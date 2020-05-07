Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• A really nice read about ex-Blackhawks president John McDonough’s friendship with 11-year-old Cammy Babiarz, who is unable to walk or talk because of Rett Syndrome — a rare developmental disorder. [Midway Minute]
• It didn’t last very long, but at one point in time Michael Jordan was a minority owner of the Capitals. [ESPN]
• Economies are beginning to open up again, so too are hockey rinks in the U.S. [The Hockey News]
• Georges Laraque opens about his up and down relationship with his father. [Vice]
• How the 2011-12 Kings became unlikely Stanley Cup champions. [The Score]
• Comparing Brady Tkachuk‘s early days in the NHL to that of Mark Stone‘s. [Silver Seven Sens]
• What if some of NHL’s all-time best hadn’t run into historic dynasties? [Sportsnet]
• Looking ahead to what’s expected to be an intriguing 2022 NHL draft class. [Stephen Ellis]
• Finally, the Wild music video you were looking for:
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.
Laila Anderson continues to make an impact in the lives of others one year after she became part of the Blues’ run to the 2019 Stanley Cup title.
On Tuesday, Anderson, who has battled HLH, a disease that causes the body to make too many immune cells, took part in an all-day livestream event called “Couch2Cure” to benefit Be the Match. It served as not only a fundraiser, but also a call for people to become donors for patients seeking blood stem cell matches. She was joined by FOX play-by-play man Joe Buck and Blues PA announcer Tom Calhoun.
The event was a success, raising $1.45 million and resulting in 36,000 registries to the Be the Match program.
Laila spoke with NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen on Wednesday to talk about the “Couch2Cure” event, the importance of the Be the Match registry, and how she’s doing one year after the Blues’ triumph.
MORE LAILA ANDERSON:
• Laila introduces Blues All-Stars — with gusto
• Blues superfan enjoying life one year after bone marrow transplant
• Laila meets bone marrow donor
• Laila gets moment with Stanley Cup
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.
British Columbia Premier John Horgan has offered the NHL a place to play if the league can find a way to resume the season.
Speaking at a COVID-19 media briefing Wednesday, Horgan said he has written a letter to both NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players’ Association head Donald Fehr to let them know B.C. is “a place to potentially restart the NHL assuming the games would be played without audiences, but instead played for television.”
The NHL suspended its season March 12 with 189 regular-season games left.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s provincial health officer, was asked Monday about Vancouver hosting NHL games with no fans and said: “These are the types of things that we need to think about.”
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday the Maple Leafs’ parent company, MLSE, has been in contact with the province about the possibility of Toronto serving as a “hockey pod” for teams as well. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Bettman spoke last month about Edmonton as another potential hub city.
After pulling the plug on the 2019-20 season in March, the KHL has decided there will be no champion and the Gagarin Cup will not be awarded for the first time in league history.
Due to this decision, the league has equally ranked the eight teams that advanced to the second round of the playoffs: Ak Bars Kazan, Barys Nur-Sultan, CSKA Moscow, Dynamo Moscow, Jokerit Helsinki, Salavat Yulaev Ufa, Sibir Novosibirsk, and SKA St. Petersburg.
From the KHL:
With the season incomplete, there is no way that a Gagarin Cup winner and other prize winners can be fairly chosen based on the results of the regular season. To announce a champion based on the regular season and one round of the playoffs would violate the sporting integrity of the competition.
…
The Russian Hockey Federation has drawn up a separate procedure to determine the Russian Champion for the 2019-20 season, and to award silver and bronze medals to the second and third-placed teams. This proposal will be submitted to the KHL Board of Directors for approval.
The Gagarin Cup playoffs were halted in the conference semifinals after Jokerit and Barys pulled out due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally, the KHL was planning for a one-week break to come up with a new format for the four remaining teams. They later chose to end the season completely.
“I’m sure that the league has taken a fair and balanced decision in this difficult situation,” said KHL president Alexei Morozov. “This was the only choice that respects our sporting principles. For the first time in history, the KHL season had to be interrupted and ultimately curtailed. That was a tough, but essential decision, dictated by the need to protect the health of the nation.”
MORE: Bill Peters signs two-year deal to coach KHL’s Avtomobilist
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.
Brendan Leipsic of the Capitals has apologized for comments made on social media that were leaked online Wednesday. Panthers prospect Jack Rodewald was also in the Instagram group chat where remarks were made about the appearances of Meaghan Pearson, whose husband, Tanner, plays for the Canucks, Lauren Kyle, the girlfriend of Oilers forward Connor McDavid, and other women.
“Yesterday my friend’s Instagram account was hacked and an individual circulated images that are representative of private conversations I was a part of,” Leipsic wrote in an apology note posted on Twitter. “I fully recognize how inappropriate and offensive these comments are and sincerely apologize to everyone for my actions. I am committed to learning from this and becoming a better person by taking time to determine how to move forward in an accountable, meaningful way. I am truly sorry.”
The NHL released a statement of their own stating they will address this with the players involved.
“The National Hockey League strongly condemns the misogynistic and reprehensible remarks made by players Brendan Leipsic and Jack Rodewald in a private group chat that has surfaced on social media. There is no place in our League for such statements, attitudes and behavior, no matter the forum. We will address this inexcusable conduct with the clubs and players involved.”
Leipsic, who has played 61 games with the Capitals this season, is on his fifth team in five years since entering the NHL. His current team wrote in a statement, “We are aware of the unacceptable and offensive comments made by Brendan Leipsic in a private conversation on social media. We will handle this matter internally.”
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.