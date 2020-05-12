MORE: NHL POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

PHT Morning Skate: Rask on future; NHL 20 and hockey IQ

By Sean LeahyMay 12, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Tuukka Rask on his future: “I know that this summer I can talk about a possible extension with the Bruins, so we’ll see where that goes. I definitely don’t have thoughts about retirement or anything like that.” [NBC Sports Boston]

• Montreal? Minnesota? Columbus? If the NHL playoff field was expanded, which underachieving team could make a deep run? [TSN]

• If the NHL is to return, one GM thinks players will need more than two weeks to get ready. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• How the AHL’s season cancellation will affect the NHL. [The Hockey News]

• On the man behind the NHL’s plans to increase its visibility. [National Post]

• How playing NHL 20 can improve your hockey IQ. [Jack Han]

• Mike Futa is leaving his position as assistant GM with the Kings. [LA Times]

Brendan Gallagher is the using his downtime to learn French and master TikTok. [NHLPA]

• Fun look at an alternate history where Eric Lindros was never traded from the Flyers to the Rangers. [Broad Street Hockey]

• Bernie Saunders, the NHL’s fifth black player seeks to share experiences, help increase inclusion. [NHL.com]

• With Long Island University adding a D-I men’s team, which conference will they play in? [USCHO]

• The Kansas City Scouts are coming back after the NAHL’s Topeka Pilots announced a rebrand. [NAHL]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Pandemic could change landscape of minor league sports

Associated PressMay 12, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT
As North America’s pro football, basketball, baseball and hockey leagues try to play again in a pandemic, minor league sports face a more treacherous climb to return.

While the NFL, NBA or Major League Baseball can run on television revenue, it’s virtually impossible for many minor leagues to survive with empty stadiums. The possibility of no games in 2020 could put some teams in jeopardy and change the landscape for attendance-driven sports in the short- and long-term future.

“There’s no future for minor league sports with empty stadiums. There’s zero,” said Gary Green, who owns Triple-A and Double-A baseball teams and an expansion franchise in the United Soccer League that plays in suburban Omaha, Nebraska. “If some of the teams don’t have deep-pocketed ownership groups or owners, I don’t know how they’re going to pay their bills.”

It is by far the most pressing question facing Minor League Baseball, the American Hockey League, ECHL, USL and others. The minors are deeply baked into the North American sports landscape as talent developers for the majors and cheap, family-friendly entertainment in towns big and small. Experts are divided on how they will survive and how soon they can bounce back.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred estimated a 40% loss of revenue if baseball is played with no fans and Herrick Feinstein sports law group co-chair Irwin Kishner estimated it is probably twice that for minor league sports. As it is, Green doesn’t expect minor league baseball this year, while both the ECHL and the AHL canceled the rest of their hockey seasons.

Plans for 2020-21 include the grim possibility of empty or near empty arenas.

“There’s a million questions that need to be answered,” minor league hockey player Nathan Paetsch said. “What’s next season going to look like? What’s the possibility of it starting? What type of season is it going to look it? Is there going to be fans or no fans? Is it going to be the same length of the season?”

Smith College economics professor Andrew Zimbalist agreed with Green that ownership will affect which teams survive. He also pointed to the ill-fated second attempt by the XFL as a cautionary tale.

“Some of the younger leagues that are out there I think are really, really fragile,” Zimbalist said. “I suspect that we’re going to see a lot of organizations and some leagues going out of business.”

There were already 40 minor league baseball teams scheduled for contraction before the pandemic under an MLB restructuring plan.

Beyond those teams, Syracuse University sports analytics professor Rodney Paul is worried about the status of others as the crisis goes on. He said there could be a redistribution of teams in multiple sports around the U.S. and Canada — and perhaps smaller leagues.

“Maybe it’s the same number of teams but it’s in different cities based upon how things have changed over time,” Paul said. “Some of those areas that can’t afford that level of team because of either population change or income change in the area or something like that changes to a different area. But my guess gets to be that the longer this goes out, the fewer of those minor league teams in total we’ll have.”

That worries Professional Hockey Players Association executive director Larry Landon because jobs will be lost if teams fold, and players like Cameron Gaunce might be left trying to make ends meet.

“I think you’d be naive if guys weren’t worried about It,” Gaunce said. “I’ll make sure that I plan far enough in advance and I’ll have a contingency plan in place, whether that’s getting something to supplement my income or whether that is playing in a league that is going.”

Pro leagues elsewhere could be operating, providing baseball, hockey and soccer players short of the elite level other opportunities. Foreign prospects could stay home longer to play.

