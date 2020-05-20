MORE: NHL POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST
NBCSN’s Hockey Happy Hour: Canucks, Stars go four OTs in 2007

By Sean LeahyMay 20, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT
This week’s Hockey Happy Hour on NBCSN (5-7 p.m. ET) will feature four notable milestone and record performances.

The Stars and Canucks clashed in a 2007 postseason duel that went into quadruple overtime and ranks as the sixth-longest playoff game in NHL history. In the notable matchup, Canucks goaltender Roberto Luongo faced a record 76 shots, making 72 saves, in Vancouver’s 5-4 Game 1 victory. Henrik Sedin scored the winning goal in the fourth overtime period.

The late, great Dave Strader, John Vanbiesbrouck and Bob Beers called Game 1 from General Motors Place in Vancouver, B.C.

Wednesday, May 20 on NBCSN
#HockeyAtHome: Meet & Greet – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Stars vs. Canucks (2007 Round 2, Game 1) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Thursday, May 21 on NBCSN
NHL Player Gaming Challenge – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Lightning vs. Blue Jackets (2019 Round 1, Game 4) – 6 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Saturday, May 23 on NBC
• 2014 Olympics Men’s Preliminary Round: USA vs. Russia – 3 p.m. ET

#HOCKEYATHOME: MEET & GREET – WEDS., 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen will co-host a 30-minute program that features Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and Torey Krug of the Bruins meeting fans virtually during the league’s hiatus in a memorable digital experience.

NHL PLAYER GAMING CHALLENGE – THURS., 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NBCSN will present the final broadcast of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge at 5 p.m. ET, between Philadelphia vs. Toronto. The competition features James van Riemsdyk representing the Flyers against Zach Hyman of the Maple Leafs. The month-long initiative pit NHL players from all 31 clubs facing off against each other in EA Sports NHL 20.

Following the hour-long program at 5 p.m. ET, a matchup between Thatcher Demko and Adam Gaudette of the Canucks and Ryan Reaves and Alex Tuch of the Golden Knights will be available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and the NBC Sports YouTube channel.

TEAM USA-RUSSIA (2014 OLYMPICS) – SAT., 3 P.M. ET, NBC
Team USA and Russia faced off in the preliminary round at the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Tied at two, the Americans selected forward T.J. Oshie to participate in six shootout attempts, including the shootout-winner in the eighth round.

Emrick, Olczyk and McGuire called the preliminary round game in Sochi. The 3-2 Team USA shootout victory ranked as NBCSN’s most watched hockey game ever at the time.

The enhanced presentation of this matchup will feature NBC Sports’ Liam McHugh interview with shootout hero Oshie about his memories on the historic game. NBC’s broadcast will also feature a special Memorial Day essay penned by Emrick.

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour can be found here.

Guerin, Wild try to stay calm despite challenges in signing Kirill Kaprizov

Wild hope to sign Kirill Kaprizov eventually Bill Guerin
By James O'BrienMay 20, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT
It’s rarely been simple or straightforward for the Wild to get treasured prospect Kirill Kaprizov to actually join the team. Sadly, for anxious Wild fans, it looks like the waiting game will continue. It’s also unclear how long this will feel like the neverending story.

Ideally, the Wild would be able to sign Kaprizov to a two-year entry level contract. The door would normally be open since his KHL deal expired.

The COVID-19 pause has complicated these eternally complicated matters, though. Such complications have prompted worries that the latest attempts at a Kaprizov deal might eventually fall apart.

To his credit, Wild GM Bill Guerin is trying to take the slow-and-steady approach with Kaprizov.

“I understand the anticipation of Kirill, and him getting signed, but this is just one of those things that’s gonna take a little bit of time,” Guerin told Dan Myers of the Wild website. “Would I have liked this done three weeks ago? Sure, I would have liked this done three years ago. But this is an unusual situation, and had things gone the way they normally would have, without coronavirus, things probably would have been different.”

(Wild fans nodded their heads so hard at the “three years ago” part.)

From fast forward to a pause

In previous seasons, teams have been able to sign prospects after their seasons ended at other levels, injecting talent late in a campaign, or even postseason. This sets up “everyone wins” scenarios. The teams get the boost of talent, while prospects were able to “burn” a year off their entry-level contracts despite limited games played.

