final five starts allowing 17 goals. Saros is better in every statistical category except wins where Rinne is 18-14-4 compared to 17-12-4 for Saros.

“That was pretty much the first time in a long, long time when I was mostly watching games from the bench at the end of the season,” Rinne said. “And I had no problem the way he was playing and I wasn’t playing as strong.”

Now friendship is pushed aside for competition.

“We both understand that,” Rinne said. ” And we’ll see how it plays out. Biggest thing for I think from the both perspective, I think the only only thing we want to do is help the team no matter what, which guy’s playing.”

Saros said Tuesday he’s doing his best to earn that spot too, even if Rinne is the best possible goalie partner helping him on and off the ice.

“We’re good friends outside of hockey, too, especially now during this Phase 2 and Phase 3,” Saros said. “He’s been cooking a lot of dinner for us Finns, and we were playing some ‘Call Of Duty’ together.”

It’s a relationship between goaltenders with the mutual respect between Rinne and Juuse that Hynes said he’s never seen before in his career.

“The way that they work with each other and push each other is pretty impressive,” Hynes said.

This training camp gives Rinne, who turns 38 in November and has one season left on his contract with Nashville, a fresh start. Rinne spent the break following most of his usual summer training routine with the big difference that he skated for five weeks.

Rinne has started the past three seasons very strong. He started this season going 7-0-2 in October with two shutouts and a 2.19 goals against average and .920 save percentage. During October of the past three seasons, Rinne is 15-2-4.

“I’d like to think that I always come to the camps in good shape …,” Rinne said. “But I think now is more crucial than ever before. You know it’s playoff time.”

The Predators remember Rinne carrying them to the 2017 Stanley Cup Fina l with how well he played in net. They also have seen Saros turn in a career-best four shutouts. Center Ryan Johansen said it can’t hurt having what he called “two studs” available.

“We all know what they’re both capable of,” Johansen said. “And with Peks, his history in this league is long time, so pretty simple answer. I guess it can only be beneficial for our group having those two guys.”