NBCSN’s Hockey Happy Hour: Blackhawks dispatch Canucks in 2009

This week’s Hockey Happy Hour on NBCSN (5-7 p.m. ET) will feature memorable “on this date” games in playoff history.
The Blackhawks and Canucks clashed in a high-scoring affair combining for 12 goals in Game 6. Chicago scored four goals in the third period for the 7-5 comeback victory, advancing to the Western Conference Final. Patrick Kane recorded his first career hat trick in the contest.
Pat Foley and Eddie Olczyk had the call from United Center in Chicago, Ill.
During the broadcast, Liam McHugh interviews Patrick Sharp, who registered an assist as a member of the Blackhawks in this matchup. They discuss the comeback effort, the team’s rivalry with Vancouver, and the evolution of Chicago’s dynasty.
Monday, May 11 on NBCSN
• NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban (Episode 5) – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Canucks vs. Blackhawks (2009 Round 2, Game 6) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)
Tuesday, May 12 on NBCSN
• Nashville vs. Anaheim (2017 Western Conference Final, Game 1) – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
Wednesday, May 13 on NBCSN
• #HockeyAtHome: NHL Hockey Moms – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Rangers vs. Pittsburgh (2014 Round 2, Game 7) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)
Thursday, May 14 on NBCSN
• NHL Player Gaming Challenge – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Flyers vs. Bruins (2010 Round 2, Game 7) – 6 p.m. ET (Live stream)
NHL HAT TRICK TRIVIA HOSTED BY P.K. SUBBAN – MON. 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield will join the fifth episode of NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban. The show features fans answering a trio of hockey trivia questions from their homes, along with appearances from NHL players and celebrities, for the chance to win NHL prizes. Additional guests on the episode include Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau, Zach Werenski of the Blue Jackets and country music star Chris Young.
#HOCKEYATHOME: NHL HOCKEY MOMS – WED. 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen will co-host a 30-minute program that features interviews with three sets of NHL players and their mothers. The three mother and son relationships featured in the program are:
• Ryan (Rangers), Dylan (Blackhawks) and Matthew Strome (Flyers prospect) and mother, Trish
• Quinn (Canucks) and Jack Hughes (Devils) and mother, Ellen
• David Ayres (Hurricanes emergency goalie) and mother, Mary
NHL PLAYER GAMING CHALLENGE – THURS. 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NBCSN will present the NHL Player Gaming Challenge between Chicago vs. Los Angeles. The competition features Alex DeBrincat and Drake Caggiula representing the Blackhawks against Blake Lizotte and Michael Amadio of the Kings. The month-long initiative will pit NHL players from all 31 clubs facing off against each other in EA Sports NHL 20.
Following the hour-long broadcast, a matchup between Anthony Mantha and Madison Bowey of the Red Wings and Jordan Greenway and Devan Dubnyk of the Wild will be available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and the NBC Sports YouTube channel.