Such benefits can sometimes be profoundly noticeable. Chris Kreider gave the Rangers a nice boost during the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs. As recently as last postseason, Cale Makar became an instant smash-success for the Avalanche.

Under normal circumstances, the Wild would be able to bring Kaprizov in the same way by signing him to a two-year deal that would run through 2020-21. Unfortunately, amid all of the COVID-19 confusion, the NHL paused teams abilities to sign Makar/Kreider-type deals. If that remains, a Kaprizov contract couldn’t kick in until 2020-21.

As the Athletic’s Michael Russo notes (sub required), there’s mild hope that people might be able to change the NHL’s mind on the matter. That hope may not be justified, however, as a source told Russo that there’s “zero chance” the NHL will change its mind.

“To be honest, I don’t know. It doesn’t really look like [he’d be eligible to play this season],” Guerin said to Myers. “But I don’t want to put words in anybody’s mouth or make a call that hasn’t been finalized. We’re just taking it day-by-day with him and wait.”

Several ways Kaprizov situation could go sour for Wild

This process has already been riddled with headaches.

Almost exactly three years ago, rumors circulated and were later confirmed that Kaprizov signed a three-year deal to stay in the KHL. While there was some hope in bringing Kaprizov to the Wild as early as 2018-19, fans were instead teased with glimpses of his brilliance.

And make no mistake about it, there’s serious evidence that the 23-year-old can live up to the hype. If big numbers in the KHL and international play won’t convince you, these highlights should drop a jaw or two.

Of course, strong work — including 33 goals and 62 points for CSKA Moscow this season — makes it even more appealing to keep Kaprizov from leaving the KHL.

If the Wild can bring Kaprizov over for whatever’s left of 2019-20, then the uncertainty surrounding 2020-21 becomes a problem. What if the league doesn’t open things up until December? That would be a long time for Kaprizov to wait around, especially in the near-certain event that a KHL team can dangle a lucrative offer for next season.

Russo listed some alternative options for Kaprizov and the Wild. Those options range from the dicey prospect of “loaning” Kaprizov to a KHL (or other league) team, just signing him to a two-year deal and getting him to the U.S., or even just waiting a year.

Russo also points out another consideration:

One wrinkle is that once Jan. 1 passes, Kaprizov will be in his 24-year-old year even though he doesn’t turn 24 until April 26. That means he would only be able to sign a one-year entry-level contract, not a two-year deal.

Sheesh, right?

Guerin seemingly handling the Kaprizov situation well for Wild

Again, one can understand if the frustration is mounting.

With that in mind, it’s probably positive that Guerin is fairly fresh to the Wild job. Much of the grumbling happened during Chuck Fletcher’s tenure as GM, so maybe the slate is cleaner now?

Guerin told Myers that he believes Kaprizov is “actually being really smart in taking his time” with this process. Beyond that, Guerin’s been in frequent contact with Kaprizov, and it’s not always been just business. Russo even noted in an April article that Guerin texted Kaprizov happy birthday in Russian when the prospect turned 23.

If it eases any tension (probably not much, but still), the Wild only used a fifth-rounder on  Kaprizov (selecting him 135th overall in 2015). So if this eventually pans out, the Wild might still get a steal.

They just needed to work hard to pull off that heist.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Puck Treasures: Remembering the unplayed 2005 NHL All-Star Game

By Sean LeahyMay 20, 2020, 1:09 PM EDT
Puck Treasures is all about showcasing unique pieces of hockey memorabilia. Have an interesting item? Send us an email at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

In January 2004, the NHL announced that Atlanta would play host to the 2005 All-Star Game. The Thrashers were in the middle of their fifth season since joining the league, which would be their most successful to date.

The only concern? That dark cloud of Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations that hovered over the 2004-05 season. We know what happened, and the league ensured the Atlanta would not lose out if there were any sort of work stoppage. If the 2005 All-Star Game were to be canceled, the Thrashers would get the event in 2008.

A similar situation happened in 1995 when that lockout cost San Jose the All-Star Game that season. The Sharks would eventually host two years later.

