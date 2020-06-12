Gold-medal winning twins to receive North Dakota’s top honor

Olympic gold-medal winning hockey players Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson will receive North Dakota’s highest honor, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Thursday.
The Lamoureux twins, as they are commonly known, are the 45th and 46th recipients of the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, which was established by Gov. William Guy in 1961. An award ceremony will be scheduled later.
The lifelong Grand Forks residents rose to national and international prominence as members of the 2018 U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team. Lamoureux-Morando scored the game tying goal and Lamoureux-Davidson scored the game-winning shootout goal to secure the gold medal in the 2018 Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.
”From backyard hockey in Grand Forks to the world’s biggest stage, Monique and Jocelyne reached the pinnacle of women’s hockey and delivered two of the most exciting moments in our state sporting history,” Burgum said.
In addition to their exceptional high school, college and professional hockey careers, the Lamoureux twins have become powerful advocates for equity, diversity and inclusion. They formed the Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux Foundation in July 2019 to work with groups supporting disadvantaged children through education and extracurricular activities, primarily in North Dakota.
“We are proud North Dakotans who were taught from a young age to work hard and be kind. Now, more than ever, do those words ring true,” Lamoureux-Morando said. “We hope to continue our advocacy for those who are less fortunate and to level the playing field so all kids have an opportunity to reach their full potential.”
At age 30, Lamoureux-Davidson is the second-youngest recipient of the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award and Lamoureux-Morando is the third-youngest recipient. The youngest recipient was Major League Baseball home run king Roger Maris, at age 29.