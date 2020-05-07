NHL condemns Leipsic, Rodewald for ‘misogynistic,’ ‘reprehensible’ comments

Brendan Leipsic of the Capitals has apologized for comments made on social media that were leaked online Wednesday. Panthers prospect Jack Rodewald was also in the Instagram group chat where remarks were made about the appearances of Meaghan Pearson, whose husband, Tanner, plays for the Canucks, Lauren Kyle, the girlfriend of Oilers forward Connor McDavid, and other women.

“Yesterday my friend’s Instagram account was hacked and an individual circulated images that are representative of private conversations I was a part of,” Leipsic wrote in an apology note posted on Twitter. “I fully recognize how inappropriate and offensive these comments are and sincerely apologize to everyone for my actions. I am committed to learning from this and becoming a better person by taking time to determine how to move forward in an accountable, meaningful way. I am truly sorry.”

The NHL released a statement of their own stating they will address this with the players involved.

“The National Hockey League strongly condemns the misogynistic and reprehensible remarks made by players Brendan Leipsic and Jack Rodewald in a private group chat that has surfaced on social media. There is no place in our League for such statements, attitudes and behavior, no matter the forum. We will address this inexcusable conduct with the clubs and players involved.”

Leipsic, who has played 61 games with the Capitals this season, is on his fifth team in five years since entering the NHL. His current team wrote in a statement, “We are aware of the unacceptable and offensive comments made by Brendan Leipsic in a private conversation on social media. We will handle this matter internally.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.