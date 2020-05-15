MORE: NHL POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

NHL team executives dream up some interesting CBA changes

By James O'BrienMay 15, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT
Craig Custance and Thomas Drance collected seven changes NHL team executives would like to make to the Collective Bargaining Agreement at The Athletic (sub. required). It’s an illuminating story that’s worth your time, even if you don’t find it funny. (Personally? I chuckled several times. There might have been a snort or two.)

At times, it felt a lot like someone grumbling that, sure their yacht has a movie theater in it, but not an IMAX screen.

In my opinion, the final three items on the list rank as the most reasonable. Players, not just team owners and GMs, would probably be fine with salary arbitration being tweaked. I’m not sure anyone’s blood pressure would go up if the league clarified LTIR rules, either. And while I’m not enthused about the idea of compensating teams with picks for most reasons, it’s also a smaller deal.

For more on those smaller details, check out that piece from Custance and Drance.

Going forward, the first four ideas are worth a deep dive.

Mistake insurance / NHL CBA changes would aim to limit player movement even more

If you walk through the stages an NHL player goes through, you might get an idea of how unfair the process can sometimes be. To start, they don’t get to choose which team drafts them. Thus, you get Connor McDavid making that face when the Oilers won the lottery in his draft year.

After being drafted by a team they didn’t choose, said player could face about a decade before they hit unrestricted free agency. By then, smart teams will realize that player is either approaching their decline, or already there.

But that’s what a lot of the grumbling is really about. We’ve seen plenty of changes in free agency over different CBAs, yet plenty of teams make the same basic mistakes. They overvalue veteran and midrange players, handing out cap-compromising contracts over and over again.

So it’s not surprising to see that many NHL team executives basically want insurance against their own bad habits. They essentially demand that all midnight snacks retroactively become vegetable trays.

For me, the most amusing/insulting idea would be not allowing players to receive no-trade/movement clauses until age 30.

Broadly, a team could control a player’s movement until they’re 27, and a player couldn’t protect against being traded on a whim until they’re 30+. That’s … kind of audacious, right?

Now, don’t get me wrong. When you’re negotiating, you often start by asking for the moon. Some of this stuff feels more suited for another planet or solar system, though.

With the next CBA, NHL team executives should be careful what they wish for

One of the most interesting ideas would be changing term limits. The NHL already got its wish to cap contract terms at eight years to re-sign your own player, and seven for free agents. Custance and Drance report that NHL executives would instead like to limit that to five years.

This, again, feels like a rule that would aim toward keeping GMs from making self-destructive moves.

Let’s face, it, though. We haven’t always needed even five years to figure out when an especially bad contract is rotten. The Maple Leafs probably regretted the David Clarkson contract by exhibition time. Milan Lucic‘s contract would be less existentially frightening if it ended after 2020-21 instead of 2022-23. But it would probably carry more than a $6M AAV to balance that out.

Teams also would lose out on potential long-term bargains. Nathan MacKinnon would be entering a contract year next season (and again, would probably cost more per year).

Yes, things can get funky with signing bonuses and uneven year-to-year salaries, two things NHL team executives would like to see changed with CBA tweaks. But would that be as beneficial as teams think? It would certainly take some creativity out of the hands of agents, so maybe that’s enough of a “win.”

Pondering the players’ side, and other CBA thoughts

Look, it’s a bummer that a lower-budget team in a bad-weather market faces disadvantages. At some point, though, you need to recognize that there’s only so much you can do about reality.

Here’s the other thing: chaos and mistakes can be good. To be specific, big names hitting free agency creates buzz. Bad offseasons are bad for the league.

If anything, the NHL is guilty of making it too easy for teams to keep most of their best players. While the NBA and NFL create headlines almost all year long, there are some dreary off-seasons for hockey fans.

Let’s also realize the players will want CBA concessions, too. Back on May 1, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun hypothesized (sub. required) one main push for players:

From a players’ perspective, I have to think finding a way to limit escrow long term, finding a way to collect a closer percentage of their actual negotiated salaries has to be, as always, of utmost importance. But perhaps more than ever on that front with revenues taking a hit.

Overall, there’s nothing wrong with NHL teams or players asking for more in CBA talks, as long as such ideas embrace reality. After all, the current CBA has to be pretty good for such a lockout-hungry group of owners to mainly aim for tweaks rather than drastic changes, right?

