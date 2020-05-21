NBCSN’s Hockey Happy Hour: Blue Jackets complete sweep of Lightning

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This week’s Hockey Happy Hour on NBCSN (5-7 p.m. ET) will feature four notable milestone and record performances.

The eighth-seeded Blue Jackets completed their sweep of the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Lightning in a shocking series upset. In Game 4, Pierre-Luc Dubois recorded a goal and two assists for Columbus in the team’s 7-3 victory, which marked Columbus’ first-ever playoff series win. The Lightning became the first Presidents’ Trophy winners to be swept in the first round.

John Forslund and Pierre McGuire had the call from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

During the broadcast, McGuire will speak with Seth Jones, Cam Atkinson and Nick Foligno of the Blue Jackets about Game 4 and the memorable series win.

Thursday, May 21 on NBCSN

• NHL Player Gaming Challenge – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)

• Lightning vs. Blue Jackets (2019 Round 1, Game 4) – 6 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Saturday, May 23 on NBC

• 2014 Olympics Men’s Preliminary Round: USA vs. Russia – 3 p.m. ET

NHL PLAYER GAMING CHALLENGE – THURS., 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN

NBCSN will present the final broadcast of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge at 5 p.m. ET, between Philadelphia vs. Toronto. The competition features James van Riemsdyk representing the Flyers against Zach Hyman of the Maple Leafs. The month-long initiative pit NHL players from all 31 clubs facing off against each other in EA Sports NHL 20.

Following the hour-long program at 5 p.m. ET, a matchup between Thatcher Demko and Adam Gaudette of the Canucks and Ryan Reaves and Alex Tuch of the Golden Knights will be available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and the NBC Sports YouTube channel.

TEAM USA-RUSSIA (2014 OLYMPICS) – SAT., 3 P.M. ET, NBC

Team USA and Russia faced off in the preliminary round at the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Tied at two, the Americans selected forward T.J. Oshie to participate in six shootout attempts, including the shootout-winner in the eighth round.

Emrick, Olczyk and McGuire called the preliminary round game in Sochi. The 3-2 Team USA shootout victory ranked as NBCSN’s most watched hockey game ever at the time.

The enhanced presentation of this matchup will feature NBC Sports’ Liam McHugh interview with shootout hero Oshie about his memories on the historic game. NBC’s broadcast will also feature a special Memorial Day essay penned by Emrick.

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour can be found here.