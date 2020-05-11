NCAA leading scorer Dugan agrees to join Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS — NCAA leading scorer Jack Dugan agreed Monday to turn pro and join the Vegas Golden Knights.
Dugan was a fifth-round pick of the Golden Knights during their first draft in 2017. Because of his age, his NHL entry-level contract beginning next season would be for two years.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound forward from Pittsburgh had 10 goals and 42 assists for 52 points during his sophomore season at Providence College. Dugan was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the nation’s top college player.
”We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue to play a key role in the development of Jack Dugan as both a hockey player and as a young man within our organization,” Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. ”Jack took significant steps in his growth over the past two seasons as one of the best all-around players in college hockey and has proven that he is ready for the next challenge in his young career.”
Dugan, 21, led the NCAA this season with 1.53 points a game, 1.24 assists a game, 22 power-play points and 30 even-strength points.
”Thankful for these past two years at Providence,” Dugan tweeted. ”I couldn’t be more grateful for this next opportunity and excited to get going with Vegas whenever that may be.”
Keith Yandle seems very nonchalant about his iron man streak of 866 games
It’s interesting to note how many modern players own some of the biggest streaks, as Jay Bouwmeester (737, ninth) and Henrik Sedin (679, 10th) saw their runs end recently.
Perhaps it’s a testament to modern conditioning and diet; Yandle noted to Alex Prewitt in 2018 that he also holds a distinction of not ordering room service on the road. In the cases of Sedin and Kessel, maybe you attribute some of that to style. Staying healthy doesn’t usually come down to being the “hitter” rather than receiving the brunt of the abuse. In many cases, it’s about avoiding contact altogether.
Yet, while Yandle plays more of a finesse style, his interview with Tirico reminds that it hasn’t always been easy.
Biggest threats to Yandle maintaining his iron man streak
Yandle faced arguably the biggest threat to his iron man streak this season, in November. The Panthers defenseman took a puck to the face during the first period of a Nov. 23, 2019 game against the Hurricanes. Despite losing multiple teeth, Yandle didn’t just keep his iron man streak alive, he actually returned during the game against Carolina.
During the interview with Tirico, Yandle’s expression rarely changed while discussing those agonizing events. Again, Yandle ranks among tough hockey players, whether his sometimes downright odd critics want to admit it or not.
Yandle went through hours of painful dental work, and still managed to complete a back-to-back set. Remarkable.
Also, back in December 2016, then-Panthers coach Tom Rowe expected Yandle to be out “a while” after what looked like a bad foot injury. In the Tirico interview, Yandle said an Aaron Ekblad shot “shattered” the back of his foot.
It all makes me wonder: will Yandle’s streak eventually end as a “coach’s decision?”
The 33-year-old’s still an important piece of the Panthers’ puzzle. While he’s seen his ice time plummet over the years (24:29 TOI in 2017-18; 22:27 in 2018-19; 19:42 in 2019-20), Yandle remains prominent.
But with the Panthers struggling to support Sergei Bobrovsky — and/or struggling to justify the cost of Bob — might they decide that Yandle’s too much of a “double-edged sword?” Yandle’s puck movement, skating, and offensive acumen might make him a “net positive,” but the criticisms of his defense aren’t mere myths.
It’s never a popular move to sit someone who’s on a Ripken-of-hockey streak, but it’s a scenario worth considering, especially since Joel Quenneville has the political clout to make such a decision. Even if it’s probably ultimately unlikely, and painful.
You know, like returning to the same game when you got about 20 percent of your teeth knocked out by a puck.
Perry falls into a category of upcoming NHL free agents with uncertain futures. The reasoning is simple: they may or may not get to make the call about retirement. A lack of interest might simply force them to hang up their skates.
When in doubt, I’ve also focused on NHL free agent forwards who are 30 or older.
This list focuses on forwards. Later this week, we’ll also tackle defensemen and goalies.
Perry and other forwards with uncertain free agent futures in the NHL
Corey Perry
The lasting image of Perry’s first (and possibly last) Stars season was his “walk of shame” after getting ejected during the 2020 Winter Classic.
Perry’s season got off to the wrong foot in a literal way, as he broke it before his first game in a Stars uniform. He never really got any traction from there, managing just five goals and 21 points over 57 games.
Perry’s possession stats were mediocre, and they’ve honestly been that way for a while. The difference is that his offense plummeted, with the drop-off being especially sharp these past two seasons. Combine that decline in offense with Perry being a 35+ contract, and there are a lot of hurdles.
But all it really takes is one team to consider him a low-risk option, much like the Stars did in 2019-20. It’s not that outrageous to give Perry a mulligan. If you want a nasty veteran with some scoring touch, you could talk yourself into a cheap, one-year deal for Perry.
While Perry’s production has been putrid lately, he generated 49 points in 2017-18, and 53 in 2016-17. Perry also suffered bad puck luck (6.5 shooting percentage) in 2019-20, so there’s another way teams can talk themselves into signing the 2011 Hart Trophy winner.
Once you accept that Spezza is no longer going to push 90 points, it’s pretty easy to embrace investing in the 36-year-old. No, 25 points in 58 games isn’t spectacular, but managing that many with an ice time of just 10:50 TOI per night is impressive.
