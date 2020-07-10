Considering all of the hurdles, many wonder if the NHL is wise to embark on its ambitious return-to-play plan. Others simply miss hockey too much to shut the idea down. Wherever you may stand, if you love the sport, you’ll probably be entertained watching more than eight minutes of the best NHL goals from the 2019-20 season so far.
The video of the best NHL goals from the 2019-20 season mixes what you’d expect with what you may have forgotten.
- Of course there’s footage of Alex Ovechkin scoring his 700th career NHL goal. Remember when him taking a while to hit 700 felt like an agonizing thing? Simpler times.
- Andrei Svechnikov made it more than once scoring lacrosse-style goals. He wasn’t alone, either, as Filip Forsberg also accomplished the feat.
- Breaking news: Connor McDavid is amazing. Need proof? You could look at his stats. Or you could just watch McDavid in the video above. Fellow might have a future in the sport.
- Considering his antics, people may sometimes need a reminder that Matthew Tkachuk is more than a mere “pest.” If the stats don’t do the trick either, watch some of the absurd goals Tkachuk scored — often in clutch situations.
- David Pastrnak tied Ovechkin for the Maurice Richard, so it’s not surprising to see heaping portions of “Pasta.”
- Sometimes you score amazing goals, then get traded. Blake Coleman did so with the Devils, and Sonny Milano managed a jaw-dropper for Columbus.
It’s good stuff overall, so check out the video. Which goal ranks as the best from the NHL’s regular season for 2019-20? Did any top candidates miss the cut?
