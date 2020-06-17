MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

Puck woes: NHL’s bottom line facing short-term blow

Associated PressJun 17, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT
With so much uncertainty, Larry Quinn can’t predict just how severe the NHL’s financial losses might be due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That doesn’t stop the former Buffalo Sabres managing partner from providing a bleak assessment, at least for the short term.

“They’ve got big challenges ahead,” Quinn said. “And the problem is that you don’t know the answers to the questions you have to ask.”

The questions are many at a time the NHL hopes to go ahead with a 24-team expanded playoff format in a bid to conclude the season with no clear timetable of when to open the next one. It could be as late as January, though Commissioner Gary Bettman has said it would be a full 82 games.

Many NHL issues are similar to those facing North America’s other major professional leagues, such as when fans will be allowed to attend games. Others are more distinct to hockey, such as the effect the drop of the Canadian dollar will have on a league with seven of its 31 teams based north of the border.

The NHL was a $2.3 billion business with a $39 million salary cap coming out of the lockout that wiped out the 2004-05 season. It broke the $5 billion mark in 2018-19, with an $81.5 million cap this past season.

Quinn said the NHL’s bottom line could be sheared in half in the short term, effectively erasing the gains made since owners and players reached a revenue-sharing agreement following the lockout. The anticipated drop in revenue has already caused a large ripple through the league.

At least 10 teams have laid off employees or announced indefinite furloughs, with many executives taking pay cuts. Just this week, the Sabres made a drastic series of cost-cutting moves by firing general manager Jason Botterill and his assistants, 12 of 21 scouts and their entire minor league coaching staff. Owner Terry Pegula specifically cited uncertain times raised by the pandemic, and a desire to become a “leaner” and “more efficient” operation.

Players are bracing for lost salaries by continuing to defer whether to receive their final paychecks. They are also in jeopardy of losing the portion of pay put aside in an escrow account, which rolls over to the owners should revenue fall short of projections; players have lost upward of 10% of their pay to escrow over the past seven-plus seasons and it is a major issue in upcoming labor talks.

Former NHL executive-turned-broadcaster Brian Burke said the pain will be felt by teams and players alike.

“I said seven weeks ago, if we lost this season and part of next season, I could foresee a $40 million salary cap,” he added. “I don’t think it’s going to get to that point. And I know one option that’s being discussed is deferral of some of these wages they’re paid and see what happens, and when the revenue bounces back they can get paid.”

Bettman recently said gate receipts, while significant, don’t make up a majority of league revenue. But gate revenue is key to the NHL because it lags behind its counterparts in television dollars.

The NHL has a 10-year, $2 billion deal with NBC, that expires after next season. It has a 12-year deal with Canada’s Rogers TV that began in 2014-15, and is worth $5.2 billion Canadian. In comparison, the NFL makes more than $5 billion annually from broadcasting rights agreements.

The Canadian dollar plays a major role in league finances, with player salaries paid in U.S currency. That wasn’t an issue in 2007, when the Canadian dollar briefly jumped above par, which was reflected in the NHL’s salary cap making its largest two-year gain, going from $44 million in 2006-07 to $56.7 million in 2008-09.

That’s not the case today, with the Canadian dollar at the 75-cent range. Teams north of the border project losing $400,000 each time the Canadian dollar drops a penny, putting a strain on their ability to compete for or retain high-priced talent.

The uncertainty has led to all general managers unable to assess their rosters and payrolls beyond this season.

“What happens to the cap? Does the cap go down because revenues are going to decrease? Do they artificially keep it where it’s at?” Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said. “Those are just open-ended questions, and we discuss them, but we don’t come up with any answers.”

Issues arising from the pandemic have slowed negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement, with the current deal expiring in September 2022.

“What’s the revenue going to be next year? If you tell me that, the bargaining’s pretty easy,” NHLPA executive director Don Fehr said. “If you don’t know that, it becomes a little more complicated.”

Questions remain even if fans are allowed to attend games next season. There are concerns fans won’t return at the same numbers if there is no vaccine available. Others worry fans won’t have the same disposable income for luxuries like games.

