The NHL seeks to hand out the 2020 Stanley Cup despite the COVID-19 pandemic, so with that, Tuesday ranks as a big day as we spotlight the NHL 2019-20 Final standings, among other topics.

Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the league’s return-to-play plan, which includes a 24-team playoff format involving two “hub cities.” Plenty of dates still need to be determined, but there are key windows, such as “early June” for resuming skating in small groups, and “no earlier than the first half of July” for formal training camps.

NHL 2019-20 Final standings

Eastern Conference standings (top 12 make cut for NHL 24-team format)

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Place)

Round-robin

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers vs. Bruins, 3 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 3: Capitals vs. Lightning, 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning vs. Bruins, 4 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 8: Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Flyers vs. Lightning, TBD



(5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens

Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 3: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Penguins vs. Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 7: Penguins vs. Canadiens*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Canadiens vs. Penguins*

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 3: Rangers vs. Hurricanes, 12 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Panthers vs. Islanders, 4 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Panthers vs. Islanders, 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Islanders vs. Panthers, 12 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders vs. Panthers*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Panthers vs. Islanders*

(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 6: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets, TBD

Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets*, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs*, TBD

[MORE: NHL announces full schedule for 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers]

Western Conference standings (top 12 make cut for NHL 24-team format)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

Round-robin

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blues vs. Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 3: Stars vs. Golden Knights, 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche vs. Stars, 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, TBD

(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 3 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 3: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Oilers vs. Blackhawks, 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks*, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers*, TBD

(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes

Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Predators vs. Coyotes, 2:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 7: Predators vs. Coyotes*, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Coyotes vs. Predators*, TBD

(7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (10) Minnesota Wild

Sunday, Aug. 2: Wild vs. Canucks, 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Wild vs. Canucks, 10:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 6: Canucks vs. Wild, TBD

Friday, Aug. 7: Canucks vs. Wild*, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Wild vs. Canucks*, TBD

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, Aug. 1: Jets vs. Flames, 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 3: Jets vs. Flames, 2:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames vs. Jets, 4:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames vs. Jets*, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 8: Jets vs. Flames*, TBD

* – if necessary

2020 NHL Draft Lottery Results

The Draft lottery was won by a team involved in the Return to Play plan. That means there will be a Phase 2 drawing featuring the eight losing teams from the Qualifying Round. Those teams will each have a 12.5% chance to the top pick in the drawing, which will be held between the Qualifying Round and the First Round.

1. Placeholder team

2. Los Angeles Kings

3. Ottawa Senators (via San Jose)

4. Detroit Red Wings

5. Ottawa Senators

6. Anaheim Ducks

7. New Jersey Devils

8. Buffalo Sabres

========================

9. Placeholder team

10. Placeholder team

11. Placeholder team

12. Placeholder team

13. Placeholder team

14. Placeholder team

15. Placeholder team

If the COVID-19 pandemic forces the NHL to pull the plug on playing games the lottery would then include only the eight lowest teams by inverse of their regular season points percentage. That would mean Arizona, Chicago Columbus, Florida, Minnesota, Montreal, New York Rangers, and Winnipeg would be in the running for the No. 1 pick.