The Coyotes have announced that Xavier Gutierrez is the team’s new president, CEO and alternate governor. He is the first person of Latino descent to hold those positions with an NHL team.
“I am very proud to name Xavier as the first Latino team President and CEO in NHL history,” said Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo, the league’s first-ever Latino owner. “This is a historic day for the Coyotes and the entire NHL. I have known Xavier for over a decade, and he is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of business and investment experience. We share the same approach to business and his intellect, leadership skills, and strategic mindset made him the clear choice to be our new CEO. He is a leader with tremendous vision and integrity, and I have the utmost confidence that he can help the Coyotes become a world class organization on and off the ice.”
Gutierrez was most recently with private equity firm Clearlake Capital Group as managing director. According to the Coyotes, he “has a 20-plus-year career as a business executive, investor and dealmaker focused on investment management, corporate strategy and operations, finance, and business development.”
Prior to his time at Clearlake, Gutierrez was part of Meruelo’s other businesses, serving as Chief Investment Officer of the Meruelo Group, and was President and Chief Investment Officer of Meruelo Investment Partners.
With Phase 2 of the NHL’s Return to Play plan kicking in this week, the possibility of the 2020 Stanley Cup being raised remains alive. In recent power rankings posts, we’ve focused on Qualifying Round storylines and matchups. But what about the teams who aim to thrive rather than survive. Today we discuss the top four teams in each conference who will compete in Round Robin for Seeding.
To be more precise, we’re wondering which top four teams have the most on the line. In this case, we’re focused on the top four teams in each conference’s outlooks during entire NHL playoffs, rather than just the Round Robin for Seeding.
Let’s rank them first to last as far as desperation goes in each conference. At the end, we’ll debate who has the absolute most on the line, and who’s playing with house money.
Yes, this franchise owns a Stanley Cup. But that was from the Vincent Lecavalier – Martin St. Louis – Brad Richards era. For all Steven Stamkos has accomplished, he’s had his heart and face broken in many NHL playoffs. At some point, it’s going to get awkward if Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, and Victor Hedman “can’t win the big one.”
(Speaking of cringing, wait for those takes.)
2. Boston Bruins
The 2019-20 Presidents’ Trophy winners keep hiding Father Time’s coat and shoes. It’s not just Zdeno Chara hogging the Fountain of Youth/Lazarus Pit at 43, either. Patrice Bergeron remains dominant at 34. You might make a double-take when you realize Brad Marchand is already 32. Oh yeah, Tuukka Rask is 33, too.
You … gotta think the Bruins are peaking right? Right? I mean, I honestly felt like this group would hit the aging curve hard by now, yet they comfortably topped the NHL standings this season.
It’s not just about wondering if the window will close. Even before the pandemic pause, it seemed like pending UFA Torey Krug would represent a tight squeeze. If they want to bring Krug back, you’d think they’d need to break up some of the band.
As much as this group has accomplished, you have to think that Chara & Co. want a second Stanley Cup (and first for star David Pastrnak).
3. Washington Capitals
*Rubs eyes*
Wait a minute, is this really happening? Are the Capitals relatively unfettered by “must-win” pressure?
Well, not exactly. Aside from the occasional Jakub Vrana, this roster’s getting a little up there in age. If for some reason you want to ponder your own mortality during the escape of watching hockey, merely ponder Alex Ovechkin‘s gray hair.
With Braden Holtby‘s pending UFA status lingering, there’s still room for Capitals drama. No doubt, though, slaying that Stanley Cup dragon relieves most of the angst.
4. Philadelphia Flyers
For some, the Flyers kinda slipped up the ranks under the radar. This has been a team that’s mainly been playoff bubble material, at least when the wheels don’t fall off. Now they’re a Round Robin for Seeding away from possibly swiping the East’s top seed.
Don’t blame at least some of the Flyers for feeling pretty loose, then.
Yet … it’s not as if they’re playing with zero pressure.
Obviously, Philly can be a tough market. If the Flyers flounder, people will grumble about squandering a golden opportunity.
Also, for all the considerable youth on this roster, could this be a “sweet spot” between rising talent and aging stars? Claude Giroux (32), Jakub Voracek (30), and James van Riemsdyk (31) all might be heading toward a decline.
Top four West (Round Robin) NHL teams with the most and least to lose
1. St. Louis Blues
Like the Capitals, the Blues recently ended their franchise’s decades-long Stanley Cup drought. I’d wager there are some Blues fans who view the rest as “all gravy.”