“(Sports is) the first casualty of economic hard times,” Burke said. “So you’ve got smaller crowds or no crowds. … You’ve got no suite revenue. So it’s very corrosive.”

Attorney Irwin Kishner, who has represented numerous teams and leagues, said the NHL must consider out-of-the-box promotional ideas to generate revenue. Tarps on empty seats carrying sponsor logos. Sponsorships on jerseys. Maybe reviving the World Cup of Hockey tournament, which was last held in 2016 and generated an estimated $40 million.

“This too shall pass. The question is, how do you develop these alternative revenue streams?” Kishner said.

Burke expressed confidence in the NHL enjoying a quick turnaround.

“We’ll get through it. I think if anything, this pandemic has demonstrated is how much people love the game and how much they miss the game,” Burke said. “The next 18 months are going to be hard. But I think we’ll be just fine after that.”

NHL Playoffs: How should top four East teams approach Round Robin?

By James O'BrienJun 17, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
While the NHL’s Qualifying Round teams fight to make it into the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Round Robin is merely for seeding. Such a scenario presents the NHL’s Round Robin for Seeding teams (four in each conference) with many conundrums, including the age-old rest vs. rust debate.

PHT will take a look at such dilemmas for all eight teams in the NHL’s Round Robin for Seeding, starting with the East. We’re going East first because the Bruins a) won the Presidents’ Trophy and b) addressed such debates recently.

We might as well go in order as they would be ranked, too.

Debates for East top four teams heading into NHL’s Round Robin for Seeding

Boston Bruins

NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty reports that Bruce Cassidy said he’s open to the idea of resting players during the three-game Round Robin for Seeding.

“Would we like to win all three games? Of course, in a perfect world, but I think with all teams there’s going to be some sort of a preseason mentality worked in with how the lineups are constructed every game,” Cassidy said, via Haggerty. “But if the [veteran players] want to play every game then I’m going to listen to them. It’s their bodies and they would know best. Then in the last game in the third period we’re going to shut our eyes and hope nobody gets hurt in those situations.”

The Bruins are in a heightened situation. While it stings that they may lose the top seeding they earned with 2019-20’s only 100-point season, this is also a roster brimming with veterans.

Most obviously, Cassidy must manage Zdeno Chara (43) and Patrice Bergeron (34). Really, the list goes deeper even than Tuukka Rask, who’s 33.

Brad Marchand is 32, and stands as an example to other contenders. As you may recall, Marchand aggravated a previous hand injury before the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

Maybe it was coincidental, but Marchand’s top line struggled during that seven-game slugfest with the Blues. If teams like the Bruins want to go deep, they should emphasize caution most of all.

So, beyond the obvious, there are players who’ve been banged up like Torey Krug. Charlie McAvoy‘s also dealt with bumps and bruises despite ranking as one of the younger Bruins.

Overall, the Bruins rank among the East Round Robin teams with the most incentive to rest key players.

Tampa Bay Lightning

How should the team with the most to lose deal with the Round Robin for Seeding?

Imagine how badly things could play out for the Lightning. We all know that their historic 2018-19 season ended in a stunning first-round sweep. Kenan Thompson mocked it. Andrei Vasilevskiy looked really steamed.

What if the Lightning fall short under these strange circumstances?

It could cost Jon Cooper his job. And there’s the increased risk of scapegoating a lack of “preparedness” if the Lightning take a preseason approach to the Round Robin for Seeding.

You could definitely make the argument that the Lightning took a while to get back into their elite form in 2019-20, too.

But … the Lightning are smarter than to cave to bad takes, right?

Let’s not forget that the Lightning didn’t really take their feet off the gas during that 2018-19 regular season — not really. Rather than resting stars more aggressively, Nikita Kucherov and others chased history.

Personally, it really looked like Victor Hedman was far from 100 percent, even missing some of that first-round sweep.

This Lightning team boasts a fairly old defense beyond Erik Cernak and Mikhail Sergachev. Hedman is 29 already. Steven Stamkos is 30 (ponders own mortality for a second).

