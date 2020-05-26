During Tuesday’s NHL Return to Play announcement, Commissioner Gary Bettman also announced that Phase 1 of the 2020 Draft Lottery will take place on June 26. It will be made up of the seven teams not taking part in the 24-team return-to-play plan, plus the eight losers of the play-in round (Qualifying Round).

There will be three different draws. The first will be for the No. 1 overall pick; the second for the No. 2 pick; and a third for the No. 3 selection.

The seven teams done for the year were ranked in inverse order of their points percentage at the time of the NHL pause.

1. Red Wings – 18.5%

2. Senators – 13.5%

3. Senators – 11.5%

4. Kings – 9.5%

5. Ducks – 8.5%

6. Devils – 7.5%

7. Sabres – 6.5%

8. Team A – 6%

9. Team B – 5%

10. Team C – 3.5%

11. Team D – 3%

12. Team E – 2.5%

13. Team F – 2%

14. Team G – 1.5%

15. Team H – 1%

You ready for how it will all work? Here we go.

• If the winner of the first draw comes from the bottom seven teams, then that team will get the No. 1 overall selection. If the first draw winner comes from the eight teams resuming play, the No. 1 pick will be awarded in Phase 2.

• If the winner of the second draw comes from the bottom seven teams, then that team will get the No. 1 overall selection. If the second draw winner comes from the eight teams resuming play, the No. 1 pick will be awarded in Phase 2.

• If the winner of the third draw comes from the bottom seven teams, then that team will get the No. 1 overall selection. If the third draw winner comes from the eight teams resuming play, the No. 1 pick will be awarded in Phase 2.

• If all three draws are won by bottom seven teams, there will not be a Phase 2 of the lottery. If any of the top three draws are won by a team resuming play, Phase 2 will take place.

What is Phase 2?

Phase 2 of the draft lottery will take place between the Qualifying Round and the First Round. This phase will feature the eight teams that lose their Qualifying Round series.

Here’s the rest from the NHL:

• Following each Phase 2 draw, the winning team will be assigned the corresponding Top 3 selection and, if another Phase 2 draw is necessary, that team’s numbered lottery ball will be removed.

• When all Phase 1 and Phase 2 draws are completed and the Top 3 selections in the 2020 NHL Draft assigned, the remaining selections in the Top 15 will be assigned to the 12 teams that did not win a draw in inverse order of their points percentages at the time of the season’s pause.

• In each Phase 2 draw, all participants will have the same odds.

The odds for each losing team in the Qualifying Round for the first drawing of the Second Phase, determined by inverse order of regular-season point percentage, will be as follows:

Team A — 24.5 percent

Team B — 20.4 percent

Team C — 14.3 percent

Team D — 12.2 percent

Team E — 10.2 percent

Team F — 8.2 percent

Team G — 6.1 percent

Team H — 4.1 percent

Forwards Alexis Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield, Jamie Drysdale, Tim Stutzle, and defenseman Jake Sanderson are expected to be among the top picks.

While the June 26 lottery may take place, we don’t know for sure if the Return to Play plan will even take place. While players are set to enter small group training next week, we’re still a long ways off from the puck actually being dropped. These last few days have been a good first step forward, but a lot of work remains.

