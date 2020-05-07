Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• A really nice read about ex-Blackhawks president John McDonough’s friendship with 11-year-old Cammy Babiarz, who is unable to walk or talk because of Rett Syndrome — a rare developmental disorder. [Midway Minute]

• It didn’t last very long, but at one point in time Michael Jordan was a minority owner of the Capitals. [ESPN]

• Economies are beginning to open up again, so too are hockey rinks in the U.S. [The Hockey News]

• Georges Laraque opens about his up and down relationship with his father. [Vice]

• How the 2011-12 Kings became unlikely Stanley Cup champions. [The Score]

• Comparing Brady Tkachuk‘s early days in the NHL to that of Mark Stone‘s. [Silver Seven Sens]

• What if some of NHL’s all-time best hadn’t run into historic dynasties? [Sportsnet]

• Looking ahead to what’s expected to be an intriguing 2022 NHL draft class. [Stephen Ellis]

• Finally, the Wild music video you were looking for:

