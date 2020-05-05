MORE: NHL POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST
Getty Images

‘It’s been a battle’: Hawerchuk recounts cancer fight

By Sean LeahyMay 5, 2020, 9:47 AM EDT
Dale Hawerchuk appeared on Sportsnet’s “After Hours” this weekend and detailed his battle with stomach cancer.

The Hockey Hall of Fame was diagnosed in August, forcing him to take a leave of absence from his job as head coach of the OHL’s Barrie Colts. On April 13, he finished his last chemotherapy treatment and able to ring the “Bell of Hope.”

“I went in and did the scope and when I woke up the doctors at the end of the bed said, ‘Sorry, I’ve got bad news. You got cancer.’ You just think you’re in a bad dream,” Hawerchuk told Scott Oake and Louie DeBrusk. “You want to wake up but that was the reality. Within a few hours, I was meeting with the surgeon and my surgeon was excellent.”

Hawerchuk told TSN in October he began suffering from acid reflux symptoms in the summer and a CT scan found a stomach tumor. He later underwent a gastrectomy in January to remove his stomach, as well as a tumor and cancerous cells.

“From eight months ago when I was first diagnosed, it really felt like a death sentence but then you learn a lot more about cancer, talk to a lot of people, do a lot of research,” Hawerchuk said. “My surgeon was pretty blunt with me, basically said you’re going to have to go through some serious chemo, we’re going to have to remove your stomach and then more serious chemo. Here I am at the end of it. It’s been a battle, but I feel pretty good.”

A second chance at life and with a new attitude, Hawerchuk is approaching each day as a gift. His appetite has returned and like the after-effects a hockey bag skate, the months of treatment have helped him to feel better again.

“The nurses really wanted me to ring the bell,” Hawerchuk said. “It felt really good walking out of there after ringing the bell and saying, ‘Man, it’s been a long journey, but this was the goal, in the end, to get to this point.'”

PHT Morning Skate: Affect of revised lottery odds; Betting on Blues

By Sean LeahyMay 5, 2020, 9:09 AM EDT
NBCSN’s Hockey Happy Hour: Hossa’s OT goal knocks out Rangers

By Sean LeahyMay 4, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT
This week’s Hockey Happy Hour on NBCSN (5-7 p.m. ET) will feature memorable “on this date” games in playoff history.

The Penguins and Rangers battled to a 2-2 tie to force an overtime period in Game 5. In overtime, Pittsburgh’s Marian Hossa scored the series-winner to propel Sidney Crosby and the Penguins over the Jaromir Jagr-led Rangers, advancing to the Eastern Conference Final.

Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk and Pierre McGuire had the call from Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

During the broadcast, Keith Jones and Brian Boucher reflect on playing in the third longest game in NHL history as teammates on the Flyers in Game 4 of Philadelphia’s semifinal series against Pittsburgh on May 4, 2000.

Monday, May 4 on NBCSN
NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban (Episode 4) – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh (2008 Round 2, Game 5) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Tuesday, May 5 on NBCSN
• Edmonton vs. Anaheim (2017 Round 2, Game 5) – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Wednesday, May 6 on NBCSN
#HockeyAtHome: Wayne Gretzky Interviews Top 2020 Draft Prospects – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Buffalo vs. New York Rangers (2007 Round 2, Game 6) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Thursday, May 7 on NBCSN
NHL Player Gaming Challenge – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Boston vs. Philadelphia (2010 Round 2, Game 4) – 6 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Sunday, May 10 on NBC
• 2018 Olympics Women’s Gold Medal game: USA vs. Canada – 3 p.m. ET

NHL HAT TRICK TRIVIA HOSTED BY P.K. SUBBAN – MON. 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
Subban’s fiancée and three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn, will join the fourth episode The show features fans answering a trio of hockey trivia questions from their homes, along with appearances from NHL players and celebrities, for the chance to win NHL prizes. Additional guests on the episode include former NHL goaltender Marty Turco, Los Angeles Kings mascot Bailey as well as NHL referee Wes McCauley.

#HOCKEYATHOME: WAYNE GRETZKY INTERVIEW WITH TOP 2020 DRAFT PROSPECTS – WED. 5 P.M. ET,  NBCSN
The hockey legend will interview five of the top prospects in the upcoming 2020 NHL Draft – Alexis Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield, Jamie Drysdale, Jake Sanderson and Tim Stuetzle – as part of the NHL’s #HockeyAtHome series.

