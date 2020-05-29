MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

Hurricanes agree to arena lease extension through July 2029

Associated PressMay 29, 2020, 9:45 AM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have reached a five-year lease extension to remain in PNC Arena through July 2029.

Arena owner Centennial Authority and Hurricanes parent company Gale Force Sports and Entertainment announced the agreement Thursday. The current lease agreement runs through the end of June 2024.

The News and Observer of Raleigh reported that deal provisions include an agreement by the Hurricanes not to relocate during the current lease, as well as eliminating rent payments following the 2020 fiscal year.

In a news conference, team president and general manager Don Waddell said the new deal comes after more than a year of discussions along with talks about about facility upgrades and more development in the surrounding property.

”The authority believes that the Hurricanes are very important to the community, and that’s why we worked really hard to try to keep them here,” said Tom McCormick, Centennial Authority board chairman.

The Hurricanes have played in the arena since its 1999 opening and shares it with the North Carolina State men’s basketball team.

”This extension gives us the flexibility and time to make sure we make the best long-term decision for the Hurricanes and the Triangle – whether that means a major renovation, development around this arena or a new arena,” Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said in a statement. ”We have a great place to play, but there are things we need to address based on the age of the facility, the arena’s amenities and the area around the building.”

Sharks have plenty of time to stew over down season

Associated PressMay 29, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
The San Jose Sharks will have plenty of time to stew over the franchise’s worst season in 17 years.

With more than three-quarters of the league hoping to return for an expanded playoffs this summer following the shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic, the Sharks are one of seven teams left out until next season starts in late fall or early winter.

One year after making it to the Western Conference Final, the Sharks finished with the worst record in the conference and missed the playoffs for just the second time since general manager Doug Wilson took over in 2003.

“We’re not used to losing or having a losing season here so it wasn’t fun,” captain Logan Couture said Thursday. “As a group, we know that every single person needs to be better next year. I think with this long break it adds time for guys to get prepared. Motivation should be at an all-time high for everyone. When you have a year like this, you want to come back and prove to people that it was just a fluke.”

This is rare territory for the Sharks, who have been one of the most consistent franchises in the league. The last time they missed the playoffs was in 2014-15, then they bounced back the following season to earn the team’s first trip to the Stanley Cup Final before losing to Pittsburgh in six games.

Couture believes a team that has a talented defensive group led by Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns and Marc-Edouard Vlasic, as well as forwards like himself, Tomas Hertl, Evander Kane and Timo Meier has the ingredients in place to repeat that turnaround.

“I believe that summer a lot of people wrote us off, said the window’s closed, this team’s done, stick a fork in them,” Couture said. “I think that lit a fire in a lot of us. It’s going to be the same thing this year. There’s going to be people who are writing those same articles, there’s going to be fans saying the same things. The only way that that can change is we go out and make a change and show them that we’re still a good team. We still have the pieces in my mind to compete.”

Those pieces just didn’t click this past season as the Sharks got off to a rough start following last spring’s long playoff run. The team rebounded in November before falling apart again, leading to the firing of coach Peter DeBoer in December.

After a difficult beginning under interim coach Bob Boughner, the Sharks showed signs of coming into form in January before a series of injuries derailed the season.

“When one thing came crashing down, it all just fell apart,” Karlsson said. “Once you get in a big hole like that, no matter how good you are or how much experience you have, it’s hard in the short period of time to give yourself a spin in the way that it’s going which is not in the right direction. That kind of feels like what happened to us. We tried so many things to repair it. But at the same time I don’t think that there’s anything we could have done differently that would have changed the short-term results.”

Now the task for the Sharks is to play with better structure and cohesion from the start next season to avoid those holes.

One of the bigger questions the team will face before returning in the fall will be the status of Boughner. Wilson has praised Boughner’s performance even though the team was just 14-20-3 during his tenure.

But Wilson has not committed to bringing him back next season even though he has earned the respect of many key players.

“He did a great job with where he was at and where we were at,” Burns said. “He had the knowledge, he was detailed. He was extremely detailed actually in the different scenarios. He was able to make little in-game changes. If he needed to snap, he could. He was great.”

The Sharks also have a handful of free agents to make decisions on, most notably longtime leader Joe Thornton. Thornton had seven goals and 24 assists in 70 games as a 40-year-old and has expressed interest in returning for his 23rd year.

