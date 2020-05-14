MORE: NHL POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST
NBCSN’s Hockey Happy Hour: Flyers complete historic comeback vs. Bruins

By Sean LeahyMay 14, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s Hockey Happy Hour on NBCSN (5-7 p.m. ET) will feature memorable “on this date” games in playoff history.

After rallying from a 3-0 series deficit to force a Game 7, the Flyers found themselves down 3-0 against the Bruins in that winner-take-all contest. Philadelphia responded with four unanswered goals, capped by Simon Gagne’s series-clinching tally in the 3rd period, to advance to the Eastern Conference Final. The Flyers became just the third team in NHL history at the time to win a series after trailing 3-0.

Joe Beninati, Billy Jaffe and Bob Harwood had the call from TD Garden in Boston, Ma.

Thursday, May 14 on NBCSN
NHL Player Gaming Challenge – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Flyers vs. Bruins (2010 Round 2, Game 7) – 6 p.m. ET (Live stream)

NHL PLAYER GAMING CHALLENGE – THURS. 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NBCSN will present the NHL Player Gaming Challenge between Chicago vs. Los Angeles. The competition features Alex DeBrincat and Drake Caggiula representing the Blackhawks against Blake Lizotte and Michael Amadio of the Kings. The month-long initiative will pit NHL players from all 31 clubs facing off against each other in EA Sports NHL 20.

Following the hour-long broadcast, a matchup between Anthony Mantha and Madison Bowey of the Red Wings and Jordan Greenway and Devan Dubnyk of the Wild will be available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and the NBC Sports YouTube channel.

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.



Penguins’ Dominik Simon out 6-7 months following shoulder surgery

Associated PressMay 14, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Dominik Simon is out six to seven months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Simon initially hurt the shoulder in a loss to the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 29 and underwent surgery on April 29. The team announced the procedure on Thursday. The surgery would preclude Simon from returning if the 2019-2020 NHL season resumes. The league is currently on ”pause” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 25-year-old Simon had seven goals and 15 assists in 64 games this season for Pittsburgh.

Crawford, Howard, and other interesting veteran NHL free agent goalies

By James O'BrienMay 14, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT
Earlier this week, PHT looked at uncertain futures for veteran NHL free agent forwards. The league’s other positions face just as much, if not more, uncertainty. So let’s keep this going by tackling veteran NHL free agent goalies.

As with that forward focus, this isn’t a comprehensive list of NHL free agent goalies. This revolves around veterans, with an admittedly arbitrary cutoff of 30 years or older.

Said veteran NHL free agent goalies must also hit a sweet spot. We’re ignoring goalies who should be no-brainer signings (Robin Lehner‘s been one of the best netminders, and he’s also only 28). We’re also going to skate past goalies with dubious chances of being signed to NHL contracts.

You might think such specific parameters would mean zero veteran NHL free agent goalies. Nope, there’s a pretty interesting list. Actually, if you feel like someone prominent didn’t make the cut, do tell.

(We’ll know you are trolling if you blurt out “Robin Lehner,” by the way.)

[Players who might be considering retirement]

Corey Crawford

I was tempted to leave Crawford off of this list. The reasoning is simple enough: Crawford has plenty of name recognition, and he was actually quite good (16-20-3, but with a .917 save percentage) this season.

Ultimately, Crawford warrants a mention, though. For one thing, he’s not that far removed from injury issues that credibly threatened his career. Also, with the Blackhawks firing team president John McDonough and other signs of turmoil, there’s increased uncertainty regarding Crawford’s future with his longtime team. Crawford is 35, too, so there’s the risk of a 35+ contract likely limiting his term options.

Honestly, the Blackhawks might be justified in flinching at bringing back Crawford for a more cynical reason. If Chicago wants to blow things up, or at least institute a mini-reboot, Crawford may foil such plans by … being too good.

The 2018-19 season stands as one of just two seasons where Crawford’s Goals Saved Against Average was on the negative side. With a 9.01 mark for 2019-20, Crawford ranked ahead of the likes of Carter Hart (4.47), stellar backup Jaroslav Halak (8.83), and resurgent Cam Talbot (7.53).

It would be absurd if someone didn’t want Crawford. The NHL can be an absurd league sometimes, though.

Jimmy Howard

During the 2019 NHL trade deadline, it was a little surprising that the Red Wings didn’t trade Howard. Outsiders can only speculate if it was more about then-GM Ken Holland asking for too much, or the market being truly, totally dry.

