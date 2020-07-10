MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

No NHL return for Pavel Datsyuk, who signs one-year deal to stay in KHL

By James O'BrienJul 10, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT
If there was a glimmer of hope that Pavel Datsyuk might return to the NHL for 2020-21, that is now gone. Datsyuk signed a one-year deal with Yekaterinburg Automobilist (or Ekaterinburg Avtomobilist) keeping the former Red Wings star in the KHL.

Considering that Datsyuk will turn 42 on July 20, we may have seen the last of him in the NHL.

For one thing, playing close to home appeals to the veteran forward. It’s also possible to wonder how many NHL teams would be interested in the 42-year-old. Datsyuk’s already four seasons removed from the NHL (spending three with St. Petersburg SKA, and this past with Automobilist).

After putting up some pretty strong offensive numbers from 2016-17 to 2018-19 with SKA, Datsyuk’s numbers dipped this past season. He scored five goals and 22 points in 43 KHL games, although he managed four points in as many playoff contests.

Then again, most hockey fans attest that scoring numbers only tell part of what made Datsyuk a “magic man.”

It’s difficult to find “fancy stats” for the KHL, so it’s difficult to tell if Datsyuk remains a two-way standout. (It certainly would be difficult for anyone — even Datsyuk — to approach his peak-level work at an advanced age.)

But, frankly, it would have been a delight to see Datsyuk put together an NHL farewell tour. Even a diminished Datsyuk. Consider how fun it was to see Ilya Kovalchuk score some big-time goals during his redemptive run with the Canadiens.

That said, it’s easy to see why Datsyuk decided to stay in the KHL. Even if he was holding out hope for an NHL return, who knows if the league will be able to hold a 2020-21 season (in December, or otherwise)?

Datsyuk staying in KHL, not returning to NHL, is coherent part of a strange summer

It’s already been an odd summer of sorts for Datsyuk. M Live’s Ansar Khan points out that Datsyuk’s agent Dan Milstein shot down rumors about Datsyuk being … “holed up” at a monastery that had been seized by “Father Sergei,” a priest pushing a COVID-19 conspiracy?

Milstein tweeted this:

After these rumors circulated:

It all seems strange, either way. But then again, so is 2020.

Datsyuk not returning to the NHL? That’s not nearly as odd — quite understandable, actually — but it’s still a bit of a bummer.

How about a fun exercise to fill your time? If he returned to the NHL, but not with the rebuilding Red Wings, where would he make sense? (Even parsing through hypotheticals doesn’t keep this from being a bummer, though.)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Longtime Stars executive Lites moving from CEO to chairman

Associated PressJul 10, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Longtime Dallas Stars executive Jim Lites is transitioning from his role as CEO to chairman, a move that will lessen his day-to-day duties with the team.

The Stars announced the move Friday. Brad Alberts, the Stars president since March 2018, will remain in that role while also adding the CEO title and responsibilities.

Lites had two previous stints with the Stars (1993-02 and 2003-07), and was the team president when they won the Stanley Cup in 1999, and went back in the championship series the following season. He returned as a president and CEO in November 2011 after new owner Tom Gaglardi bought the team.

As chairman of the Dallas Stars, Lites will serve as an advisor and provide counsel to Alberts. He will continue to chair the team’s ownership advisory group.

“This organization means the world to me and my family. I’m thrilled to remain active in advising the leaders of the Stars, as well as expanding the various business initiatives that the Gaglardi family has outside of the hockey world,” Lites said in a statement. “I’ve had the pleasure to both mentor Brad, as well as partner with him, for over two decades. I know he is ready for this challenge.”

In December 2018, Lites went on expletive-laden rants criticizing high-priced forwards Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin. He also used words such as “terrible” and “embarrassing” while saying Benn, the captain, and Seguin were playing poorly for a team underachieving in the Western Conference. The NHL players’ union called the comments “reckless and insulting.”

Lites said then that Gaglardi also was frustrated with the play of Seguin and Benn and concerned that a team with high expectations was in danger of missing the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 seasons. The Stars did make the playoffs as a wild card that season, and made it to the second round before losing a deciding Game 7 in double overtime against the eventual Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

Best NHL goals of 2019-20: Ovechkin hits 700; Lots of McDavid, Tkachuk, lacrosse

By James O'BrienJul 10, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT
Considering all of the hurdles, many wonder if the NHL is wise to embark on its ambitious return-to-play plan. Others simply miss hockey too much to shut the idea down. Wherever you may stand, if you love the sport, you’ll probably be entertained watching more than eight minutes of the best NHL goals from the 2019-20 season so far.