With the league (and world) still needing time to assess the full impact of COVID-19, the NHL and NHLPA face big questions in both the short and long-term. It’s promising that the two sides are trying to figure out an extension before the current CBA’s September 2022 deadline, but it’s also clear that they all have more work to do. Maybe a lot of it.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

NWHL cancels 2020 Isobel Cup Final

Associated PressMay 15, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT
The National Women’s Hockey League has canceled the Isobel Cup championship game between the Boston Pride and Minnesota Whitecaps.

The game was scheduled March 13 in Boston, before the initial postponement because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NWHL founder and commissioner Dani Rylan calls the decision “disappointing” while adding “this global health crisis transcends sports.”

The league is focused on preparing for next season. Its scheduled to open in mid-November, with a sixth team after the addition of an expansion franchise in Toronto.

Ticket holders can request a refund or choose to apply their payment toward Pride tickets for next season.

Oh, baby! Flyers’ van Riemsdyk has full house with newborn

Associated PressMay 15, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA — James van Riemsdyk can’t keep track of the secondary assists while his family is quarantined with his in-laws: it’s all hands on deck in while the Philadelphia Flyers star and his wife celebrated the birth of their daughter.

And JVR could use the extra hand — he’s still recovering from a broken finger that cost him the final three games before the NHL season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Van Riemsdyk, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2007 draft, is on the NHL’s return-to-play committee trying to solve how the league could safely resume this season. Play time these days comes with daughter Scarlett Everly, born May 2 with the van Riemsdyks in Minnesota. The new family house isn’t finished yet, so the family of three has quarantined at his in-laws house.

Van Riemsdyk, who had 19 goals and 40 points in 66 games, and wife Lauren (about 34 weeks pregnant at the time) drove from Philadelphia to Minnesota about a week after the season was suspended.

“I think now that there’s more information, it probably would have been more stressful had we been a little deeper into the pandemic than what it was with the information that was coming out then,” van Riemsdyk said in a phone interview. “We’re happy we’re able to come back and be close to her family so they’re able to help and do things like that and make her feel more comfortable.”

That’s also a bit of a full depth chart at his in-laws’ house on the east side of the Twin Cities metro area.

“They have a pretty good setup in the basement where we kind of have our own space if we need it,” van Riemsdyk said. “Her dad really enjoys cooking so we get some gourmet meals going. Her mom has been great about helping out with the baby — both of them have — but she’s been great, epsecially in the night when we’re trying to get a little bit of sleep. She’s been staying up with some of the graveyard shifts.

“They’ve been great, but I’m sure they’re getting sick of us cramping their style.”

The 31-year-old van Riemsdyk was grateful under COVID-19 circumstances he was allowed in the delivery room for his daughter’s birth.

“That would have been pretty tough for everyone if I couldn’t share that moment for the family,” he said. “I tried to help in whatever minimal way I could and just be there for support.”

The break in his NHL career gave him more time to share in all the small moments his daughter he could have missed had the Flyers been in the midst of a playoff push. The Flyers were the hottest team in the NHL and had won nine straight games before a loss headed into the break. He expected to return for the playoffs after he broke a finger on his right hand blocking a shot March 4 against Washington.

“I wouldn’t say it’s fully normal as it was before, but it’s getting to the point where I’m not thinking about it as much,” van Riemsdyk said. “I would have been able to play weeks ago, probably. But every extra day I get, I can heal and be more comfortable with kind of getting the feeling and touch back.”

He’s getting the feel of how to be a dad — even as he learns on the fly during a pandemic.

Roundtable: Which classic NHL jerseys should make a comeback?

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 15, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
The Athletic reported this week that the Avalanche are contemplating bringing back the Quebec Nordiques jerseys. That made us think: Which classic NHL jersey should make a comeback?

Sean Leahy, NHL writer: The Hurricanes have brought back The Whale. The Coyotes held Kachina Nights. It’s time for the Penguins to go old school, “Gin and Juice” style, and let us see the diagonal PITTSBURGH jerseys again.

After winning back-to-back Stanley Cups the Penguins changed their look — which they later returned to full-time in 2016 — to the diagonal black away jersey and the RoboPenguin whites at home. Worn from 1992-1997, the jerseys do harken back to some tough playoff defeats, like the Islanders in 1993 and Panthers in 1996. But during that time you had some memorable seasons from Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Ron Francis, and Larry Murphy.

The Penguins went blue again for the Winter Classic and have reintroduced yellow into their scheme. If you want to get fun, bring back the diagonal blues like they wore when they entered the NHL in 1967.

