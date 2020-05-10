NBC Sports will present “On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness” on Sunday, May 10, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN
The special is a compilation of stories, defining moments and conversations that have helped shape sports over the last 20 years on NBC while also highlighting Mother’s Day and recognizing first responders. From game changers to championship moms, ones to watch to breathtaking moments, “On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness” spans numerous sports and athletes.
Women’s hockey stars Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, along with current NHL Seattle scout and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato will discuss some of their career highlights.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim Ducks have signed defenseman Brendan Guhle to a two-year, $1.6 million contract extension.
The Ducks also signed forward Sam Carrick to a one-year extension worth $700,000 on Sunday.
The 22-year-old Guhle has 14 points in 59 career NHL games with the Ducks and the Buffalo Sabres, who traded their former second-round pick to Anaheim in February 2019 along with a first-round draft pick for defenseman Brandon Montour.
Guhle has four goals and four assists in 30 games this season for the Ducks. He scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 27 at Arizona.
Carrick has played nine of his 34 career NHL games for the Ducks this season, getting one goal and one assist. He is in his first season as the captain of the Ducks’ AHL affiliate in San Diego.
WATCH LIVE: 2018 Olympic women’s gold medal game – U.S. vs. Canada
NBC Sports will continue its presentation of Team USA Olympic hockey matchups on NBC throughout the month of May, with the 2018 Olympic women’s hockey gold medal game between the U.S. and Canada this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.
Team USA and Canada faced off in the gold medal game at the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018. Behind the game-winning shootout goal by Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, the Americans won, 3-2, to claim their second-ever Olympic gold medal. The win also snapped the Canadians’ streak of four straight Olympic titles.
Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko and Pierre McGuire called the gold medal game in PyeongChang.
The historic matchup, which will air on Mother’s Day, will have numerous new elements during the broadcast, including NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen interviewing Team USA captain Meghan Duggan on her memories about the gold medal game and celebrating Mother’s Day as both a mother and as a daughter. NBC’s broadcast will also feature a Mother’s Day tribute essay penned by seven-time Emmy Award-winner Mike Emrick, as well as a profile on American star Hilary Knight.
A few nights after one of their players was injured by a dirty hit, the Johnstown Jets plotted to exact some revenge on Buffalo’s Greg Neeld.
An all-out brawl broke out during warmups and the North American Hockey League game was postponed, much to the dismay of ownership and presumably the fans at a sold-out War Memorial Arena. It just so happened that director George Roy Hill was in the arena that night, cameras rolling. The real-life minor league fight was simply further inspiration for his 1977 movie “Slap Shot,” ranked No. 5 in a vote by the sports staff of The Associated Press on the Top 25 sports movies of all time.
Bawdy, bloody and irreverent, the movie is a wild ride through the final season of the fictional Charlestown Chiefs, a loser of a team in a blue-collar town with thousands of factory workers facing layoffs. The team is on the chopping block and things are grim until aging captain Reggie Dunlop, played to perfection by Paul Newman, figures out the Chiefs can at least draw fans — and maybe land a buyer — if they abandon “old time hockey” and goon it up with the rough stuff from the bespectacled Hanson brothers and their mostly eager teammates.
“It’s one of those iconic movies that has so many spots in it where the words come up and you use it in dressing rooms and stuff all the time,” said longtime NHL coach Bruce Boudreau, who actually played for the Jets and has a non-speaking role in the film.
Long gone from hockey is the fighting and rampant cheap shots practiced by the Chiefs. That doesn’t mean the movie doesn’t resonate today, far from it. Like all the great ones of this ilk — from “ Caddyshack ” to “Bull Durham” and more — it is filled with lines that will never be forgotten.
Players still joke about putting on the foil for a fight. Someone is always the “chief punk” on the other team. Who can forget “the unfortunate Denny Pratt tragedy” or letting ’em know you’re there? Doesn’t every league have an Ogie Oglethorpe?
“Anybody who’s played the game can still relate to it in some capacity because as much as it’s changed, a lot of it is still the same,” said Christian Hanson, the son of Dave Hanson and a veteran of 42 NHL games with Toronto between 2008-2011. “A lot of guys playing midget hockey, junior hockey, minor league hockey have gone through a lot of the bus trips and the playing cards on the bus and being on the road with the guys.
So relatable that three-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie Marc-Andre Fleury remade Denny Lemieux’s famous opening scene about penalties. Edmonton star Connor McDavid called it “a movie that you can watch 100 times and still laugh at.”
The hockey classic stemmed from the screenplay of Nancy Dowd, who visited her brother, Ned, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, when he was a player during the 1974-75 season. He used his tape recorder to capture locker-room life and she took it from there.
“I had to be true to the milieu (of minor league hockey players),” Dowd told The AP at the time. “That’s the way they talk.”
It was the way they lived, too. Dunlop’s apartment in the film? That was Boudreau’s actual pad, picked because it was the messiest of any player’s. The also film captures life in the minors off the ice — the long bus trips, the downtime in bars and motels. The characters are just characters, in every way, with no big plot twists to worry about.
Boudreau recalls spending as much as 10 hours a day in uniform waiting to shoot a scene, how brutally real some of the big hits were and the night he got to spend with Newman, Hill and Dave Hanson in the film room.
“Paul turns around to me at the one point and he said, ‘This is gonna be a great movie,’” Boudreau said. “He was right.”
Christian Hanson said his father and teammates didn’t realize that at the time. The acting gig was just a second job between North American Hockey League games.