Or North American minor leagues could discover different ways to make money. Kishner suggested mascot, coach or player appearances or selling ad space outside stadiums or arenas, and Paul pointed to gambling or daily fantasy game possibilities as potential sources of revenue.

AHL Rochester Americans GM Randy Sexton said he thinks minor league hockey teams can get going as long as 1,000-2,000 people are allowed in buildings. It might not be a full season, either.

“I think it may force us to be more creative,” AHL president and CEO David Andrews said. “I think we need to be really flexible as we look ahead as to what the league might look like and be open to whatever we need to be open to to do the best we can.”

Green has already thought ahead to what “socially distanced” crowds might look like and hopes treatments and a coronavirus vaccine gets things back to normal eventually. But the end of the pandemic may not be enough to pack minor league arenas and stadiums if Zimbalist is correct about the situation and economic downturn changing people’s behaviors.

“It’s just going to take several years to get through it all, in my view, and while that adjustment or recuperation is happening, it means that there’s going to be higher rates of unemployment, lower rates of income and people are going to be more careful about how they spend their free income, their leisure income,” Zimbalist said. “So I don’t expect the leagues to really start flourishing again for several years.”

Paul, whose parents are season-ticket holders for the Single-A baseball Daytona Tortugas, is more bullish on minor league sports in the near future because of their affordability and value to communities.

“Those types of entertainment experiences, we’re still craving those type of things,” he said. “Hopefully this doesn’t destroy that for the super long term or forever.”

Las Vegas community to name streets after inaugural Golden Knights team

By Sean LeahyMay 12, 2020, 1:05 PM EDT
The first ever Vegas Golden Knights team made quite the impression after they entered the NHL for the 2017-18 season. Shattering expansion records and ultimately reaching the Stanley Cup Final was a better than expected start.

There were numerous memorable moments delivered by those players as the team and city developed an immediate connection.

To honor that first Golden Knights team, a new 82-acre, 405-home community in North Las Vegas — Palmer Ranch by Taylor Morrison — will honor players and staff with 30 street names. That means you’ll be able to mosey on down Golden Knights Way to head toward David Perron Street, or maybe George McPhee Road, or even Erik Haula Court.

Here’s part of a map KTNV posted via the Clark County Assessor Office:

Clark County Assessor Office

“We wanted to capitalize on all the excitement that the Golden Knights bring to the city, and especially in northern Las Vegas,” Taylor Morrison division president James Gomez told Jesse Granger of The Athletic. “The community has been such an integral part of our growth and so supportive of our opening. The idea to name the streets after players’ names has created quite a buzz and we’ve already had a lot of interest from different prospects on what street they will buy on, based on their favorite players.”

A Taylor Morrison representative told the Review-Journal that the street signs should be installed sometime this summer.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Keith Yandle seems very nonchalant about his iron man streak of 866 games

By James O'BrienMay 11, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT
Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle discussed his “iron man streak” of 866 consecutive games played with Mike Tirico on “Lunch Talk Live.” And Yandle discussed the pain he’s gone through to maintain that streak in such a deadpan way, it was kind of funny, and can also add to the brimming binder titled “hockey players are tough.”

Maybe that’s simply necessary to play 866 games in a row in the modern NHL. Yandle’s mark, by the way, ranks fourth all-time in league history. To be fair, Yandle has some immediate competition among active players Patrick Marleau and Phil Kessel, though:

1. Doug Jarvis – 964
2. Garry Unger – 914
3. Steve Larmer – 884
4. Yandle – 866
5. Marleau – 854
6. Kessel – 844

(Andrew Cogliano’s seventh-ranked 830-game streak ended controversially with a suspension.)

It’s interesting to note how many modern players own some of the biggest streaks, as Jay Bouwmeester (737, ninth) and Henrik Sedin (679, 10th) saw their runs end recently.

Perhaps it’s a testament to modern conditioning and diet; Yandle noted to Alex Prewitt in 2018 that he also holds a distinction of not ordering room service on the road. In the cases of Sedin and Kessel, maybe you attribute some of that to style. Staying healthy doesn’t usually come down to being the “hitter” rather than receiving the brunt of the abuse. In many cases, it’s about avoiding contact altogether.

Yet, while Yandle plays more of a finesse style, his interview with Tirico reminds that it hasn’t always been easy.

Biggest threats to Yandle maintaining his iron man streak

Again, Yandle quite nonchalantly discussed some of the near-missed-games. (Maybe it’s that “Boston dry funny sense of humor?”)

Yandle faced arguably the biggest threat to his iron man streak this season, in November. The Panthers defenseman took a puck to the face during the first period of a Nov. 23, 2019 game against the Hurricanes. Despite losing multiple teeth, Yandle didn’t just keep his iron man streak alive, he actually returned during the game against Carolina.

