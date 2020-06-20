MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST
AP Images

Devils’ Hischier spending NHL offseason in Swiss army

Associated PressJun 20, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With the New Jersey Devils missing out on the NHL’s 24-team return from the pause caused by the novel coronavirus, center Nico Hischier is putting his extended offseason to good use.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft is fulfilling his military obligation to Switzerland, which has a mandatory 18-week service for men followed by three-week stints over the next six or seven years.

Hischier had thought about fulfilling it during the season, but with the Devils uncertain when they would return from the pause, it turned out to be the perfect option.

“One reason I did it was I needed to stay in shape,” Hischier said Saturday on a Zoom call. “I didn’t know where to go because gyms weren’t open and I couldn’t just work out at home. I just didn’t have the tools for a good workout there. For a couple weeks it worked, but I felt like I needed to go somewhere to be prepared when we had to go back and play again. Then the army came and they had a great solution because where I’m working right now, that’s a great building. They have everything there you need.”

The 21-year-old Hischier is in a special program for athletes, although the first four weeks of classes were held remotely because of the virus. He is now attending classes to learn emergency medical techniques, among other things, in the mornings and working out with fellow athletes in the afternoon, including some hockey players from the Swiss national team.

He is not learning how to march or drive a tank, and he’s not heading to the firing range to shoot an automatic weapon. The soldiers in Switzerland’s professional army do that.

Hischier does get a uniform and there are rules to follow. He works five days, goes home and returns the following week. He does not have a rank – yet.

“We didn’t do much army stuff yet,” Hichier said, although he expects jt will increase by the time he finishes in mid-August.

Hischier is coming off what he considers a disappointing season. Like most of the Devils, he played well after a bad start led to the firing of coach John Hynes and general manager Ray Shero. He finished with 14 goals and 22 assists in 58 games. New Jersey posted a 28-29-12 record, finishing 12-5-4 in the last 21 contests under interim coach Alain Nasreddine.

“Obviously, it wasn’t a year that we expect,” Hischier said. “A lot of things happened, obviously, with all those changes. It wasn’t easy. I think the biggest thing for us was that we had a really bad start. It’s always frustrating and not easy when you’re down in the standings and you have to catch up.”

Hischier felt he took a few steps forward in his third season, but the team’s lack of success took away from that.

With the late-season trade of defenseman Andy Greene, Hischier is open to the idea of replacing him as the Devils’ captain next season. He was an alternate captain this season.

“At the end of the day, I’m still a young player,” Hischier said. “I still got a long, long way to go, a lot of things that I don’t know yet. I need to learn.”

It’s like learning to be in the army in some ways.

Report: Auston Matthews tests positive for COVID-19

Auston Matthews tests positive for COVID-19 Toronto Maple Leafs Arizona
Getty Images
By James O'BrienJun 19, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT
6 Comments

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews tested positive for COVID-19, according to Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun. Friday continues to be a bad news for the NHL and other sports regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, as the Lightning confirmed that three players and a number of staffers also recently tested positive.

Simmons references two “NHL sources outside Toronto” for the breaking news regarding Matthews testing positive for COVID-19. This makes sense, as Matthews has been staying in Arizona. (More on that in a moment.) Simmons reports that members of the Arizona Coyotes may also have tested positive for COVID-19.

Frederik Andersen had also been staying with Matthews in Arizona. Simmons reports that Andersen tested negative for COVID-19 and is no longer staying with Matthews, though.

The Maple Leafs responded to the report later on Friday. For the most part, the Maple Leafs basically provided a “no comment.” That said, the phrasing “a person’s medical information in this regard is private” feels pretty pointed:

Maple Leafs statement on Auston Matthews COVID-19 report
via the Toronto Maple Leafs

While COVID-19 is halting such matters, the pauses seem temporary at the moment.

TSN’s Bob McKenzie indicated that the Lightning will attempt to resume Phase 2 if others don’t test positive. Simmons reports that Matthews is going into self quarantine with the hope of being able to travel and participate in Maple Leafs training camp around July 10.

Auston Matthews tests positive for COVID-19 in Arizona, a state hit hard

It’s worth circling back to the point that Matthews is located in Arizona.

Much like Florida, Arizona is a state that’s currently dealing with a troubling spike in COVID-19 cases. On Friday alone, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,246 new cases, and 41 deaths. This bumps Arizona’s total cases to 46,689 and total deaths to 1,312.

Despite all of this, Arizona and other states attempt to go “back to normal.” And, at least for now, the NHL seems committed to trying to return to play with an ambitious 24-team, two-hub city playoff format.

Seeing a star of Auston Matthews’ stature reportedly test positive for COVID-19 makes it all seem that much tougher to pull off. But we’ll see.

NHL announces 11 total positive tests

Meanwhile, the league is apparently taking over announcing any positive tests. On Friday, a release stated that since Phase 2 opened over 200 player have been tested and 11 came back positive.

Follow this NBC News live update thread for more on the coronavirus pandemic.

OTHER NHL TEAMS, PLAYERS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19:

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Lightning close facilities after multiple players test positive for COVID-19

Getty Images
By James O'BrienJun 19, 2020, 2:19 PM EDT
3 Comments

Tampa Bay Lightning players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the team to temporarily close facilities to Phase 2 training, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie.

McKenzie believes that three Lightning players and two staff members tested positive. McKenzie notes that facilities could re-open if remaining staffers and players don’t test positive.

Now, if more Lightning players or staff members test positive? Then we’ll need to wait and see.

As of this writing, the Lightning have not released a statement on the matter. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman backs up McKenzie’s report, though.

