Big trades of 2019 NHL offseason Subban Miller Kessel
via Getty Images

Revisiting biggest NHL trades from the 2019 offseason

By James O'BrienMay 8, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT
Upon reflecting about his first season with the Maple Leafs following a trade featuring Nazem Kadri and Tyson Barrie, Alexander Kerfoot admitted that he wasn’t as consistent as he would have liked. Indeed, people don’t look back favorably for the Maple Leafs’ side of one of the biggest trades of the 2019 NHL offseason.

(There’s some interesting insight from Thursday’s Kerfoot conference call, which you can peruse via reporters including TSN’s Kristen Shilton.)

As interesting as it is to hear about the highs and lows of Kerfoot’s season, this also gives us a chance to revisit the biggest trades of the 2019 NHL offseason as a whole. Some teams made enough momentous trades to earn their own categories, such as Kerfoot’s Maple Leafs.

Misadventures for Maple Leafs in 2019 offseason NHL trades

When judging a trade, it’s crucial to consider context. Even when you grade on a curve, the trades didn’t always pan out for Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas.

Following another ugly postseason suspension, many believed the Maple Leafs needed to trade Nazem Kadri. They also were feeling the cap crunch, so getting a discounted Tyson Barrie provided a nice replacement for outgoing Jake Gardiner.

While the gap between Kadri and Kerfoot might be a bit exaggerated …

Big NHL 2019 offseason trades Kadri Kerfoot comparison Evolving Hockey
via Evolving Hockey

… the bottom line is that the trade didn’t meet expectations for the Maple Leafs.

The oddest part, really, revolved around how adamant Dubas was about Cody Ceci being better than people believed. Instead, Ceci was kind of a disaster.

If the Maple Leafs divest themselves of Ceci after 2019-20, then it was still worth it. Zaitsev’s contract was bad, and much longer. But it was a funky situation that rounded out an all-over-the-place offseason. Maybe there were shades of appeasing an eventually outgoing Mike Babcock?

To some extent, Toronto’s flexibility was limited. They didn’t fare as well as some of the other savvy teams, though.

Deals with the Devils not scorching teams as much

Is it “poetic” that you could say trades did Ray Shero in as Devils GM?

OK, that’s not totally fair. If we’re being sober, the wheels came off of the wagon thanks to some mix of atrocious goaltending and questionable coaching.

Even so, the Devils made aggressive moves to improve, and splashy trades set the stage for disappointments and dysfunction. The headliner that went horribly, horribly wrong was, of course, the P.K. Subban trade.

While it still feels like the Predators could have gotten more for Subban, they did clean up space to sign Matt Duchene, and in a more abstract sense keep Roman Josi. Even those with tempered expectations didn’t expect this season from Subban. Consider that Subban ranked dead last on the Devils according to Evolving Hockey’s GAR metric:

Big 2019 offseason NHL trades went poorly for Devils Subban
also via Evolving Hockey

Yikes. Yikes.

While there’s hope that Subban may rebound, the extended collapse of his game played a big role in the front office upheaval in New Jersey.

Nikita Gusev‘s situation wasn’t nearly as dramatic, and while Gusev performed reasonably well, he didn’t light the hockey world on fire. The Golden Knights probably aren’t losing much sleep over his departure … at least yet.

The Devils recouped some of their draft capital by trading the likes of Taylor Hall during the deadline, but coughing up four significant draft picks for Subban + Gusev didn’t work out so well.

Pondering other teams making one or more noteworthy trades

Vegas Golden Knights

No, the Golden Knights didn’t parallel the Maple Leafs in every way. They didn’t have the same enormous RFA headaches, and the uncertainty that surrounded those situations.

But they still needed to shed some salaries. While I can’t say I loved every move and thought process, things worked out reasonably well for Vegas in the grand scheme of things.

They managed to land something for Gusev’s rights in the form of a second and third-round pick. They also landed a second-rounder for Colin Miller, who couldn’t seem to stay out of the doghouse, and who didn’t have the greatest season in Buffalo. Nicolas Roy may just make them break even (or better?) in the Erik Haula trade.

Again, not sure about every decision — all of this straining, yet spending so much on Ryan Reaves? — but the Golden Knights got a lot right. Toronto might even feel a little jealous.