The video of the best NHL goals from the 2019-20 season mixes what you’d expect with what you may have forgotten.

It’s good stuff overall, so check out the video. Which goal ranks as the best from the NHL’s regular season for 2019-20? Did any top candidates miss the cut?

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Devils GM on hiring experienced Ruff: ‘The group needs a teacher’

By Sean LeahyJul 10, 2020, 10:26 AM EDT
As with many teams trending toward youth, a head coach with experience would be at the top of the list for any general manager. That would explain why the Devils were interested in bringing Lindy Ruff on board.

The 60-year-old head coach has plenty of NHL coaching experience. Only six coaches in league history – Scotty Bowman, Joel Quenneville, Barry Trotz, Al Arbour, Paul Maurice, Ken Hitchcock — have coached more regular-season games than Ruff (1,493).

As GM Tom Fitzgerald went through the interview process he said that Ruff “continued to step to the forefront.” Ruff fit the criteria: NHL coaching experience, has a “presence,” a “personality,” and is “believable.”

“[T]he group needs a teacher, someone who’s going to come in and teach, and messages are going to be extremely clear, no break at all in the messaging,” Fitzgerald said.”

The Devils have a young core led by Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, and Mackenzie Blackwood. In the pipeline are prospects like Nolan Foote, Janne Kuokkanen, and Ty Smith, who could reach the NHL soon. In the team’s current state, Fitzgerald is banking on Ruff’s experience and educator-mindset to pay off down the line.

“As we kept going deeper into that process, the infectious personality that Lindy Ruff has is a big part of who he is,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s a light-hearted person. He’s played the game. He’s coached young talent, another criteria. Being able to coach young talent and watch them develop into budding stars like he did with the core young players in Buffalo and core performers right now in Dallas. … As the process continued, Lindy continued to grow and grow and grow to the point where I felt relationship-wise, which is a big thing for a manager, it was there already. So as far as teamwork, I felt Lindy Ruff was the best person for this job.”

How Ruff goes about coaching young players and getting the best out of them is simple: constant communication. You can’t develop players without proper, constructive feedback. He feels that will serve his players best for sustained improvement.

 “I think a lot of times you can tell [young players] what you want to do, but most times they want to know why,” he said. “‘Why do I have to do it?’ I think that’s a question you’ve got to answer the most. … ‘Why do you need me to do this?’ And most times, the answer to that is, ‘For the team to be successful.'”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Reactions to Devils hiring Lindy Ruff

By Sean LeahyJul 10, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• “The optimist may point out how Ruff’s coaching does not provide an adverse impact at 5-on-5. However, the Devils under Hynes were rather bad in 5-on-5 hockey and the visualization also shows that Ruff’s coaching does not provide a beneficial impact. This is ultimately my problem with this hire. I do not see the evidence that Ruff is going to make the team better at what I think they need to be better at to be competitive once again.” [All About the Jersey]

• “The Devils needed someone who could coach defense, and they picked someone who’s defenses were playing terribly right across the river. You know it’s bad when the Rangers fans are celebrating a New Jersey Devils hire.” [Pucks and Pitchforks]

• Emily Cave shares her story about her late husband, Colby Cave. [ESPN]

• How will all this time off affect NHL goaltenders when play resumes? [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Weeks after leaving the Canucks, the Wild have hired Judd Brackett as their new director of amateur scouting. [Pioneer Press]

Zach Parise on the upcoming NHL Return to Play: “Right now hockey could really take advantage of the situation with everyone, at least everyone I’m talking to, just dying to see some sports on TV.” [Star Tribune]

Aleksander Barkov and the Panthers are ready for their Stanley Cup Qualifier against the Islanders. [Florida Hockey Now]

• Examining Dougie Hamilton‘s status as one of the NHL’s top defensemen. [JFresh]

David Rittich or Cam Talbot? Who should the Flames go with in net against the Jets? [Calgary Herald]

• Is Claude Giroux‘s playoff history telling of what’s to come for the captain? [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• If it’s too tough for the Golden Knights to re-sign Robin Lehner, here are a few names they could pursue in net. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• How potential changes to the CBA could affect the Predators when it comes to the Shea Weber contract. [On the Forecheck]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.