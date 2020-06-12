Unidentified Bruin tests positive for coronavirus

Every week, PHT will spotlight hockey video games you might not have heard of, ones you fondly recall, and ones we’d all like to forget. This time, we ponder the worst way to settle the Mario Lemieux vs. Wayne Gretzky debate: by playing their shaky video games around 1991 (or 1992).
For years — and probably in some cases, to this day — hockey fans debated Gretzky vs. Lemieux. Both sides certainly had ammo, too.
Gretzky doesn’t just lead the NHL in all-time goals (894) and points (2,857). It’s possible no one will ever generate as many points as Gretzky had assists (1,963 assists; Jaromir Jagr currently sits second all-time in points with 1,921). With four Stanley Cup trophies to go with all of those numbers, it’s pretty tough to make an argument against number 99 being the GOAT.
But, again, Lemieux fans boasted some ammo. “The Magnificent One” boasted stunning talent, and owned highlight reels with beautiful goals. Lemieux stood as the greatest player in the NHL while undergoing chemotherapy.
Most of us learned to enjoy all the greats, but if you want to have that barroom debate, you can probably find out.
Just don’t settle it based on which player’s likeness adorned the superior video game in 1991 (or 1992, really). Let’s look back at “Mario Lemieux Hockey” for the Sega Genesis, and what turned out to be a few versions of “Wayne Gretzky Hockey” ranging from PC to the NES.
Mario Lemieux Hockey, 1991, Sega Genesis
Beginning with the start screen, you can see a pretty solid likeness of Lemieux. Now, the Stanley Cup? Not nearly as spot-on, although that might have also boiled down to Sega not wanting to get sued.
After watching gameplay footage, I see some similarities between “Mario Lemieux Hockey” and “Tecmo Super Hockey.” Both made some similar choices with perspective, player switching, and quasi-cutscenes.
That said, “Tecmo Super Hockey” came out years after “Mario Lemieux Hockey,” yet number 66’s game arguably still looked better. It seemed like a game that was friendly on the eyes, relative to its time period.
I’m sure retailers loved it when they tried to sell this absolute unit, via Sega Retro:
OK, this is all actually pretty tremendous. That said, I can imagine a snarky review reading “You’ll have more fun with the puck than the cartridge in the box.”
Wayne Gretzky Hockey: several versions, mixed results?
Grading “Wayne Gretzky” is more elusive, much like it was difficult to consistently land checks on “The Great One.”
There are multiple similar-looking versions of “Wayne Gretzky Hockey,” including the 1988 NES version that made these fellows quite miserable:
It seems like the PC version looked quite a bit better in 1988. Either that, or I’m merely entranced by the “MS Paint” vibes of the fight video:
If you insisted on playing “Mario Lemieux Hockey” vs. a “Wayne Gretzky Hockey” video game of the time, it might be fairest to choose “Wayne Gretzky Hockey 3,” a PC release from 1992.
But, uh, again … that seems like a shaky exercise in curiosity.
Another shaky game precludes a video game titan
Fans of video games would probably do a double take at “Wayne Gretzky Hockey” titles when they realize that “Bethesda Softworks” made it.
If that doesn’t ring a bell, consider that Bethesda is the studio behind mega-popular title such as “Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim,” which sold untold millions of copies (one report indicated 30 million by November 2016).
Indeed, Bethesda pumped out sports video games stretching back to 1986, but then they really hit their stride once the company focused more on “nerds” than “jocks.”
With all of that in mind, it’s still surprising that the company that pumped out “Wayne Gretzky Hockey” eventually developed … this.
(That said, I can definitely see some of the roots of “Gridiron!” in “Wayne Gretzky Hockey.”)
Interestingly, “Wayne Gretzky Hockey” and Bethesda don’t represent the only example of a game company going from humble, hockey game beginnings to huge hits. As mentioned in this look back at Nintendo 64 hockey video games, Treyarch went from making the ill-received “Olympic Hockey ’98” to working on the “Call of Duty” titles.
Luckily for hockey fans, there would be several other video games starring Wayne Gretzky, and they were generallymuch better.
You could probably wedge Michael Scott’s favorite Gretzky quote about missing 100 percent of the shots you don’t take in there somewhere. Ultimately, though, playing “Mario Lemieux Hockey” or a version of “Wayne Gretzky Hockey” might be only slightly more enjoyable than waking up to a grilled foot.
The New Jersey Devils’ season began with great expectations with the return of an injured MVP, a trade for a Norris Trophy-winning defenseman and the addition of a second No. 1 overall draft pick in three years.
It also ended with high hopes.
In between was ugly. There was a horrible start that led to the firing of coach John Hynes. Taylor Hall, the 2018 league MVP, was traded weeks later. General manager Ray Shero got canned in January and top pick Jack Hughes had a dismal rookie season.
Coupled with a lack of secondary scoring and no net-front presence on defense, it’s not surprising New Jersey missed the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years in a season paused in March by the pandemic.