Fascinating Miller trade between Canucks, Lightning

Speaking of desperate situations, the Lightning didn’t have much of a choice but to trade J.T. Miller. So, to get a first-round pick (and third-rounder) for their troubles? More Lightning wizardry.

On paper, it looked like the Canucks might be overreaching in much the same way the Devils did. Miller cost more in assets, after all.

But … Miller ended up being a tremendous player; he was a legitimate first-line winger for Vancouver. Subban, well … yeah.

So this was a rare deal where you could make a strong argument for both sides. I think the Lightning were more shrewd, especially considering limited options (Dubas grumbles again), but the Canucks received big returns from their risky investment (now Shero’s grumbling).

Penguins, Oilers often busy making trades

You might not top the steal the Penguins pulled off in nabbing splendid rookie defenseman John Marino for just a sixth-round pick from the Oilers.

That ended up being the best move during a summer where they unloaded some problems. That included the staggering Phil Kessel trade, and also convincing someone to take on Erik Gudbranson‘s contract. With Kessel mainly offering “meh” in Arizona, and Alex Galchenyuk being part of the Jason Zucker trade, the Penguins have to feel pretty good about their latest series of dramatic decisions.

The Oilers likely received a decent confidence boost from seeing James Neal start so much hotter than Milan Lucic that it became a punchline. With Lucic being a better possession player, that gap narrowed when Neal cooled off.

Really, the true winner might not be crowned until we see if the Oilers can wiggle free from the Neal contract and/or the Flames get rid of Lucic’s deal. Really, that might be the key takeaway even after all these assessments: we may not yet know the final “winners” of the biggest trades of the 2019 NHL offseason for some time.

Quick thoughts

  • My issue isn’t and wasn’t with the Blues trading for Justin Faulk. Instead, handing him a pricey extension looked risky, and he hasn’t really soothed those concerns with middling play. Hmm.
  • Would it be fair to lean toward “TBD” on the Andre Burakovsky trade, at least when realizing things were going sour between Burakovsky and the Caps? That’s the way I lean.
  • Speaking of TBD, the intriguing Henri JokiharjuAlex Nylander trade remains unsolved.
  • The Canadiens really got the best of the Blackhawks by nabbing a second and third-round pick for Andrew Shaw.
  • You’re forgiven if it slipped your mind that Carl Soderberg and Jimmy Vesey were traded.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Capitals set to terminate Leipsic’s contract following social media comments

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 8, 2020, 11:07 AM EDT
11 Comments

When the Capitals resume playing, Brendan Leipsic will not be part of the team.

The team announced on Friday that they have placed Leipsic on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract after comments he made on social media were leaked. The 25-year-old forward signed a one-year, $700,000 deal signed in July..

A Instagram group chat which featured Leipsic, Panthers prospect Jack Rodewald and others surfaced online this week and showed them making inappropriate comments about the appearances of Tanner Pearson‘s wife, Meaghan, and Connor McDavid‘s girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, and other women. He also made disparaging comments about current and former teammates.

Leipsic released an apology via his Twitter account Wednesday night:

“Yesterday my friend’s Instagram account was hacked and an individual circulated images that are representative of private conversations I was a part of,” he wrote. “I fully recognize how inappropriate and offensive these comments are and sincerely apologize to everyone for my actions. I am committed to learning from this and becoming a better person by taking time to determine how to move forward in an accountable, meaningful way. I am truly sorry.”

Chloe Giesbrecht and another women who did not want to give her name spoke with Paul Friesen of the Winnipeg Sun about the comments.

“If people keep practising that, this is just going to be a continuous cycle of these group chats and this misogynistic hockey culture,” Giesbrecht said. “If people keep dismissing it, sexual assault is going to go up. All of that is going to skyrocket. They need more than just a slap on the wrist, which is what I’m worried they’re going to get. I would like to see all of their sports careers gone.”

On Thursday, Leipsic’s brother, Jeremey, was kicked off the University of Manitoba hockey team for his part in the lewd group chat.

The NHL condemned the “misogynistic and reprehensible remarks” in their own statement.

