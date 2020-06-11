MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

PHT Morning Skate: Marody’s tribute to Cave; Markstrom’s future

By Sean LeahyJun 11, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Cooper Marody, who played with the late Colby Cave with AHL Bakersfield this season, will release the song “Agape” in his honor later this week. “Colby always had the biggest smile on his face. He was upbeat and positive. He saw me down and out, he’d say, ‘Hang in there, you’ve got this, you’ll be back better than ever.” [Sportsnet]

• Jim Benning wants to keep Jacob Markstrom, a pending UFA this offseason, in the fold: “My intent is to figure out something that works for him and us.” [Vancouver Province]

• When he stepped away from the Senators in November, Bobby Ryan believed he had played his last game in the NHL. [Ottawa Citizen]

• While announcing he does not plan to hire a President of Hockey Operations, Canadiens owner Geoff Molson reaffirmed his commitment to Marc Bergevin as the team’s GM. [TSN]

• On Tuukka Rask, “quiet eye” and the Bruins’ potential this summer. [Boston Herald]

• The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the NHL Coaches’ Association to take its annual coaching clinic online. [Forbes]

• Examining Marcus Foligno‘s case for a nice contract extension with the Wild. [Zone Coverage]

• The soon-to-be-built arena for the Golden Knights’ AHL teams looks pretty, pretty good. [Sin Bin Vegas]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Anson Carter shares profound thoughts on racism in hockey

By James O'BrienJun 11, 2020, 2:12 PM EDT
As Blake Bolden said, Anson Carter created a “mic drop” moment during the latest “Our Line Starts” podcast (also with Jamal Mayers and Liam McHugh).

Carter spoke of a white friend who owns a New York hotel telling him that she’s become “exhausted” about having conversations about race relations. For her, a few days of such conversations left her mentally drained.

“I said, ‘Try having these conversations for 46 years,'” Carter said. “It’s like running a marathon. Training for a marathon, the first time you go out there, you’re exhausted. But, once you start building up that endurance every single day, it becomes a little bit easier. And that is what this is all about.”

Carter continued with a profound point. Many of us have the luxury to “stick to sports” and divest of these conversations when the marathon proves too grueling. Anson Carter does not.

” .. I don’t have that same ability to take the skin off my shoulders like shoulder pads and hang it up and say ‘OK, onto the next thing, I’ll go live my life now,'” Carter said. “This is my reality. And, when you think about it that way, people start to get exactly what everyone’s talking about.”

Wow. You can witness Carter’s “mic drop” moment in the video above this post’s headline, but the full episode is worth your time (and at the bottom of this post).

Anson Carter also appeared on “Lunch Talk Live”

Anson Carter brought some optimism about the future to his “Lunch Talk Live” appearance with Mike Tirico.

He notes that, during his playing days, it felt like “no one was listening.” Tirico and Carter also spoke about “In Union, There’s Strength,” the video Carter put together responding to George Floyd’s death.

“Just because we’re social distancing, doesn’t mean the hockey community is socially distant,” Carter said.

Full episode of Our Line Starts

2:40-5:35 Anson’s inspiration for producing his powerful video
5:35-8:50 Jamal, Blake, and Anson discuss their new role with the NHL
8:50-12:55 How can NHL players make a difference beyond offering support on social media?
12:55-17:10 Ways to foster a more inclusive environment at the youth level
17:10-20:45 Examples of how diversity can lead to positive change in the sport
20:50-24:30 Importance of making people feel comfortable to speak up
24:30-End Anson’s passionate closing remarks

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL, NHLPA agree to July 10 start date for training camps

By Sean LeahyJun 11, 2020, 11:40 AM EDT
Days after the NHL entered Phase 2 of its Return to Play plan, we now know a start date for formal training camps (Phase 3).

The joint announcement from the NHL and NHLPA that Phase 3 will begin on Friday, July 10 carries a big “if,” of course. Players and coaches will reunite fully as a team, “provided that medical and safety conditions allow and the parties have reached an overall agreement on resuming play.”

The release also notes that the length of Phase 3, which would be tied to when play would resume (Phase 4), is still to be determined.

If we get to the point where training camps happen, there is still the question of the Canadian government’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the country. That has forced some teams north of the border involved in the 24-team format to eye a Phase 3 plan in the U.S.

“The logistics have been worked on for a camp in the U.S., if need be,” Flames GM Brad Treliving told Sportsnet. “I don’t want guys coming back to Calgary and sitting on their butts for two weeks in their condos and being out of shape when it’s time to go again. It may make more sense for us to have camp in the U.S. so we can have guys together quicker and being productive. The quarantine issue is a big one.”

If the NHL and Canadian government cannot work out a solution, that would end the chances for Toronto, Vancouver, and Edmonton to be one of the two hub cities if play resumes. Commissioner Gary Bettman said that he’d like to make a final decision sometime this month.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NBCSN’s Stanley Cup Final Week: Blackhawks’ comeback, Bergeron’s courage

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJun 11, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
NBC Sports presents Stanley Cup Final Week on NBCSN, reliving classic Stanley Cup Final games and original films and shows from the past decade across seven nights. Today, we give our memories from the the 2013 Cup Final between the Blackhawks and Bruins.

JAMES: Almost exactly one year ago, the Bruins were just off during Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, seeing a ring slip through their fingers. Sometimes it’s about an off night.

Sometimes, a series can slip away from you during the equivalent of an off (and very rushed) bathroom break.

Seventeen seconds. That’s all it took for Bryan Bickell to tie Game 6 of the 2013 Stanley Cup Final (with just 1:16 left in the third period), and then for Dave Bolland to score the series-clincher.

