‘Race and Sports in America: Conversations’ special covers race, combating inequality

Monday at 8 p.m. ET, celebrity athletes – including two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry and Basketball Hall-of-Famer and TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley – will be featured on Race and Sports in America: Conversations, a wide-ranging roundtable discussion special that will simulcast on GOLF Channel, NBCSN, NBC Sports Regional Networks and the Olympic Channel.
Hosted by Damon Hack, and filmed Thursday at the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, the primetime special will focus on topics ranging from social justice, locker room conversations about race, and ways that sports can help combat inequality. Additional subjects will include the relationship between athletes and law enforcement, reaction to George Floyd’s death and reflections on personal experiences in the weeks since, and thoughts on what the conversations should be a year from now.
Additional athletes joining Curry and Barkley on “Race and Sports in America” include:
• James Blake – 10-time ATP tennis champion
• Troy Mullins – World Long Drive competitor
• Anthony Lynn – Los Angeles Chargers head coach
• Jimmy Rollins – World Series champion shortstop
• Kyle Rudolph – Minnesota Vikings tight end
• Ozzie Smith – Major League Baseball Hall-of-Famer
Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Jerome Bettis also sat down with Damon Hack for an extended one-on-one interview that will be available on NBC Sports’ digital and podcast platforms in conjunction with the television airing.
Race and Sports in America: Conversations airs Mon., July 13 on NBCSN, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel at 8 p.m. ET.
As players reunite to begin practicing ahead of the August 1 start date, there are plenty of storylines to ponder over these next few weeks. After months of speculation, we have some certainty about a few things, while we wait for other things to play out.
In this week’s Power Rankings we take a look at some of the bigger storylines as NHL camps open.
1. Injuries, opt outs affecting rosters
NHL teams began releasing their camp rosters over the weekend. There have been a number of absences from those lists. Nolan Patrick (migraines) will not be with the Flyers; Mike Green, Travis Hamonic, Karl Alzner were among the first players to opt out ahead of Monday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline. The Canadiens and Max Domi (Type-1 diabetic) will wait 7-10 days before deciding if he should participate. What about Rangers rookie Kaapo Kakko (Celiac disease)? Or Brian Boyle (Chronic myeloid leukemia)? With expanded rosters teams will be able to adjust, but certain absences could leave holes in lineups that may not be able to be filled.
Kakko is on the Rangers’ camp roster as of Monday. Could that change? “If the doctors and the world of science told us not to play him, he’s not playing. It’s that simple,” team president John Davidson said last month.
This also rolls into the NHL’s plan not to release information about if a player tests positive for COVID-19. That first time a player misses practice or a game, the questions will begin.
Meanwhile, the Penguins announced Monday that nine players will be sidelined from camp after potential secondary exposure “to an individual who had contact with a person that has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.”
News of positive tests or players being held off the ice will be a regular occurrence. What will happen if a roster is ravaged by the virus, as we’ve seen in Major League Soccer and the NWSL?
2. Coaches, players with new teams getting extended practice time
For coaches like Dean Evason, Peter DeBoer, and John Hynes, and players like Ondrej Kase, J.G. Pageau, llya Kovalchuk, Tyler Toffoli, and Alec Martinez, they didn’t get a training camp with their new teams. These three weeks will allow the coaches the time to hammer home their systems and give the players the chance to gel with new teammates — some of whom they’ve only played with for a handful of games following the trade deadline.
“I love training camp,” Hynes said last month. “You can make a big difference as a coach in training camp. I think it’s how you plan it out and how organized you are, [and you can] hit the ground running. Players come in knowing the expectations, physically, mentally, how we want to practice… You have an opportunity to teach, install and condition, without games every other day. I’m really excited to get back with the group and build upon some things we liked, but also now we’ve got a chance to really iron out some things we want to be really good at.”
The dreaded Stanley Cup hangover didn’t affect the Blues during the regular season. Despite losing Vladimir Tarasenko in October, they rolled through the Western Conference and finished with the second-highest points percentage in the NHL (.662) after playing 71 games. Now they get Tarasenko back, and will come off a four and a half month break instead of going right back into the playoff grind again.
