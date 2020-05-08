MORE: NHL POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

Roundtable: What is your favorite hockey photo of all-time?

By Sean LeahyMay 8, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
What is your favorite hockey photo of all-time?

Sean Leahy, NHL writer: There are so many iconic hockey moments that have been captured by the game’s best photographers. We’ve seen Stanley Cup winners, amazing celebrations, and emotional scenes. We’ve also have been gifted the shot of Gary Bettman getting choked out by Gene Simmons of KISS.

What makes a great hockey photo? Passion, timing, lightning, and sometimes the people in  the picture. Or sometimes just the setting of the shot.

Which brings us to my favorite hockey photo. There were many candidates. Daniel Briere’s Winter Classic penalty shot. SJ Sharkie about to surprise the Capitals. Gary Coleman meeting Mark Messier and his tiny towel.

I first saw this photo walking through the Air Canada Centre press box years ago. The Stanley Cup caught my attention and then I noticed the rest of the shot, and it’s very, very good.

Hockey Hall of Fame

This is Maple Leafs coach/GM Punch Imlach after the team won the Cup in 1963 — their second of three straight championships. The photo is the perfect encapsulation of a season ending with a title: time to sit back, relax with a glass of champagne and, of course, not have to worry about practice tomorrow.

James O’Brien, NHL writer:

My first instinct was to go with a Bobby Orr Stanley Cup-winning shot that was iconic enough to get its own statue. That seems kind of boring, though, right? Maybe?

So, instead, consider a piece of hockey history that was transformative — literally, in some ways. On the fateful night of Nov. 1, 1959, Jacques Plante was bloodied after a puck struck his face. Despite the protestations of coach Toe Blake, Plante refused to return to action unless he could wear a mask he often used in practice.

Plante is remembered as much for that innovation as for anything he did on the ice as a Hall of Fame goalie. Really, though, how can you shake an image like this?

Getty Images

You don’t get much more “hockey” than that, unless you sprinkle in wild hair, robust beards, and missing teeth.

Speaking of robust beards …

Jake Abrahams, Managing Editor, NHL content: Without a doubt, Lanny McDonald lifting the Stanley Cup in 1989. Aesthetically, this photo is iconic; it shows a grizzled captain with an epic ginger beard, experiencing Lord Stanley ecstasy. But the circumstances behind this moment add even more depth to the story.

Getty Images

McDonald was born and raised a couple hours outside of Calgary and was drafted 4th overall by the Maple Leafs in 1973. He spent the rest of that decade blossoming into one of the league’s top goal scorers for Toronto. After two trades, he ended up back in Alberta playing for the Flames. In 1982-83 he scored 66 goals – still a team record, and more than anyone that season aside from Wayne Gretzky. He became a team captain.

But as his career progressed, team success was harder to come by. He had never reached the Stanley Cup Final until 1986, when at age 33, he and the Flames lost to the Montreal Canadiens, and their star rookie Patrick Roy. The Habs won the Cup at the Saddledome.

Three seasons later, McDonald had a reduced role on a 117-point, Presidents’ Trophy-winning juggernaut. He only scored 11 goals that year, but his 11th in late March gave him 500 for his career. He wasn’t done.

The Flames advanced to the final, and once again they were matched up against Roy and the Canadiens. McDonald had been a healthy scratch for Games 3, 4 and 5, but with a 3-2 series lead, Calgary coach Terry Crisp put him back in the lineup for Game 6 at the Montreal Forum. It paid off, as the 36-year-old McDonald scored his only goal of that postseason – a glove-side snipe, no less – to give the Flames a 2-1 lead that they would never relinquish.

They held on to win 4-2, and are still the only visiting team to clinch the Cup in Montreal.

When McDonald announced his retirement that summer, he also revealed he had made up his mind prior to the start of the 1988-89 season that it would be his last.

The perfect way to conclude a Hall of Fame career, and the perfect image to sum it all up.

Capitals set to terminate Leipsic’s contract following social media comments

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 8, 2020, 11:07 AM EDT
When the Capitals resume playing, Brendan Leipsic will not be part of the team.

The team announced on Friday that they have placed Leipsic on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract after comments he made on social media were leaked. The 25-year-old forward signed a one-year, $700,000 deal signed in July..

A Instagram group chat which featured Leipsic, Panthers prospect Jack Rodewald and others surfaced online this week and showed them making inappropriate comments about the appearances of Tanner Pearson‘s wife, Meaghan, and Connor McDavid‘s girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, and other women. He also made disparaging comments about current and former teammates.

Leipsic released an apology via his Twitter account Wednesday night:

“Yesterday my friend’s Instagram account was hacked and an individual circulated images that are representative of private conversations I was a part of,” he wrote. “I fully recognize how inappropriate and offensive these comments are and sincerely apologize to everyone for my actions. I am committed to learning from this and becoming a better person by taking time to determine how to move forward in an accountable, meaningful way. I am truly sorry.”

Chloe Giesbrecht and another women who did not want to give her name spoke with Paul Friesen of the Winnipeg Sun about the comments.

“If people keep practising that, this is just going to be a continuous cycle of these group chats and this misogynistic hockey culture,” Giesbrecht said. “If people keep dismissing it, sexual assault is going to go up. All of that is going to skyrocket. They need more than just a slap on the wrist, which is what I’m worried they’re going to get. I would like to see all of their sports careers gone.”

On Thursday, Leipsic’s brother, Jeremey, was kicked off the University of Manitoba hockey team for his part in the lewd group chat.

The NHL condemned the “misogynistic and reprehensible remarks” in their own statement.

