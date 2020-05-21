MORE: NHL POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

Penguins owners donating money to health outlets

Associated PressMay 21, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Penguins owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle are each contributing $100,000 to assist local health outlets dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The joint $200,000 donation will be split equally between Highmark Health and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. The Highmark Health donation is earmarked for creating a mobile COVID-19 testing unit that will focus on under-served populations in the Pittsburgh area.

The donation to UPMC will benefit the UPMC Children’s Hospital Helpers Fund, which supports families and caregivers who are impacted by COVID-19.

NBCSN’s Hockey Happy Hour: Blue Jackets complete sweep of Lightning

By Sean LeahyMay 21, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT
This week’s Hockey Happy Hour on NBCSN (5-7 p.m. ET) will feature four notable milestone and record performances.

The eighth-seeded Blue Jackets completed their sweep of the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Lightning in a shocking series upset. In Game 4, Pierre-Luc Dubois recorded a goal and two assists for Columbus in the team’s 7-3 victory, which marked Columbus’ first-ever playoff series win. The Lightning became the first Presidents’ Trophy winners to be swept in the first round.

John Forslund and Pierre McGuire had the call from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

During the broadcast, McGuire will speak with Seth Jones, Cam Atkinson and Nick Foligno of the Blue Jackets about Game 4 and the memorable series win.

Thursday, May 21 on NBCSN
NHL Player Gaming Challenge – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Lightning vs. Blue Jackets (2019 Round 1, Game 4) – 6 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Saturday, May 23 on NBC
• 2014 Olympics Men’s Preliminary Round: USA vs. Russia – 3 p.m. ET

NHL PLAYER GAMING CHALLENGE – THURS., 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NBCSN will present the final broadcast of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge at 5 p.m. ET, between Philadelphia vs. Toronto. The competition features James van Riemsdyk representing the Flyers against Zach Hyman of the Maple Leafs. The month-long initiative pit NHL players from all 31 clubs facing off against each other in EA Sports NHL 20.

Following the hour-long program at 5 p.m. ET, a matchup between Thatcher Demko and Adam Gaudette of the Canucks and Ryan Reaves and Alex Tuch of the Golden Knights will be available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and the NBC Sports YouTube channel.

TEAM USA-RUSSIA (2014 OLYMPICS) – SAT., 3 P.M. ET, NBC
Team USA and Russia faced off in the preliminary round at the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Tied at two, the Americans selected forward T.J. Oshie to participate in six shootout attempts, including the shootout-winner in the eighth round.

Emrick, Olczyk and McGuire called the preliminary round game in Sochi. The 3-2 Team USA shootout victory ranked as NBCSN’s most watched hockey game ever at the time.

The enhanced presentation of this matchup will feature NBC Sports’ Liam McHugh interview with shootout hero Oshie about his memories on the historic game. NBC’s broadcast will also feature a special Memorial Day essay penned by Emrick.

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour can be found here.

Draisaitl picks his all-time Oilers team, talks life without hockey

By James O'BrienMay 21, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT
Oilers star (and NHL points leader) Leon Draisaitl answered several fan questions with Dave Amber for “Hockey at Home.”

Here are some of the subjects Draisaitl covered:

Draisaitl picks his all-time Oilers, talks running line without Connor McDavid

The more nuts-and-bolts hockey stuff was pretty straightforward.

Take, for instance, Draisaitl’s all-time Oilers picks. While he didn’t directly say he’d make such a team, Draisaitl admitted it would be fun to line up with Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid. His goalie choice was obvious (Grant Fuhr), but it was amusing to see him try to pick a second defenseman after Paul Coffey.

Draisaitl also discussed how well things have been going during the latest attempt to move him away from McDavid. That has indeed been going well, as Draisaitl is finding nice chemistry with Kailer Yamamoto and Tyler Ennis, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has also been in that mix.

Pondering life without hockey

That more nitty-gritty hockey stuff aside, some of the best fun comes later in the interview.

When a young fan asked Draisaitl what he would do if he wasn’t a hockey player, Draisaitl struggled. He thought that, if he wasn’t an NHL player, Draisaitl would still be involved in the game somehow.

Then, after taking some time to reflect, he stumbled upon a Plan B or C … um, soccer player? Amusingly, Draisaitl explained that he gave up hockey for a year when he was eight or nine to focus on soccer.

Thankfully for Draisaitl and the Oilers, that didn’t stick. Perhaps Draisaitl should have followed that up with “Hey, kids, maybe don’t plan your life as hockey or nothing,” but this remains a fun interview.

And not just because of this fan’s hat:

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Report: NHL, NHLPA discussing 24-team, conference-based format

By Sean LeahyMay 21, 2020, 9:40 AM EDT
The NHL and NHL Players’ Association continue working toward a plan to restart the 2019-20 season. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the latest idea revolves around a 24-team, conference-based format.

There remains plenty for the two sides to figure out, but the framework of a format will be discussed when the NHLPA executive committee meets on Thursday.

How will it work?

First, the top four seeds in each conference will be based on points percentage as of the March 12 NHL pause. That means Boston, Tampa, Washington, Philadelphia in the East, and St. Louis, Colorado, Vegas, and Dallas in the West. Those eight teams would get a bye through the first round of playoffs, which would be a best-of-five series featuring seeds 5 through 12. From there, the winners of those eight series would move into the traditional 16-team Stanley Cup playoff bracket featuring best-of-seven series.

As the play-in games are going on, the top four seeds in each conference will participate in a three-game tournament, according to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. It’s yet to be determined if those guys will have any impact on seeding, but it would act as a way to get into game shape.

The playoff picture

Here’s what the format, which will need to be approved by the teams and players, would look like:

EASTERN CONFERENCE
1. Bruins
2. Lightning
3. Capitals
4. Flyers

PLAY-IN
Penguins (5) vs. Canadiens (12)
Hurricanes (6) vs. Rangers (11)
Islanders (7) vs. Panthers (10)
Maple Leafs (8) vs. Blue Jackets (9)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
1. Blues
2. Avalanche
3. Golden Knights
4. Stars

PLAY-IN
Oilers (5) vs. (Blackhawks (12)
Predators (6) vs. Coyotes (11)
Canucks (7) vs. Wild (10)
Flames (8) vs. Jets (9)

Following that first round, the top seed in each conference would play the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 series and the No. 2 seed would face the victor of the No. 7 vs. No. 10 series. The third seed would meet the No. 6 vs. No. 11 winner and the fourth seed would await either the No. 5 or No. 12 seed.

The games would be played in two hub cities with no fans in attendance. While there’s lot to work out logistically to pull off, sliding a playoff format would be a good first step in potentially restarting the season.

“There’s a bunch of different formats being talked about. It’s hard to really say what the leader is just because things can change,” said Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk, a member of the Return to Play Committee. “Nothing’s really certain until it’s certain. Things can change so quickly and they have on different things, things that were looked at early on, without getting into too much detail, are beyond feasible now. There’s different things that can change, so it’s hard to say that there’s a real leader.

“We’re trying to keep as many options open and navigate through different things and hopefully come up with a vision that obviously first and foremost ensures the health and safety of everyone. Then from there, it’s trying to find one that keeps the integrity and competitiveness that’s so great about our game and so great about the Stanley Cup.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Our Line Starts podcast: Evaluating fairness of 24-team NHL playoff

By Sean LeahyMay 21, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

On the heels of live sports returning over the weekend, Liam McHugh, Keith Jones, and Brian Boucher provide their perspective on those events and what they might expect from hockey games with no fans. With the 24-team playoff appearing to be the frontrunner, the guys debate the pros and cons: is it fair? do Montreal and Chicago deserve to be in? Could this be the gateway to a permanent change to the system? Plus, a reaction to Matt Duchene’s comments about wanting to maintain the integrity of the traditional playoff format.

0-0:45 Intros
0:45-4:30 Live sports are back!
4:30-8:10 What to expect from hockey games with no fans
12:00-21:00 24-team playoff: fair or not?
21:00-24:00 Reaction to Duchene’s comments

Where else you can listen:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1482681517

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/nbc-sports/our-line-starts

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7cDMHBg6NJkQDGe4KHu4iO?si=9BmcLtutTFmhRrNNcMqfgQ

NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports

