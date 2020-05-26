(Hockey Happy Hour will be joined in progress following Commissioner Bettman’s announcement on the NHL Return to Play plan.)
This week’s Hockey Happy Hour on NBCSN will feature four notable milestone and record performances.
Dustin Penner’s overtime winning-goal gave the Kings a 4-3 victory to capture the series. With the win, Los Angeles became the first team to ever eliminate the one, two and three seeds en route to the Stanley Cup Final as well as start the postseason with an 8-0 record on the road.
The late, great Dave Strader, Brian Engblom and Darren Pang called Game 5 from Jobing.com Arena in Glendale, Ariz.
Tuesday, May 26 on NBCSN
• NHL’s Who Wore It Best? (Episode 2) – 5 p.m. ET
• Kings vs. Coyotes (2012 Western Conference Final, Game 5) – 5:30 p.m. ET
Wednesday, May 27 on NBCSN
• #HockeyAtHome: Meet & Greet – 4 p.m. ET
• Men in Blazers On Ice – 4:30 p.m. ET
• Flames vs. Avalanche (2019 Western Conference Round 1, Game 3) – 5 p.m. ET
Thursday, May 28 on NBCSN
• Blackhawks vs. Ducks (2015 Western Conference Final, Game 5) – 5 p.m. ET
NHL’S WHO WORE IT BEST? – TUES., 5 P.M. ET
NHL’s Who Wore It Best? will feature hockey writers, broadcasters and insiders debating the best players to wear each jersey number in NHL history. The five-week series will air on NBCSN every Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET. The second episode features NBC Sports’ Keith Jones who takes part in debating the following jersey numbers: 55, 40, 34, 32 and 31.
#HOCKEYATHOME: MEET & GREET – WEDS., 4 P.M. ET
NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen co-hosts a 30-minute program that features Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel and Matt Duchene of the Nashville Predators meeting fans and answering their questions virtually during the league’s hiatus.
MEN IN BLAZERS ON ICE – WEDS., 4:30 P.M. ET
Roger Bennett, co-host of “Men in Blazers,” hosts an interview series featuring stars from around the NHL. Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin, Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews headline this episode.
Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour can be found here.