“Early on, the wheels started to fall off and there was changes made,” interim general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Thursday. “Finally, you saw a team that was coming together at the end of the year. It was too late. So here we are. We can discuss many reasons why. I don’t think we need to. I just think we just have to put our best foot forward and move on and look at some of the positives.”
The biggest positive was the Devils turned things around after Alain Nasreddine took over as interim coach on Dec. 3. After an 0-4-1 start, they went 19-12-7 between the middle of December and their final game on March 10, a 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh. Had they won that game, they would have been among the 24 teams scheduled to return next month from the NHL pause.
Nasreddine believes the Devils can make the playoffs next season.
The next step is for one of the NHL’s youngest teams to live up to the expectations.
“We talk about the future and what could be but at some point we have to do it, to go on the ice and prove that you’re a good team and then a great team,” veteran goaltender Cory Schneider said. “We have not been able to do that unfortunately and that is a challenge. It’s the next step in the evolution of guy’s careers. Do you want to be a guy that just plays or do you want to be a guy who plays in the playoffs and is in big moments?”
Next season will tell.
QUESTIONS
More than three months after the pause, Fitzgerald and Nasreddine still don’t know what they will be doing next season.
Owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer have not decided whether to take the interim tags off their jobs or hire new people.
Fitzgerald confirmed reports the team has interviewed people for the head coaching job.
HIGHS
Hischer really stepped up after Hall was traded and played like a first-line center. The 21-year-old finished with 14 goals and 22 assists in 58 games. Palmieri had team highs of 25 goals and 45 points. The 27-year-old Gusev came on late and had 31 assists and 44 points in his first NHL season.
LOWS
Hughes showed plenty of skating skills and the ability to get into scoring position. The recently turned 19-year-old had a ton of chances but finished with seven goals and 14 assists in 61 games, and a team-high minus-26 differential. Defenseman P.K. Subban, the 2013 Norris Trophy winner, struggled most of the season, finishing with seven goals, 11 assists and a minus-21.
OFFSEASON
The Devils need to shore up the back line with a tough stay-at-home defenseman and add scoring. They should have more than $25 million in cap space. They also may have as many as three first-round picks (Arizona, Vancouver) in what is considered a very good draft.
GOALIE OF THE FUTURE
Despite playing with a suspect defense, Blackwood was outstanding. He posted a 22-14-8 record with a .915 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average.
Schneider woke up late in the season and would be a good backup if he does not regress.
HALL EXIT
Two years after leading the Devils to their first playoff berth in five seasons and being the league’s MVP, Hall became a casualty of the season. He was traded to Arizona for three prospects and a conditional first-round pick.
New Jersey will get the Coyotes’ first-round pick this year if it is not in the top three. The prize of the prospects is soon-to-be 20-year-old Kevin Bahl. He is tough, 6-foot-7, 240-pound defenseman who has been dominant in junior hockey.
Dubnyk, Stalock, or Kahkonen? Gauging potential Wild goalie competition
Can the Minnesota Wild make the most of an unexpected Qualifying Round opportunity against the Vancouver Canucks? For all we know, that might boil down to the right goalie winning a competition to start for the Wild.
Not great for Dubnyk, but a few forces give him a chance to wrestle that job back.
To start, Dean Evason is still fairly freshly new as interim Wild head coach. But most obviously, the pandemic pause opens the door for competition. Stalock acknowledged as much to NHL.com’s Pete Jensen.
“I think whoever is looking the sharpest you got to go with the first night,” Stalock said last week. “You roll right into a [qualifying] series. It’s probably the first time for a lot of people to go through a training camp, and then all of a sudden you’re playing some of the most meaningful games of your lives.”
Evason reinforced the notion of the Wild having some goalie competition, too.
“We expect our goaltenders both to be ready and have that opportunity to make that choice as a staff — and hopefully a very difficult one because they’ll both be ready to go,” Evason told Sarah McLellan of the Star-Tribune in early June.
In that case, Evason was discussing a Wild goalie competition of Dubnyk vs. Stalock. For the purposes of this post, we’re also making an argument for Kaapo Kahkonen.
Breaking down the potential Wild goalie competition
Stalock currently leads Wild goalie competition
Heading into the All-Star break, Stalock (25 games played) and Dubnyk (24 GP) shared a pretty even workload overall. Afterward, Stalock played 13 games vs. just six for Dubnyk.
Such a transition cannot be solely pinned on Dubnyk’s struggles. Stalock caught fire after the break, managing an impressive .924 save percentage to go with a promising 9-3-1 record. The 32-year-old really only marginally outplayed Dubnyk earlier in the season, but that changed in a big way down the stretch.
Stalock had been a career backup before 2019-20. While he set a career-high with 38 games played before the pandemic pause, Stalock previously peaked with 28 GP in 2017-18.
His career .909 save percentage qualifies as “pretty strong for a backup, but maybe a little off the mark for a starter.”
Dubnyk has been there before, plenty of times.
Stalock is no stranger to NHL play with 151 career regular-season appearances. Even so, I must admit that I made a double-take at Dubnyk’s sheer experience. Dubnyk, 34, has already appeared in 520 regular-season games.