Cooper needs to find the right balance. If there’s any hint of failure in that regard, the vultures may start circling.

Washington Capitals

Zooming out, the most logical choice would be for the Capitals to promote rest.

Almost every major Capitals player is 30 or older, with the rare exception of breakthrough winger Jakub Vrana (24). There’s also some incentive to see if Ilya Samsonov (23) is still sharper than Braden Holtby (30).

But 34-year-old Alex Ovechkin doesn’t sit out a whole lot of games. Maybe the unique circumstances (and lack of a Maurice Richard Trophy to chase) might change Ovechkin’s approach, yet it’s not a slam-dunk to sit him. As Cassidy said, coaches will at times defer to players. It wouldn’t be shocking if such an approach occasionally backfires.

All things considered, the Capitals joust with the Bruins for the East Round Robin team with the most to gain from resting aging stars.

Philadelphia Flyers

The knee-jerk reaction would be to say that the Flyers want to shake off rust.

For one thing, the Flyers boast several core players in the younger range. Travis Konecny and Ivan Provorov are both 23, while Carter Hart is 21. The Flyers also are “playing with house money” as a team that could climb to the top spot if they end up hot during the Round Robin for Seeding.

But the Flyers have plenty of reason to be careful, too.

To start, the drop-off between Hart and Brian Elliott (or another goalie) looks pretty severe. You don’t necessarily want to increase injury risks with Hart, then.

Also, there are veterans to manage. Philly should aim to keep Claude Giroux (32) and Jakub Voracek (30) fresh, not to mention someone like Matt Niskanen (33). While Sean Couturier is only 27, he’s the sort of player you’ll lean on a ton in playoff situations. So you might want to tread lightly there.

Rather than overtaxing go-to guys, this could be an opportunity for others. Could Nolan Patrick crack the lineup if his migraine issues are behind him? Perhaps a prospect from Philly’s impressive farm system will make a jump?

The Flyers have a lot to like about this situation. Even so, they also need to avoid getting too greedy.

NHL Seattle arena reopening, team name reveal delayed

By Sean LeahyJun 17, 2020, 9:57 AM EDT
The NHL’s 32nd franchise will have a name. Eventually. But with all that’s going on in the world at the moment, making such a grand announcement doesn’t seem like the best of ideas.

NHL Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke told The Seattle Times that there’s a chance the name could be revealed in the fall. The organization has continued to work on trademarks for multiple names and has started designing logos and uniforms.

“It’s not the right time,” Leiweke told Geoff Baker. “Vegas did it a year out. We’ve got ample time, and the thing this organization will never be is tone deaf. So we’ve got to pick the right time, and we’ve got to make sure all of our ducks are in a row.”

We know that the choices are down to five names since that’s what the franchise placed inside the Seattle Space Need time capsule back in October. Come April 21, 2062 — if we haven’t already — we’ll learn the four choices that didn’t make the cut.

Leiweke also revealed that the reopening of KeyArena will be delayed by a few months with the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down construction.

“Any delay is absolutely minimal. Given what we went through the workers have kept building. But there have been issues with supply lines,” Leiweke told the Associated Press. “If it’s not going to be the date we hoped it’s not very long thereafter. And it’s impressive how they’ve actually kept things on schedule. If our target was early summer of 2021 to say we’re going to hit it sometime in the summer is pretty good considering all things.”

The privately funded project is expected to cost $930 million.

The delay shouldn’t affect the hockey team hitting the ice that October, but it has all but ruled out holding the NHL Draft and the expansion draft there next June.

