Sabres sue US over denial of strength coach’s green card

Associated PressMay 21, 2020, 8:53 AM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Federal immigration officials wrongly denied a petition by the Buffalo Sabres to secure a green card for their British-born strength and conditioning coach, the team argued in a lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Buffalo on Tuesday, U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services misstated facts and arbitrarily failed to follow its own rules in denying permanent residency status to Ed Gannon, an action that potentially subjects the team ”to substantial financial harm and disruption in developing (its) athletes.”

Gannon was hired by the Sabres in 2015 while the team was beefing up its player development staff. He previously spent 10 years as the lead strength and conditioning coach of a professional rugby club, the Leicester Tigers.

The Sabres filed the application for permanent residency on Gannon’s behalf in October. To be granted a green card, Gannon had to demonstrate that he was at the top of his field, and the Sabres argued that he proved his abilities under USCIS’ criteria.

But USCIS denied Gannon’s petition, ruling he did not meet the merits required under EB-1 Extraordinary Ability eligibility. The agency said he relied on solicited letters of support and that he failed to produce unsolicited material – including media reports – reflecting his elite status.

The USCIS said it does not comment on pending litigation.

The denial of Gannon’s petition comes amid efforts by the Trump administration to limit legal immigration. A report last year by the Migration Policy Institute concluded that USCIS had become ”increasingly active in immigration enforcement” and that the agency was intentionally slowing down adjudication of immigration benefits applications.

Last month, President Donald Trump ordered a 60-day hold on green cards in the name of protecting American jobs amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Sabres’ lawsuit includes a letter written by co-owner and team president Kim Pegula, who said Gannon was hired following a worldwide search.

”We spend tens of millions of dollars each year on world-class athletes,” Pegula wrote.

”We require our head of strength and conditioning to expertly monitor and train these athletes to achieve success on the ice,” she added. ”It is a critical role that we entrust to someone who also has world-class credentials and who can properly take care of our valuable assets.”

In demanding to have Gannon’s petition approved, the Sabres also asked the court to declare that USCIS abused its discretion.

The decision in Gannon’s case could have a broader impact, given that many U.S.-based NHL teams’ training staffs include nonresidents.

Gannon earned a doctorate in applied strength and conditioning for elite athletes at the University of Bath in England. The Sabres argue Gannon is clearly at the top of his field given that he is one of only 31 strength and conditioning coordinators in the NHL, calling it ”a little perplexing” to question his status in the profession.

He also conducted research linking lower-body strength and power as key indicators of an athlete’s readiness over the course of a season. His work has been published and his methods adopted by strength and conditioning coaches in other leagues and overseeing Olympic athletes, the filing said.

The Sabres also allege USCIS was inaccurate in ruling that the letters of reference the team provided came from Gannon’s former and current employers, when instead a majority came from organizations where he never worked.

The team argued that it did not submit media reports about Gannon’s accomplishments because his profession is not usually covered by the media.

The suit cites USCIS’ own adjudicator’s field manual in noting a petition cannot be denied because no published articles were submitted if the candidate meets the minimum three qualifying criteria. The field manual reads: ”Approval or denial of a petition must be based on the type and quality of evidence, not on evidence that you think should be submitted.”

Report: NHL, NHLPA discussing 24-team, conference-based format

By Sean LeahyMay 21, 2020, 9:40 AM EDT
The NHL and NHL Players’ Association continue working toward a plan to restart the 2019-20 season. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the latest idea revolves around a 24-team, conference-based format.

There remains plenty for the two sides to figure out, but the framework of a format will be discussed when the NHLPA executive committee meets on Thursday.

How will it work?

First, the top four seeds in each conference will be based on points percentage as of the March 12 NHL pause. That means Boston, Tampa, Washington, Philadelphia in the East, and St. Louis, Colorado, Vegas, and Dallas in the West. Those eight teams would get a bye through the first round of playoffs, which would be a best-of-five series featuring seeds 5 through 12. From there, the winners of those eight series would move into the traditional 16-team Stanley Cup playoff bracket featuring best-of-seven series.

