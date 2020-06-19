Rangers’ Lias Andersson won’t return to team for training camp

“We had discussions with Lias about coming over for camp, but he felt it was better for him to stay in his home country at this time,” Rangers President John Davidson told Brooks. “We respect that decision. We had a number of good conversations. He told me he wants to be a New York Ranger. We’ll continue to hold his rights and down the road we’ll have discussions about where it’s best for Lias to play next season.”
Andersson was loaned to HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League in January. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 draft left the team in December and requested a trade after splitting time between the Rangers and AHL Hartford. He has three goals in 66 career NHL games.
The pick used on Andersson was acquired from the Coyotes as part of the deal that sent Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta to Arizona. Also headed to New York in that trade was Tony DeAngelo, who led Rangers defensemen in scoring this season with 15 goals and 53 points.
Brooks reports that Andersson spoke with Davidson and head coach David Quinn, but the young forward turned down the training camp invite. His time in New York could very well be done and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him spend next season with HV71 on loan again.
The Rangers hold Andersson’s rights through the end of the 2020-21 season. Should the priority be to try and mend the relationship or move on?
Tampa Bay Lightning players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the team to temporarily close facilities to Phase 2 training, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie.
McKenzie believes that three Lightning players and two staff members tested positive. McKenzie notes that facilities could re-open if remaining staffers and players don’t test positive.
Now, if more Lightning players or staff members test positive? Then we’ll need to wait and see.
As of this writing, the Lightning have not released a statement on the matter. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman backs up McKenzie’s report, though.
Florida ranks as one of the states hit hardest by COVID-19. It ranks among the states that have seen record spikes in positive cases lately. There are concerns that Florida could become the next epicenter for the spread of disease.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently said that the state will not shut down despite these spikes.
I guess this chart has extra relevance with more #NHL players being tested positive in the US. Florida ranks 4th. There are an estimated 100,000 currently infected in Florida and over 7,500 new infections daily. That's CURRENTLY, not total. (src YYG/CDC-cited model) https://t.co/EFXZMOcZ1y
“No, we’re not shutting down, you know, we’re going to go forward,” DeSantis said Tuesday. “You have to have society function.”
The Lightning aren’t the only sports team training in Florida to get hit by a COVID-19 outbreak, either. As Hardball Talk’s Craig Calcaterra notes, five Philadelphia Phillies players and three staffers who were training in the Clearwater area tested positive for COVID-19.
Again, McKenzie reports that the Lightning could reopen facilities for Phase 2 if others don’t test positive for COVID-19. Here’s hoping that at least the Lightning and NHL’s decision makers err on the side of caution, even if others seem more willing to roll the dice.
This post will be updated if the Lightning and NHL make statements on these matters.
TORONTO (AP) — Canada has approved a National Hockey League plan to play in Canada during the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Friday.
The plan required an exemption as the U.S.-Canada border is currently closed to all non-essential travel until at least July 21 and those who enter Canada must self-isolate for 14 days. The league plans to have training camps open in July and to play games without spectators in a couple of cities in late July or August.
Freeland said Canada’s top public health officer as well as the top health officers of Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Toronto worked closely with the NHL to approve the plan.
Freeland said it will be very important for the players to continue to work very closely with health officials and follow their instruction.
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, said robust protocols such as group quarantining and testing will be in place.
Ten locations including three Canadian cities are in the running to serve as the “hub” cities that will host 24 playoff teams for initial rounds, Eastern and Western Conference finals and the Stanley Cup Final. Players are expected to be quarantined away from the general public in those cities.
Roundtable: Our picks for the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class
The Hockey Hall of Fame will meet virtually next Wednesday to decide the 2020 class. Who do you see getting inducted in November?
James O’Brien, NHL writer: Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Alexander Mogilny, Boris Mikhailov, Jennifer Botterill, Kim St-Pierre, Viktor Tikhonov (Builder).
Iginla looms as the no-brainer of the bunch. Iggy put up the point totals you want (625 goals, a neat-and-tidy 1,300 points), and also seems like a great person. I’d argue Iginla was robbed of a Hart Trophy, and should probably have a Conn Smythe in his trophy case, too. (Some would argue a Stanley Cup ring, too, but this is not the time to re-litigate parallax.)
