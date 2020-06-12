MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

PHT Morning Skate: Could NHL return-to-play changes be permanent?

By James O'BrienJun 12, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

PHT Morning Skate: Could return-to-play changes become permanent for NHL?

• Lyle Richardson provides an overview (with help from reports including those of The Athletic’s James Mirtle [Mirtle’s article requires a subscription]) regarding how the NHL schedule could look over time. If there aren’t further interruptions, the NHL might be able to incrementally move the timeline closer to the traditional October to April regular season (and postseason into June).

Then again, maybe not? Mirtle and others report that the NHL is also pondering more permanent changes. Could there be a way to set things up to not compete with the NBA and NFL?

It’s fascinating stuff, although I’d probably aim for different formats to gain more sports mindshare. [More from Richardson at Featurd]

• Earlier this week, PHT pondered how Canada’s quarantine restrictions likely make NHL return-to-play events like the 2020 Stanley Cup Final more feasible in the U.S. In that post, we did note that things could change. Well, British Columbia government officials are trying to get quarantine modifications made to allow Vancouver to serve as a hub city. There are still big steps to take, including such modifications being approved at the necessary higher levels. Still, it’s an interesting development. [CTV News]

• The NHL instituting a 24-team playoff format seems like a one-time fix. But what if that format also stayed if schedules go back to normal? Tyler Yaremchuk of Oilers Nation advances a compelling argument from a ton of different perspectives. Personally, I’d be intrigued to aim somewhere in the middle. Maybe make the bubble a little smaller than 24 teams, yet more than 16? Go year by year to see who is close? If teams with bye griped about rust, maybe make play-in rounds best-of-three, or even single elimination?

With some tweaks, this could be a cash cow and an attention-demanding spectacle. (“Sudden death” can have a nice ring to it when you’re talking about sports and … you know, not actual sudden death.) [Oilers Nation.]

Racism in hockey

• If you’re like me, you’re heartbroken by Wayne Simmonds saying “It gets kinda lonely when you’re the only black face on the team.” Simmonds, like others including Anson Carter, should open many eyes with the way he speaks from the heart about racism in hockey. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• The Canadian Press captures some of the mood of the gaming community regarding EA Sports handling online racism from users in titles like “NHL 20.” Some believe that this statement is merely “lip service.” [More from the Canadian Press]

Other NHL and/or hockey links

• Keeper of the Cup Phil Pritchard shared a simple message during the pandemic pause: “I’m ready whenever.” [The Score]

• Could the Boston Pride be part of a culture change in the National Women’s Hockey League? Here’s hoping, judging by the details Marisa Ingemi shares about what players went through over the years. [The Metro West Daily News]

• Sometimes player ratings are cringe-worthy in “NHL 20” and other hockey video games. Yet, before you gripe too loud, you realize how thankless that job of rating so many players in so many categories. Still, maybe there’s a way to improve things, so Billy Betrand of the Point is conducting what sounds likely to be a fascinating experiment. [The Point]

• Stu Cowan digs deep on the Canadiens’ outlook under Geoff Molson: in the present, past, and future. [Montreal Gazette]

• Alexis Lafreniere won the CHL Player of the Year award for the second season in the row. Lafreniere became just the second player to do that. The first? Some obscure bust named “Sidney Crosby.” [NHL]

• A “What if?” scenario that will make your brain do a spin-o-rama. What if the Quebec Nordiques drafted Denis Savard instead of the Chicago Blackhawks? [Puck Junk]

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Kane, Blackhawks preparing for training camp 2.0

Associated PressJun 12, 2020, 12:15 PM EDT
CHICAGO — When Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks left the ice after their last game, they had little chance of making the playoffs.

Whenever they play their next game, it sure looks as if they will be one of 24 teams with a shot at the Stanley Cup.

Welcome to the strangest postseason berth in franchise history, one so unusual that it isn’t exactly a playoff appearance at the moment. Assuming everything goes according to plan and the final details are ironed out between the league and the players’ union, the Blackhawks will play Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in a best-of-five qualifier series for the playoff bracket.

”It’s been a weird three months,” Kane said during a video conference call with reporters.

No kidding.

Chicago hasn’t played since a 6-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on March 11. The Blackhawks were last in the Central Division and 12th in the Western Conference standings when the NHL season was suspended the next day because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Blackhawks were awaiting word on the fate of their season, team president John McDonough was fired by owner Rocky Wirtz. Danny Wirtz, Rocky’s son and a vice president with the team, replaced McDonough on an interim basis.

