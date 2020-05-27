MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

Lightning coach Cooper on NHL playoff format, possible games without fans

By James O'BrienMay 27, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT
Lightning coach Jon Cooper covered an array of NHL playoff-related topics during an interview with Mike Tirico on “Lunch Talk Live.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above, complete with some fun razzing. (Even with some ribbing, Cooper’s route to the Lightning really is remarkable.)

Cooper explains qualms Killorn/Lightning had with playoff format

Early on in the interview, Cooper discussed why the Lightning joined the Hurricanes as the two dissenters in the 29-2 vote for the return-to-play proposal. Cooper repeatedly insisted that Alex Killorn and the Lightning want to return to hockey. They just disagreed with the format to do so.

To be more specific, Cooper explains that Killorn & Co. are worried that the qualifying round winners will end up more “battle-tested.” Can you really blame the Lightning for fearing being caught flat-footed? Such thoughts must give the Lightning flashbacks of that Blue Jackets sweep.

For more details, check out Killorn’s explanation in this post.

“ … I don’t know how competitive the games will be going forward where the teams at the bottom will be playing playoff games right away and [would be] potentially more prepared for the real playoffs,” Killorn said.

Different times, but maybe exciting ones?

If you want insight on how the Lightning and others may handle the return to play, Cooper provided interesting thoughts:

  • For one thing, Cooper wonders if the experience might be a little like the world championships. Players from different teams likely would be staying in the same hotels, possibly eating in similar areas. If you’re like me, you’re picturing awkward breakfast buffet run-ins between Matthew Tkachuk and Zack Kassian.
  • Another interesting remark is that this feels like a reset for Cooper and the Lightning. Take the rest of an offseason and then factor in how, after most summers, you have to adjust to new players. Instead, the Lightning and other teams have a chance to play at close to full-strength.
  • Finally, Cooper didn’t seem too worried about a lack of fans.

Looking back at typical circumstances, the Lightning would practice without fans. Even without thousands of roaring fans, Cooper explains that Lightning practices could get intense. Now just imagine the intensity against “foes.”

If the Lightning get their chance to make that playoff run, Cooper might just back up Tirico’s quip regarding smoothing out the “parade route” for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Of course, the Bolts have a long way to go to make that happen — even if outside forces don’t shut this whole thing down altogether.

(Note: no, as far as we know, John Tortorella isn’t an outside force.)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Penguins playoff injury updates: Bad news for Bjugstad, good for Guentzel

By James O'BrienMay 27, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT
While the Penguins gear up for a (pandemic-permitting) playoff run, they won’t be able to pencil Nick Bjugstad into their lineup. The Penguins announced that bad news for Bjugstad alongside other injury updates on Wednesday. On the bright side, things are more optimistic for Jake Guentzel.

Penguins playoff injury update presents mixed bag: Bjugstad, Guentzel, and more

Penguins GM Jim Rutherford explained that Bjugstad underwent surgery after a setback in his rehab.

This closes out a miserable 2019-20 season for Bjugstad. Things fell off the rails early when the 27-year-old forward suffered an injury to his core area in October. As Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review explains, Bjugstad tried to play through the issue, only to eventually opt for surgery.

The Penguins announced that this latest procedure involved spinal surgery, and Bjugstad will miss at least eight weeks.

Looking at Bjugstad’s stats almost seems unfair. He only mustered a goal and an assist in his 11 games played, but who knows how healthy he was? It remains to be seen if Bjugstad can rebound in 2020-21; after that, his $4.1 million cap hit will expire.

The Penguins shared other injury news, including an update that is fuzzier but potentially big:

  • When Jake Guentzel required surgery for his injured shoulder just before the new year, it sounded like he could miss serious playoff time. Then the COVID-19 pandemic truly struck North America. While Rutherford didn’t guarantee a Guentzel return, he did sound positive on Wednesday.

“We still have a ways to go before we start playing, so we are optimistic that [Guentzel] will be available to play,” Rutherford said.

Getting an All-Star forward back might soothe some of the Penguins’ irritation at needing to participate in the qualifying round. Some of the irritation.

It will also be interesting to see if defensemen Brian Dumoulin and John Marino are healthy as the resumption of play (tentatively) approaches.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Red Wings to retain Blashill as head coach for 2020-21 season

By Sean LeahyMay 27, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT
What do you get when you lead a team to five playoff games in five seasons as head coach? An extension, it appears.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said that he is not interested in making a coaching change at this time. Jeff Blashill’s contract expired after this season and the team had seven days to pick up the option to extend it.