But, either way, Howard’s market value looks much different (read: worse) after a brutal 2019-20, both for the Red Wings and for their veteran goalie. The 36-year-old suffered through a lousy .882 save percentage this season after being steady for two seasons (.909 and .910) and fantastic in 2016-17 (.927).

My guess is that someone will be interested in Howard, but it would be a surprise if he wore a Red Wings sweater in 2020-21. I’d also guess he’s slated to be a clear backup.

Mike Smith

There are goalies teams talk themselves out of (like, seemingly, Robin Lehner). Then there are goalies who gain a lot of leeway, such as Smith.

Familiarity sure seemed to help Smith land with the Oilers. It’s safe to assume that Dave Tippett fondly recalled Smith’s outstanding work during the Coyotes’ 2012 Western Conference Final run. That nostalgia didn’t lead to enough timely saves, though, as Mikko Koskinen soundly surpassed Smith (and Talbot was better in Calgary).

At 38, and with two straight below-average seasons under his belt, Smith may be teetering out of the league. Then again, he’s a big goalie, can handle the puck, and some might weigh those increasingly distant memories almost as heavily as Tippett and the Oilers did last summer.

Other NHL free agent goalies

  • I assume that 34-year-old goalies Thomas Greiss and Anton Khudobin should earn ample interest. They’ve both been fantastic, so I didn’t feel they needed a section. If interest isn’t certain though … it should be.
  • For the most part, Ryan Miller‘s future hinges on his own choices, and preference to be in the California area. Still, he’s worth mentioning, being that he’s 39 and didn’t perform as well in 2019-20.
  • Brian Elliott, 35, came through at times for the Flyers when Hart was injured. The overall picture of his season wasn’t pretty, however. It was fair to wonder about his future last offseason, and he’ll need to keep his expectations modest if he wants to stick in the NHL.
  • The curious trend of Craig Anderson flip-flopping average and elite seasons ended a while ago. It’s now been three rough seasons for the 39-year-old. Maybe someone would believe he could regain some of his past form on a more … hopeful team than the Senators?
  • Aaron Dell ranked as one of the NHL’s better backups in 2016-17 and 2017-18. Then the past two seasons happened, casting serious doubt over the 31-year-old’s future. Perhaps a team might pin that on the Sharks’ system and give Dell, say, a competitive third goalie spot?
  • Could be mostly sad emojis for 30-year-old Keith Kinkaid.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Coyotes part ways with CEO Ahron Cohen

Associated PressMay 14, 2020, 2:33 PM EDT
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes confirmed Thursday that they are parting ways with president and CEO Ahron Cohen.

Cohen has been with the Coyotes since being hired in 2015 as chief operating officer and chief legal officer by previous owner Andrew Barroway. Cohen was named president and CEO in 2017 after Steve Patterson stepped back to serve as a consultant and adviser after a year on the job.

Alex Meruelo purchased a 95% stake in the team less than a year ago and signed general manager John Chayka to a long-term contract extension early in the 2019-20 season.

The Coyotes were still in contention for a Western Conference playoff spot when the NHL season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cohen practiced as a corporate attorney in Phoenix before joining the Coyotes.

PHT Morning Skate: NHL teams ramping up draft prep; confident Labanc

By Sean LeahyMay 14, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The city of Henderson is ready to pony up $42M to build a 6,000-seat arena for the Golden Knights’ AHL affiliate, which is expected to be known as the Silver Knights. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• NHL teams have stepped up their draft prep in case the league decides to hold the event in early June, before the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. [Ottawa Citizen]

• Wanting to keep in touch with his teammates on a regular basis during the NHL pause, Zdeno Chara organized weekly team Zoom calls to stay connected. [NHL.com]

• On Kings AGM Mike Futa, he of zero NHL games as a player, parting ways with the team: “Because this is the way it works in the hockey world and it’s part of the reason why former players hold the levers of power in the NHL more than any other sport.” [The Hockey News]

• Why the Flyers would pose a threat in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

Kevin Labanc is confident about the 2020-21 Sharks: “We all know we can step up our game, be the best team in the league. We obviously didn’t show it this past season, but I think we all know we can.” [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• A look at the strides new Canadiens signing Alexander Romanov took in his final season in Russia. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• The Islanders’ salary cap picture is not looking good at the moment. [Gotham Sports Network]

• Finally, Filip Forsberg and his girlfriend, Erin Alvey, are keeping busy with trick shots during the NHL pause:

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.