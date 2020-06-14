NBC Sports presents Stanley Cup Final Week on NBCSN, reliving classic Stanley Cup Final games and original films and shows from the past decade across seven nights. Today, we give our memories from the the 2019 Cup Final between the Blues and Bruins.
JAMES: If you asked a hockey fan — even a hardcore one, maybe even a hardcore Bruins fan — which three players topped Boston in scoring for the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, most would only get one right. If that hypothetical fan sniffed out a trap, maybe they’d go Meatloaf and get two out of three.
But I doubt many would know the full three without the magic of Internet research.
Through seven games, Torey Krug topped all Bruins with six points. That’s not expected, yet it’s also not earth-shattering. Brad Marchand being tied for second with five points would only be surprising in that you’d expect more from the prolifically productive pest.
Your last name might need to be Kuraly to realize that Sean Kuraly tied Brad Marchand for second in scoring during that series.
Naturally, one might first react with “Wow, the Bruins’ top line really ran out of gas” or, fairer to the Blues, “Wow, St. Louis found a way to slow down the Bruins’ top scorers.” Yes, there were some crises of confidence for Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and especially David Pastrnak.
Even so, it’s pretty cool that Kuraly helped the Bruins hang in there with an early surge.
Through the first three games of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, he scored two game-winning goals (both of Boston’s winners in taking an early 2-1 series lead) and two assists for four points. While Kuraly only managed an assist over the remaining four games of the 2019 SCF, he opened the door for the Bruins to shake off star slumps.
It’s the sort of performance that gets lionized if a team wins it all. Instead, Kuraly’s boost will probably only stick in the memories of hockey savants (and also totally cool people like me *laughs nervously).
SEAN: There were so many different parts to the Blues’ resurrection last season. One of them was the story of Laila Anderson. She was the team’s inspiration, and seeing her on the ice after their Game 7 win and lifting the Cup with help from Colton Parayko was fitting end to a great story.
JAKE: The final score of last year’s Game 7 doesn’t tell the full story. Yes, the Blues won 4-1, but were it not for Jordan Binnington’s performance in the first period, the outcome would have been much different.
Consider this: Jaden Schwartz took the game’s first shot 27 seconds in. For the next 16 minutes, the Blues didn’t record a shot on goal, while Boston peppered Binnington to no avail.
Eventually, the Blues had an extended shift in Bruins territory and broke the ice on Ryan O’Reilly’s tip-in with just over three minutes to go in the period. Then Alex Pietrangelo doubled the lead just before the buzzer. That was all the offense St. Louis would need.
The first period shot clock was 12-4 in favor of the Bruins. Binnington was the primary reason why the scoreboard didn’t favor them as well.
JAMES: Injuries are murky even heading into the most mundane game. Try shaking loose many specifics from NHL coaches, even if it’s the dog days of the season in January, or some exhibition in September.
Also, let’s face it; players don’t want to be seen as making excuses.
So, I’m not sure we will fully know how much Tom Wilson‘s borderline hit late in Game 1 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final affected Jonathan Marchessault. Honestly, if there’s one thing I feel pretty confident about, it’s that Wilson deserved to sit out at least a game or two. It was bad:
But no doubt, those chances weren’t going in. Marchessault generated eight goals and 18 points through the 15 games it took to get Vegas to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, leading the Golden Knights in scoring up to that point. Marchessault failed to score a goal during that series against the Capitals, settling for three assists as Vegas lost in five games.
Maybe the Capitals just clamped down and/or Braden Holtby shut the door. Perhaps Marchessault simply ran out of gas.
Ultimately, I’ll always wonder if that series might have gone differently if that Wilson hit didn’t happen.
SEAN: After an unforgettable first NHL season, you knew Las Vegas wasn’t going to disappoint when it came to hosting the Cup Final. Game 1 saw a Lil Jon concert outside of T-Mobile Arena followed by a marching band parade leading into the rink, showgirls surrounding the lower bowl during warmups and then a fantastic game. All of that built up to another edition of the greatest pre-game show in the league:
JAKE: After Vegas won a wild, back-and-forth Game 1 that saw a Cup Final-record four lead changes, Washington spent the majority of Game 2 in the lead as they looked to even the series.