“Knowing Joe, he’s going to want to come back,” Couture said. “He’s still got game. I think he still will help any team that’ll take him. If he’s healthy and he’s ready to go, I don’t see why not.”

Goalie competition to force big decision for Rangers vs. Hurricanes

By Sean LeahyMay 29, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
One of the early storylines for the Rangers-Hurricanes Qualifying Round series is what will New York do in goal?

Head coach David Quinn will have three options: Henrik Lundqvist, Igor Shesterkin or Alexandar Georgiev.

Before the March 12 NHL pause, Georgiev (14) and Shesterkin (12) handled the majority of starts, with Lundqvist making only five starts since the calendar turned to 2020. (Shesterkin missed some time in late February after being injured in a car accident with teammate Pavel Buchnevich.)

The best-of-five series with Carolina will provide Quinn with a tough decision. Shesterkin impressed in his 12 NHL appearances (.935 even strength save percentage) and has set himself up to be Lundqvist’s successor. The veteran Lundqvist, whose future in New York is up in the air, has a .919 ESSV% in 30 games this season and was 3-0-0 against the Hurricanes this season.

“We’ve got three guys going in and I like our depth in that position,” Rangers president John Davidson told reporters on Thursday. “I can hardly wait, so whenever the puck drops for training camp, just to watch. There’s going to be a lot of subsets, a lot of small stories that are going to turn into big stories. Who is going to go and be the starting goaltender? If it’s a best-of-5 series, that’s not a long series and you want to get off to a good start. The coaches are going to have to make that decision.”

If NHL training camps get under way mid-July like the players have been told that will have been four months since New York’s last game. Any struggles or successes prior to the stoppage are reset in this unique Return to Play format. That should make it an open competition for the three goalies. But a short series also means little room for error, and barring something unforeseen it should be Shesterkin’s crease to start.

“I know that we’ll have the three guys here, and I think all three are excited,” Davidson said. “I know Hank has been skating. This is going to be a coach’s decision. That’s who it’s up to. The coaches make decisions. I think they’re going to watch and see how camp goes. This is going to be a battle.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Roundtable: Qualifying round excitement; draft lottery reaction

By Sean LeahyMay 29, 2020, 11:10 AM EDT
Which Qualifying Round series are you most excited to see?

Sean Leahy, NHL writer: There are two reasons why I’m eager to see the Canucks-Wild series. Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes.

They’re the two cornerstones of the Canucks rebuild and they helped Vancouver take big strides this season. This will be their first postseason — if you want to describe it like that — experience and in such a short series they could cause plenty of problems for Dean Evason and his charges.

Pettersson and Hughes weren’t the only two key cogs for the Canucks. J.T. Miller and goaltender Jacob Markstrom could share the team’s MVP award this season. Miller was their leading scorer (72 points) after being acquired from Tampa last summer and Markstrom finished top five in even-strength save percentage (.925). That will be important going against a Wild team that averaged over three goals per game.

James O’Brien, NHL writer: As tempting as it is to go rogue from my own selections — and as difficult as it was to rank all eight qualifiers to begin with — I should stay consistent and choose Penguins vs. Canadiens.

And, really, there’s a lot to love. For one thing, whether the Penguins are really “scared” of Carey Price or not, it adds some sizzle to the steak. There should be plenty to chew on with this series, too, as Pittsburgh boasts those big stars, while the Canadiens have been a strong possession team with not-so-strong results for some time now. The Penguins might be the most “overqualified” team for this play-in format, so imagine if Montreal pushes Pittsburgh to the brink?
(After watching Jaroslav Halak upset the Penguins back in 2010, wouldn’t it be odd for Price to do the same a decade later?)

Jake Abrahams, Managing Editor, NHL content: I’ll have my eyes glued to the TV for the Toronto-Columbus series. The Maple Leafs have not won a playoff round since 2004, and the pressure is mounting considering how firmly entrenched in “win now” mode they are. After three straight first-round exits, a coaching change, and a lot of cash paid to its superstars, Toronto is running out of time to capitalize on their plan.

From Columbus’ perspective, a couple things stand out. First, the question mark in net. Neither goalie has any playoff experience. Joonas Korpisalo was stellar in the first half of the season and was named an All-Star, but got hurt and didn’t play much in 2020. Elvis Merzlikins didn’t win a game until New Year’s Eve, but once Korpisalo went down, he took the starter’s load and at one point recorded 5 shutouts in less than a month. Who will step up?

