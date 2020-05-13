This week’s Hockey Happy Hour on NBCSN (5-7 p.m. ET) will feature memorable “on this date” games in playoff history.
The Rangers and Penguins clashed in a Game 7 duel that resulted in a 2-1 hard-fought New York win. Brad Richards’ game and series clinching goal propelled New York to the Eastern Conference Final. For the first time in franchise history, the Rangers overcame a 3–1 game deficit to win a seven-game series.
Mike Emrick and Pierre McGuire called Game 7 from Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
During the broadcast, Liam McHugh remembers a pair of thrilling Game 7 overtime contests that occurred on May 13 in 2013 (Maple Leafs vs. Bruins, Round 1) and 2015 (Capitals vs. Rangers, Round 2).
Wednesday, May 13 on NBCSN
• #HockeyAtHome: NHL Hockey Moms – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Rangers vs. Pittsburgh (2014 Round 2, Game 7) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)
Thursday, May 14 on NBCSN
• NHL Player Gaming Challenge – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Flyers vs. Bruins (2010 Round 2, Game 7) – 6 p.m. ET (Live stream)
#HOCKEYATHOME: NHL HOCKEY MOMS – WED. 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen will co-host a 30-minute program that features interviews with three sets of NHL players and their mothers. The three mother and son relationships featured in the program are:
• Ryan (Rangers), Dylan (Blackhawks) and Matthew Strome (Flyers prospect) and mother, Trish
• Quinn (Canucks) and Jack Hughes (Devils) and mother, Ellen
• David Ayres (Hurricanes emergency goalie) and mother, Mary
NHL PLAYER GAMING CHALLENGE – THURS. 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN NBCSN will present the NHL Player Gaming Challenge between Chicago vs. Los Angeles. The competition features Alex DeBrincat and Drake Caggiula representing the Blackhawks against Blake Lizotte and Michael Amadio of the Kings. The month-long initiative will pit NHL players from all 31 clubs facing off against each other in EA Sports NHL 20.
In speaking with Mike Tirico on “Lunch Talk Live,” Erik Karlsson stated the obvious, and then set the stage for some debate.
Maybe most importantly, Karlsson insists that he’s healthy. Karlsson being at full-strength would be pivotal to proving that the Sharks are better than what we saw in 2019-20.
Speaking of 2019-20, Karlsson confirmed what many believe. Playing out regular season games doesn’t really make much of a difference to his Sharks. If anything, it would be worse to pull players away from families, and increase risks.
The 2019-20 season remains a lost cause. But what about the future?
Karlsson isn’t thinking about a Sharks rebuild
Tirico mentioned the concept of a rebuild, but Karlsson didn’t really think about that. After all, Karlsson is 29, and will turn 30 on May 31. Why would he even entertain the idea of multiple years of rebuilding?
Frankly, the Sharks aren’t structured for one anyway. The pick the Sharks traded to Ottawa as part of the Karlsson trade takes any sweetness away from “tanking.” Karlsson is also not the only Sharks player hovering around, if not past, 30. San Jose doesn’t boast the best foundation for blowing things up. Heck, they aren’t even the aging team in the best position to do so in their state (hey, at least the Kings already have some interesting prospects).
So, can this just be a blip on the radar? That answer likely hinges on your expectations for the Sharks.
Can the Sharks rebound from 2019-20?
You likely know the basics of the bad news. The Sharks went 29-36-5 this season (63 points in 70 games), placing them dead last in the West, and third-worst in the NHL. They gave up the fifth-most goals per game (3.21), while their offense wasn’t potent enough to patch up leaks like it did in 2018-19.
There’s some good news, though.
While I’m not sure I’m buying Karlsson’s note about injuries — plenty of NHL teams were hit worse, and many found ways to compete anyway — there was some bad luck for San Jose.
Now, they were still expected to allow more goals than they scored at even-strength according to Hockey Reference, yet poor puck luck exaggerated some issues. Despite generating 52.2 percent of the high-danger chances in their favor, the Sharks allowed more goals from such chances (38) than they produced (31).
(I’d say special teams is a wash, as expected power play gains might be negated by how unlikely it is that the Sharks will have the league’s best PK again.)
Most obviously, their goaltending was abysmal. Still, their shooting luck wasn’t so great, either.
With a little more luck, the Sharks could be more viable, particularly in what’s been a weak Pacific Division.
Now, hoping to return to a team on the cusp of a title? That might be a little bit lofty of a goal compared to returning to playoff contention.
Then again, GM Doug Wilson often has a trick or two up his sleeve. While the Sharks already deal with a shaky salary structure, could they just go for it with, say, Taylor Hall or Braden Holtby?
I’m not sure either of those ideas would actually be … you know, prudent, but the point is that the Sharks might have wiggle room.
A quick look at what Karlsson brings to the Sharks
By most measures, Karlsson still gives the Sharks a valuable defenseman, even if debates about his actual defensive value continue.
Granted, those metrics also don’t scream “$11.5M defenseman.” The Sharks are going to want more, even for a player who managed a fairly impressive 40 points in 56 games.
One could also grimace at the continued pattern of goalies having bad save percentages when Karlsson’s on the ice. My guess is that Karlsson’s career-low 85 percent on-ice save percentage is a little bit extreme. Even so, this marks the third year where Karlsson’s on-ice save percentage was below 90 percent. (It also dipped below 90 in four of his last five seasons.)
