Remembering the ‘Oops, I Did It Again’ gold medal-winning goal

NBC Sports will continue its presentation of Team USA Olympic hockey matchups on NBC throughout the month of May, with the 2018 Olympic women’s hockey gold medal game between the U.S. and Canada this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC (live stream).

The historic matchup, which will air on Mother’s Day, will have numerous new elements during the broadcast, including NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen interviewing Team USA captain Meghan Duggan on her memories about the gold medal game and celebrating Mother’s Day as both a mother and as a daughter. NBC’s broadcast will also feature a Mother’s Day tribute essay penned by seven-time Emmy Award-winner Mike Emrick, as well as a profile on American star Hilary Knight.

When Shannon Szabados denied Hilary Knight’s shootout attempt, it pushed the 2018 Olympic gold medal game into a sixth round.

It was another chapter in the epic, long-standing rivalry between the U.S. and Canadian women. Entering the PyeongChang Games, it was Canada owning Olympic success as they were eyeing a fifth straight gold medal since women’s hockey was added as an event in 1998.

The first shooter in the extra round was Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson. The North Dakota product was about to attempt a move she’d practiced thousands of times — one she also successfully pulled off earlier in the 2018 tournament.

It was former North Dakota associate coach Peter Elander’s drill that inspired the “Oops, I Did It Again” move that Lamoureux-Davidson turned into a legendary moment in American hockey history. As he told The Grand Forks Herald’s Brad Schlossman in 2018, the name was taken from the popular Britney Spears song and he began using it with his teams when he was coaching in Sweden in the early 2000s.

Many hours were put into the drill, which focuses on weight transfer to transition the puck smoothly. Lamoureux-Davidson was up for the challenge of perfecting it.

“In this generation, young people who don’t know how to do things correctly, they don’t want to do it,” Elander told Schlossman. “If it takes a long time to perfect something, they don’t have the patience to do it. The Lamoureux sisters are outliers in that group. If they see something hard, they see it as a challenge to improve it. To be able to be not good at something, then work yourself into perfection at it, is almost a lost quality in today’s society.”

Lamoureux-Davidson picked up the puck and skated right, then left slowly before coming down through the faceoff circles. She faked forehand at the hashmarks, quickly transferred the puck to her backhand before shifting back to forehand leaving Szabados off balance and desperate to get her glove on it.

The rest is history, and a moment American hockey fans will not forget.

“On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness” airs at 8 pm ET this Sunday on NBCSN and on the NBC Sports app. And, if you haven’t yet, be sure to follow “On Her Turf” on Instagram.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.