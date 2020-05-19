This week’s Hockey Happy Hour on NBCSN (5-7 p.m. ET) will feature four notable milestone and record performances.
The Penguins and Lightning combined for four goals in the first period, with each team scoring twice. The game remained tied at two, leading to an overtime period in which Sidney Crosby scored his first and only career playoff overtime goal to give Pittsburgh the 3-2 victory. The Penguins evened the series at one and the win played a role in the teams journey to the first of back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.
Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk and Pierre McGuire had the call from CONSOL Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Monday, May 18 on NBCSN
• NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban (Episode 6) – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Lightning vs. Penguins (2016 Eastern Conference Final, Game 2) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)
Tuesday, May 19 on NBCSN
• NHL’s Who Wore It Best? (Episode 1) – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Capitals vs. Golden Knights (2018 Stanley Cup Final, Game 1) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)
Wednesday, May 20 on NBCSN
• #HockeyAtHome: Meet & Greet – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Stars vs. Canucks (2007 Round 2, Game 1) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)
Thursday, May 21 on NBCSN
• NHL Player Gaming Challenge – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Lightning vs. Blue Jackets (2019 Round 1, Game 4) – 6 p.m. ET (Live stream)
Saturday, May 23 on NBC
• 2014 Olympics Men’s Preliminary Round: USA vs. Russia – 3 p.m. ET
NHL HAT TRICK TRIVIA HOSTED BY P.K. SUBBAN – MON., 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
Hockey Hall of Famer and Kings president Luc Robitaille will join the sixth episode of NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban. The show features fans answering a trio of hockey trivia questions from their homes, along with appearances from NHL players and celebrities, for the chance to win NHL prizes. Additional guests on the episode include Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey, NHL referee Wes McCauley and model Camille Kostek.
NHL’S WHO WORE IT BEST? – TUES., 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NHL’s Who Wore It Best? will feature hockey writers, broadcasters and insiders debating the best players to wear each jersey number in NHL history. The five-week series will air on NBCSN every Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET. The premiere episode features NBC Sports’ Pierre McGuire who takes part in debating the following jersey numbers: 92, 91, 88, 81 and 77.
#HOCKEYATHOME: MEET & GREET – WEDS., 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen will co-host a 30-minute program that features Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and Torey Krug of the Bruins meeting fans virtually during the league’s hiatus in a memorable digital experience.
NHL PLAYER GAMING CHALLENGE – THURS., 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NBCSN will present the final broadcast of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge at 5 p.m. ET, between Philadelphia vs. Toronto. The competition features James van Riemsdyk representing the Flyers against Zach Hyman of the Maple Leafs. The month-long initiative pit NHL players from all 31 clubs facing off against each other in EA Sports NHL 20.
Following the hour-long program at 5 p.m. ET, a matchup between Thatcher Demko and Adam Gaudette of the Canucks and Ryan Reaves and Alex Tuch of the Golden Knights will be available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and the NBC Sports YouTube channel.
TEAM USA-RUSSIA (2014 OLYMPICS) – SAT., 3 P.M. ET, NBC
Team USA and Russia faced off in the preliminary round at the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Tied at two, the Americans selected forward T.J. Oshie to participate in six shootout attempts, including the shootout-winner in the eighth round.
Emrick, Olczyk and McGuire called the preliminary round game in Sochi. The 3-2 Team USA shootout victory ranked as NBCSN’s most watched hockey game ever at the time.
The enhanced presentation of this matchup will feature NBC Sports’ Liam McHugh interview with shootout hero Oshie about his memories on the historic game. NBC’s broadcast will also feature a special Memorial Day essay penned by Emrick.
Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour can be found here.