During unsteady times, the Wild may prefer to lean on Dubnyk’s experience. Maybe Dubnyk can rebound to somewhere close to his career work (.915 save percentage), or maybe most greedily, his larger Wild resume (.918 save percentage in 328 games over six seasons)?
You could argue that Dubnyk possesses the largest ceiling, at least for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Then again, the Wild have seen so much of his floor in 2019-20. This Evolving Hockey chart captures Dubnyk’s struggles, even behind a strong Wild defense, quite well:
Kahkonen a wild card for the Wild
Perhaps you could argue that the Wild would choose the past if they went with Dubnyk, the present if they chose Stalock, and the future if they tabbed Kahkonen.
That’s probably an oversimplification, but the Wild should probably give Kahkonen more than a token shot in a goalie competition.
For one thing, Kahkonen looked sharp at multiple levels. While you can only take so much from five games at the NHL level (3-1-1, solid .913 save percentage), Kahkonen dominated in the AHL (25-6-3, .927 save percentage). Aside from a bumpy first AHL season in 2018-19, Kahkonen’s recent numbers look pretty promising across the board.
There’s also something to be said for mystery.
Sure, the Wild might not know everything about Kahkonen. That could make it tougher for defenders to, say, get a feel for his rebound control.
But the same could be said for the competition. The Canucks would have less “tape” on Kahkonen, while they’ve seen plenty of both Dubnyk and Stalock over the years.
Whether it’s by skill, that lack of tape, coincidence, or some combination, we’ve seen brand-new goalies dominate. Go back from the likes of Ken Dryden to Cam Ward all the way to Matt Murray and you’ll see some serious runs behind goalies who weren’t particularly well known to friends or foes.
Does that make Kahkonen the best option over Dubnyk or Stalock in a Wild goalie competition? Not necessarily, but the Wild would be foolish not to at least explore the option.
John Tavares took his sticks home from the rink in Toronto to tape them up so he wouldn’t waste his limited time there.
Across the border, Andrew Copp is waiting things out in the U.S. before returning to Winnipeg for the start of mandatory training camps because of Canada’s 14-day quarantine regulation because of the coronavirus pandemic.
NHL players could start participating in voluntary small-group workouts, and teams began opening their training facilities Monday. Players learned Thursday training camps can open July 10, pending an agreement on returning to play later this summer. Now, the players are expected to trickle back in preparation of the resumption of the season.
“We’ve obviously got quite a few of our guys here in town and here at the facility kind of getting on the same page, which is great,” said Tavares, the Maple Leafs’ captain. “We’ve got a lot of guys that are still trying to figure out their situation, but obviously have some very good setups and understand their importance to get things up to speed.”
Getting back to games will take the league and players agreeing on testing and health-and-safety protocols amid the pandemic. They already signed off on a 24-team playoff format, developed a protocol for initial workouts and set a potential start for camps.
Players started skating by the handful this week in places like Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Columbus and Edmonton, while some teams waited to open their doors. Veteran Nashville general manager David Poile said that while almost a dozen players remained in the area, the NHL has instructed teams not to ask or encourage players to show up because this stage is voluntary.
GMs expect players to adjust along the way.
“Every situation will be different and unique depending on what they have available to them in the areas they are at,” New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said. “No different than a normal training camp when some players come in two weeks ahead of time because they don’t have the ice time in their area that maybe they can get here, and then other players will wait because they’re working out with a lot of players in the area they’re at.”
There might be a higher volume of participation in places like Toronto, with more players naturally in town. Sidney Crosby and some Penguins teammates are already on the ice at their shiny practice rink, and the Blue Jackets reported eight or nine players skating daily in different groups.
Up to six players are allowed on the ice at a time with a coach. Tavares described the slice of normalcy as “a breath of fresh air” even as others around the league opted to stay home and skate on their own.
“I’m not sure exactly how much you can do together out there to get a whole lot out of it,” Montreal captain Shea Weber said. “Who really knows, to be honest with you. There’s so many uncertainties with everything that’s going on, with everything that might be going forward here.”
Now that there’s a July 10 date to start camps, there could soon be a flood of players lacing up their skates and returning to their home cities. Canada requires anyone entering the country to quarantine for two weeks, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the same for those returning to the U.S.
Commissioner Gary Bettman said 17% of players are overseas. Many are in Sweden and, as a result, have been able to skate for several weeks.
“If a player went back to Finland and he’s been training and ready to go and he comes back to Nashville and he has to sit at home for 14 days, that kind of defeated the whole purpose of going home in the first place,” Poile said.
Copp said recently from Michigan he was considering relocating to Florida to get his skating legs back but would try to wait out Canada’s quarantine before trying to get back to the Jets’ facility.
“I need to be on the ice,” Copp said. “We are building up right now. I’ve been training off the ice and I feel like going back and sitting in my apartment for two straight weeks in Winnipeg is not going to be good for me, mentally or physically.”