Still, when you’re defending champs, you have a target on your back.
Combine that thought with Alex Pietrangelo possibly being out the door, and the temperature rises. What if this is the Blues’ best chance at a second Stanley Cup for quite a while? That thought won’t inspire the “Jaws” theme, exactly, but there’s some heat on the Blues.
2. Vegas Golden Knights
It feels deeply weird to put a third-year team on this list. Shouldn’t the Golden Knights enjoy basically a decade-long “honeymoon phase?”
Well, the Golden Knights are a deeply unusual expansion team.
Rather than being full of young debris, this is a full-flavored contender. And that goes right down to having some expensive players who are getting a little older. Not “Bruins” old, but the core Golden Knights might suddenly enter declines in the not-so-distant future.
Most obviously, Marc-Andre Fleury probably already hit a wall at 35. The Golden Knights made the smart investment to acquire Robin Lehner, but that could set the stage for drama. After all, if we’re being honest … Lehner probably should be the No. 1 guy for now.
The Golden Knights gambled earlier than expected, so if they leave with empty wallets, it will be pretty painful. Not “Joe Pesci’s gruesome death in Casino” painful, but painful.
3. Dallas Stars
The Stars should rank lower. As much as any team, it’s bewildering to realize that they’re basically a hot week from owning the top seed in their conference.
But, honestly, any team that’s thrown Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn under the bus this often faces some bleeping horsebleep if they end with a whimper.
4. Colorado Avalanche
Honestly, it feels like we’re still in the “rising fast” portion of the Avalanche’s growth.
While they’ve made some nice moves, you get the impression something splashier lingers down the road. They haven’t gone all-in by any stretch yet, and most of their core is still so young. Nathan MacKinnon‘s 24, Mikko Rantanen‘s merely 23, and Cale Makar‘s a 21-year-old rookie.
If anything, this feels like the “young kids hit a bump in the road” part of the narrative. Sports can be strange even in pre-pandemic times, though, so who knows?
Round Robin Team with most, least to lose
• Lightning have the most to lose
If they fall especially flat, it could conceivably cost Jon Cooper his job. That’s absurd by any measure, and particularly now, but … it’s also far from unimaginable.
• Flyers have least to lose
The best might be yet to come for this group, aside from the aforementioned aging players. Probably.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dayton Moore remembers so clearly the vast sections of empty seats inside Kauffman Stadium when he took over as general manager of the Kansas City Royals, and he remembers just as vividly — nearly a decade later — how those seats filled and fans roared as the long-suffering club won the World Series.
Those dueling memories make the thought of playing games in empty stadiums hard for Moore to fathom.
“I know how much strength all players draw from the fans and environment,” he said, when asked about plans to play a shortened season without crowds, “and you need that support to get through an entire Major League Baseball schedule.”
As lockdowns are lifted and restrictions eased, sports are finally starting to emerge in the coronavirus pandemic. But in virtually every situation, fans are not yet being allowed to attend and the only consensus for now is that there could be a long period of empty or nearly empty seating. Some U.S. universities are modeling for 25% capacity for the upcoming football season or maybe half-full arenas for the ensuing basketball season.
“I think for most sports, a reduced crowd wouldn’t negatively impact the overall experience, especially in a situation like baseball or even the NFL,” said Katy Lucy, a digital marketing agent from Atlanta whose fandom is split between all things Georgia Bulldogs and the Washington Capitals. “But it would be different for sure for those who attend in person.”
Count her family among those who would pause before heading to the ballpark.
“For me personally, I’m not sure I would feel comfortable attending a live sporting event until there is a known treatment or widely available vaccine,” Lucy said. “I trust the institutions to put the proper measures in place; however, making sure that they are enforced is another matter.”
Many college and pro sports teams already were dealing with declining ticket sales. Watching at home or streaming games are factors, as is the changing social makeup of fan bases. Dynamic pricing, increases in parking and concession prices, and a push toward luxury seating have exacerbated the problem.
Major League Baseball attendance has declined six of the past seven seasons. In college football, 13 of the 130 schools that played in the Football Bowl Subdivision reported average crowd sizes of 50% or less last season. Even the NFL has seen an increase in empty seats despite its generally rock-solid popularity.
So as coronavirus concerns linger, how are teams going to lure fans back when stadiums do reopen?
Loyalty and engagement apps, widespread around the major leagues and colleges even before the pandemic, will become even more common and interactive as teams try to recapture lost revenue. There also will be more behind-the-scenes content and enhancements available via smartphones that will only be available to those in the stadium or arena, offering fans something unique over fans watching at home.