Another other major factor is Columbus’ health. Their top players were battered and bruised all season, and rarely at full capacity. With such a long layoff, we may see the best version of these Blue Jackets.

Considering the Leafs were staring down a First Round matchup with the Lightning before the pause, they will seemingly have their hands less full with Columbus. Then again, those Blue Jackets were a buzzsaw last year and swept the Presidents’ Trophy winners, so you really do never know. Especially when John Tortorella is involved.

 

Complicated as it is, do you like the draft lottery procedure for this unique season?

Sean Leahy, NHL writer: I had to read it a dozen times just to come close to comprehending exactly how it will all go down.

It should have just been simplified: Those seven teams who didn’t make the Return to Play plan? Congrats! You have an equal shot at landing Alexis Lafreniere and are part of the lottery. Then, at the conclusion of each round, the losing teams will be slotted into the appropriate spots by regular season winning percentage until we end the Round 1 order with the two Stanley Cup teams.

James O’Brien, NHL writer: Not really.

For one thing, if the NHL was so eager to run an early-June draft (at least according to reports), weren’t they doing so to create buzz? Going to go out on a limb and say that when rules are so convoluted that even Gary Bettman is apologizing for them, you probably aren’t going to leave fans very excited about the draft lottery. Considering that many of the most hardcore hockey fans only know a smattering of prospects, shouldn’t the lottery to win the few known quantities be a little more straightforward?
We live in complex times. Why not make sports easier to follow?

Jake Abrahams, Managing Editor, NHL content: Putting the very intricate details of the draft lottery aside for a moment, I am thrilled that the decision was made to place the draft itself after the conclusion of the season. The concept of a June draft never felt right to me. Not only would the determination of a draft order have felt somewhat arbitrary without a completed season, but there are so many components of crucial league business predicated on the draft taking place in the offseason. By keeping the draft in its traditional place, the NHL has ensured the most fair outcome for its teams as they prepare for what is hopefully a somewhat normal 2020-21 season.

Now, regarding the draft lottery: I am not a proponent of the procedure as outlined. The complexity doesn’t bother me; if the goal was to come as close as possible to the traditional format, where 15 non-playoff teams all get a shot at the lottery, then this is the best way to do it because there is no incentive to lose in the Qualifying Round, and the odds for the teams at the bottom of the standings remain as high as they usually are.

Except there are not 15 non-playoff teams. Effectively, there are only seven. And those seven teams are at a disadvantage relative to the 16 teams who will play in the Qualifying Round.

A reason why the NHL ended up with a 24-team format was to accommodate the large number of teams who were on the playoff bubble. So, the cutoff line for those who will get a shot at the Stanley Cup was made more forgiving. Why then is there simultaneously a reward for those teams (getting the chance to win a Cup), as well as a safety net (chances at the top 3 picks). Normally, you either get one or the other. Now, you get both, all while the system remains unchanged for the teams at the bottom.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Golden Knights introduce AHL affiliate: Meet the Henderson Silver Knights

Henderson Silver Knights
By Sean LeahyMay 29, 2020, 9:45 AM EDT
The Vegas Golden Knights revealed their AHL affiliate’s name and logo on Thursday night.

Introducing the Henderson Silver Knights!

“Today is a momentous day for our organization, the City of Henderson and the entire Southern Nevada community. After years of planning and preparation, we finally get to welcome the Henderson Silver Knights home,” said Henderson Silver Knights owner Bill Foley. “When we started our initial ticket drive to bring hockey to Vegas and create the team we now know as the Golden Knights, it was obvious this community had all the makings of a great hockey city. That being said, the passion and enthusiasm our fans have shown us over the past three years is greater than anything we could have imagined. Now our fans can watch more hockey right in their backyard and keep a close eye on our players’ journeys as they advance through our ranks with the intention of achieving the ultimate goal: Becoming a Vegas Golden Knight.”

The Golden Knights purchased the San Antonio Rampage in February in order to move them to Henderson, Nevada. The sale was approved by the AHL Board of Governors later that month.

The Silver Knights will begin play with the 2020-21 AHL season at the Orleans Arena. In August, workers are expected to break ground on an $80 million, 6,000-seat arena set to open with the 2022-23 season. That project was approved earlier this month.

According to Foley, the Silver Knights already have 7,600 season-ticket deposits and jerseys will be revealed in a few months.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.