NHL PLAYER GAMING CHALLENGE – THUR., 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NBCSN will present the NHL Player Gaming Challenge at 5 p.m. ET, between Arizona vs. Boston. The competition features Clayton Keller and Conor Garland representing the Coyotes against Charlie McAvoy and Jake DeBrusk of the Bruins. The month-long initiative will pit NHL players from all 31 clubs facing off against each other in EA Sports NHL 20.

Following the hour-long broadcast at 5 p.m. ET, a matchup between Jonathan Huberdeau of the Florida Panthers and Evgeny Kuznetsov of the Washington Capitals will be available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and the NBC Sports YouTube channel.

USA-CANADA (2018 OLYMPICS WOMEN’S GOLD MEDAL GAME) – SUN., 3 P.M. ET, NBC
Team USA and Canada faced off in the gold medal game at the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018. Behind the game-winning shootout goal by Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, the Americans won, 3-2, to claim their second-ever Olympic gold medal. The win also snapped the Canadians’ streak of four straight Olympic titles.

Airing on Mother’s Day, the broadcast will have numerous new elements, including NBC Sports’ NHL host Kathryn Tappen interviewing Team USA captain Meghan Duggan on her memories about the gold medal game and celebrating Mother’s Day as both a mother and as a daughter. NBC’s broadcast will also feature a Mother’s Day tribute essay penned by Mike Emrick, as well as a profile on American forward Hilary Knight, who scored the opening goal for Team USA in the 2018 gold medal game.

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour can be found here.

Sidney Crosby donates 100,000 meals to Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank

Sidney Crosby donates Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank
Getty Images
By James O'BrienMay 4, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT
Sidney Crosby donated 100,000 meals to the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank on Monday, representing one of the best contributions from the hockey community during the COVID-19 crisis. That donation equates to a contribution of a whopping 120,000 lbs. of food.

“Sidney is such an incredible person both on and off the ice,” Food Bank president and CEO Lisa Scales said. “He’s provided great joy to this region during his tenure with the Penguins, and now he is helping us provide food assistance to those who need it most during the COVID-19 crisis.”

For more information about the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, including ways to donate, click here.

Crosby also ranked among CCM endorsers who helped donate masks, so he’s been busy lending a hand.

Crosby contribution part of several efforts by Penguins

Crosby making that food bank donation is great to see for several reasons, one being that it’s a different way to help. As we saw with David Ayres promoting the Kidney Foundation of Canada’s emergency fund, it’s important to remember that there can be ripple effects from the pandemic. Frontline workers absolutely need immediate help with masks and other forms of protection, but it’s crucial to provide help in other areas, too.

It’s heartening, then, to survey how other members of the Penguins organization have pitched in.

Take, for instance, Evgeni Malkin. In late April, Malkin made a donation to the Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh.

There have been donut donations, as the Penguins teamed with Dunkin’ Donuts. Penguins executive assistant Susan Carper personally made 350 masks for a nonprofit organization. The Penguins even helped distribute 1,000 personal pizzas from Fox’s Pizza Den.

Realizing the sheer volume of Crosby’s contribution — 120,000 lbs. — provides perspective on how much others can help. No, you’re not likely to be able to contribute thousands, but perhaps many people could chip in even a small amount, eventually creating another big amount?

Overall, it’s heartening stuff from the Penguins, Crosby, and others.

Joe Thornton’s wonderful ‘lifestyle beard’ is gone

Sharks/Twitter
By Sean LeahyMay 4, 2020, 12:18 PM EDT
Quarantine has brought out the beards. When there’s no office to get to and you’re not leaving your house, there’s no need to break out the razor a few times a week for a facial trim.

But if you’re Joe Thornton and you’ve been sporting a woodsman-like beard for several years, going with a clean mug for a while isn’t such a bad idea.

The Sharks forward revealed over the weekend that his wonderful beard is no more. In a video posted over the weekend, Thornton’s beard disappears after a “I Dream of Jeannie” head snap from his daughter, Ayla.

It hasn’t been that long since Jumbo went clean-shaven. Teammate Brent Burns buzzed off the fuzz before the start of the 2018-19 season with Thornton saying goodbye to his “lifestyle beard.”

Hopefully, whenever the NHL returns, Thornton’s beard will as well.