“Fans want that experience to be top-notch, period. That’s why teams are thinking about this,” said Britton Stackhouse Miller, senior vice president at Fortress U.S., a developer of engagement and integration systems with clients in European soccer, baseball, the NBA, NFL and NHL.
Temperature checks, hand sanitizer distribution stations and touchless vending will become the norm for a while. Even concessions will change, though one big difference — gulp — could lead to a lot of grumbling.
“If you don’t sell beer the number of visits to the bathroom drops dramatically,” said Marc Ganis, the director of sports consulting firm Sportscorp. “So for a time we may have to think about not selling beer.”
It won’t just be the vast oceans of bench seats left open, either. Many experts believe those hardy fans will be the first to return. It’s the corporate suites from which many colleges and pro franchises derive so much of their gameday revenue that may end up being empty until long after games have resumed. Economic woes may last for some time.
For fans who stay home, leagues are looking for ways to keep them engaged, too.
When Germany’s top soccer league returned without fans, broadcaster Sky knew it had a problem with silence coming through the TV. Engineers created “carpet audio” from previous games between the same teams, then teased out roars for specific events such as goals and red cards, giving those watching at home the option of a more realistic experience.
“This was the only idea that we thought could be most respectful to the fans,” said Alessandro Reitano, vice president of sports production for Sky Deutschland. “To be honest, it’s a major success.”
Old crowd noise is a bit like an old game, though. It lacks a certain authenticity. So along came ChampTrack, which created an app that utilizes the microphones of fans. It captures their every roar and groan and sends the audio to its server, which then aggregates the noise into a single stream. That stream is then returned to the viewer using proprietary algorithms to provide the broadcast with real-time sound, which is then immediately erased to ensure personal privacy.
“Once they press play on our web app, they can hear what everyone else is cheering about and their own cheer,” said ChampTrack chief executive Elias Anderson, adding the system could soon handle as many as 150,000 fans for each game.
Sound is one element of the fan experience. Optics is another.
“When it was clear there would be no audience this season, the fans had the idea of bringing their images to the stadium,” said Lubbo Popken, deputy press secretary for German soccer club Borussia Monchengladbach, which affixed fan likenesses to their seats. “We were surprised how many people wanted to be part of this idea and have their images in the stadium. It really changed the atmosphere in the empty stadium.”
Of course, none of that is the same as having real fans creating real noise.
Not all facilities reopening as NHL enters Phase 2
Welcome to Phase 2 of the NHL’s Return to Play plan.
Beginning Monday, NHL team rinks and facilities can reopen for players to use in small on- and off-ice groups. All teams must follow the Phase 2 protocols released by the NHL and NHLPA last month, which includes players wearing face coverings while inside, except when on the ice or working out. Players can skate in groups of up to six at a time and there are instructions on testing and temperature checks.
“Our strong hope is that most, if not all, of the 24 teams coming back to play will have the ability to test their players prior to engaging in Phase 2. And our Phase 2 protocol, I think, specifically specifies testing at least twice weekly and perhaps more,” said NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly last week.
Not every team still able to play will have their facilities open this week. While players from the Penguins, Golden Knights, Coyotes, Maple Leafs, Islanders, Flyers, and Oilers are expected to return others, like the Canucks, Blues, Capitals, Hurricanes and Canadiens, will not be on the ice.
There are a few reasons why. In Vancouver, for example, Rogers Arena is remaining closed until there is a demand for ice. According to Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre, only four players have remained in the city during the shutdown. Many Canucks are outside of Canada and with the mandatory 14-day quarantine required upon arriving, it’s likely they won’t all return until the issue is worked out between the government and the NHL.
It’s a similar situation in Montreal where only two players are currently in the city. There is no ice down at the Canadiens’ practice facility, but that could be taken care of later this week, according to the Montreal Gazette.
St. Louis has a few more players around, according to the Post-Dispatch, and as soon as Blues general manager Doug Armstrong is notified, their practice facility will open.
“I have talked with the players and they will tell us when they think we should open,” he said. ‘If they feel comfortable training as they are (currently), they should. When they want us to open, we will.”
These workouts, remember, are voluntary. Players don’t have to return to their teams right now, so expect to see players from different teams getting together to train if they all live in the same area.
If all goes well, Phase 3, the opening of full training camps, would not open before July 10. Phase 4 would be the puck dropping on the 24-team plan with an eye on awarding the Stanley Cup for the 2019-20 season.