Red Wings have shot to win NHL lottery to draft Lafreniere

Associated PressJun 26, 2020, 9:55 AM EDT
The once-proud Detroit Red Wings hope to win the NHL draft lottery, giving them a shot to select Canadian Alexis Lafreniere.

Detroit desperately needs a boost after easily being the worst team in the league during the pandemic-shortened season that was put on ice in March.

Lafreniere, an 18-year-old winger, is the consensus top prospect available and appears to be talented enough to potentially help next season and for years to come.

The Red Wings and the rest the league will find out Friday night which team will be fortunate enough to have an opportunity to take him.

Detroit has an 18.5% chance of having the No. 1 pick overall in the draft, on a day to be determined, after trailing every NHL team by at least 23 points and finishing 61 points behind the league-leading Boston Bruins.

The Ottawa Senators have 13.5% and 11.5% chances to spoil the Red Wings’ plans to have Lafreniere in the lineup with two non-playoff spots in the draft, including San Jose’s from the Erik Karlsson trade.

The Red Wings had a league-low 17 wins in their 71-game season. Detroit trailed every team in the league by at least 23 points and finished 61 points behind the NHL-leading Boston Bruins.

The Los Angeles Kings (9.5%), Anaheim Ducks (8.5%), New Jersey Devils (7.5%) and Buffalo Sabres (6.5%) are the other teams not in the 24-team expanded playoff with a chance to draft Lafreniere.

Eight other teams that do not advance will also have an opportunity to take one of the top players as part of the league’s revamped plans announced last month.

“Very creative solution that the league came up with,” Nashville Predators general manager David Poile said. “I either wanted to be a playoff team or a lottery team, but I didn’t want to be both and I didn’t want anybody else to be both. “This complicated, two (phase) lottery system actually does make a lot of sense and it could mean a lot of intrigue.”

If one of the league’s bottom seven teams wins the lottery, that team will have the No. 1 pick. If one of the other eight teams gets the luck of the draw in the lottery, the No. 1 selection will be sorted out after a second phase of the process on another date to be determined.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman did not sound as if he was fond of the format.

“I have mixed feelings about it,” Yzerman said. “You knew the league would do what it felt they needed to do to make it work.”

Ottawa, meanwhile, seems to like the how the lottery shapes up. The Senators have chances to get difference-making players to end a three-year postseason drought that is the franchise’s longest since it was an expansion team in the 1990s.

“We’re very happy with how it will proceed,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. “We know we’re going to get two players in the top six in the worst-case scenario.”

The Sabres have had a standing reservation at the draft lottery for the past nine years, in which they own the NHL’s longest active playoff drought and are one short of matching the league record.

It’s a stretch in which Buffalo has had a revolving door at the coach and general manager positions. Ralph Krueger is Buffalo’s sixth coach over the span, and newly hired Kevyn Adams the fourth general manager of the franchise.

For any of the teams with a shot to take Lafreniere, a seemingly special player will be on the way.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound-Lafreniere had 114 goals and 297 points in 173 games in the Quebec Major Junior League. He also captained Canada’s gold-medal-winning team and earned MVP honors at the world junior championships earlier this year.

Our Line Starts podcast: Hall of Fame reactions, snubs

By Sean LeahyJun 26, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Liam McHugh, Keith Jones, and Patrick Sharp break down this year’s Hockey Hall of Fame class. Sharp tells a hilarious Jarome Iginla story from their 2009 playoff encounter, while Jones explains how he helped Kevin Lowe to his sixth and final Stanley Cup in 1994. Plus, a conversation on which non-HOF members deserve to be elected the most. The show wraps up with a three-round fantasy draft, as the guys try to build a team to win the Cup in this year’s modified format.

Start-11:08 – Reaction to this year’s HOF class (Holland, Hossa, Iginla, Lowe, St-Pierre, Wilson)
11:10-16:45 – Who should be in the HOF that is not? Mogilny? Alfredsson? Tkachuk?
16:45-End – Fantasy draft for this year’s 24-team playoff tournament

Where else you can listen:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1482681517

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/nbc-sports/our-line-starts

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7cDMHBg6NJkQDGe4KHu4iO?si=9BmcLtutTFmhRrNNcMqfgQ

NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports

PHT Morning Skate: NHL Draft Lottery dreams; Mogilny the trailblazer

By Sean LeahyJun 26, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• What’s next for the Red Wings should they not win Friday’s NHL Draft Lottery (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN) while holding the best odds? [Winging it in Motown]