Longtime general manager Stan Bowman called McDonough a mentor Thursday in his first public comments since the dismissal.

”I think he did a lot of great things for your organization, so I thank him from that perspective,” Bowman said. ”Similarly, I’ve had a chance, I’ve known Danny Wirtz for a few years now and I’ve had a chance over the last six weeks to work closely with Danny, Rocky as well. And they’ve been fantastic to me, too. So I look at this for me as the opportunity to learn from Danny.”

The surprise move could lead to dramatic changes for Chicago’s front office once the season is over. But Kane and Co. are hoping to put that off for a while.

The Blackhawks took two of three against Edmonton this season, winning 3-1 way back in October and 4-3 on March 5. They should get forward Drake Caggiula and defensemen Adam Boqvist and Calvin de Haan back for training camp 2.0 next month after they were sidelined by injuries when the season was suspended.

The 29-year-old de Haan was expected to miss the rest of the year after he had right shoulder surgery in December. His return could be particularly helpful for the Blackhawks as they try to slow McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who won his first Art Ross Trophy for leading the league with 110 points.

”Obviously, we’ve got to get him on the ice, go through camp, and hopefully everything continues to progress as far as his health,” Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton said. ”But I thought the games he did play he was steady back there.”

The Blackhawks started voluntary workouts this week, with Kane and fellow forward Alex DeBrincat among the first players to return to the team’s practice facility.

The dates and site for their series against Edmonton are still to be determined. But Kane thinks making the most of all the time before the games could be a big key to a deep playoff run.

”It’ll definitely be an advantage for a team that can come back and get together quickly and have a good training camp and kind of find their game right away,” he said. ”So I think it might be some surprises, you know, if we get down to playing.”

Gold-medal winning twins to receive North Dakota’s top honor

Associated PressJun 12, 2020, 11:11 AM EDT
Olympic gold-medal winning hockey players Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson will receive North Dakota’s highest honor, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Thursday.

The Lamoureux twins, as they are commonly known, are the 45th and 46th recipients of the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, which was established by Gov. William Guy in 1961. An award ceremony will be scheduled later.

The lifelong Grand Forks residents rose to national and international prominence as members of the 2018 U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team. Lamoureux-Morando scored the game tying goal and Lamoureux-Davidson scored the game-winning shootout goal to secure the gold medal in the 2018 Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

”From backyard hockey in Grand Forks to the world’s biggest stage, Monique and Jocelyne reached the pinnacle of women’s hockey and delivered two of the most exciting moments in our state sporting history,” Burgum said.

In addition to their exceptional high school, college and professional hockey careers, the Lamoureux twins have become powerful advocates for equity, diversity and inclusion. They formed the Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux Foundation in July 2019 to work with groups supporting disadvantaged children through education and extracurricular activities, primarily in North Dakota.

“We are proud North Dakotans who were taught from a young age to work hard and be kind. Now, more than ever, do those words ring true,” Lamoureux-Morando said. “We hope to continue our advocacy for those who are less fortunate and to level the playing field so all kids have an opportunity to reach their full potential.”

At age 30, Lamoureux-Davidson is the second-youngest recipient of the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award and Lamoureux-Morando is the third-youngest recipient. The youngest recipient was Major League Baseball home run king Roger Maris, at age 29.

Cooper Marody honors late Colby Cave with tribute song

By Sean LeahyJun 12, 2020, 10:43 AM EDT
Two months after the sudden passing of Colby Cave, one of his teammates has honored him with a tribute song.

Cooper Marody, a prospect in the Oilers’ system, released “Agape” on Friday in memory of his late friend. The AHL Bakersfield forward wrote and performed the song, which can be found on Apple Music and Spotify. All proceeds will go to the Colby Cave Memorial Fund.

Cave, 25, died on April 11, days after falling into a coma following a brain bleed. The song was released at 12 a.m. on June 12, another small tribute to the man who wore No. 12 for the Oilers.

“I want to thank Cooper Marody for this song, and specifically for using words that meant so much to Colby and I,” wrote Emily Cave, Colby’s wife. “‘Agape’ was a word that Colby and I said to each other because we felt that ‘I Love You’’never fully described the amount of love we had for each other. ‘Agape’ is the highest form of love. Selfless, sacrificial and unconditional love; it persists no matter the circumstance. I’m so grateful I got to experience this love with my best friend. Getting to love Colb is the best thing I will ever do and continue to do until we see each other again.