Up by one goal with two minutes to go, the Capitals were out of position following an unlucky bounce in their own zone. Out of nowhere, Vegas had a point-blank chance to tie the game. Unfortunately for Alex Tuch, the paddle of Braden Holtby’s stick was in the perfect place.
“The Save” kept the game from going to overtime, as the Caps held on to even the series. They went on to win the next three games to claim their first-ever Stanley Cup.
If Tuch converts on that chance to tie the game, would history be any different?
PHT remembers hockey video games: How not to settle Gretzky vs. Lemieux
Every week, PHT will spotlight hockey video games you might not have heard of, ones you fondly recall, and ones we’d all like to forget. This time, we ponder the worst way to settle the Mario Lemieux vs. Wayne Gretzky debate: by playing their shaky video games around 1991 (or 1992).
For years — and probably in some cases, to this day — hockey fans debated Gretzky vs. Lemieux. Both sides certainly had ammo, too.
Gretzky doesn’t just lead the NHL in all-time goals (894) and points (2,857). It’s possible no one will ever generate as many points as Gretzky had assists (1,963 assists; Jaromir Jagr currently sits second all-time in points with 1,921). With four Stanley Cup trophies to go with all of those numbers, it’s pretty tough to make an argument against number 99 being the GOAT.
But, again, Lemieux fans boasted some ammo. “The Magnificent One” boasted stunning talent, and owned highlight reels with beautiful goals. Lemieux stood as the greatest player in the NHL while undergoing chemotherapy.
Most of us learned to enjoy all the greats, but if you want to have that barroom debate, you can probably find out.
Just don’t settle it based on which player’s likeness adorned the superior video game in 1991 (or 1992, really). Let’s look back at “Mario Lemieux Hockey” for the Sega Genesis, and what turned out to be a few versions of “Wayne Gretzky Hockey” ranging from PC to the NES.
Mario Lemieux Hockey, 1991, Sega Genesis
Beginning with the start screen, you can see a pretty solid likeness of Lemieux. Now, the Stanley Cup? Not nearly as spot-on, although that might have also boiled down to Sega not wanting to get sued.
After watching gameplay footage, I see some similarities between “Mario Lemieux Hockey” and “Tecmo Super Hockey.” Both made some similar choices with perspective, player switching, and quasi-cutscenes.
That said, “Tecmo Super Hockey” came out years after “Mario Lemieux Hockey,” yet number 66’s game arguably still looked better. It seemed like a game that was friendly on the eyes, relative to its time period.
I’m sure retailers loved it when they tried to sell this absolute unit, via Sega Retro:
OK, this is all actually pretty tremendous. That said, I can imagine a snarky review reading “You’ll have more fun with the puck than the cartridge in the box.”
Wayne Gretzky Hockey: several versions, mixed results?
Grading “Wayne Gretzky” is more elusive, much like it was difficult to consistently land checks on “The Great One.”
There are multiple similar-looking versions of “Wayne Gretzky Hockey,” including the 1988 NES version that made these fellows quite miserable:
It seems like the PC version looked quite a bit better in 1988. Either that, or I’m merely entranced by the “MS Paint” vibes of the fight video:
If you insisted on playing “Mario Lemieux Hockey” vs. a “Wayne Gretzky Hockey” video game of the time, it might be fairest to choose “Wayne Gretzky Hockey 3,” a PC release from 1992.
But, uh, again … that seems like a shaky exercise in curiosity.
Another shaky game precludes a video game titan
Fans of video games would probably do a double take at “Wayne Gretzky Hockey” titles when they realize that “Bethesda Softworks” made it.
If that doesn’t ring a bell, consider that Bethesda is the studio behind mega-popular title such as “Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim,” which sold untold millions of copies (one report indicated 30 million by November 2016).
Indeed, Bethesda pumped out sports video games stretching back to 1986, but then they really hit their stride once the company focused more on “nerds” than “jocks.”
With all of that in mind, it’s still surprising that the company that pumped out “Wayne Gretzky Hockey” eventually developed … this.
(That said, I can definitely see some of the roots of “Gridiron!” in “Wayne Gretzky Hockey.”)