• With good odds to grab two of the top picks, the draft lottery will be pivotal for the future of the Senators. [TSN]

• A look at how the lottery has changed over the years. [Sportsnet]

• Vancouver is out as a possible NHL hub city. [Province]

• How a flat salary could could affect this year’s free agent class. [Spector’s Hockey]

• Amid all the arena drama with the Islanders regarding the recent Nassau Coliseum news, Nassau County Executive Lauren Curran said this week: “I do know that the next time that the Islanders play in New York it will be in Nassau County.” [Islanders Insight]

• One day Alex Mogilny will get into the Hall of Fame. His role as a trailblazer is part of his impressive resume. [The Hockey News]

• If an extension doesn’t work out with the Canucks, what other NHL teams might be interested in Jacob Markstrom‘s services? [Canucks Army]

• How to improve the player rating system for future editions of the EA Sports NHL franchise. [The Point]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

NHL not planning to quarantine players for training camps

Associated PressJun 26, 2020, 9:15 AM EDT
Jason Spezza‘s confidence in the NHL returning has not been shaken by word of 11 fellow players testing positive for the coronavirus.

Given his involvement in NHL Players’ Association talks, the veteran Toronto forward knew from doctors’ input there would be positive test results in hockey just as there have been in other sports as group workouts ramp up across North America.

Those very well may continue to happen with training camps scheduled to open July 10, yet deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed Thursday the league and NHLPA are not considering putting teams in quarantined ”bubbles” for those mandatory sessions. Instead, players are being instructed to say home when not at the rink, with the hope that frequent testing and health protocols will prevent any outbreaks before, hopefully, games resume in two ”hub” cities in late July.

”I’m pretty confident that once we get into hub cities, we’ll be able to do a good job of keeping it out,” Spezza said. ”I think getting there is going to be the challenge, and that’s where it takes a little bit of discipline for us as players to make sure we don’t kind of derail the plans.”

The league and players are still working to finalize a return-to-play agreement that would entail a 24-team playoff to award the Stanley Cup. It’s understood that players, coaches and staff would be quarantined from the general public for the duration of the playoffs and tested regularly.

Until arriving in one of those cities as early as July 23 or 24, players and their families are still out in the real world and face the risk of exposure.

”You have a whole bunch of people in close proximity to each other for prolonged periods of time, they may be traveling together exposed to other individuals that you don’t know who they’ve been exposed to,” Carolinas Medical Center medical director of infection prevention Katie Passaretti said. ”Any time you’re bringing groups together and then sending them back out into the world, there’s potential for further spread if one of those individuals was asymptotically infected or early in the stages of symptomatic infection.”

The U.S. recorded 34,500 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, just shy of the peak of infections set in late April.

”There’s lots of people everywhere testing positive,” said Spezza, who’s in his 17th NHL season. ”Us as players, we realize there’s going to be some risk of a positive test, especially in the phases that we’re in right now.”

Voluntary workouts of up to six players on the ice at a time were able to begin June 8, with that limit increased to 12 this week amid stringent safety protocols. In other sports, Major League Baseball closed its training facilities in Florida and Arizona, and the NFLPA told its members to stop private workouts in light of rising coronavirus numbers in some places.

The Tampa Bay Lightning closed their facilities last week after three players and additional staff tested positive. The NHL announced 11 positives among more than 200 players tested.

”It’s definitely eye-opening to hear, but at the same time, looking back going into it, you certainly expect that to pop up,” Boston defenseman Matt Grzelcyk said. ”You see more and more cases popping up across the league and that’s to be expected, as well. But at the same time, it’s still a little nerve-wrecking.”

Two weeks away from the scheduled start of camps and less than a month from when games might begin, some players still have questions.

”Obviously health and safety is the biggest,” Montreal goaltender Carey Price said. ”Being able to come to a situation where you don’t have to worry about contracting COVID-19 is huge. To ‘bubble’ the players and feel safe in your work environment is going to be probably the most paramount.”

Players are expected to be tested daily once competition starts, and they will be isolated with each other. Even with frequent testing during camps, it seems to be incumbent on players, coaches, staff and those around them to be particularly vigilant away from hockey.

”As everything around us starts opening up, we almost have to tighten up because we’re going back to play,” Spezza said. ”We have to be probably a little more careful as we get closer to training camp here.”

One concern is for coaches and executives in the older age range that makes them more vulnerable to the virus. The Canadiens said 60-year-old coach Claude Julien intends on being behind the bench because ”he has full confidence in the league’s ability to set in place the security measures necessary to ensure the safety of it all.”