That turned out to be a good contingency plan as Philips Arena played host in 2008, which saw the best introductions in All-Star Game history featuring The Hives.

It wasn’t until early November 2004 when the NHL finally canceled the 2005 All-Star Game due to the lockout. Preparations were already under way, which included pumping out merchandise to generate revenue and buzz for the event. A few pieces still remain out there if you’re interested in memorabilia from events that didn’t happen.

Stay warm in the fall with this pullover as you ponder who would have joined Ilya Kovalchuk as the Thrashers representatives. Marc Savard? Slava Kozlov? Patrik Stefan?

(For the record, Kovalchuk, Savard and Marian Hossa were the three Atlanta reps in 2008. GM Don Waddell served as an assistant coach for the Eastern Conference.)

Maybe you’re just a regular collector and pucks are your sort of thing.

Like a Super Bowl champion shirt featuring the losing team that gets shipped away, these are some unique items that are pretty rare. Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, we could be seeing this happen again with 2021 All-Star Game merchandise. The Panthers are set to host, but with the 2020-21 schedule likely to be altered, the midseason event seems likely to be pushed back a season.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Predators’ Duchene: ‘You don’t want to have a COVID Cup’

By Sean LeahyMay 20, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT
If Matt Duchene had his way, the 2019-20 NHL season would be completed the traditional way: a 16-team playoff with best-of-seven series.

As for figuring out the playoff teams with an unfinished regular season schedule? That’s a little dicey.

“There’s no fair way to say who should be in and who should be out because of not playing the full season, not playing the full 82, but for lack of a better word somebody’s gonna get screwed,” Duchene said during Sportsnet’s Hockey Central on Tuesday.

Duchene’s employer, the Predators, currently hold the last Western Conference wild card spot due to a tiebreaker with the Canucks. Both teams have played 69 games, and while Vancouver has one more total victory (36), Nashville has the edge due to one more regulation win.

“I think the integrity of our game has to be maintained,” Duchene said, who emphasized for any resumption of play model to be as safe as possible for all involved. “I think with what the Stanley Cup means, with the guys’ names on the Cup, what they went through, 82 games and then 20-plus games to win the Stanley Cup. That sacrifice, going into another team’s barn and stealing a game in front of their fans in a hostile environment, pressure at home, all those things. That has to be maintained as best as possible. I doubt we’re going to be able to do that 100 per cent if we are able to come back but I would like to see as traditional a format as possible.”

[MORE: Bettman: NHL considering ‘8 or 9’ locations to resume season]

From all indications, any Stanley Cup playoff format would feature shorter series, at least in the early rounds. Duchene said his best-of-seven plan might work “because guys are gonna be fresh and you can play a game at 3 o’clock on Friday and at 7 on Saturday and there’s no travel.”

Deserved asterisk?

One angle that’s been discussed among fans is how legit any championship given the circumstances will be perceived. Should it be given an asterisk because the regular season could be cut short and the playoff format would be unique? (Uh, no). That’s something Duchene said is a concern moving forward with any decision on the season.

“You don’t want to have a COVID Cup,” he said. “I’m worried that if we force this thing and try and it’s a little gimmicky or if it’s not quite right, whoever wins the Cup is gonna have people trying to take it away from them their whole lives and they don’t deserve that,” he said. “I feel very passionately about this part of things.

“I think it’s sacrilegious if we don’t appreciate what [previous winners] did and make it as big of a challenge and [with] as much integrity as possible for going forward. … I know guys are going to want this to mean something if we do come back.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

U.S., Canada drawn in same group at 2021 men’s hockey worlds

Associated PressMay 20, 2020, 9:39 AM EDT
ZURICH — The United States and Canada were drawn into the same group for the 2021 men’s hockey world championships, the IIHF said Wednesday.

The North American rivals are in the eight-team group to be played in Riga, Latvia. Defending champion Finland and Germany are also in that group.

Russia, Sweden and the Czech Republic will be in the other group alongside co-host Belarus in Minsk. The 15,000-seat Minsk Arena will host the medal games and semifinals.

The International Ice Hockey Federation said the 2021 tournament schedule will be published at a later date.

Finland won the 2019 title. The 2020 tournament in Switzerland was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.