Hossa didn’t lock down individual awards, but he was a truly dominant two-way player who scored enough to rely on his offense alone.
If Pavel Bure can make the Hall of Fame, I feel like you can squeeze in Mogilny, too. It’s the “Fame” part, not Mogilny’s sufficient numbers, that does the trick for me. His defection story really is something else, and makes him someone who should be enshrined.
Both Mikhailov and Tikhonov rank as crucial elements of “The Red Army,” the Russian powerhouse that still seems underrepresented in the HHOF.
Botterill and St-Pierre have resumes that really speak for themselves as dominant stars for Canadian women’s hockey teams.
Sean Leahy, NHL writer: Jarome Iginla, Daniel Alfredsson, Alex Mogilny, Boris Mikhailov, Jennifer Botterill, Karyn Bye-Dietz, Marguerite Norris (Builder).
We have our lock in Iginla and second-chance entry for Alfie. Mogilny and Mikhailov are long-overdue in the Hall for their contributions in the NHL and internationally. Botterill and Bye-Dietz had storied international careers representing their countries, with Bye-Dietz already an IIHF and U.S Hockey Hall of Fame.
If I were choosing, I would have Marian Hossa in as a first-ballot HOFer, but seeing as how the Selection Committee works, I think he has to wait a year or two. His 525 goals, 1,134 points, three Stanley Cups are impressive, but his lack of individual awards probably hurts him in the eyes of those picking the class.
Norris, who is from the famous hockey family, made a name for herself in the sport. Following her dad’s death in 1952 she became the NHL’s first female executive and later was the first woman to have her name on the Stanley Cup after the Red Wings’ won in 1954.
Jen Conway made a great case for Norris back in 2017 writing, “The Red Wings became a more profitable team under her care, and she tried to convince the other owners that televised games were the future. She also advocated for arenas to be more female-friendly and for the farm team system then in place be revamped to be more equitable and fair to all the teams.”
Jake Abrahams, Managing Editor, NHL content: Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Rod Brind’Amour, Boris Mikhailov, Jennifer Botterill and Kim St-Pierre, Viktor Tikhonov (Builder).
Iginla’s 625 goals (t-16th all-time) make him an automatic choice.
I think Hossa should make it, too. His case is interesting because his most impressive statistical seasons came when his teams were less successful, and vice versa. But the bottom line: 525 goals, 149 playoff points (30th all-time), three Cups (plus two other trips to the final), and stellar two-way play over 19 seasons. That’s worthy in my book.
With Guy Carbonneau getting in last year, and Hossa having a strong chance this year, why not continue to recognize that type of player by inducting a two-time Selke champ in Brind’Amour? He captained the Hurricanes to their first-ever Cup in 2006, and finished with 1,189 career points (521 more than Carbonneau). The time feels right for “Rod the Bod.”
Mikhailov and Tikhonov were foundational hockey figures for the USSR. Ditto for Canadians Botterill and St-Pierre, who teamed up to win three straight Olympic gold medals in 2002, 2006, and 2010.
PHT Morning Skate: Pros, cons of Canadian hub cities; Snow’s ALS fight
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• More on those disturbing junior hockey allegations from Dan Carcillo. [The Hockey News]
• Examining the pros and cons of each Canadian market in the hunt to be a Return to Play hub city. [Sportsnet]
• Mitch Marner on the league’s efforts to get play going again: “I think the NHL has everything under control through what I’ve seen this last week or so at the rink. They’re doing all the right things to make sure no one is in the wrong or going to be in a bad place (health-wise). For us, it’s just making sure we’re getting ready for the season to start (because) everything is (planned) like it is.” [TSN]
• Ryan Reaves sounds pretty eager to play again: “I’ve caught myself recently saying, ‘I’m getting the itch to put my fist through somebody’s face or lay somebody out through the boards.'” [Las Vegas Review-Journal]
• Flames assistant GM Chris Snow continues to fight against ALS one year after his diagnosis. [LA Times]