As the play-in games are going on, the top four seeds in each conference will participate in a three-game tournament, according to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. It’s yet to be determined if those guys will have any impact on seeding, but it would act as a way to get into game shape.

The playoff picture

Here’s what the format, which will need to be approved by the teams and players, would look like:

EASTERN CONFERENCE
1. Bruins
2. Lightning
3. Capitals
4. Flyers

PLAY-IN
Penguins (5) vs. Canadiens (12)
Hurricanes (6) vs. Rangers (11)
Islanders (7) vs. Panthers (10)
Maple Leafs (8) vs. Blue Jackets (9)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
1. Blues
2. Avalanche
3. Golden Knights
4. Stars

PLAY-IN
Oilers (5) vs. (Blackhawks (12)
Predators (6) vs. Coyotes (11)
Canucks (7) vs. Wild (10)
Flames (8) vs. Jets (9)

Following that first round, the top seed in each conference would play the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 series and the No. 2 seed would face the victor of the No. 7 vs. No. 10 series. The third seed would meet the No. 6 vs. No. 11 winner and the fourth seed would await either the No. 5 or No. 12 seed.

The games would be played in two hub cities with no fans in attendance. While there’s lot to work out logistically to pull off, sliding a playoff format would be a good first step in potentially restarting the season.

“There’s a bunch of different formats being talked about. It’s hard to really say what the leader is just because things can change,” said Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk, a member of the Return to Play Committee. “Nothing’s really certain until it’s certain. Things can change so quickly and they have on different things, things that were looked at early on, without getting into too much detail, are beyond feasible now. There’s different things that can change, so it’s hard to say that there’s a real leader.

“We’re trying to keep as many options open and navigate through different things and hopefully come up with a vision that obviously first and foremost ensures the health and safety of everyone. Then from there, it’s trying to find one that keeps the integrity and competitiveness that’s so great about our game and so great about the Stanley Cup.

Predators’ Duchene: ‘You don’t want to have a COVID Cup’
NHL hopes extended U.S.-Canada border closing won’t hurt return to play chances
NHL may skip rest of regular season, jump to 24-team playoff format

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Our Line Starts podcast: Evaluating fairness of 24-team NHL playoff

By Sean LeahyMay 21, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
On the heels of live sports returning over the weekend, Liam McHugh, Keith Jones, and Brian Boucher provide their perspective on those events and what they might expect from hockey games with no fans. With the 24-team playoff appearing to be the frontrunner, the guys debate the pros and cons: is it fair? do Montreal and Chicago deserve to be in? Could this be the gateway to a permanent change to the system? Plus, a reaction to Matt Duchene’s comments about wanting to maintain the integrity of the traditional playoff format.

0-0:45 Intros
0:45-4:30 Live sports are back!
4:30-8:10 What to expect from hockey games with no fans
12:00-21:00 24-team playoff: fair or not?
21:00-24:00 Reaction to Duchene’s comments

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1482681517

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/nbc-sports/our-line-starts

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7cDMHBg6NJkQDGe4KHu4iO?si=9BmcLtutTFmhRrNNcMqfgQ

NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports

NHL, NHLPA discussing 24-team, conference-based format

PHT Morning Skate: Edmonton pushing to be hub city; life behind NHL bench

By Sean LeahyMay 21, 2020, 8:58 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• The city of Edmonton is pushing real hard to be on the NHL’s hub cities if play resumes on the 2019-20 season. [Edmonton Journal]

• How the relationship between the NHL and NHLPA is currently the “best [Bettman’s] seen in his career.” [The Hockey News]

• 3Ice, the 3-on-3 league beginning next summer have brought Guy Carbonneau, Grant Fuhr, Ed Johnston, John LeClair, Joe Mullen, Larry Murphy, Angela Ruggiero and Bryan Trottier as coaches for the eight franchises. [USA Today]