“It was one of those things where they couldn’t find enough actors that could skate, so they figured that they would kind of give auditions to the guys that the characters were based off of,” he said. “They knocked it out of the park and so they cast them.”
Nick Nolte and Peter Strauss were among the actors who tried out and fell short because they couldn’t skate; Al Pacino didn’t even get a look. The child-like Hansons were based on the Carlsons, but only brothers Jeff and Steve were in the movie because Jack was called up to the World Hockey Association.
Jack Carlson was replaced by former teammate Dave Hanson, who still joins Jeff and Steve to make appearances as the Hanson brothers.
Christian Hanson didn’t see “Slap Shot” for the first time until he was 13 — it wasn’t a family ritual to watch it — but the retired forward thinks of it as part of the fabric of playing hockey.
“Somebody will throw out a line from ‘Slap Shot’ and everybody understands it,” he said. “It’s one of those things that transcends generations. The coach can be in the room giving a speech, and then all of a sudden one of the guys rattles off something that the Hanson brothers said when they were sitting in the locker room before the game and everybody gets a chuckle. I think it’s pretty neat that even to this day it’s something that still holds true in locker rooms.”
Revisiting biggest NHL trades from the 2019 offseason
As interesting as it is to hear about the highs and lows of Kerfoot’s season, this also gives us a chance to revisit the biggest trades of the 2019 NHL offseason as a whole. Some teams made enough momentous trades to earn their own categories, such as Kerfoot’s Maple Leafs.
Misadventures for Maple Leafs in 2019 offseason NHL trades
When judging a trade, it’s crucial to consider context. Even when you grade on a curve, the trades didn’t always pan out for Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas.
Moving back to Kerfoot, context matters a bit here, too.
Following another ugly postseason suspension, many believed the Maple Leafs needed to trade Nazem Kadri. They also were feeling the cap crunch, so getting a discounted Tyson Barrie provided a nice replacement for outgoing Jake Gardiner.
While the gap between Kadri and Kerfoot might be a bit exaggerated …
… the bottom line is that the trade didn’t meet expectations for the Maple Leafs.
The oddest part, really, revolved around how adamant Dubas was about Cody Ceci being better than people believed. Instead, Ceci was kind of a disaster.
If the Maple Leafs divest themselves of Ceci after 2019-20, then it was still worth it. Zaitsev’s contract was bad, and much longer. But it was a funky situation that rounded out an all-over-the-place offseason. Maybe there were shades of appeasing an eventually outgoing Mike Babcock?
To some extent, Toronto’s flexibility was limited. They didn’t fare as well as some of the other savvy teams, though.
OK, that’s not totally fair. If we’re being sober, the wheels came off of the wagon thanks to some mix of atrocious goaltending and questionable coaching.
Even so, the Devils made aggressive moves to improve, and splashy trades set the stage for disappointments and dysfunction. The headliner that went horribly, horribly wrong was, of course, the P.K. Subban trade.
While it still feels like the Predators could have gotten more for Subban, they did clean up space to sign Matt Duchene, and in a more abstract sense keep Roman Josi. Even those with tempered expectations didn’t expect this season from Subban. Consider that Subban ranked dead last on the Devils according to Evolving Hockey’s GAR metric:
Yikes. Yikes.
While there’s hope that Subban may rebound, the extended collapse of his game played a big role in the front office upheaval in New Jersey.
Nikita Gusev‘s situation wasn’t nearly as dramatic, and while Gusev performed reasonably well, he didn’t light the hockey world on fire. The Golden Knights probably aren’t losing much sleep over his departure … at least yet.
The Devils recouped some of their draft capital by trading the likes ofTaylor Hall during the deadline, but coughing up four significant draft picks for Subban + Gusev didn’t work out so well.
Pondering other teams making one or more noteworthy trades
Vegas Golden Knights
No, the Golden Knights didn’t parallel the Maple Leafs in every way. They didn’t have the same enormous RFA headaches, and the uncertainty that surrounded those situations.
But they still needed to shed some salaries. While I can’t say I loved every move and thought process, things worked out reasonably well for Vegas in the grand scheme of things.
So this was a rare deal where you could make a strong argument for both sides. I think the Lightning were more shrewd, especially considering limited options (Dubas grumbles again), but the Canucks received big returns from their risky investment (now Shero’s grumbling).
That ended up being the best move during a summer where they unloaded some problems. That included the staggering Phil Kessel trade, and also convincing someone to take on Erik Gudbranson‘s contract. With Kessel mainly offering “meh” in Arizona, and Alex Galchenyuk being part of the Jason Zucker trade, the Penguins have to feel pretty good about their latest series of dramatic decisions.
The Oilers likely received a decent confidence boost from seeing James Neal start so much hotter than Milan Lucic that it became a punchline. With Lucic being a better possession player, that gap narrowed when Neal cooled off.
Really, the true winner might not be crowned until we see if the Oilers can wiggle free from the Neal contract and/or the Flames get rid of Lucic’s deal. Really, that might be the key takeaway even after all these assessments: we may not yet know the final “winners” of the biggest trades of the 2019 NHL offseason for some time.
Quick thoughts
My issue isn’t and wasn’t with the Blues trading forJustin Faulk. Instead, handing him a pricey extension looked risky, and he hasn’t really soothed those concerns with middling play. Hmm.
Would it be fair to lean toward “TBD” on the Andre Burakovsky trade, at least when realizing things were going sour between Burakovsky and the Caps? That’s the way I lean.