That’s good for the legs and what lies ahead. Only two teams have done the back-to-back since 1998. It’s never easy to get through four rounds, but this would be a unique circumstance for a repeat.
“They’re hungry. They want to get back,” said head coach Craig Berube. “We’ve got good motivation, I believe, coming back and playing and trying to repeat. Our guys are in a pretty good spot now.”
Four Blues players and a coach did test positive for COVID-19, but there hasn’t been an indication how that will affect the team at the beginning of camp.
5. How ready will top seeds be for First Round?
As the Stanley Cup Qualifiers are going on, the top four seeds in each conference will play three games to determine where they’ll stand in the First Round. What kind of level will those eight teams play at knowing they’re just playing for seeding, which doesn’t include traditional home ice? If you’re Bruce Cassidy or Jared Bednar or Jon Cooper or Todd Reirden, you’re not worried about wins and losses; your concern is getting your players back up to speed and your goalies ready for when the playoffs begin.
“We’re kind of setting the tone for how things are going to be moving forward,” said Reirden. “We’ll do everything we can to prepare our players to be ready for that round robin game where we can affect our seeding, and then in addition to that, going into our first playoff series against whoever that may be.”
The Pittsburgh Penguins opened training camp Monday after voluntarily sidelining nine players who may have had secondary exposure to a person testing positive for COVID-19.
The Penguins did not reveal which players were held out as a precautionary measur. The NHL has barred teams from revealing injury or illness information as a way to protect player privacy.
The players in question were potentially exposed to an individual who had contact with a person who tested positive. The players will not be allowed to practice until they are deemed safe following further test results based on NHL protocols.
All teams opened camps Monday in preparation for the NHL’s 24-team playoffs, scheduled to open in two hub cities – Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta – on Aug. 1. Players had until Monday evening to elect to opt out of competition without penalty.
The Penguins are the Eastern Conference’s fifth-seeded team and scheduled to face the 12th-seeded Montreal Canadiens in a best-of-five qualifying round series in Toronto.
As the Wild enters training camp, the players will know Dean Evason isn’t an interim head coach anymore.
The team announced on Monday that they are dropping the interim tag and making the 55-year-old their full-time coach. Evason also gets an extension out of the deal, with his contract running through the end of the 2021-22 NHL season.
“Dean has done a fantastic job as our interim head coach and deserves this opportunity,” said Wild general manager Bill Guerin in a statement. “I look forward to watching our team under his leadership going forward.”
Evason took over coaching duties on Feb. 14 following Bruce Boudreau’s dismissal. In 12 games he led the Wild to an 8-4-0 record. He was part of Boudreau’s staff after joining the team for the start of the 2018-19 season following six years in charge of the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals.
The Wild are set to face the Canucks in their best-of-five Stanley Cup Qualifier series beginning on Aug. 2.
• The NHL salary cap is staying flat with this new CBA. [PHT]
• On the NHL’s plan to not be transparent with COVID-19 cases: “If someone misses a game, it could be because he suffered a concussion. Or it could be because he has COVID-19. It’s up to fans — and other players sharing the same hotels and facilities inside one of two bubbles — to guess.” [National Post]
• “I don’t know what greater indictment you need of the United States’ response to the virus than the NHL picking up its puck and retreating to Canada.” [Washington Post]
• The NHL plans to use fan videos as in-game cheers during the Return to Play. [ESPN]
• Kirill Kaprizov, Ilya Sorokin, and Alexander Romanov are among the players who have until 5 p.m. ET Wednesday to sign in order to participate in Phases 3 and 4. They would be able to practice with their teams but unable to play. [NHL.com]
• After so much time off, how will coaches coach their teams as we go right into meaningful games? [CP via TSN]
• Hurricanes’ forward Justin Williams on keeping safe: “You need to tighten up the bubble of people you’re hanging out with and make your inner circle pretty darn small. Guys are going to be cognizant of that.” [News and Observer]