Carl Soderberg’s a little older than I realized, as he’ll turn 35 on Oct. 12. Some of his underlying stats are pretty underwhelming, so I wonder if his place in the league may involve ranking lower in the pecking order than he has with Arizona and Colorado in recent seasons?
Honestly, Ryan Reaves seems like the type of player I’d expect to be teetering out of the league at 33. Teams want a menacing presence who can play a bit, though, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him continue to get pretty lucrative deals. And, really, Reaves checks out reasonably well in this RAPM comparison with Spezza at Evolving Hockey, too:
Other forwards
I assume Martin Hanzal will retire, being that he last played in 2018-19, and in just seven games. Then again, he’s merely 33, so maybe he’d give it another shot? Large, defensive-minded centers don’t grow on trees. At least, I have never been to such forest, and would prefer to get that image out of my head now, thank you.
Trevor Lewis is one of those supporting cast members from a championship team who garners a somewhat baffling level of loyalty. (See: many, many Detroit Red Wings.) It’s not that Lewis, 33, is terrible. It’s just that I’m not sure how much he moves the needle. His ice time plummeted by more than two minutes (14:01 to 11:54), too, so that’s not a great sign for Lewis.
NHL teams sure do love 35-year-old Nate Thompson. The Flyers gave up a fifth-rounder for him during the past trade deadline, and Montreal coughed up two picks for Thompson the year before. All for REASONS! So maybe “Nate Boucher” will remain in some demand?
I’m not certain about Patrick Maroon‘s health, but … can the guy catch a break? It would be sad if the 32-year-old spent another offseason twisting in the wind.
There’s a subcategory of “I’m surprised that person played so many games in the NHL this season.” Two of the biggest were Troy Brouwer (34, 13 games) and Chris Stewart (32, 16 games, first season in NHL since 2017-18). I’d say that they probably won’t land on teams in 2020-21 but … I’ve already been wrong about NHL free agent forwards before, and likely will be again.
From all indications, it appears as if the league is really pushing the idea to put the draft on before the resumption of the 2019-20 season. That would certainly be weird and, as we’ve gone over, there would be plenty to figure out. But if the NHL does indeed get its way, it’s a good opportunity to go all out in making it as entertaining as possible.
In this week’s Power Rankings, we offer five ways the NHL could make an early, virtual draft a successful endeavor.
1. Make it a second trade deadline
My pals at the Puck Soup podcast discussed this last week and it is a wild and fun idea. Trades are one of the biggest reasons to tune into draft weekend. You have 31 GMs all in one place walking around and drumming up proposals. Right now, if the draft takes place before the season is completed, it sounds like only deals involving picks will happen. That’s boring. Here’s a second chance for a team to add Taylor Hall or Joe Thornton for a playoff push or Cup run.
A highlight of the weekend is Commissioner Gary Bettman stepping to the podium and uttering, “We have a trade to announce!” That statement, followed only by a shift in draft positions, would not have the same impact.
2. Let the top 10 picks announce their own selections
Usually, the league commissioner, GM, current or former player, or even a scouting head announces a team’s first round pick. This draft needs to be more entertaining than previous years, so the top 10 picks will make their own announcements. Here’s how we do it: As the NFL did, each of the top 31 prospects will receive a numbered hat and jersey package from every NHL team. Once a team confirms its selection, the player or their agent will be told what package to open up.
In order to not ruin the surprise, the selections and reactions of the top 10 picks will be pre-recorded. Imagine Alexis Lafreniere ripping open the package to reveal he’s going to be a Red Wing or Senator or Shark or King. We might even get a “McDavid learns he’s going to Oilers” moment.
3. Have NHL Seattle finally reveal its nickname, color scheme and logo
If the coronavirus pandemic hadn’t put the entire world on hold we may have already learned the name of the newest expansion team. NHL Seattle, which will begin play with the 2021-22 season, was expected to announce the nickname in the first quarter of 2020. Well, we’re into May and still waiting.
But if the NHL is looking to grab headlines, why not use the draft to introduce its newest team? The league might as well capitalize while the attention is there. Let’s pause midway through Round 1 and have the Zoomed faces of Jerry Bruckheimer and Tod Leiweke pop up on our televisions to reveal the name, colors and logo. (Go Kraken!)
4. Just let the Red Wings have the No. 1 pick
Detroit was historically bad this season. They were so bad that even with 11 games to go they clinched dead last. Let them have Alexi Lafreniere. They certainly earned it and Steve Yzerman could use a centerpiece for his rebuild.
As for the rest of the draft order? Use the lottery to decide picks Nos. 2-31 and make the odds for each team equal. (If you really want to get wild, hold the lottery the night before Round 1.) There’s no fair way to determine everything, especially if we’re not going to get a full 82 games from each team. A unique time calls for a unique solution. Yeah, you might have a team end up with the second pick and later win the Stanley Cup, but why do we reward ineptitude to begin with?
5. Mic up everything
Some teams record behind-the-scenes draft footage every year featuring their staff discussing potential picks, trades and other business. Let’s make that an across-the-board order. Give the broadcasters access to the conversations of every GM. We want to hear what they’re discussing with their staffs and other teams if they’re talking trade. Give us some insight into their pre-draft chats with prospects. Bring the fans inside the process and it could help them understand a little more why certain decisions were made.