Training camp, when upwards of 30 players will be together, is the first test of those procedures.

”I think everybody’s doing the best possible job they can to put everyone in the best position to stay healthy, and that’s the No. 1 priority is health and safety of the players and everyone else involved,” Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray said. ”Nothing is going to be perfect.”

2020 NHL Draft Lottery primer: Details, odds, top prospects

By Sean LeahyJun 25, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
The 2020 NHL Draft should have been taking place in Montreal this weekend, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed the NHL’s plans. Now, on what should have been the night of Round 1, the league will hold Phase 1 of the draft lottery.

You can catch the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN (Live stream link here).

There’s not been a determination yet when the actual draft will take place, but it’s pretty clear that Alexis Lafreniere will be the first pick.

What teams are eligible?

Unique times call for unique solutions. The draft lottery this year will actually be three lotteries that will determine the first three selections. Fifteen teams will be eligible in Phase 1 — the seven not part of the Return to Play play, plus the eight losing teams from the Qualifying Round.

Since the Qualifying Round has yet to take place, there will be placeholders set for slots 7-15.

Give me some lottery odds

Since not every team played the same number of games, they have been ranked by points percentage at the time of the March NHL pause.

1. Red Wings – 18.5%
2. Senators – 13.5%
3. Senators – 11.5%*
4. Kings – 9.5%
5. Ducks – 8.5%
6. Devils – 7.5%
7. Sabres – 6.5%
8. Team A – 6%
9. Team B – 5%
10. Team C – 3.5%
11. Team D – 3%
12. Team E – 2.5%
13. Team F – 2%
14. Team G – 1.5%
15. Team H – 1%

*Originally owned by San Jose

What are the Qualifying Round matchups again?

EAST
#5 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. #12 Montreal Canadiens
#6 Carolina Hurricanes vs. #11 New York Rangers
#7 New York Islanders vs. #10 Florida Panthers
#8 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. #9 Columbus Blue Jackets

WEST
#5 Edmonton Oilers vs. #12 Chicago Blackhawks
#6 Nashville Predators vs. #11 Arizona Coyotes
#7 Vancouver Canucks vs. #10 Minnesota Wild
#8 Calgary Flames vs. #9 Winnipeg Jets

[WATCH LIVE: JUNE 26, 8 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

How will it work?

For the first lottery draw, if the winning team is from the non-Return to Play group (Nos. 1-7), that team will get the No. 1 overall pick. Same goes for determining picks Nos. 2 and 3.

But, if the winning teams for any of the three draws come from the No. 8-15 group then that respective pick will not be determined until Phase 2 of the draft lottery.

Wait, so we may not even know who has the top pick Friday?

Yes, that’s how things are being done this year. But if all three draws are won by teams in the No. 1-7 group we’ll know who has the top three selections. The four losing teams will then take up spots 4-7 in inverse order of their regular season points percentage. Picks 8-15 will then be taken up by the Qualifying Round losing teams in inverse order of their points percentage.

Should that happen, there will not be a need for Phase 2.

[NHL Mock Draft: Lafreniere head of the 2020 prospect class]

So, what is Phase 2?

Should we need to go to Phase 2 it will take place between the Qualifying Round and the First Round of the playoffs. It will feature the eight teams that did not advance out of the Qualifying Round or the teams who acquired a first-round pick from one of those teams. All teams will have the same odds (12.5%).

The winning team from each Phase 2 draw will be assigned the corresponding top three selection in the 2020 NHL Draft and, if another Phase 2 draw is necessary, that team’s numbered lottery ball will be removed.  

Once the Phase 1 and Phase 2 draws have take place and we know the top three picks, the remaining 12 picks will be assigned to the 12 losing teams in inverse order of their points percentage.

OK, got it. I think. Anyway, what players should we get to know ahead of the draft?

Lafreniere will be the No. 1 pick. That’s been settled. After that? It could go a lot of different ways. Quinton Byfield (Sudbury – C- OHL), Tim Stutzle (Adler Mannheim – C/LW – DEL), Lucas Raymond (Frolunda – LW/C – SHL), Jamie Drysdale (Erie – D – OHL), Marco Rossi (Ottawa – C – OHL), Cole Perfetti (Saginaw – C – OHL), Jake Sanderson (D – USNTDP) are among the top prospects expected to be selected early. Check out Ryan Wagman’s midseason mock draft to further educate yourself on these players.

————

