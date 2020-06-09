• Comparing the top six forwards for each team in the Canucks-Wild matchup. [Canucks Army]
• The NHL round robin games will feature some real quality netminding. [Sin Bin Vegas]
• Quesions are being asked of Eugene Melnyk in the wake of the Senators splitting from their foundation. “[A]ccording to CRA filings, The Organ Project invested barely $5,000 of the nearly $1 million it raised on organ donor awareness. For those without a calculator, that’s 0.49 per cent, or less than half a cent for every dollar raised. And yet the Sens Foundation is being attacked for investing about 50 cents on every dollar it raises on programs. The hypocrisy is stunning.” [Ottawa Sun]
• Braden and Brandi Holtby announced the “Get Off the Bench for Racial Equality” auction where fans can bid on items signed by the Capitals goalie and his teammates with proceeds benefitting Black Lives Matter D.C. and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. [Washington Times]
• Bruins captain Zdeno Chara attended a Brookline, Mass. protest over the weekend honoring the life of George Floyd. [WEEI]
This post aims to round up some of the perspectives from players who have gotten the chance to get back a bit, though. Please note that this isn’t a comprehensive list of every team back in action for Phase 2 of the NHL’s return-to-play plan.
One curious question is: how long does it take to shake off the rust. Considering that the NHL is still trying to hash out details for training camps (aka Phase 3), the answer appears subjective.
“If I’m off the ice for two days, it feels like I’ve never skated in my life before, so three months was a little bit nerve-wracking …” Oilers defenseman Matt Benning said.
Benning noted that it takes different players different amounts of time to get used to edgework and other skating factors. But it sounds like Benning specifically sits in the “more the merrier” camp. Of course, that’s easier said than done.
If you need a moment of zen, enjoy this footage of the Oilers beginning Phase 2:
*refreshed Ahhhhh*
Tavares doing Tavares things early in NHL Phase 2
Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares is known for being something of a thinking man’s hockey star. Sometimes that drive can manifest itself in ways that are … honestly, kind of nerdy.
“There’s a pretty big-time crunch on being in the arena; you only have about 45 minutes to an hour to complete your workout and you’ve got about 40 minutes on the ice,” Tavares said. “The windows are fairly small, but the actual work we’re able to get in is going to go a long way in helping us prepare and get ready. The intensity is there.”
There’s also no substitute for family. Bailey acknowledged that the “hub city” system will take some getting used to. At least he’d have his Islanders teammates, though.
“It’ll definitely be different,” Bailey said, via Cory Wright of the Islanders’ website. “No matter how it all comes together, when, how, if, whatever the case may be. It won’t be what we are accustomed to. But when you’re with the team it kind of gives you that feeling of normalcy.”
Plenty still needs to be settled before NHL goes from Phase 2 to Phase 3
Overall, the Phase 2 return to ice seems more like a trickle than a stampede.
For every instance such as Marc-Andre Fleury getting geared up with the Golden Knights, there are players who want to avoid taking risks, or teams facing restrictions.
Essentially, Hutton struggled to track pucks thanks to his left eye moving slower than his right. After receiving advice from the Sabres’ staff, Hutton sought out specialists and started to feel back on track by January.
“[Therapy] became part of my daily routine,” Hutton said. “I would do a ton of different eye training and things to get better at that. In the moment it was obviously tough. Now, moving forward, I learned a lot of skills to help improve that area and make my eye strength better and work on stuff. We weren’t sure what it was. It was something I managed throughout the season.”
Interestingly, Hutton told Lysowski that he started to feel back to normal during a tough Jan. 11 outing against the Canucks. (Sometimes results and feelings don’t always match up, huh?)
Hutton cannot pin all struggles on vision problems, but …
Now, Hutton himself didn’t chalk up all of his struggles to vision issues.