Florida ranks as one of the states hit hardest by COVID-19. It ranks among the states that have seen record spikes in positive cases lately. There are concerns that Florida could become the next epicenter for the spread of disease.

Consider this COVID-19 map from the CDC:

Lightning test positive COVID-19 Florida outbreaks CDC map
via the Center for Disease Control

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently said that the state will not shut down despite these spikes.

“No, we’re not shutting down, you know, we’re going to go forward,” DeSantis said Tuesday. “You have to have society function.”

The Lightning aren’t the only sports team training in Florida to get hit by a COVID-19 outbreak, either. As Hardball Talk’s Craig Calcaterra notes, five Philadelphia Phillies players and three staffers who were training in the Clearwater area tested positive for COVID-19.

Lightning release statement on players, staff testing positive for COVID-19

Again, McKenzie reports that the Lightning could reopen facilities for Phase 2 if others don’t test positive for COVID-19. Here’s hoping that at least the Lightning and NHL’s decision makers err on the side of caution, even if others seem more willing to roll the dice.

Later on Friday, the Lightning released a statement regarding players testing positive for COVID-19. The team confirmed that three players tested positive, but did not name specific ones. The Lightning didn’t clarify how many staff members tested positive.

Lightning GM Julien BriseBois announced that those players self-isolated and are “asymptomatic other than a few cases of low-grade fever.” (Somewhat strange, since there aren’t that many cases?)

Anyway, here’s the full statement:

Follow this NBC News live update thread for more on the coronavirus pandemic.

OTHER NHL TEAMS HIT BY COVID-19:

Penguins player tested positive, now recovered
Multiple Avalanche players tested positive
Senators also dealt with outbreaks
Former NHL player Georges Laraque dealt with COVID-19

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

NHL’s focus shifts to Canadian cities as possible hubs

Associated PressJun 19, 2020, 1:38 PM EDT
1 Comment

Canada has approved the NHL’s return-to-play proposal that could lead to one or more cities north of the border serving as host sites for the league’s 24-team playoff format.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday that the nation’s top public health officer, and health officials in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario had signed off on the NHL plan.

The decision followed discussions with government health officials, and comes as the league enters the advanced stages of selecting its hub cities – most likely two – from a list of seven in the U.S. and three in Canada, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

Daly didn’t rule out the possibility of two hubs being located in Canada from among Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton.

The NHL, however, did encounter a setback in its bid to resume playing since the season was paused on March 12.

The Tampa Bay Lightning closed their facilities indefinitely Thursday after three players and “additional staff members” tested positive for COVID-19. The team said the players were largely asymptomatic and were self-isolating.

The move came as baseball’s Philadelphia Phillies announced that some of their players and staff had tested positive in nearby Clearwater, Florida, and the Toronto Blue Jays had one player show symptoms consistent with the coronavirus in nearby Dunedin, Florida.

The NHL announced late Friday that 11 of the 200 players tested since training facilities were allowed to open on June 8 have tested positive. They are self isolating. The league declined to say who.

Two weeks ago, NHL players were allowed to return to their respective facilities for voluntary on- and off-ice workouts. Players were allowed to skate in groups of up to six a time.

The NHL’s return-to-play plan approved by Canada required an exemption allowing players and team officials to cross the border. The border is currently closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21, and those entering Canada must self-isolate for 14 days.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said robust protocols such as group quarantining and testing will be in place. The decision on selecting hub cities – each would host 12 teams – could come as early as next week.

“I want to emphasize that it will be very important for the NHL and the players to continue to work very closely with public health officers and to follow their instructions,” Freeland said. “This is essential not only for the players, which I know we all have affection for, but for the health and safety of Canadians.”

The NHL is targeting July 10 to open training camps, with games being played without fans present starting in late July or early August.

Though Las Vegas and Columbus, Ohio, are considered strong candidates to serve as hub cities, the focus on Canada comes at a time the United States is experiencing a spike in positive tests. Playing games in Canada could also be cost-effective, with the Canadian dollar worth about 73 cents versus its U.S. counterpart.

Daly said it wasn’t of “significant consideration” as to whether the hubs are located in separate or the same time zones.

Toronto Mayor John Tory supported his city being selected, noting he considers it to be the “hockey capital of the world.”

“It will be a morale boost for us,” Tory said. “It will be great for the psychology of the city.”

Rangers’ Lias Andersson won’t return to team for training camp

By Sean LeahyJun 19, 2020, 10:02 AM EDT
2 Comments

The Rangers won’t have Lias Andersson as a lineup option if the NHL resumes play this summer. According to the New York Post’s Larry Brooks, the 21-year-old forward has told the team he’ll be staying home in Sweden.

“We had discussions with Lias about coming over for camp, but he felt it was better for him to stay in his home country at this time,” Rangers President John Davidson told Brooks. “We respect that decision. We had a number of good conversations. He told me he wants to be a New York Ranger. We’ll continue to hold his rights and down the road we’ll have discussions about where it’s best for Lias to play next season.”

Andersson was loaned to HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League in January. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 draft left the team in December and requested a trade after splitting time between the Rangers and AHL Hartford. He has three goals in 66 career NHL games.

The pick used on Andersson was acquired from the Coyotes as part of the deal that sent Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta to Arizona. Also headed to New York in that trade was Tony DeAngelo, who led Rangers defensemen in scoring this season with 15 goals and 53 points.

Brooks reports that Andersson spoke with Davidson and head coach David Quinn, but the young forward turned down the training camp invite. His time in New York could very well be done and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him spend next season with HV71 on loan again.

The Rangers hold Andersson’s rights through the end of the 2020-21 season. Should the priority be to try and mend the relationship or move on?

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.