“My remarks and thoughts on the head coach, Jeff Blashill, haven’t changed from February,” Yzerman said. “I have no plans on making a coaching change at this time.”

It’s not clear how long Blashill’s option is for, but he’ll at least be behind the Red Wings’ bench whenever the 2020-21 NHL season begins.

[NHL announces return-to-play plans]

The Red Wings finished dead-last in the league this season with a 17-49-5 record as of the March 12 pause. That lack of success puts Detroit in the best position (18.5%) to win the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s draft lottery.

Blashill took over following Mike Babcock’s departure in 2015. After making the Stanley Cup playoffs in his first season, the Red Wings have failed to qualify for the postseason the last four springs. Detroit has compiled a 153-194-52 record with him behind the bench — that’s only 20 more wins than the Golden Knights, who entered the NHL with the 2017-18 season.

There are a number of unknowns about the 2020-21 NHL schedule and how it will be affected by the current coronavirus pandemic. Yzerman’s thinking for keeping Blashill on might be that it would be difficult to implement a new voice/system during such a time, especially if the Red Wings’ next game isn’t until December. If Blashill’s option is only for one season, that would allow the GM to buy more time before potentially making a longer-term change if little progress continues to be made on the ice.

“I think it’s unfair to judge him based on our record at this time,” Yzerman said, “and quite frankly, we need to improve the team for anybody to truly critique or assess the coaching staff. We need to improve the team.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Sweet 16: NHL playoffs qualifying round tough to predict

Associated PressMay 27, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT
The NHL’s regular season is over and the chase for the Stanley Cup is on if hockey returns this summer.

The league settled on a 24-team postseason format that Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano supported back in March as the coronavirus was shutting down sports.

”You can’t eliminate teams who are out on points percentage or stuff like that,” Giordano said. ”I think you go 12 and 12. More teams get in this year, maybe a couple of byes at the top and play it out.”

The top four teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences get byes into the final 16 except for a handful of round-robin games to determine seeding. That’s Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia in the East and St. Louis, Colorado, Vegas and Dallas in the West.

”It rewards those teams that had a good regular season, and it’s going to serve as almost a little bit of a preseason for those top four in each conference,” said NBC Sports analyst Patrick Sharp, who won the Cup three times as a player with Chicago. ”There’s standings on the line and you want to position yourself the best you can, but it’s an opportunity for those guys to kind of get the rust off and get ready for a tough opponent because whoever they face in that first round is going to be coming off a pretty intense series.”

The top seeds would face the winners of these eight opening-round, best-of-five series:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

No. 5 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 12 Montreal Canadiens

Penguins captain and three-time champion Sidney Crosby didn’t mind going directly into playoffs given the limited timing. His reward is a matchup against elite goaltender Carey Price and the Montreal Canadiens, who had 15 fewer points than Pittsburgh when the season was halted.

Season series: Penguins won two of three.

What Sharp says: ”Price could be key in this series. … Pittsburgh is a team that’s going to get healthy, hopefully. They had some key guys injured before the shutdown that were going to miss significant games down the stretch.”

No. 6 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 11 New York Rangers

Carolina was one of two teams (along with Tampa Bay) that voted against this playoff format. The Hurricanes shouldn’t need emergency goaltender David Ayres anymore with Petr Mrazek and James Reimer healthy and Dougie Hamilton ready to return on defense.

Season series: Rangers won all four.

What Sharp says: ”I like the way (the Hurricanes) compete, and they can shut games down with the best of them. Now they got their goaltenders healthy, Dougie coming back. I like their chances. … They were an exciting team to watch, the New York Rangers. (Winger Artemi) Panarin is making everybody better offensively.”

No. 7 New York Islanders vs. No. 10 Florida Panthers

This is a rematch of a 2016 series, but basically everything has changed for these teams since. Barry Trotz has put his stamp on the Islanders, and three-time Cup-winning coach Joel Quenneville is in his first season with high-flying Florida.

Season series: Islanders won all three.

What Sharp says: ”It’s two different styles of play. The Islanders and Barry Trotz and (GM Lou Lamoriello), they’re going to be a very disciplined, defense-oriented team … That neutral zone’s going to be clogged. And for a team like the Panthers that showed this season that they would trade a few chances to get a few chances … it’s going to be a tough matchup for them.”

