Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• More on those disturbing junior hockey allegations from Dan Carcillo. [The Hockey News]

• Examining the pros and cons of each Canadian market in the hunt to be a Return to Play hub city. [Sportsnet]

• Mitch Marner on the league’s efforts to get play going again: “I think the NHL has everything under control through what I’ve seen this last week or so at the rink. They’re doing all the right things to make sure no one is in the wrong or going to be in a bad place (health-wise). For us, it’s just making sure we’re getting ready for the season to start (because) everything is (planned) like it is.” [TSN]

• Ryan Reaves sounds pretty eager to play again: “I’ve caught myself recently saying, ‘I’m getting the itch to put my fist through somebody’s face or lay somebody out through the boards.'” [Las Vegas Review-Journal]

• Flames assistant GM Chris Snow continues to fight against ALS one year after his diagnosis. [LA Times]

• How the Blues can re-sign Alex Pietrangelo this off-season. [St. Louis Gametime]

• The NHL pause has given Jonathan Drouin time to heal up for a second chance this season. [Montreal Gazette]

• Making the case for Elvis Merzlikins to be one of the three Calder Trophy finalists. [Jackets Cannon]

• The power play battle between the Predators and Coyotes will be a real “no man advantage.” [A to Z Sports Nashville]

• What are the seven non-playoff teams to do with all this time off? [Featurd]

• How the Coyotes’ new CEO plans to tap into the market’s Latino fan base. [ESPN]