That said, it will be interesting to see how Hutton performs if he puts his vision challenges behind him. Now, sure, the “struggling player will turn things around” story is a trope; we’re merely seeing it drop at a different time because of the pandemic interruption.
Consider this a story to watch heading into 2020-21 nonetheless.
More evidence that NHL teams need to manage goalie fatigue
Broadly speaking, I’ve often wondered: how many NHL players could benefit from, say, LASIK corrective vision surgery? Smart teams turn over every stone to try to get an edge, and there might be jelly in that donut. Incremental improvements can mean quite a bit in hockey.
Hutton’s vision struggles are also a reminder of how things can fall apart rapidly for goalies, in particular. It’s plausible that Hutton became so preoccupied with his vision that other parts of his game faltered. Or, really, when you really struggle (Hutton suffered through a personal 13-game losing streak), then sometimes you feel pressured to do too much.
It’s another testament to managing the person, not just the goalie. And maybe most importantly, managing that person’s workload.
Consider factors that increase the likelihood of developing convergence insufficiency, via Cedars Sinai:
You are mostly likely to notice symptoms of CI when you do close visual work, such as reading. Symptoms are even more likely if you do this for a long period of time. Extreme tiredness (fatigue) also can bring on symptoms.
Sounds like something a goalie might be at risk for, eh? (And also, gulp, bloggers.)
Really, one cannot help but wonder if goalies silently deal with similar vision or eye problems.
By then, Hutton may be long beyond any vision issue. Even so, he’ll likely need to shake off any rust.
It should also be interesting to compare and contrast Hutton with a goalie who might go the distance during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. If the break between the end of 2019-20 and the beginning of 2020-21 is compressed as some expect, will Hutton and a few others gain a big edge?
After all, Hutton showed some serious promise as at least a platoon goalie during his time with the Blues. Hutton has one year left on his current contract, so the Sabres have incentive to figure out the best scenario. (Or, you know, maybe they’d trade Hutton?)
Overall, Hutton’s future and how goalies might be affected by all of this turbulence ends up being a lot to take in. You know, sort of like trying to keep track of an extremely fast-moving piece of vulcanized rubber.
Sporting Kansas City had just packed Children’s Mercy Park to the brim for a 4-0 blowout of the Houston Dynamo when the coronavirus pandemic brought not just the Major League Soccer season but the entire sporting world to a standstill.
Suddenly, what looked like such a dream start for the club — on the pitch and off — had the makings of a nightmare.
Many professional sports league, such as the NFL and European soccer leagues, have lucrative television contracts and big-money corporate sponsors that fill their substantial coffers. But the domestic soccer league in the U.S. still relies heavily on ticket sales, merchandising and concessions, much like many university athletic departments.
Without games, their very ability to make ends meet would stretch the abilities of even the savviest of accountants.
“The economic impact is significant, borderline catastrophic, and not just for us,” said Sporting KC President Jake Reid, whose club returned to full team training Monday. “If you cut off revenue streams and we still have the expenses of running buildings and paying players and staff, it’s a challenge.”
It is also but one example of the financial impact felt by the sports world from the coronavirus pandemic.
Most teams and leagues are reticent to discuss the fallout, but during a conference call with players, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said 40% of league revenue comes from ticket sales and in-arena purchases. So while the NBA has joined the NHL and MLS in crafting return-to-play plans, they are designed with safety in mind and that means centralized games away from their home stadiums.
The financial impact of that decision is no small one: The NBA makes about $1.2 million in gate revenue for each regular-season game played with fans, and there were 259 games remaining when the season was suspended.
“There’s a loss that’s going to take place industry-wise. It’s simply unavoidable,” said Marc Ganis, the co-founder of Chicago-based consulting firm SportsCorp. “If they can come back, they can reduce the loss for the players, the coaches, the people who work the ticket booths. The ushers, the security people, the parking lot attendants and concessionaires. All of these people — thousands for a football game or baseball game. These are the people that need money, who need to work.”