No. 8 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 9 Columbus Blue Jackets

If Toronto is to bring the Cup home for the first time since 1967, Auston Matthews and Co. first have to deal with the pesky Blue Jackets who eliminated the top-seeded Lightning in the first round last year.

Season series: Split two games.

What Sharp says: ”You know what you’re facing with the Blue Jackets. It’s going to be an in-your-face game, a hard-nosed matchup. And Toronto, you finally get away from Boston but now you’ve got to face a team like Columbus that we saw how well they played against Tampa Bay last year, so it doesn’t get easier for Toronto.”

WESTERN CONFERENCE

No. 5 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 12 Chicago Blackhawks

Connor McDavid gets just his second taste of the playoffs in his fifth season. No. 97, who had 97 points in the regular season, gets to ride alongside NHL leading scorer Leon Draisaitl against an aging Blackhawks opponent.

Season series: Blackhawks won two of three.

What Sharp says: ”I don’t know if you can slow (McDavid) down in a playoff series any easier than you can in the regular season. … That’s a tough matchup for anybody, especially Chicago, a team that gives up more prime scoring chances than anybody that’s left in the playoff group.”

No. 6 Nashville Predators vs. No. 11 Arizona Coyotes

Nashville and Arizona each made a major in-season move. The Predators replaced coach Peter Laviolette with John Hynes and the Coyotes traded for 2018 MVP Taylor Hall. Only one of them will get into the final 16.

Season series: Split two games.

What Sharp says: ”It seems like the coaching change did make a little bit of difference for the Preds. … Arizona is a team that has trouble scoring goals, but they can clamp things down defensively. They have great goaltending, they keep the puck out of the net at a pretty good clip. Those are teams that are going to be tough to play in these short, best-of-five series.”

No. 7 Vancouver Canucks vs. No. 10 Minnesota Wild

The Canucks get goalie Jacob Markstrom back from a knee injury, and he has had the benefit of skating at home in Sweden during the pause. Minnesota interim coach Dean Evason gets a chance to show he deserves the full-time job.

Season series: Wild won two of three.

What Sharp says: ”They’ve got some core pieces there in Vancouver that are going to get a taste of the big stage, the big playoff matchups. It’s going to be great for their development. … (The Wild) have that one last crack to show what they have as a group. This might be the last chance that this core group in Minnesota has to kind of win a few playoff rounds.”

No. 8 Calgary Flames vs. No. 9 Winnipeg Jets

The constantly changing Flames face the continuity of the Jets, and the winner of this series could make some real noise in the West. Some big changes are probably coming for the loser.

Season series: Jets won only meeting in overtime.

What Sharp says: ”It seemed like (the Flames) were starting to find their groove. But they’re facing a team in Winnipeg that right before the shutdown, they were playing some intense hockey. They knew what they were up against. They kind of dug in for the playoffs.”

NBCSN’s Hockey Happy Hour: Cale Makar’s memorable NHL debut

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 27, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
This week’s Hockey Happy Hour on NBCSN will feature four notable milestone and record performances.

Just two days after finishing his college season at UMass, Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar scored his first career NHL goal, on his first shot, in his debut in Game 3. In becoming the first defenseman to ever score a goal while making his NHL debut in the postseason, Makar factored in Colorado’s 6-2 victory and two-games-to-one series lead.

Gord Miller and Ray Ferraro called the game action from Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo.

Wednesday, May 27 on NBCSN
#HockeyAtHome: Meet & Greet – 4 p.m. ET
Men in Blazers On Ice – 4:30 p.m. ET
• Flames vs. Avalanche (2019 Western Conference Round 1, Game 3) – 5 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 28 on NBCSN
• Blackhawks vs. Ducks (2015 Western Conference Final, Game 5) – 5 p.m. ET

#HOCKEYATHOME: MEET & GREET – WEDS., 4 P.M. ET
NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen co-hosts a 30-minute program that features Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel and Matt Duchene of the Nashville Predators meeting fans and answering their questions virtually during the league’s hiatus.

MEN IN BLAZERS ON ICE – WEDS., 4:30 P.M. ET
Roger Bennett, co-host of “Men in Blazers,” hosts an interview series featuring stars from around the NHL. Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin, Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews headline this episode.

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour can be found here.