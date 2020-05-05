Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• How would the potential revised NHL draft odds affect teams involved in the lottery? [TSN]

• A good breakdown of every NHL trade that involves a conditional pick, which could be altered depending on how the league handles this year’s draft. [Sportsnet]

• The Devils have given fans options if they have tickets to postponed 2019-20 NHL games, ranging from full refunds to ticket donations for front-line workers in the COVID-19 pandemic. [ESPN]

• Why the Blues would be a heavy Stanley Cup favorite if and when the NHL returns. [Post-Dispatch]

• What goalies are doing to stay sharp during the NHL pause. [NHL.com]

• How the chef for the Capitals is helping to feed those in the DMV. [NBC Sports Washington]

• Here’s a thought exercise: Mitch Marner for 2020 top prospect Quinton Byfield. [Faceoff Circle]

• The Nick Bonino contract is looking better over time with the Nashville Predators. [A to Z Nashville]

• New Canucks signing Nils Hoglander will have every opportunity to make the team out of training camp. [Canucks Army]

• Why the Blues shouldn’t give Hobey Baker Award winner Scott Perunovich the Vince Dunn treatment. [St. Louis Gametime]

• Peter DeBoer on his affinity for Deryk Engelland. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• A good breakdown of the best and the worst Rangers jerseys. [Hockey by Design]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.