In 17 seconds, the Bruins saw the series go from a “Who knows?” Game 7 to their playoff lives riding on overtime to the Blackhawks raising the Stanley Cup in Boston.

It can be easy to forget just how small the difference is between the Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, and Brad Marchand Bruins winning three Stanley Cups instead of one.

That two-goal stretch also seems stranger in retrospect considering the scorers. Both Bolland and Bickell would sign contracts their teams would regret, and eventually leave the Blackhawks. There are probably still a few establishments in Chicago where they don’t have to pay for their drinks, though.

JAKE: There is the general assumption that anyone playing the Stanley Cup Final has picked up some bumps and bruises along the way. It’s less about whether you are hurt, and more about how badly you are hurt.

For Patrice Bergeron during the 2013 Cup Final, the answer to that question was: very.

Normally, injured players reveal their ailments as soon as the series ends. In Bergeron’s case, it took a few days for those details to emerge because he had been admitted to the hospital with a collapsed lung after the Game 6 defeat.

When he was released, Bergeron outlined this stunning list: torn rib cartilage in Game 4 (where he scored a pair of goals), a broken rib in Game 5 (which led to a separate hospital visit), and a separated shoulder and punctured lung in Game 6 (where he played nearly 18 minutes).

We’ll never know whether Boston, without Bergeron, could have won a Game 7 in Chicago. But the fact that he almost led them to that point is worth commending on its own.

SEAN: How Game 6 and the series ended is the obvious takeaway here. But things began with a very long night on June 12. The Blackhawks came back from a 3-1 third period deficit and took the opening game of the series. After Dave Bolland and Johnny Oduya evened the score, the next goal didn’t come for a while.

A long while.

The game needed three overtimes, in fact, before Andrew Shaw, and his knee, sent the United Center into a tizzy:

***

NBC Sports presents Stanley Cup Final Week on NBCSN, reliving classic Stanley Cup Final games and original films and shows from the past decade across seven nights, beginning on Monday, June 8.

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Pegula focused on efficiency; staying on as Sabres President

Associated PressJun 11, 2020, 9:45 AM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kim Pegula is staying on as Buffalo Sabres president with a continued focus on making the small-market franchise economically sustainable, while in the face of criticism the team has been mismanaged under her leadership.

The team’s co-owner told The Associated Press in a recent interview she believes she remains the best-suited for the job to streamline the operation, while acknowledging the process has taken longer than expected.

”Sometimes I kick myself in saying, ‘How come I didn’t see this sooner? That’s on me,” Pegula said, referring to a restructuring that began last year.

”But that’s what I’m trying to do now, trying to really remold and reshape the organization into what Terry and I envision,” she added, referring to her husband. ”One thing I’ve been preaching is sustainability, about how to ensure that we are here in this Buffalo area for a long time.”

Pegula cited financial challenges the coronavirus pandemic presents because of the economic effect it has had on Erie County, where the unemployment rate hit nearly 20% in April.

The Sabres are already among the NHL’s smallest market teams, and the region lacks a large corporate base to drive suite sales and sponsorships.

The economic conditions, coupled with the team’s nine-year playoff drought, leave open questions how difficult it will be to draw fans once the next season begins.

The Sabres, who once had to place a cap on season-ticket sales, have more recently had difficulty selling out games. According to Forbes, Buffalo ranked 24th among NHL teams with $1.9 million in operating revenue in 2018-19.

Pegula said her emphasis on long-term financial stability is to have an efficiently run franchise.

”There’s tough decisions that are going to have to be made, but anyone at the top has to make them,” she said. ”I think we’re in a better place, just not done yet.”

The timing of the pandemic also puts into question how much the Pegulas can count on public tax dollars to upgrade a county-owned arena that hasn’t undergone major renovations since it was built in 1996.

The Pegulas have spent hundreds of millions of their own dollars on arena upgrades, as well as building a hotel, restaurant and practice facility adjacent to the arena.

Critics contend many of the Sabres’ problems are the result of the Pegulas’ doing.

Aside from still paying salaries of former employees, the Pegulas have been blamed for creating a top-heavy parent company, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which oversees their numerous holdings, including the NFL Buffalo Bills.

The Pegulas were most recently criticized for a series of cost-cutting measures in April, when they laid off 21 employees, including several high-profile executives such as long-time ticket sales vice president John Sinclair.

Former Sabres managing partner Larry Quinn took issue with Sinclair’s dismissal.

”When you’re trying to preserve your fanbase, the face of your franchise with every fan is John Sinclair, so it just makes no sense to do that,” Quinn told The Associated Press. ”I would’ve eliminated PSE. There’s tremendous money over there. I would’ve cut the whole place, just shut it down.”

The cuts at PSE began in February 2019, when three executives were let go, including chief operating officer Bruce Popko. The company has since cut more staff, including members of its marketing-film unit Pic6ix.

The Sabres, meantime, have featured a revolving door of coaches and executives since being purchased by the Pegulas in February 2011.

The team is on its sixth coach, third general manager, with Pegula serving as its fourth president, including Pat LaFontaine, who abruptly quit in February 2014, nearly four months after being hired.

While Pegula is criticized for her role overseeing the Sabres, she has earned little credit for holding the same title with the Bills. The NFL team has been a model of efficiency and reached the playoffs in two of the three past seasons under coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane.

”Do I want to do it forever? No,” Pegula said of holding the president’s title. ”Who knows, I’ve kind of been enjoying this role. Yeah, I’m fixed in.”