PHT Morning Skate: Botterill firing aftermath; AHL’s Return to Play task force

By Sean LeahyJun 17, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• “We believe in open communication between all the powers that be in the organization, and sometimes that breaks down.” On the disconnect that led to the firing of Jason Botterill. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• The firings didn’t stop with Botterill. A good number of Sabres’ scouts and their AHL coaching staff were also let go. [WGR]

• Looking at Kevyn Adams’ rise within the Sabres organization. [Die by the Blade]

• Now that he’s free, should the Penguins look to bring back Botterill? [Pensburgh]

• More arena drama for the Islanders: “Billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov’s Onexim Sports and Entertainment, which operates [Nassau Coliseum] under a lease from Nassau County, is planning to shutter the venue indefinitely while it seeks investors to take over operations and pick up the remaining debt on the building, according to people familiar with the matter.” [Bloomberg]

• The AHL has announced the formation of a Return to Play task force featuring a number of league and NHL executives with the “purpose of providing expert leadership and strategic direction to the AHL in planning for the league’s return to play in the 2020-21 season.” [AHL]

• Don’t expect Josh Anderson in the Blue Jackets’ lineup against Toronto if the NHL resumes play. The Columbus forward is expected to remain out after shoulder surgery in March. [TSN]

• On NHL players and their partners who planned out off-season due dates, but are now in a tough spot should the league return to play. [ESPN]

• How social distancing guidelines could play a role in a delayed start to next season for the ECHL. [Journal Gazette]

• Maddie Rooney, goaltender for the gold medal-winning 2018 women’s Olympic hockey team, has a busy future with playing professionally and coaching a high school side in Minnesota. [Olympic Talk]

• Finally, Gritty made a surprise appearance at a kindergarten graduation this week:

No full shields for players; NHL talking off-ice protection

Associated PressJun 17, 2020, 9:08 AM EDT
NHL players won’t be expected to wear full face shields if games resume this summer, though there could be plenty of covered faces around them.

Equipment changes have not been a focus of return-to-play negotiations between the league and players’ union, according to a person with knowledge of those talks. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no agreement has been reached, said the emphasis has been on testing and other off-ice safety precautions.

Because players are expected to be tested daily, there isn’t expected to be additional on-ice equipment required for practices and games. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly additionally said he didn’t anticipate any mandatory equipment changes to ensure player safety.

Still, hockey equipment manufacturer Bauer has spoken with the league and teams about medical-grade off-ice visors that coaches, executives, team personnel and others could wear as a measure of protection against spreading or contracting COVID-19. Product vice president Craig Desjardins said the visor, which can attach to the brim of a baseball cap, is “feather light” despite being three times thicker than a medical shield and meeting the American National Standards Institute regulation for preventing droplets.

“There’s been a lot of interest,” Bauer vice president of global marketing Mary-Kay Messier said. “Craig and I have actually had a lot of calls with NHL teams as they consider how to bring back their teams — their entire teams and everyone that surrounds them — safely, particularly in situations where they’re looking at being hub cities where there’ll be a lot of interaction.”

Ten locations are in the running to serve as the “hub” cities that will host 24 playoff teams for initial rounds, Eastern and Western Conference finals and Stanley Cup Final. Players are expected to be quarantined away from the general public in those cities.

Each team is limited to 50 personnel in its game city, with the event level at arenas and practice facilities, hotels and restaurants expected to serve as a quarantine bubble of sorts. Bauer’s “integrated cap shield” that’s being unveiled Wednesday and a polyester face mask would fit for those outside the bubble and for players around the rink when they’re not skating, because they’re required to wear masks even now, during voluntary workouts.

Bauer, which in March shifted to making personal protective equipment for those on the front lines, is gearing its on-ice splash guard mostly to youth and amateur players and has consulted with the International Ice Hockey Federation, USA Hockey and Hockey Canada.

“We have a shared interest collectively around being able to return to play safely,” Desjardins said.

Coaches in the NHL and various other leagues could use the off-ice shield behind the bench, too.

“There’s quite a lot of yelling from coaches,” Messier said, “So when you think about and you talk about that yelling or loud talking that you are at greater risk for the droplets, I would say it is a very viable option at a lot of different levels.”

While there are heath and safety protocols in place for small-group workouts and could escalate when training camps open July 10, players have said they’re unsure about wearing a full face shield or changing too much of hockey itself if the season resumes. They’re focused on the outside protections that would make games safe.

“With the nature of our game, if we’re going to talk about not being able to hit each other and other things, there’s no point in playing,” Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler said. “The challenge is going to be getting everyone into said bubble, getting everyone tested and having it be that we’re all on the same page and try to nip it in the bud before we get there.”