“Colb and I started three hand squeezes (meaning I love you) very early in our relationship. He would squeeze my hand in the car, I would squeeze his in the grocery store, we would do it anywhere and everywhere. We did this for years. The four days Colb was in the hospital, I wasn’t allowed to be with him. I got to FaceTime him twice for a few moments. I would beg him to wake up and tell him how much I loved him. I would then ask the nurse to squeeze his hands three times so he felt I was there. I didn’t want him to die alone, so three hand squeezes through a critical care nurse was the closest way I could tell him that I loved him and always will. I wasn’t physically there when Colb went to heaven, but I pray through the nurse squeezing his hand like we had always done, he felt me right there beside him.”

This is Marody’s third and most personal song that he has released.

“Emily texted, ‘Cooper, no pressure on you, but could you write a song, including certain things they did together, in their relationship?'” Marody told Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. “When she heard it, she said, ‘I can picture Colby saying every one of those words.’ I was so happy to hear that from her.”

The Colby Cave Memorial Fund aids community programs with an emphasis on mental health initiatives and providing access to sports for underprivileged children.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NBCSN’s Stanley Cup Final Week: Rangers vs. Kings

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJun 12, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
NBC Sports presents Stanley Cup Final Week on NBCSN, reliving classic Stanley Cup Final games and original films and shows from the past decade across seven nights. Today, we give our memories from the the 2014 Cup Final between the Kings and Rangers.

JAKE: When a series ends in five games, the assumption is that the winning team controlled play for the vast majority of time. But the Kings’ 5-game victory over the Rangers in 2014 hardly played out this way. Check out the following breakdown:

Total Time Tied: 189:07 (51%)
Total Time NYR led: 111:04 (30%)
Total Time LA led: 69:34 (19%)

Going game-by-game, this could easily have been a five-game series in favor of New York, considering the Rangers held a lead in three of the four games they eventually lost, and held multi-goal leads in each of the first two games:

  • Game 1: NYR led 2-0 in 1st period; lost 3-2 in OT
  • Game 2: NYR led 2-0, 3-1, and 4-2; lost 5-4 in 2OT
  • Game 3: LA def. NYR 3-0
  • Game 4: NYR def. LA 2-1 (Rangers never trailed)
  • Game 5: NYR led 2-1 in 3rd period; lost 3-2 in 2OT

The Kings had to win three Game 7s to win the West that year, so perhaps it was no surprise they were able to rally so often during the Cup Final.

SEAN: There was no stopping Justin Williams during the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs. His run to the Conn Smythe Trophy that spring ended with him collecting nine goals and 25 points. “Mr. Game 7” also kept up his knack for coming through in the clutch as he recorded five points in three Game 7s during that run, including the primary assists on Alec Martinez‘s Western Conference Final winning goal.

Williams picked up two goals and seven points in the Cup Final against the Rangers, and started the series off with an OT winner in Game 1:

[FULL NBCSN STANLEY CUP WEEK SCHEDULE]

JAMES: When you consider that (spoiler warning) the Kings dispatched the Rangers in a mere five games, it’s fair to argue that New York never really had a chance.

It might be unfair to say that people never thought, even for a moment, that maybe the Rangers might just get something going, though.

That moment happened hilariously early in the 2014 Stanley Cup Final. After Benoit Pouliot gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead about 13 minutes into Game 1, Carl Hagelin caused an audible gasp (granted, maybe only in my “parent’s basement”) when he made it 2-0 with a shorthanded goal.

During a brief stretch, one couldn’t help but wonder: might the Rangers use their speed to give the defensive-minded Kings some issues?

Maybe the Rangers accomplished that at times, but not enough. To be fair to Hagelin & Co., while the Rangers only won once, the Kings needed overtime for three of their four wins, including the memorable Alec Martinez series-clincher.

***

NBC Sports presents Stanley Cup Final Week on NBCSN, reliving classic Stanley Cup Final games and original films and shows from the past decade across seven nights, beginning on Monday, June 8.

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Friday, June 12 on NBCSN
• 2014 Stanley Cup Final Game 2: New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles – 8 p.m. ET
• 2014 Stanley Cup Final Game 5: New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles – 9:30 p.m. ET
• 2014 Los Angeles Kings Championship Film – 11 p.m. ET