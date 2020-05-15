Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Flames GM Brad Treliving says he expects new on an NHL return-to-play plan and about the 2020 draft some time next week. [Calgary Sun]
• Despite their record, Luc Robitaille says that the Kings would like to play out the rest of the regular season, if possible. [LA Times]
• Premier John Horgan on his meeting with Commissioner Bettman about Vancouver becoming a hub city for a potential NHL return: “I believe we’re in a good place to host, that’s why I contacted the commissioner. The Canucks have been working very co-operatively with my minister; we’ve heard from others around the league that have other ideas about perhaps having all of the games played in British Columbia.” [Sportsnet]
• Auston Matthews seems to have found a productive spot on the ice during the Maple Leafs’ power play. [TSN]
• P.K. Subban remains confident in his game: “In my opinion, I’m still one of the top defensemen in the League. When I’m in the biggest games, the biggest moments, I feel that I’m one of the players that teams would love to have on their team and that they can rely on, and that’s always been my game.” [NHL.com]
• Lawsuits aimed to halt the Islanders’ Belmont Arena project have been thrown out by a state Supreme Court justice. [Islanders Insight]
The Athletic reported this week that the Avalanche are contemplating bringing back the Quebec Nordiques jerseys. That made us think: Which classic NHL jersey should make a comeback?
Sean Leahy, NHL writer: The Hurricanes have brought back The Whale. The Coyotes held Kachina Nights. It’s time for the Penguins to go old school, “Gin and Juice” style, and let us see the diagonal PITTSBURGH jerseys again.
After winning back-to-back Stanley Cups the Penguins changed their look — which they later returned to full-time in 2016 — to the diagonal black away jersey and the RoboPenguin whites at home. Worn from 1992-1997, the jerseys do harken back to some tough playoff defeats, like the Islanders in 1993 and Panthers in 1996. But during that time you had some memorable seasons from Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Ron Francis, and Larry Murphy.
The Penguins went blue again for the Winter Classic and have reintroduced yellow into their scheme. If you want to get fun, bring back the diagonal blues like they wore when they entered the NHL in 1967.
James O’Brien, NHL writer: As a colorblind person with not just zero style, but basically anti-style, I’m not going to try to flex fashion muscles. Instead, I might be better off going sardonic.
With that in mind, my first instinct was to say “Buffaslug.” After all, the notorious uniform and logo actually ended up selling well. The ‘slug would pour wounds on what made that jersey sell well, though: great, long-suffering Sabres fans.
So, I settled on the most notorious of the already-questionable run of Dallas Stars unis. I’m, of course, talking about the … “Mooterus.” In a remarkable twist of timing, the Stars tweeted about that cursed design this very week:
Let’s be honest. There’s not many nice things you can say about the “Mooterus,” beyond “Haha, that’s funny.”
And that’s good enough for me! At least since the NHL covered so many nostalgia bases in recent years. Though this next entry is a must …
Jake Abrahams, Managing Editor: NHL content: I’ll preface this idea by saying that it is probably proof of why I don’t work in marketing. But here goes:
The San Jose Sharks should hold “Seals Night” one home game per year, to honor the first NHL franchise in the Bay Area.
Incorporated into the NHL as part of the league’s 1967 expansion from six teams to 12, the California/Oakland/Bay Area Seals/Golden Seals (yes, there was plenty of rebranding) played nine seasons in Northern California before relocating to Cleveland.
Max Domi is keeping ready, just in case. The Canadiens forward continues to work out in his home gym as he awaits word from the NHL and NHLPA whether the 2019-20 season will resume, and if it will resume with his team involved.
It’s been over two months since the NHL suspended play. At the time, the Canadiens had 11 games left and were 10 points out of the final Eastern Conference wild card spot. That’s a tall mountain to climb. It seems less than ideal to have teams like Montreal, who are a good ways out of the playoff race, return after all this time to play out the rest of the schedule. If and when games resume, beginning with some sort of playoffs is the likely route.
Returning to play amid the coronavirus pandemic isn’t an easy option for Domi, a Type 1 diabetic. He’s aware of the risk.
“I think everyone is obviously a little on edge about this and worried about getting the disease or someone they know getting the disease,” he told reporters on Thursday. “Obviously, it’s scary. Being a Type 1 diabetic is something that raises some concern, but you really don’t know how everyone is going to be affected by this disease, so just because I’m a Type 1 doesn’t change much. I would handle myself the same way if I didn’t have it, so I’m just trying to stay safe and stay healthy as much as I can.”
The unknown is the biggest issue facing an NHL return to play. The league and Players’ Association can put together a number of models, but there are so many logistics to work out and things could change on a daily or weekly basis.
“If it’s safe, don’t get me wrong, I’m sure everyone will jump on board, if they can guarantee not only the safety of just the players, but the training staff, the media guys, the coaching staff, the management, everyone,” Domi said. “There are so many people involved, the on-ice officials, the off-ice officials, there’s so much to really discuss. I’m very confident that the people in charge over at the NHL and the NHLPA, they’re doing everything they possibly can to figure this out and move forward and progress in whatever way works and fits within the constraints the governments have provided us.
“Nobody wants to be put in a position where they’re in danger or you’re putting others in danger, so it’s really as simple as that. If it’s safe, I’m sure every player would want to play. I’m very confident in that.”