“There is no place in our League for such statements, attitudes and behavior, no matter the forum. We will address this inexcusable conduct with the clubs and players involved.”

Remembering the ‘Oops, I Did It Again’ gold medal-winning goal

By Sean LeahyMay 8, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
NBC Sports will continue its presentation of Team USA Olympic hockey matchups on NBC throughout the month of May, with the 2018 Olympic women’s hockey gold medal game between the U.S. and Canada this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC (live stream).

The historic matchup, which will air on Mother’s Day, will have numerous new elements during the broadcast, including NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen interviewing Team USA captain Meghan Duggan on her memories about the gold medal game and celebrating Mother’s Day as both a mother and as a daughter. NBC’s broadcast will also feature a Mother’s Day tribute essay penned by seven-time Emmy Award-winner Mike Emrick, as well as a profile on American star Hilary Knight.

When Shannon Szabados denied Hilary Knight’s shootout attempt, it pushed the 2018 Olympic gold medal game into a sixth round.

It was another chapter in the epic, long-standing rivalry between the U.S. and Canadian women. Entering the PyeongChang Games, it was Canada owning Olympic success as they were eyeing a fifth straight gold medal since women’s hockey was added as an event in 1998.

The first shooter in the extra round was Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson. The North Dakota product was about to attempt a move she’d practiced thousands of times — one she also successfully pulled off earlier in the 2018 tournament.

It was former North Dakota associate coach Peter Elander’s drill that inspired the “Oops, I Did It Again” move that Lamoureux-Davidson turned into a legendary moment in American hockey history. As he told The Grand Forks Herald’s Brad Schlossman in 2018, the name was taken from the popular Britney Spears song and he began using it with his teams when he was coaching in Sweden in the early 2000s.

Many hours were put into the drill, which focuses on weight transfer to transition the puck smoothly. Lamoureux-Davidson was up for the challenge of perfecting it.

“In this generation, young people who don’t know how to do things correctly, they don’t want to do it,” Elander told Schlossman. “If it takes a long time to perfect something, they don’t have the patience to do it. The Lamoureux sisters are outliers in that group. If they see something hard, they see it as a challenge to improve it. To be able to be not good at something, then work yourself into perfection at it, is almost a lost quality in today’s society.”

Lamoureux-Davidson picked up the puck and skated right, then left slowly before coming down through the faceoff circles. She faked forehand at the hashmarks, quickly transferred the puck to her backhand before shifting back to forehand leaving Szabados off balance and desperate to get her glove on it. 

The rest is history, and a moment American hockey fans will not forget.

“On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness” airs at 8 pm ET this Sunday on NBCSN and on the NBC Sports app. And, if you haven’t yet, be sure to follow “On Her Turf” on Instagram.

PHT Morning Skate: Pietrangelo’s future; underrated Bjorkstrand

By Sean LeahyMay 8, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• “Can you imagine winning a Stanley Cup with hugging prohibited? Can you imagine passing the Cup around, while ungloved, or putting it through all its off-season indignities without immediate cleansing?” [OC Register]

• A look at the pros and cons of the NHL potential playoff plan. [Die by the Blade]

• Capitals GM Brian MacLellan on the proposed early draft: “There’s a natural order of business, there’s a rhythm to it. Some teams use that time to reset their roster, it’s a way to manage your roster and cap situation for next season, it’s a way to make trades. A lot of decisions are based on how you concluded your previous season. So, if you go into the playoffs and maybe a weakness is identified or you weren’t as successful as you were (hoping) and you need to make changes and the draft seems to be an area where you can accomplish those things before next season.” [TSN]

• What will Alex Pietrangelo do: test free agency or attempt to squeeze into the Blue’ cap picture? [The Score]

Jordan Binnington on how his career in goal began: “Apparently the coach took a shot; it hit me in the face and I didn’t really react. And the coach just skated over to my dad and said, ‘Hey, he’s on the team.’ So I guess that’s how I got my first job.” [Post-Dispatch]

Brendan Leipsic‘s brother, Jeremey, has been kicked off the University of Manitoba hockey team after his participation in a leaked group chat went public on Wednesday. [Winnipeg Free Press]

• Is it in Ken Holland’s plan to add more picks in the upcoming draft? [Oilers Nation]

• Comedian Denis Leary talks about the 1970 Bruins, Bobby Orr, and how Cam Neely took his money. [Sporting News]

• Why Oliver Bjorkstrand is one of the NHL’s most underrated players. [1st Ohio Battery]

• What the Flames value as they head into the NHL draft. [Flames Nation]

• How will Adam Gaudette‘s next contract shake out for the Canucks? [Canucks Army]

NHL postpones 2020 international schedule

By Sean LeahyMay 8, 2020, 9:22 AM EDT
As expected the NHL and NHLPA announced on Friday that the 2020 Global Series games and other international matchups have been canceled.

The Bruins and Predators were scheduled to play two games in Prague, Czech Republic, while the Avalanche and Blue Jackets were set to face-off in Helsinki, Finland as part of the NHL Global Series. Before that, the Bruins were going to meet German side Adler Mannheim in Mannheim, Germany and the Predators were scheduled to play SC Bern in Bern, Switzerland.

“We are disappointed by the postponement of our trip to Finland, but look forward to having the opportunity to play in front of Finland’s passionate hockey fans in the future,” said Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen, a Finland native.

The NHL was already likely not going to return to China this fall for preseason games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The NHLPA and the NHL remain committed to maintaining and growing our international presence,” reads the joint NHL/NHLPA announcement. “We hope that our fans overseas understand the need to postpone the 2020 games, but we look forward to being back with them in 2021.”

