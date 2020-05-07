NHL offered place to play in British Columbia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

British Columbia Premier John Horgan has offered the NHL a place to play if the league can find a way to resume the season.

Speaking at a COVID-19 media briefing Wednesday, Horgan said he has written a letter to both NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players’ Association head Donald Fehr to let them know B.C. is “a place to potentially restart the NHL assuming the games would be played without audiences, but instead played for television.”

The NHL suspended its season March 12 with 189 regular-season games left.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s provincial health officer, was asked Monday about Vancouver hosting NHL games with no fans and said: “These are the types of things that we need to think about.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday the Maple Leafs’ parent company, MLSE, has been in contact with the province about the possibility of Toronto serving as a “hockey pod” for teams as well. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Bettman spoke last month about Edmonton as another potential hub city.