Interestingly, “Wayne Gretzky Hockey” and Bethesda don’t represent the only example of a game company going from humble, hockey game beginnings to huge hits. As mentioned in this look back at Nintendo 64 hockey video games, Treyarch went from making the ill-received “Olympic Hockey ’98” to working on the “Call of Duty” titles.
Luckily for hockey fans, there would be several other video games starring Wayne Gretzky, and they were generallymuch better.
You could probably wedge Michael Scott’s favorite Gretzky quote about missing 100 percent of the shots you don’t take in there somewhere. Ultimately, though, playing “Mario Lemieux Hockey” or a version of “Wayne Gretzky Hockey” might be only slightly more enjoyable than waking up to a grilled foot.
The New Jersey Devils’ season began with great expectations with the return of an injured MVP, a trade for a Norris Trophy-winning defenseman and the addition of a second No. 1 overall draft pick in three years.
It also ended with high hopes.
In between was ugly. There was a horrible start that led to the firing of coach John Hynes. Taylor Hall, the 2018 league MVP, was traded weeks later. General manager Ray Shero got canned in January and top pick Jack Hughes had a dismal rookie season.
Coupled with a lack of secondary scoring and no net-front presence on defense, it’s not surprising New Jersey missed the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years in a season paused in March by the pandemic.
“Early on, the wheels started to fall off and there was changes made,” interim general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Thursday. “Finally, you saw a team that was coming together at the end of the year. It was too late. So here we are. We can discuss many reasons why. I don’t think we need to. I just think we just have to put our best foot forward and move on and look at some of the positives.”
The biggest positive was the Devils turned things around after Alain Nasreddine took over as interim coach on Dec. 3. After an 0-4-1 start, they went 19-12-7 between the middle of December and their final game on March 10, a 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh. Had they won that game, they would have been among the 24 teams scheduled to return next month from the NHL pause.
Nasreddine believes the Devils can make the playoffs next season.
The next step is for one of the NHL’s youngest teams to live up to the expectations.
“We talk about the future and what could be but at some point we have to do it, to go on the ice and prove that you’re a good team and then a great team,” veteran goaltender Cory Schneider said. “We have not been able to do that unfortunately and that is a challenge. It’s the next step in the evolution of guy’s careers. Do you want to be a guy that just plays or do you want to be a guy who plays in the playoffs and is in big moments?”
Next season will tell.
QUESTIONS
More than three months after the pause, Fitzgerald and Nasreddine still don’t know what they will be doing next season.
Owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer have not decided whether to take the interim tags off their jobs or hire new people.
Fitzgerald confirmed reports the team has interviewed people for the head coaching job.
HIGHS
Hischer really stepped up after Hall was traded and played like a first-line center. The 21-year-old finished with 14 goals and 22 assists in 58 games. Palmieri had team highs of 25 goals and 45 points. The 27-year-old Gusev came on late and had 31 assists and 44 points in his first NHL season.
LOWS
Hughes showed plenty of skating skills and the ability to get into scoring position. The recently turned 19-year-old had a ton of chances but finished with seven goals and 14 assists in 61 games, and a team-high minus-26 differential. Defenseman P.K. Subban, the 2013 Norris Trophy winner, struggled most of the season, finishing with seven goals, 11 assists and a minus-21.
OFFSEASON
The Devils need to shore up the back line with a tough stay-at-home defenseman and add scoring. They should have more than $25 million in cap space. They also may have as many as three first-round picks (Arizona, Vancouver) in what is considered a very good draft.
GOALIE OF THE FUTURE
Despite playing with a suspect defense, Blackwood was outstanding. He posted a 22-14-8 record with a .915 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average.
Schneider woke up late in the season and would be a good backup if he does not regress.
HALL EXIT
Two years after leading the Devils to their first playoff berth in five seasons and being the league’s MVP, Hall became a casualty of the season. He was traded to Arizona for three prospects and a conditional first-round pick.
New Jersey will get the Coyotes’ first-round pick this year if it is not in the top three. The prize of the prospects is soon-to-be 20-year-old Kevin Bahl. He is tough, 6-foot-7, 240-pound defenseman who has been dominant in junior hockey.