Mitch Marner on the infamous effort list he was asked to make as a rookie by Mike Babcock: “I was really young. I was nervous. I didn’t know what to do, so I did it. Next thing I knew it got reported to the team. Bozie, JVR and Naz – those three are some of the best guys I’ve ever played with. They’ve been great throughout my career, talking to them and stuff like that. It was hilarious. At first, they were jiving me about it, because I didn’t know it was gonna get shown to them. I think (Babcock’s) lesson was trying to show the older guys that I’m a young guy and I’m looking up to these three and that’s what was happening.” [Sportsnet]

• On life behind the bench as an NHL coach: “Every game, every situation calls for something different. That’s the greatest challenge of it, and probably the best part of it. There’s just so much happening so quickly that you have to process.” [TSN]

• Ten-year-old Jax Brenneman had some questions about the NHL’s resumption of play plans. Commissioner Gary Bettman responded. [NHL.com]

• The Hurricanes are close to a deal extending their stay at PNC Arena through 2029. [News and Observer]

Robert Thomas, Vince Dunn and Jordan Kyrou of the Blues have won the NHLPA Fortnite tournament and will split their $100,000 prize between St. Louis Children’s Hospital ($50,000), Muscular Dystrophy Canada’s Fill the Boot initiative ($25,000), and St. Louis Area Foodbank. [NHLPA]

Victor Olofsson‘s brother, Jesper, has signed a contract with the Sabres’ AHL affiliate in Rochester. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Taylor Hall on quarantine, Coyotes possibly making playoff cut

By James O'BrienMay 20, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT
Even among NHL players facing uncertainty, Taylor Hall faced an especially turbulent season, ultimately ending up with the Coyotes. Credit Hall for his calm demeanor, then — or at least deploying a convincing poker face — while being interviewed by Mike Tirico during “Lunch Talk Live.”

You can watch that interview in the video above.

Hall discusses return to play scenarios, other topics on “Lunch Talk Live”

Really, Hall is a lot like us — aside from being a Hart Trophy winner, and whatnot. Hall admits he’s not really sure what’s ahead if he can return to action with the Arizona Coyotes. (He did praise the NHL for how it’s handling a tough situation, though.)

Actually, speaking of the Coyotes, Hall naturally would be thrilled if the Coyotes squeezed into some sort of 24-team playoff format. That said, Hall said he understands if those plans fall through.

One thing Hall didn’t talk about was free agency. He’s still slated to become a UFA, and it will be fascinating to watch the situation play out. Would this uncertainty increase his chances of returning to the Coyotes, perhaps on a short-term deal? Is the market going to be soft for Hall if he explores free agency?

Such questions might not be on the forefront of Hall’s mind, or something he really wants to talk about. But it should be interesting.

A look at Hall’s abbreviated run with the Coyotes

My guess is that few minds were changed by seeing Hall with the Coyotes vs. his last stretch with the Devils. That isn’t meant as a criticism; the point is that he was largely the same player.

Through 30 games with the Devils in 2019-20, Hall scored 25 points (six goals, 19 assists). His scoring pace was a little slower with Arizona, but similar overall, as Hall generated 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 points in 35 games.

While that wasn’t an awe-inspiring scoring run, Hall has been the highest-scoring Coyote since his first game with the team on Dec. 17. (Conor Garland and Nick Schmaltz tied for second during that span with 22 points.) Hall also produced similar possession stats with the defensive-minded Coyotes.

Unfortunately, Hall could only do so much to help the Coyotes avoid slippage.

Frankly, the Coyotes leaned heavily on goaltending in 2019-20, so when that dried up, so did the wins. Since Dec. 17, the Coyotes went just 14-7-4, which translated to a .457 points percentage. That ranked as the 27th-worst mark in the league during that span, while the Devils played pretty well (18-12-7 in 37 games, 14th-ranked .581 points percentage).

[Looking back at the Coyotes’ 2019-20 season.]

A return to hockey could set the stage for upsets, though

So, there were some disappointments here and there. Still, the Coyotes would make the cut under certain formats, and Hall is right in wondering how far they might be able to go. Hockey is a sport that’s already prone to surprises, so if you add in how much the pandemic pause might throw off rhythms, who knows?

Of course, “Who knows?” is also the response most give regarding whether the NHL can return to action at all for 2019-20. Hall is no different in lacking answers to such questions.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.