James O’Brien, NHL writer: As a colorblind person with not just zero style, but basically anti-style, I’m not going to try to flex fashion muscles. Instead, I might be better off going sardonic.

With that in mind, my first instinct was to say “Buffaslug.” After all, the notorious uniform and logo actually ended up selling well. The ‘slug would pour wounds on what made that jersey sell well, though: great, long-suffering Sabres fans.

So, I settled on the most notorious of the already-questionable run of Dallas Stars unis. I’m, of course, talking about the … “Mooterus.” In a remarkable twist of timing, the Stars tweeted about that cursed design this very week:

Let’s be honest. There’s not many nice things you can say about the “Mooterus,” beyond “Haha, that’s funny.”

And that’s good enough for me! At least since the NHL covered so many nostalgia bases in recent years. Though this next entry is a must …

Jake Abrahams, Managing Editor: NHL content: I’ll preface this idea by saying that it is probably proof of why I don’t work in marketing. But here goes:

The San Jose Sharks should hold “Seals Night” one home game per year, to honor the first NHL franchise in the Bay Area.

Getty Images

Incorporated into the NHL as part of the league’s 1967 expansion from six teams to 12, the California/Oakland/Bay Area Seals/Golden Seals (yes, there was plenty of rebranding) played nine seasons in Northern California before relocating to Cleveland.

Though brief in tenure, short on team success, and unfortunately mis-managed (remember, Guy LaFleur only became a Canadien because of this lopsided deal), the Seals still made an important foray into a new NHL market. Yes, things have gone better the second time around in the Bay Area.

The Sharks celebrated the Seals’ 50th anniversary in 2017 by honoring notable alumni, giving away vintage merchandise, and even bringing Krazy George back, but the team wore their regular jerseys for the game against Detroit. Let’s go one step further and put the threads on for real.

Canadiens’ Domi eager to play, but concerned about safety

By Sean LeahyMay 15, 2020, 10:11 AM EDT
1 Comment

Max Domi is keeping ready, just in case. The Canadiens forward continues to work out in his home gym as he awaits word from the NHL and NHLPA whether the 2019-20 season will resume, and if it will resume with his team involved.

It’s been over two months since the NHL suspended play. At the time, the Canadiens had 11 games left and were 10 points out of the final Eastern Conference wild card spot. That’s a tall mountain to climb. It seems less than ideal to have teams like Montreal, who are a good ways out of the playoff race, return after all this time to play out the rest of the schedule. If and when games resume, beginning with some sort of playoffs is the likely route.

Returning to play amid the coronavirus pandemic isn’t an easy option for Domi, a Type 1 diabetic. He’s aware of the risk.

“I think everyone is obviously a little on edge about this and worried about getting the disease or someone they know getting the disease,” he told reporters on Thursday. “Obviously, it’s scary. Being a Type 1 diabetic is something that raises some concern, but you really don’t know how everyone is going to be affected by this disease, so just because I’m a Type 1 doesn’t change much. I would handle myself the same way if I didn’t have it, so I’m just trying to stay safe and stay healthy as much as I can.”

The unknown is the biggest issue facing an NHL return to play. The league and Players’ Association can put together a number of models, but there are so many logistics to work out and things could change on a daily or weekly basis.

“If it’s safe, don’t get me wrong, I’m sure everyone will jump on board, if they can guarantee not only the safety of just the players, but the training staff, the media guys, the coaching staff, the management, everyone,” Domi said. “There are so many people involved, the on-ice officials, the off-ice officials, there’s so much to really discuss. I’m very confident that the people in charge over at the NHL and the NHLPA, they’re doing everything they possibly can to figure this out and move forward and progress in whatever way works and fits within the constraints the governments have provided us.

“Nobody wants to be put in a position where they’re in danger or you’re putting others in danger, so it’s really as simple as that. If it’s safe, I’m sure every player would want to play. I’m very confident in that.”

Domi, who scored 17 goals and recorded 44 points in 71 games this season, can be a restricted free agent in the off-season. For now, he said he’s not thinking about his next contract.

“There are so many more important things going on in the world than just my contract,” he said. “I understand. I guess all I can really tell you is I want to be with Montreal, I want to be here, I love playing in Montreal, I love my teammates, I love this team, and I love the city, so my hope is to play here for a long time. That never changed since I played my first game here, so that’s that.”

Follow this NBC News live update thread for more on the coronavirus pandemic.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.