During the interview with Tirico, Yandle’s expression rarely changed while discussing those agonizing events. Again, Yandle ranks among tough hockey players, whether his sometimes downright odd critics want to admit it or not.

Yandle went through hours of painful dental work, and still managed to complete a back-to-back set. Remarkable.

Also, back in December 2016, then-Panthers coach Tom Rowe expected Yandle to be out “a while” after what looked like a bad foot injury. In the Tirico interview, Yandle said an Aaron Ekblad shot “shattered” the back of his foot.

Naturally, “out for a while” meant not missing a single game.

It all makes me wonder: will Yandle’s streak eventually end as a “coach’s decision?”

The 33-year-old’s still an important piece of the Panthers’ puzzle. While he’s seen his ice time plummet over the years (24:29 TOI in 2017-18; 22:27 in 2018-19; 19:42 in 2019-20), Yandle remains prominent.

But with the Panthers struggling to support Sergei Bobrovsky — and/or struggling to justify the cost of Bob — might they decide that Yandle’s too much of a “double-edged sword?” Yandle’s puck movement, skating, and offensive acumen might make him a “net positive,” but the criticisms of his defense aren’t mere myths.

His Evolving Hockey RAPM chart from 2019-20 isn’t really out of line with Yandle’s usual work:

Could poor defense threaten Keith Yandle iron man streak
via Evolving Hockey

It’s never a popular move to sit someone who’s on a Ripken-of-hockey streak, but it’s a scenario worth considering, especially since Joel Quenneville has the political clout to make such a decision. Even if it’s probably ultimately unlikely, and painful.

You know, like returning to the same game when you got about 20 percent of your teeth knocked out by a puck.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NBCSN’s Hockey Happy Hour: Blackhawks dispatch Canucks in 2009

By Sean LeahyMay 11, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s Hockey Happy Hour on NBCSN (5-7 p.m. ET) will feature memorable “on this date” games in playoff history.

The Blackhawks and Canucks clashed in a high-scoring affair combining for 12 goals in Game 6. Chicago scored four goals in the third period for the 7-5 comeback victory, advancing to the Western Conference Final. Patrick Kane recorded his first career hat trick in the contest.

Pat Foley and Eddie Olczyk had the call from United Center in Chicago, Ill.

During the broadcast, Liam McHugh interviews Patrick Sharp, who registered an assist as a member of the Blackhawks in this matchup. They discuss the comeback effort, the team’s rivalry with Vancouver, and the evolution of Chicago’s dynasty.

Monday, May 11 on NBCSN
NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban (Episode 5) – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Canucks vs. Blackhawks (2009 Round 2, Game 6) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Tuesday, May 12 on NBCSN
• Nashville vs. Anaheim (2017 Western Conference Final, Game 1) – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Wednesday, May 13 on NBCSN
#HockeyAtHome: NHL Hockey Moms – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Rangers vs. Pittsburgh (2014 Round 2, Game 7) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Thursday, May 14 on NBCSN
NHL Player Gaming Challenge – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Flyers vs. Bruins (2010 Round 2, Game 7) – 6 p.m. ET (Live stream)

NHL HAT TRICK TRIVIA HOSTED BY P.K. SUBBAN – MON. 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield will join the fifth episode of NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban. The show features fans answering a trio of hockey trivia questions from their homes, along with appearances from NHL players and celebrities, for the chance to win NHL prizes. Additional guests on the episode include Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau, Zach Werenski of the Blue Jackets and country music star Chris Young.

#HOCKEYATHOME: NHL HOCKEY MOMS – WED. 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen will co-host a 30-minute program that features interviews with three sets of NHL players and their mothers. The three mother and son relationships featured in the program are:

• Ryan (Rangers), Dylan (Blackhawks) and Matthew Strome (Flyers prospect) and mother, Trish
• Quinn (Canucks) and Jack Hughes (Devils) and mother, Ellen
• David Ayres (Hurricanes emergency goalie) and mother, Mary

NHL PLAYER GAMING CHALLENGE – THURS. 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NBCSN will present the NHL Player Gaming Challenge between Chicago vs. Los Angeles. The competition features Alex DeBrincat and Drake Caggiula representing the Blackhawks against Blake Lizotte and Michael Amadio of the Kings. The month-long initiative will pit NHL players from all 31 clubs facing off against each other in EA Sports NHL 20.

Following the hour-long broadcast, a matchup between Anthony Mantha and Madison Bowey of the Red Wings and Jordan Greenway and Devan Dubnyk of the Wild will be available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and the NBC Sports YouTube channel.

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour can be found here.