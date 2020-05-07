Laila Anderson on Couch2Cure event, importance of ‘Be the Match’ registry

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Laila Anderson continues to make an impact in the lives of others one year after she became part of the Blues’ run to the 2019 Stanley Cup title.

On Tuesday, Anderson, who has battled HLH, a disease that causes the body to make too many immune cells, took part in an all-day livestream event called “Couch2Cure” to benefit Be the Match. It served as not only a fundraiser, but also a call for people to become donors for patients seeking blood stem cell matches. She was joined by FOX play-by-play man Joe Buck and Blues PA announcer Tom Calhoun.

The event was a success, raising $1.45 million and resulting in 36,000 registries to the Be the Match program. Laila spoke with NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen on Wednesday to talk about the “Couch2Cure” event, the importance of the Be the Match registry, and how she’s doing one year after the Blues’ triumph.