“There is no place in our League for such statements, attitudes and behavior, no matter the forum. We will address this inexcusable conduct with the clubs and players involved.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Roundtable: What is your favorite hockey photo of all-time?

By Sean LeahyMay 8, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

What is your favorite hockey photo of all-time?

Sean Leahy, NHL writer: There are so many iconic hockey moments that have been captured by the game’s best photographers. We’ve seen Stanley Cup winners, amazing celebrations, and emotional scenes. We’ve also have been gifted the shot of Gary Bettman getting choked out by Gene Simmons of KISS.

What makes a great hockey photo? Passion, timing, lightning, and sometimes the people in  the picture. Or sometimes just the setting of the shot.

Which brings us to my favorite hockey photo. There were many candidates. Daniel Briere’s Winter Classic penalty shot. SJ Sharkie about to surprise the Capitals. Gary Coleman meeting Mark Messier and his tiny towel.

I first saw this photo walking through the Air Canada Centre press box years ago. The Stanley Cup caught my attention and then I noticed the rest of the shot, and it’s very, very good.

Hockey Hall of Fame

This is Maple Leafs coach/GM Punch Imlach after the team won the Cup in 1963 — their second of three straight championships. The photo is the perfect encapsulation of a season ending with a title: time to sit back, relax with a glass of champagne and, of course, not have to worry about practice tomorrow.

James O’Brien, NHL writer:

My first instinct was to go with a Bobby Orr Stanley Cup-winning shot that was iconic enough to get its own statue. That seems kind of boring, though, right? Maybe?

So, instead, consider a piece of hockey history that was transformative — literally, in some ways. On the fateful night of Nov. 1, 1959, Jacques Plante was bloodied after a puck struck his face. Despite the protestations of coach Toe Blake, Plante refused to return to action unless he could wear a mask he often used in practice.

Plante is remembered as much for that innovation as for anything he did on the ice as a Hall of Fame goalie. Really, though, how can you shake an image like this?

Getty Images

You don’t get much more “hockey” than that, unless you sprinkle in wild hair, robust beards, and missing teeth.

Speaking of robust beards …

Jake Abrahams, Managing Editor, NHL content: Without a doubt, Lanny McDonald lifting the Stanley Cup in 1989. Aesthetically, this photo is iconic; it shows a grizzled captain with an epic ginger beard, experiencing Lord Stanley ecstasy. But the circumstances behind this moment add even more depth to the story.

Getty Images

McDonald was born and raised a couple hours outside of Calgary and was drafted 4th overall by the Maple Leafs in 1973. He spent the rest of that decade blossoming into one of the league’s top goal scorers for Toronto. After two trades, he ended up back in Alberta playing for the Flames. In 1982-83 he scored 66 goals – still a team record, and more than anyone that season aside from Wayne Gretzky. He became a team captain.

But as his career progressed, team success was harder to come by. He had never reached the Stanley Cup Final until 1986, when at age 33, he and the Flames lost to the Montreal Canadiens, and their star rookie Patrick Roy. The Habs won the Cup at the Saddledome.

Three seasons later, McDonald had a reduced role on a 117-point, Presidents’ Trophy-winning juggernaut. He only scored 11 goals that year, but his 11th in late March gave him 500 for his career. He wasn’t done.

The Flames advanced to the final, and once again they were matched up against Roy and the Canadiens. McDonald had been a healthy scratch for Games 3, 4 and 5, but with a 3-2 series lead, Calgary coach Terry Crisp put him back in the lineup for Game 6 at the Montreal Forum. It paid off, as the 36-year-old McDonald scored his only goal of that postseason – a glove-side snipe, no less – to give the Flames a 2-1 lead that they would never relinquish.

They held on to win 4-2, and are still the only visiting team to clinch the Cup in Montreal.

When McDonald announced his retirement that summer, he also revealed he had made up his mind prior to the start of the 1988-89 season that it would be his last.

The perfect way to conclude a Hall of Fame career, and the perfect image to sum it all up.

Remembering the ‘Oops, I Did It Again’ gold medal-winning goal

By Sean LeahyMay 8, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

NBC Sports will continue its presentation of Team USA Olympic hockey matchups on NBC throughout the month of May, with the 2018 Olympic women’s hockey gold medal game between the U.S. and Canada this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC (live stream).

