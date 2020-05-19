MORE: NHL POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

Devils’ Schneider: NHL players concerned as pause lingers

Associated PressMay 19, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Veteran New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider said Monday that a growing number of players are concerned the NHL will announce a “drop-dead” deadline for returning to play as the coronavirus pandemic lingers with summer coming up fast.

The 34-year-old Schneider said some Devils are apprehensive because the NHL has said it would take three weeks of training before allowing games. That would take any restart into June.

“I think that’s everyone’s concern right now,” said Schneider, the team’s union representative. “It’s a lot of guys asking is there a drop-dead date? What’s the date that it’s just too late, that you can get a semblance of a season or a playoff.”

A late restart has the potential to cause a delay in the start of the 2020-21 schedule. Schneider said it doesn’t make sense to restart the season if the hiatus goes into June and July. The Stanley Cup is typically awarded in early to mid-June.

The NHL paused the season on March 12. League spokesman John Dellapina said last week officials are not publicly discussing any deadlines.

“We are following the guidance of medical experts and government authorities regarding when we can open club facilities,” he said.

The NBA, which stopped its season just before the NHL, cleared the way to open team practice facilities for individual voluntary workouts beginning May 8. The NFL is allowing teams to open their club headquarters to a limited number of personnel starting Tuesday. Both leagues have required state approval for such moves.

The Devils have a 28-29-12 record and 68 points, last in the Metropolitan Division. Schneider said he wants to play but is concerned about returning for six or seven meaningless games. Players would have to isolate themselves but still increase their risk to possible infection – and injuries.

“Is it worth it for us to spend five, six weeks to do something that ultimately won’t matter?” Schneider asked. “Personally, I would like to at least get out and get that feeling again. Nine or 10 months is a long time to not have played a game and not really ramp it up in that sense. My hope is that we get a chance to come back and play.”

Ducks’ Ryan Miller eyeing Hasek on wins list, unsure of playing future

By Sean LeahyMay 19, 2020, 1:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ryan Miller will turn 40 in July, and while he can become an unrestricted free agent in the summer, he’s keeping his focus on hoping to complete the 2019-20 season. The Ducks goaltender told Sportsnet’s Gene Principe that he’s not sure if he’ll continue playing beyond this season, citing the uncertainly regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a lot of talk here in California that schools are not going to be fully in session possibly into next year,” Miller said. “That changes the dynamic around the house and what needs to happen and what’s important.”

Anaheim had 11 games to play at the time of the NHL pause on March 12. Miller, who has 387 career wins between his time with the Sabres, Blues, Canucks, and Ducks, would like to catch Dominik Hasek (389) for 14th all-time.

“I was right there, I was really hoping I could catch Dominik,” Miller said. “That’d be something special to me because coming into Buffalo, following in his footsteps and expectations was quite a heavy thing at first, and I was happy I was able to learn how to kind of create my own space in Buffalo and play my own game and separate myself and be a different goaltender from his legacy. So definitely something that would have been fun to chase down, and I’m still hopeful that this year that can happen.”

Miller made his NHL debut with the Sabres in November 2002, two seasons after Hasek was dealt from Buffalo to the Red Wings.

After years as a starter, Miller has found a late-career role as a backup for John Gibson. In 71 appearances with the Ducks since 2017-18, he’s posted a .916 even strength save percentage and helped them to 29 wins in 57 starts.

“I fell off that pace a little while ago, and I’ve just been trying to chip away at [reaching 400 wins], becoming a backup in Anaheim,” he said. “Still having fun, still enjoying going to the rink, and still very competitive. This whole situation we’re all going through is definitely a curveball.

“I would love to have a chance to put the gear on and give it another chance, but like everybody else we’ll have to wait and see how it’s going to play out.”

As he waits the pause out, Miller is auctioning off equipment and autographed items to help families with children affected by the pandemic. FeedMore WNY, Buffalo PAL, and Second Harvest Food Bank of OC will benefit from the money raised.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Governors warming to the idea of the return of pro sports

Associated PressMay 19, 2020, 9:52 AM EDT
1 Comment

Governors around the country are warming to the idea of the return of professional sports to their states, with two caveats: continued progress against the coronavirus and no spectators in the stands.

The heads of California, Texas, New York and Pennsylvania spoke Monday of the return of professional sports to their states, possibly as soon as next month. Florida and Arizona earlier this month gave the go ahead for professional sports.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tied the return of pro sports with the state’s continued progress against the virus. The state has posted a 7.5% decline in hospitalizations over the last two weeks.

Newsom said if that trend continues, pro sports could be back in the “first week or so of June without spectators and modifications and very prescriptive conditions.”

That’s welcome news for California teams wondering if they would have to make contingency plans to play elsewhere.

Major League Baseball and its players association are in negotiations about starting the season around July 1, with spring training to resume either in a team’s ballpark or in Florida or Arizona.

The NBA and MLS have allowed practice facilities to reopen for limited workouts. The NFL announced its schedule two weeks ago and intends on having a complete season. The National Hockey League is still assessing its plans.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday lifted most coronavirus lockdown orders in his state. The sweeping move set up the return of some professional sports by June.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that western New York, including the city of Buffalo, met the state’s coronavirus containment goals and can begin to reopen its economy.

He also urged the state’s pro sports teams to begin planning to resume playing without fans.