It takes about 3,000 workers to make U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis hum for a Vikings game. And even when they go back to work, the cost of ensuring they are safe — and keeping patrons safe, however many that may be — will grow by a significant amount.
ASM Global, the stadium’s operator, already has announced new guidelines for its approximately 325 facilities around the world. They include the way food is prepared and presented, the way crowds are filtered through gates and concourses, and even the way stadiums must be cleaned between events.
Then there are the new innovations that are helping to ensure they are safe, apps and other technology that monitor crowd density and wait lines at restrooms and concessions, high-efficiency air circulation systems and touchless payment methods.
It all costs money to implement. MLS acknowledges that most of its clubs do not turn a profit, and many baseball clubs struggle to make ends meet. Forty two of the 130 schools playing the highest level of college football had expenses exceed revenues last season, according to the Knight Commission database that tracks such spending.
The potential of games played this fall with reduced crowds or no fans at all, coupled with new expenses in making a facility go, are a big reason why four-year colleges have been forced to cut approximately 100 programs entirely.
Many organizations are trying to bridge the budget gap through enhanced sponsorship sales, such as temporary billboards that could be stretched over unsold sections of seats. Teams and leagues are selling branded face masks and other personal protective equipment. Almost all of them are trying to engage fans in new ways.
It won’t come close to making up the budget shortfall, but the hope is to survive long enough for sports to return to normal.
“I think everybody who is in it for the long-term will think long term,” said Eric Grubman, a former NFL vice president for business operations who now runs a hospitality company. “They know know that there’s going to be life on the other side, so you have to keep playing, and you’ve got to find a way to do it safely. When it comes to the revenue shortfall and expenses going up, the players and the owners really are all in this together.”
NBCSN’s Stanley Cup Final Week: Kane’s goal, Pronger’s puck-stealing antics
NBC Sports presents Stanley Cup Final Week on NBCSN, reliving classic Stanley Cup Final games and original films and shows from the past decade across seven nights. Today, we give our favorite memories from the the 2010 Cup Final between the Flyers and Blackhawks.
One peripheral member of that losing Red Wings squad went on to play a major role for the Flyers on their run to the Cup Final the following season: Ville Leino.
As a rookie for Detroit in 2008-09, Leino played 13 regular season games and seven playoff games, including the first four games of that final against Pittsburgh. The next season he was traded to Philadelphia.
Entering the 2010 postseason, Leino had played a total of 75 NHL games and scored just 22 points. He was a healthy scratch for Philly’s first four playoff games that year. Who could have predicted the performance that followed?
SEAN: The series did not start the way the Flyers wanted. Losing a pair of one-goal games, including a wild, back-and-forth Game 1 that ended 6-5 in Chicago’s favor, Chris Pronger put the spotlight on himself.
After the first two games, the Flyers defenseman was seen picking up the game puck after the final buzzer sounded. It became a thing. Pronger tried to distract from his team’s deficit in the series and it worked.
“I think it’s kind of comical,” said Flyers coach Peter Laviolette. “If Chris Pronger wants the puck, then he can have it, as far as I’m concerned. I don’t have any problems with that. I don’t know what the big deal is.”
Asked where he put the pucks, Pronger replied as only he could: “It’s in the garbage – where it belongs.”
Perhaps that’s what happened to the Game 1 puck, but last month Pronger told Sportsnet that the one from Game 2 is still in his possession.
JAMES: It’s almost a little on the nose that this series ramped up with “Where’s the puck?” and then ended with … well, “Where’s the puck?”
Or, if you were Patrick Kane, you could motion to the net behind Michael Leighton and scream “There’s the puck!” And then celebrate the first Blackhawks Stanley Cup of the Kane – Jonathan Toews – Duncan Keith era.
That also marked the first time PHT received the chance to cover a Stanley Cup victory. Discussing it in real time with readers via (whatever likely absolute chat app PHT used at time) made everything even more surreal.
***