The historic matchup, which will air on Mother’s Day, will have numerous new elements during the broadcast, including NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen interviewing Team USA captain Meghan Duggan on her memories about the gold medal game and celebrating Mother’s Day as both a mother and as a daughter. NBC’s broadcast will also feature a Mother’s Day tribute essay penned by seven-time Emmy Award-winner Mike Emrick, as well as a profile on American star Hilary Knight.

When Shannon Szabados denied Hilary Knight’s shootout attempt, it pushed the 2018 Olympic gold medal game into a sixth round.

It was another chapter in the epic, long-standing rivalry between the U.S. and Canadian women. Entering the PyeongChang Games, it was Canada owning Olympic success as they were eyeing a fifth straight gold medal since women’s hockey was added as an event in 1998.

The first shooter in the extra round was Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson. The North Dakota product was about to attempt a move she’d practiced thousands of times — one she also successfully pulled off earlier in the 2018 tournament.

It was former North Dakota associate coach Peter Elander’s drill that inspired the “Oops, I Did It Again” move that Lamoureux-Davidson turned into a legendary moment in American hockey history. As he told The Grand Forks Herald’s Brad Schlossman in 2018, the name was taken from the popular Britney Spears song and he began using it with his teams when he was coaching in Sweden in the early 2000s.

Many hours were put into the drill, which focuses on weight transfer to transition the puck smoothly. Lamoureux-Davidson was up for the challenge of perfecting it.

“In this generation, young people who don’t know how to do things correctly, they don’t want to do it,” Elander told Schlossman. “If it takes a long time to perfect something, they don’t have the patience to do it. The Lamoureux sisters are outliers in that group. If they see something hard, they see it as a challenge to improve it. To be able to be not good at something, then work yourself into perfection at it, is almost a lost quality in today’s society.”

Lamoureux-Davidson picked up the puck and skated right, then left slowly before coming down through the faceoff circles. She faked forehand at the hashmarks, quickly transferred the puck to her backhand before shifting back to forehand leaving Szabados off balance and desperate to get her glove on it. 

The rest is history, and a moment American hockey fans will not forget.

“On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness” airs at 8 pm ET this Sunday on NBCSN and on the NBC Sports app. And, if you haven’t yet, be sure to follow “On Her Turf” on Instagram.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: Pietrangelo’s future; underrated Bjorkstrand

By Sean LeahyMay 8, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• “Can you imagine winning a Stanley Cup with hugging prohibited? Can you imagine passing the Cup around, while ungloved, or putting it through all its off-season indignities without immediate cleansing?” [OC Register]

• A look at the pros and cons of the NHL potential playoff plan. [Die by the Blade]

• Capitals GM Brian MacLellan on the proposed early draft: “There’s a natural order of business, there’s a rhythm to it. Some teams use that time to reset their roster, it’s a way to manage your roster and cap situation for next season, it’s a way to make trades. A lot of decisions are based on how you concluded your previous season. So, if you go into the playoffs and maybe a weakness is identified or you weren’t as successful as you were (hoping) and you need to make changes and the draft seems to be an area where you can accomplish those things before next season.” [TSN]

• What will Alex Pietrangelo do: test free agency or attempt to squeeze into the Blue’ cap picture? [The Score]

Jordan Binnington on how his career in goal began: “Apparently the coach took a shot; it hit me in the face and I didn’t really react. And the coach just skated over to my dad and said, ‘Hey, he’s on the team.’ So I guess that’s how I got my first job.” [Post-Dispatch]

Brendan Leipsic‘s brother, Jeremey, has been kicked off the University of Manitoba hockey team after his participation in a leaked group chat went public on Wednesday. [Winnipeg Free Press]

• Is it in Ken Holland’s plan to add more picks in the upcoming draft? [Oilers Nation]

• Comedian Denis Leary talks about the 1970 Bruins, Bobby Orr, and how Cam Neely took his money. [Sporting News]

• Why Oliver Bjorkstrand is one of the NHL’s most underrated players. [1st Ohio Battery]

• What the Flames value as they head into the NHL draft. [Flames Nation]

• How will Adam Gaudette‘s next contract shake out for the Canucks? [Canucks Army]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.