Overall, I still lean toward Karlsson being very, very good, even if he’ll struggle to justify his current price tag. (After, fittingly, being sorely underpaid with Ottawa.)
But even Peak Karlsson needs more help. Whether that comes from better goaltending, a system that plays to his and Brent Burns‘ strengths even more, or adding someone new, the Sharks probably need to do more than just hope that last season was an isolated nightmare.
While the NHL tries to figure out how to resume play, the league faces other tough questions, including a prominent one: the possibility of holding the 2020 NHL Draft in June. With it already being May 13, it makes sense that the clock is ticking on the NHL running an early-June draft.
Some interesting information trickled from the “Return to Play Committee” meeting from Tuesday, and other discussions.
Following Daly’s quote, LeBrun expressed a belief that the shifts went this way:
May 1: A memo went around to the NHL’s 31 teams, making an early-June draft seem like a “done deal.”
Recent Board of Governors meeting: However, objections from GMs slowed momentum down, now making it seem more like a “toss-up.”
While appearing on “Our Line Starts” this week, Darren Dreger depicted shifts in mood, too. Dreger said that negative reactions were “swift” about the idea of an early-June draft, but the feeling changed as the league made it seem like an early-June draft was important. From the way Dreger describes things, it almost sounds like there was a feeling of resignation from certain NHL GMs.
Echoing LeBrun’s feeling of an early-June draft being a “toss-up,” Dreger ultimately views the discussion as a 50/50 split.
So … I guess we’ll see, and possibly soon?
As Dreger and others note, an early-June draft would present the NHL with a lot of tricky, sometimes granular questions. If you can’t make trades, you don’t just hurt the buzz of the 2020 NHL Draft. You also make it tougher for teams to move around money, “get younger,” and do other things that are sometimes accomplished most efficiently during draft weekend.
(Naturally, whatever offseason situation that came about would still provide opportunities … just maybe not in the concentrated way you’d get during draft weekend.)
Figuring out how to handle conditional draft picks from trades could be especially funky. What about trades where the pick gets bumped up a round — or more — depending upon how a team fares during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs?
It all inspires the question: would it really be worth it to hold an early-June draft, or would it be better to run the 2020 NHL Draft sometime after the conclusion of 2019-20?
Dreger on Our Line Starts
You can check out Dreger’s full appearance on “Our Line Starts” in several ways.
For one thing, you can experience the full episode in video from in the clip above this post’s headline. If you prefer audio-only, consider the options below.
Dreger discussed the following topics:
0:30-4:45 When will Phase 2 of NHL’s return begin? 4:45-7:35 Importance of testing, integrating families into restart plan 7:35-10:20 Long term future of salary cap, player compensation 11:15-13:35 Latest on hub city plan 13:35-14:35 24-team playoff format appears to be the frontrunner 14:35-17:00 Realistic target date to resume the season? 17:00-20:47 Will draft occur before season resumes, or after?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Theresa Feaster of Providence is the first woman on the coaching staff for the U.S. national junior team as video coach, a move announced Wednesday by USA Hockey.
She joins Ted Donato, Kris Mayotte and Steve Miller assisting Nate Leaman, who is also the head coach at Providence. That’s where where Feaster is heading into her ninth season and fifth as director of men’s hockey operations. She started as a graduate assistant, then became one of two women working full time for a Division I men’s hockey team in 2016.
“We’re extremely fortunate to have an experienced coaching and support staff in place,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the national junior team and assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey. “It’s a group that brings varied experience and perspective along with a winning pedigree.”
Puck Treasures: The 170-year-old hockey stick valued at $3.5 million
Puck Treasures is all about showcasing unique pieces of hockey memorabilia. Have an interesting item? Send us an email at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
Hockey sticks have evolved greatly over generations. From the flat blade, to the banana curve, to aluminum shafts to one-piece composite sticks.
If you’d like to own a different kind of hockey stick than we’ve ever seen, behold the “Morse stick,” which is currently up for auction through Goldin Auctions. It’s been dated to be between 150-170 years old and started with a $100,000 bid.
From the item description:
“This offered hockey stick is an artifact that dates to the mid-to-late 19th century, having been narrowed to the timeframe circa 1850s to 1870s and is possibly the oldest known hockey stick in existence.
…
“With the first recorded hockey game being played in Montreal in 1875, this stick dates as much as 25 years prior that game.”
Owned by Germaine and Gary Morse, the 43-inch stick was kept in in their Vermont home for decades. It was originally discovered by Germaine’s brother, Tony, in his grandmother’s home in 1980. He thought the item could be a conversation piece and gave it to his sister, who put it in an umbrella stand until the couple were contemplating selling their farm.
When Germaine came upon a story about the “Rutherford stick,” which is believed to be from the 1850s and has been valued at $4.25 million, she noticed it looked like the one her brother had given her. She began to research, spoke with experts, including Hockey Hall of Fame curator Phil Pritchard, and had wood analysis and carbon dating done.
“I think we’re just kind of in awe, not really knowing what to think,” Germaine told Vermont Public Radio in April when the couple found out the stick was appraised at $3.5 million. “It’s a wonder that the kids didn’t play with it.”