Domi, who scored 17 goals and recorded 44 points in 71 games this season, can be a restricted free agent in the off-season. For now, he said he’s not thinking about his next contract.
“There are so many more important things going on in the world than just my contract,” he said. “I understand. I guess all I can really tell you is I want to be with Montreal, I want to be here, I love playing in Montreal, I love my teammates, I love this team, and I love the city, so my hope is to play here for a long time. That never changed since I played my first game here, so that’s that.”
During this sports-starved pandemic, “The Last Dance” inspired a flood of Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls-related takes. For those of us who cover other sports, it’s almost inevitable to make comparisons to Michael Jordan, and Sidney Crosby ranks as a fairly obvious choice.
Just because it’s inevitable, and will leave some people rolling their eyes, doesn’t mean it isn’t … well, a lot of fun.
But is the Crosby – Jordan comparison valid?
Current Penguins assistant coach Mark Recchi made the comparison on Sportsnet’s Hockey Central. When asked by David Amber, Recchi cites Crosby’s work ethic. He also states that while Crosby is competitive, he isn’t quite as confrontational as the apparently often-abrasive Jordan was:
Recchi estimates that new teammates take as much as a month to get used to the Penguins’ rigorous practices. Crosby’s competitiveness is a big part of that.
When people compare stars across sports and eras, they often paint with a broad brush. Let’s zoom out before we zoom in, then.
In making a Crosby – Jordan comparison, scale is important:
Crosby’s hockey famous, while Jordan is and was a global icon. Also, if people aren’t saying a leader in a field is the “Michael Jordan of ____,” then they’d be using Wayne Gretzky’s name instead of Crosby. That’s not totally Sid’s fault, but it’s true.
Crosby piled up plenty of individual accolades, for sure. Jordan just piled up a lot more. (Crosby’s injuries surely had something to do with that.)
Both won multiple titles, including repeat championships. Sure, Jordan has more rings (six to three), but both paired individual dominance with team dominance.
Each player created iconic moments, including winning Olympic gold.
“The Golden Goal” is Crosby’s answer to some of Jordan’s best buzzer-beaters:
As unfair as it’s always felt to Scottie Pippen and Evgeni Malkin, you could also say each “Batman” had their “Robin.”
Recchi stated that Crosby isn’t as “confrontational” as Jordan. That might be true, again, in a sense of scale. Even by the demanding standards star players often set, it seems like MJ was on another level.
Naturally, Crosby also hasn’t faced the off-ice drama that hounded the hyper-famous Jordan. (If Crosby made a midnight casino run, would we even find out?)
But there’s no doubt that Crosby can be a downright nasty competitor, yapping at opponents. During his earlier seasons, it made him especially polarizing to many hockey fans.
You don’t need a documentary to see that Crosby is driven in many of the same ways Jordan was, though.
Sneaky strength
Stylistically, you can point to some key differences between Crosby and Jordan. For one thing, Crosby leans toward playmaking, while Jordan’s isolation shooting changed the NBA. (Don’t get me wrong, Crosby can shoot and Jordan most definitely could pass. I’m mainly talking about “first instincts.”)
When you drill down into what made/makes them great, one interesting thing is how they could exert their will.
In watching footage of Crosby and Jordan over the years, it’s striking how abundantly clear how hard they work. To be clear, each star produced some of the flashiest highlights we’ve seen in their sports. Yet, connoisseurs can dig into the details of their games to find even more to appreciate.
Some Jordan clips are secondhand exhausting. Crosby’s ability to possess the puck and overwhelm opponents can often be a delirious sight.
This wasn’t even the sequence I was initially searching for, yet …
Back in late April, P.K. Subban told Sportsnet’s Ron MacLean that strength is what separates Crosby. Subban would know, too, given his multiple playoff battles with Crosby.
“What he’s accomplished as a player… it’s second to none.”
Jordan possessed the strength to overpower opponents, particularly as his career went on. Part of that came down to adding 15 lbs. of muscle to combat the Pistons’ “Jordan Rules.” The other part boils down to doing whatever it took to win.
Much has been made about Crosby improving his face-off skills over the years, and it’s worth mentioning again. But that’s just a part of how Crosby’s found different ways to be dominant during his career.
Another testament to their will and skill was how proficient both Jordan and Crosby became defensively. It’s unclear if Crosby will ever reach Jordan’s defensive level. Doc Rivers called Jordan “the best superstar defender in the history” of the NBA, after all.
Crosby isn’t famous like Jordan. Any GOAT arguments involving Crosby might feel a bit bold considering Gretzky’s impact.
And while Crosby faced mid-career turmoil with his concussion issues, he didn’t face the drama, personal tragedy, and bizarre sojourns that Jordan experienced. In other words, don’t expect Crosby to chase Major League Baseball dreams anytime soon.
… Although:
Personally, I think it’s a fun exercise to explore similarities and differences. How do you feel about the Crosby – Jordan comparison? Is there a better NHL parallel for MJ?
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Dominik Simon is out six to seven months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
Simon initially hurt the shoulder in a loss to the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 29 and underwent surgery on April 29. The team announced the procedure on Thursday. The surgery would preclude Simon from returning if the 2019-2020 NHL season resumes. The league is currently on ”pause” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 25-year-old Simon had seven goals and 15 assists in 64 games this season for Pittsburgh.