“New York state will help those major sport franchises to do just that,” Cuomo said. “Hockey, basketball, baseball, football, whoever can reopen we’re a ready, willing and able partner.”

The governor said he was eager to watch the Buffalo Bills play.

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf said NASCAR can hold its races at Pocono Raceway in late June if the coronavirus situation improves in the area, though the races might have to go off without fans.

Pocono Raceway is in Monroe County, which currently is under Wolf’s strictest pandemic orders. But the governor said if the county moves to yellow, then NASCAR may hold the two races June 27 and 28, as long as there are no spectators present and guidelines are followed to keep competitors safe.

NASCAR resumed its Cup Series schedule Sunday at Darlington, South Carolina, without fans.

PHT Morning Skate: NHLers and TikTok; goalies and the draft

By Sean LeahyMay 19, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Brendan Gallagher is just one of a number of NHL players using TikTok as a creative outlet. [ESPN]

• While many GMs disagrees, Golden Knights president of hockey ops George McPhee is a fan of an early-June draft. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Examining 10 years worth of NHL drafts and seeing how goalie selections eventually panned out. [The Hockey News]

• The Capitals have had a diverse jersey history. Here’s a good examination of the good and bad looks they’ve sported over the years. [Hockey by Design]

• Caps GM Brian MacLellan has a thing for trading third-round picks at the deadline. [NoVa Caps]

Cory Schneider has been one of the more active Devils when it comes to handle NHLPA duties for the team. [Devils]

• How would you rate Mark Scheifele‘s eight-year, $49 million contract? [Jets Nation]

Joe Pavelski is using the NHL pause to get his restaurant in Madison, Wisconsin up and running. [WKOW]

• Reggie Millette’s character is one of his best traits as a person and hockey player. [NHL.com]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

NBCSN’s Hockey Happy Hour: Crosby’s first playoff OT goal tops Lightning

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 18, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This week’s Hockey Happy Hour on NBCSN (5-7 p.m. ET) will feature four notable milestone and record performances.

The Penguins and Lightning combined for four goals in the first period, with each team scoring twice. The game remained tied at two, leading to an overtime period in which Sidney Crosby scored his first and only career playoff overtime goal to give Pittsburgh the 3-2 victory. The Penguins evened the series at one and the win played a role in the teams journey to the first of back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.

Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk and Pierre McGuire had the call from CONSOL Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Monday, May 18 on NBCSN
NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban (Episode 6) – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Lightning vs. Penguins (2016 Eastern Conference Final, Game 2) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Tuesday, May 19 on NBCSN
NHL’s Who Wore It Best? (Episode 1) – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Capitals vs. Golden Knights (2018 Stanley Cup Final, Game 1) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Wednesday, May 20 on NBCSN
#HockeyAtHome: Meet & Greet – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Stars vs. Canucks (2007 Round 2, Game 1) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Thursday, May 21 on NBCSN
NHL Player Gaming Challenge – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Lightning vs. Blue Jackets (2019 Round 1, Game 4) – 6 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Saturday, May 23 on NBC
• 2014 Olympics Men’s Preliminary Round: USA vs. Russia – 3 p.m. ET

NHL HAT TRICK TRIVIA HOSTED BY P.K. SUBBAN  – MON., 5 P.M. ET,  NBCSN
Hockey Hall of Famer and Kings president Luc Robitaille will join the sixth episode of NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban. The show features fans answering a trio of hockey trivia questions from their homes, along with appearances from NHL players and celebrities, for the chance to win NHL prizes. Additional guests on the episode include Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey, NHL referee Wes McCauley and model Camille Kostek.

NHL’S WHO WORE IT BEST? – TUES., 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NHL’s Who Wore It Best? will feature hockey writers, broadcasters and insiders debating the best players to wear each jersey number in NHL history. The five-week series will air on NBCSN every Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET. The premiere episode features NBC Sports’ Pierre McGuire who takes part in debating the following jersey numbers: 92, 91, 88, 81 and 77.

#HOCKEYATHOME: MEET & GREET – WEDS., 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen will co-host a 30-minute program that features Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and Torey Krug of the Bruins meeting fans virtually during the league’s hiatus in a memorable digital experience.

NHL PLAYER GAMING CHALLENGE – THURS., 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NBCSN will present the final broadcast of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge at 5 p.m. ET, between Philadelphia vs. Toronto. The competition features James van Riemsdyk representing the Flyers against Zach Hyman of the Maple Leafs. The month-long initiative pit NHL players from all 31 clubs facing off against each other in EA Sports NHL 20.

Following the hour-long program at 5 p.m. ET, a matchup between Thatcher Demko and Adam Gaudette of the Canucks and Ryan Reaves and Alex Tuch of the Golden Knights will be available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and the NBC Sports YouTube channel.

TEAM USA-RUSSIA (2014 OLYMPICS) – SAT., 3 P.M. ET, NBC
Team USA and Russia faced off in the preliminary round at the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Tied at two, the Americans selected forward T.J. Oshie to participate in six shootout attempts, including the shootout-winner in the eighth round.

Emrick, Olczyk and McGuire called the preliminary round game in Sochi. The 3-2 Team USA shootout victory ranked as NBCSN’s most watched hockey game ever at the time.

The enhanced presentation of this matchup will feature NBC Sports’ Liam McHugh interview with shootout hero Oshie about his memories on the historic game. NBC’s broadcast will also feature a special Memorial Day essay penned by Emrick.

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour can be found here.