• The city of Edmonton is pushing real hard to be on the NHL’s hub cities if play resumes on the 2019-20 season. [Edmonton Journal]

• How the relationship between the NHL and NHLPA is currently the “best [Bettman’s] seen in his career.” [The Hockey News]

• 3Ice, the 3-on-3 league beginning next summer have brought Guy Carbonneau, Grant Fuhr, Ed Johnston, John LeClair, Joe Mullen, Larry Murphy, Angela Ruggiero and Bryan Trottier as coaches for the eight franchises. [USA Today]

• Mitch Marner on the infamous effort list he was asked to make as a rookie by Mike Babcock: “I was really young. I was nervous. I didn’t know what to do, so I did it. Next thing I knew it got reported to the team. Bozie, JVR and Naz – those three are some of the best guys I’ve ever played with. They’ve been great throughout my career, talking to them and stuff like that. It was hilarious. At first, they were jiving me about it, because I didn’t know it was gonna get shown to them. I think (Babcock’s) lesson was trying to show the older guys that I’m a young guy and I’m looking up to these three and that’s what was happening.” [Sportsnet]

• On life behind the bench as an NHL coach: “Every game, every situation calls for something different. That’s the greatest challenge of it, and probably the best part of it. There’s just so much happening so quickly that you have to process.” [TSN]

• Ten-year-old Jax Brenneman had some questions about the NHL’s resumption of play plans. Commissioner Gary Bettman responded. [NHL.com]

• The Hurricanes are close to a deal extending their stay at PNC Arena through 2029. [News and Observer]

• Robert Thomas, Vince Dunn and Jordan Kyrou of the Blues have won the NHLPA Fortnite tournament and will split their $100,000 prize between St. Louis Children’s Hospital ($50,000), Muscular Dystrophy Canada’s Fill the Boot initiative ($25,000), and St. Louis Area Foodbank. [NHLPA]

• Victor Olofsson‘s brother, Jesper, has signed a contract with the Sabres’ AHL affiliate in Rochester. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

